Online Education Is A Robust Catalyst For NetEase

Youdao is now publicly listed in America but NetEase still holds controlling stake. Youdao is NetEase's equalizer to Tencent-backed VIPKid.

We went long on NTES because we like the freemium capitalism model of its video games. We are also long on Chinese online education firms like COE and TAL.

NTES is up 22% since our March 30 recommendation. We still rate it as a buy. Pandemics are terrible but they do boost video games and online learning.

We won't fault you if you already did some profit taking on NetEase (NTES). This company's stock touts a price return of 22% since our March 30 buy recommendation. We also cash out 40% of our NTES position at $368. We will retain the remainder because NTES has another long-term tailwind from online education. NetEase's controlled subsidiary, Youdao (DAO) makes it a key player in China's fast-growing $37.9 billion (269.26 billion yuan) online education industry.

You should now consider NetEase's future as an online education leader when you evaluate its long-term investment quality. DAO has a 6-month price performance of 73.66%. By sharing that NetEase has controlling stake on DAO here at Seeking Alpha, NTES might just zoom up to $400 by end of 2020. Not many Americans are aware of NetEase's lingering ambition to become a top online educator.

Youdao had a banner 2019. The chart below should convince you that NetEase has a very promising future as a paid educator.

NetEase can keep promoting the Youdao brand to its video games players. In this way Youdao could replicate the high 2019 revenue growth rate of 78.4%. Youdao wrapping up 2020 with another 78% net revenue growth is highly feasible. The re-emergence of the COVID-19 virus in China will compel more parents to enroll their kids for online tutoring/lessons. More students is equal to more bookings for Youdao.

Why Bet More On NetEase The Educator

Raise your bets on NTES. China's rapidly growing online education market allows NetEase to mature beyond its video games focus. Going forward, Youdao can mitigate the poor international expansion of NetEase. Less than 10% of NetEase's revenue is from abroad. Instead of spending money on trying to develop more hit international mobile games, it might be better for NetEase to concentrate on growing its presence in China's education system. Online education is a bigger global business than mobile games. The global revenue of mobile games this year is only $54.66 billion.

Research and Markets estimates that the global online education market generated revenue of $187.877 billion in 2019. This niche industry is also growing at a 9.23% CAGR and will be worth $319.167 billion by 2025. China has a huge population of young and adult learners. Going forward, NTES's price can soar to $500 if 3 to 5 years from now, Youdao/NTES captures 1% of the global online education industry.

We went long on DAO, China Online Education Group (COE), and Tal Education Group (TAL) because it's common sense to us that learn-from-home is the future of education. It keeps kids and adults alike safe from any highly-contagious viruses/bacteria. Online education is also very convenient way to educate K-12 students at affordable costs. Even Chinese parents can afford COE or 51Talk's $13 per hour charge for online English lessons to K-12 Chinese pupils.

Our prayed for scenario is that NetEase will eventually buy or merge with COE, TAL and other small cap online education Chinese companies. Inorganic growth is an easy way for NetEase to dominate China's education market. After conquering that market, NetEase can expand its education push to Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

An aggressive approach to online education is urgent for NetEase. Its bigger video games rival, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is also a backer/early investor of highly-valued Chinese education start-ups VIPKid and Yuanfudao. Like video games, online education is a pandemic-boosted industry that Tencent is not ignoring.

EdufairChina's chart below is strong motivation for many companies to go big on paid online education services. (Source: eduFair China)

NetEase is a buy because it is now engaged in China's online education industry. This niche industry is expected to be worth 714 billion RMB ($100 billion) by 2025.

NetEase Can Become No. 1 In China's Online Education Industry

There are 654 Chinese firms competing in China's fast-growing (11.3% CAGR) education and skills training business. None of them is as big and rich as NetEase. A portion of its more than $10 billion in cash & equivalents should be used to grow NetEase's online education focus. NetEase also touts an annual levered free cash flow of $1.84 billion. Additional budget toward marketing/advertising Youdao is a cakewalk for NetEase.

The size of NetEase should be used to disrupt China's formal and online education market, which is expected to be worth $572 billion by 2023. Bullying some of those 654 smaller firms to sell themselves to NetEase or Youdao is legitimate business tactic. On other hand, NetEase can go it alone with Youdao. It can just spam ads promoting Youdao to its video games players.

The persistent lack of a universal vaccine and/or cure for COVID-19 virus is why China and other countries will increase their adoption of online learning. Work-from-home and learn-from-home is the new normal for employees, parents, and students. Parents and employers love and care their kids and employees. Keeping them safe is best done if they are compelled to stay home.

Conclusion

NTES is a strong buy. It is the no. 2 video games company in China. Being a top video games company means NetEase will remain profitable for many years to come. The chart below is why NetEase has more than $10 billion in cash & equivalents. Consistent profitability is thanks to its shrewd use of the freemium video games business model. Selling virtual currency & items to gamers is great implementation of profiteering.

(Source: MacroTrends)

We remain long NTES because we love the high margins of the video games industry. The high margins of NTES is why Seeking Alpha gave it an A+ grade in profitability. We deem consistent high profitability as the best gauge of a company's investment quality.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

NetEase has also diversified to paid education services. Online education is a fast-growing industry in China and other parts of the world. NetEase investors and observers should keep eye on Youdao's 1Q 2020 earnings report tomorrow, May 19. NetEase is the biggest and controlling shareholder of DAO. It will matter to us all if Youdao reports quarter-over-quarter improvements tomorrow. DAO's fourth quarter 2019's revenue was $59 million. No thanks to COVID-19 quarantines, we expect 1Q revenue to be around $63 million.

