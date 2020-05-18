Deep Value Stocks: Kontoor Brands

Image source

Consumer discretionary stocks continue to be punished in this current market dislocation caused by COVID-19-related shutdowns around the world. Consumers have shifted buying behaviors on all kinds of things, including automobiles, paper towels, frozen food, and of course, apparel.

Work apparel has understandably been in the crosshairs because much of the world is telecommuting full-time for the first time ever. That means the things a consumer needs for actually going to work - like gasoline for their car or more formal clothing that is work-appropriate - are falling out of favor. However, Kontoor Brands (KTB), in my view, isn't exposed to this given its casual, everyday brands. That doesn't mean Kontoor is immune to the downturn, but it does mean that the rebound should be fairly swift for Kontoor once this malaise has passed, and that not only will it survive, but thrive once more.

Assessing the damage

Kontoor's strength and attractiveness comes from its two jeans brands, Wrangler and Lee. Both of these brands offer jeans that fit a wide variety of body shapes, color preferences, and style choices. In short, these brands endeavor to be the everyman pick for jeans that consumers can be comfortable in every day, at work or at home, and that offer good value for money. However, this legacy of strong brands means growth is hard to come by, as we can see below.

Revenue, which was $2.8 billion in 2018, fell to $2.5 billion last year. Estimates are currently for $2 billion this year as the company's exposure to China and North America work against it, but the rebound is expected to be fairly swift to $2.3 billion next year. Wrangler and Lee are low-growth brands under normal circumstances, but that's fine given the profitability the company produces with its revenue, and the cash it generates.

What's interesting is that Kontoor is expected to see a relatively minor blip in profitability deterioration this year despite a sizable revenue headwind.

EBIT was $310 million last year, or 12% of revenue, and while EBIT is likely to be cut in half this year, EBIT margin is only slated to fall to 8%. That's not bad for an apparel maker in the first place, but in particular, under crisis conditions. Once again, the rebound is expected to be quick into 2021, with EBIT margin rising back to 11% of revenue. Kontoor is exhibiting strong operating leverage, and that's a very good thing these days.

The company also said in its Q1 earnings release that digital sales rose 10% in Q1, including a staggering 41% gain in the US. That means consumers are indeed still buying jeans despite the crisis, and that further implies that when retailers do open their doors, there may be pent up demand for Kontoor's products. Whether that happens or not, the company has shown it can adapt to a changing retail landscape.

In addition, the company announced it has distribution gains coming in the second half that should boost both revenue and gross margins. The company is working during this time to fulfill customer orders while keeping its employees safe and controlling operating costs, and working towards the future for when things get back to normal.

Capital returns will come back

Kontoor shares were quite attractive prior to this crisis for their yield. When the company first came public about a year ago, it quickly implemented a dividend that was then raised significantly towards the end of 2019. The annualized payout reached $2.24 before it was suspended in an effort to boost liquidity during the crisis, but I think we'll see Kontoor - which places great value on the dividend to shareholders - reinstate the payout just as quickly as it can. I don't know when that will be, but with the company's capex-light model, it can be sooner than later.

Below, we have capital expenditures for 2019, as well as estimates for this year and next year, all in millions of dollars.

With Kontoor making $350+ million in operating earnings under normalized conditions, there should still be plenty of cash to go around once the crisis subsides. Depending upon where the share price is, Kontoor may decide to buy back stock instead of paying a massive dividend yield, but the point is that shareholders will be able to reap the rewards of the company's excess cash, either by dividend, buybacks, or both.

This stock is way too cheap

Apart from what should be a fairly quick rebound back to normal levels in revenue and earnings, this stock is way too cheap. Below, we can see that even on severely depressed earnings for this year, shares trade at just 8.7 times EPS.

That multiple makes no sense under normal conditions, let alone where earnings have been hammered to a fraction of their normal level. If we look out at 2022, which should represent a normal year, shares trade for just 5.5 times earnings.

To my eye, these multiples are being assigned incorrectly as it looks like investors are pricing in some sort of permanent impairment to Kontoor's business. But why would that be the case? Are people never going to buy jeans again because of a pandemic, that is, by definition, temporary? That makes no sense whatsoever, and it looks to me like that is opportunity that is being presented to investors today.

I don't think Kontoor is permanently impaired, and I think that it will reinstate its ample dividend in the relatively near future, just as soon as it is able. In the interim, you get a stock trading for ~5 times normalized earnings, which is about half of where I assess fair value. That means that if we see Kontoor at 10X 2022 earnings, we have a share price of ~$25, or about double from here. These are not wild estimates I've pulled from the stratosphere; this is a real base case that has a strong chance of coming to fruition.

As such, I think Kontoor offers tremendous value today, and is a strong buy.

