Why demand for observability software is strong in the time of virus

It is more or less impossible to have a dialog about an investment subject these days without commenting about the economy, the virus, reopening and so forth. On Tuesday, the market was spooked when a leading government medical official talked about the need for caution in reopening and worried aloud about the virus and school children. And some investors were concerned about the timing of reopening in Los Angeles. On the other side of the ledger, Ohio is reopening many of its retail and service businesses and in a couple of weeks one will be able to enjoy Cincinnati Chili at a dine-in spot. I think I will leave that to Ohioans and mourn the passing of La Maisonette even after 15 years - it might have been worth a drive from New York or even a flight with a mask.

Most companies have chosen to take an approach to guidance that is exceptionally cautious. I think in this environment any other approach is more than a bit foolish. Many analysts want their favorite companies to embrace a “V” shaped recovery and to forecast based on that premise. I personally think a “V” shaped recovery is highly likely; no one has ever seen this level of stimulus and the economy was in excellent shape before the advent of the virus. And it seems as though we are in for even more stimulus - although a consensus as to that is still a bit unclear.

But basing an explicit forecast calling for strong growth in Q4 because of an anticipated economic recovery is not the kind of forecasting anyone will really credit; it would be totally irresponsible on the part of vendors to try to make such a forecast, and certainly there are very few companies, except perhaps in the spaces of cyber-security and collaboration who might realistically attempt a guess as to how their performance will be without analogs or data points on which to base anything specific. I think reality is that many companies will not attempt to guess, and those that do guess are going to guess very cautiously.

And that brings us to what is called the observability space in the IT firmament. I think when the virus emerged as a threat to the economy and companies began going virtual there was a concern that all IT vendors - again excepting cyber security and collaboration vendors - would experience a rapid deceleration in demand. Fast forward a couple of months and it is clear, or should be, that like many bold and negative forecasts that can roil investor psychology, while there has, no doubt, been a pause in demand in much of the IT space, its effects have been very unequal and some vendors never saw much of it, and others have seen the demand pause abate.

This is an article about Dynatrace (DT). But the case to acquire DT shares is very much about the company’s position in the observability space. During the course of writing this article, another observability competitor, New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) reported. Its results were quite strong relative to expectations although it provided somewhat cautious guidance. One of the principles in investing in the IT space is to get the sector right. There are reasons that DT shares appeal to me specifically at this time and at this price. But most of all, I think the fact that the company has a broad set of technologies that afford it a strong position in the space, is the basis for a purchase recommendation.

Observability has been a hot area in the IT space for a couple of years. One of the hottest IT vendors of this year has turned out to be Data Dog whose growth and guidance were quite spectacular, virus or not virus, and whose share valuation has made it into the deep stratosphere-except if one wonders about why it should lose so much growth after enjoying such strong momentum in the balance of the year.

Our Ticker Target investment service acquired a position in Data Dog (DDOG) for the high growth portfolio we present to subscribers in late February this year, and it certainly has been a strong performer and is now 61% above the level at which we entered the name. At least in the short-term there probably isn’t a huge amount of relative Alpha available in Data Dog, although we will continue to maintain our position.

Why has observability demand been so relatively strong during the upside down economics of the pandemic? Basically, as users move an increasing proportion of their workloads onto remote networks, the performance and the reliability of those networks has become more important. Obviously, on-line commerce needs a reliable network that performs at preset latency goals in order to maximize revenue. And users simply can’t move to a work-from-home paradigm without a reliable network.

Dynatrace has customers in the most affected verticals such as transportation, hospitality, retail and automotive-the company estimates that about 15%-20% of its revenues has been coming from customers in the most affected verticals. But even in these verticals, the largest and most financially stable businesses find observability solutions vital if they have any expectation of adopting a work-from-home paradigm. As it happens, even in this current quarter, some of the more financially stable of businesses in the most affected verticals have continued both to add new deployments and expand exiting installations. But for the most part, vendors such as Dynatrace - and even Data Dog - have cut their forecast of transactions in the most affected verticals close to zero which is one of the reasons as to why investors find it difficult to properly value these names and why they still present opportunities.

For Dynatrace, however, there is another side to the environment and that is that some of the verticals of importance to this company such as remote healthcare, e-learning, communication and even government are showing growth well above trend levels aided by the reaction of constituent elements to the economic and public health issues caused by the virus.

Both the rise of e-commerce and work-from-home are likely to prove to be durable trends, and to facilitate these trends observability is a key. Given the relatively nascent state of observability in large enterprises, it has proven to be possible for specialist companies such as Dynatrace to sustain rapid growth despite the ravages of the virus on many of it customers.

For those readers not terribly familiar with this space it may come as a surprise, but probably less than 10% of applications, even in larger enterprises, are monitored with performance optimized by some kind of tool. The reason why DT, as an example, has maintained a DBE of over 120% for several years is because, while its landing zone at a typical enterprise is around $100k, its average ARR per users has risen to $220k. The use of observability is really exceptionally low hanging fruit for an enterprise. It isn’t a glitzy kind of thing where a salesperson can tell a prospective client that they will double their sales productivity or generate lots of revenue. But the fact is that a digital transformation run right needs observability and it is the set of tools behind the glitzy digital transformations. And that is why, even in this time of the virus, company’s in the space continue to see strong growth.

Why Dynatrace?

There are many companies in the observability space. As mentioned, rival Data Dog achieved a spectacular quarter. Dynatrace did have a strong quarter with growth in ARR of 42% and growth of reported revenue of 30%. This should be the last quarter in which there is a material difference between growth in ARR and growth in reported revenue, as perpetual license revenue has essentially disappeared. At this point, Dynatrace essentially has a business focused on observing and optimizing cloud workloads. Dynatrace covers the waterfront when it comes to cloud, with solutions for public, hybrid, multi cloud, multi public cloud with some on-premise deployment for critical systems of record. Kubernetes is used to manage container orchestration. Dynatrace has been a pioneer in the use of Kubernetes as part of a DevOps strategy and the focus on using Kubernetes remains a differentiator in the world of observability.

While AI is a rather pervasive technology, Dynatrace has focused on providing its users with more elaborate and automated observability systems that utilize the technology. Dynatrace has been successful in its strategies. Gartner continues to rate the company as the absolute leader in its space. I have linked to the recently published report here.

According to Gartner, Dynatrace has more features and functions compared to its challengers. Gartner also calls out the company’s platform-embedded AI/ML as strengths. Here is another analysis from a company called Coralogix: New Relic Vs Appdynamics Vs Dynatrace Its overall conclusion is that Dynatrace has the best solution for Enterprises.

Dynatrace has a module it calls digital experience. As many readers might recognize, digital transformation applications have seen wide scale adoption in recent years. Focusing observability on the areas that are seeing heightened demand is one reason I believe that DT is outgrowing and is likely to outgrow its competition. Very specifically, with the advent of remote working applications, DT has seen a surge in demand for mobile monitoring. (No, not the kind that intrudes on your privacy.) As end-users work from home, or use mobile banking, or ecommerce, the need for something that DT has focused on for years, accentuates the differentiation the company enjoys, and resulted in the kind of Q1 that most other IT vendors might think of only in dreams. Rather than read what I have to say on the particular subject, the following quote from the CEO of DT is much more enlightening.

“One of our banking customers recently saw a surge in mobile traffic as their customer base went to shelter in place. They quickly added licenses to cover the surge. Another bank told me they did not expect to see their surge in mobile traffic reduce much, if any, post-COVID. They said COVID has done more to train their customer base on the power and ease of home banking than any campaign they ever ran. With higher degrees of online mobile use likely to be a major outcome of the new normal our early investments and outstanding functionality in digital experience, especially for mobile, should continue to pay off for us. Our infrastructure-only module is newer for us. It's now maturing as we expand coverage for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform services. Unlike alternatives and only place metrics on dashboards, our unique platform capabilities like AI-assistance and Automation of scale strengthen this module significantly. Though early in the adoption ramp, we are very encouraged by the uptake of infrastructure only now used by 29% of our customer base. And they love the flexibility to toggle up or down on their own between our deep full stack APM mode and the lighter though broader coverage of infrastructure-only mode at a lower cost.

The company packages its capabilities differently than those of its competitors in ways that are more appealing to enterprises (see above in the links to 3rd party evaluations). This is not a commercial for DT solutions. The observability space is large and growing rapidly and evolving: This is a link to that story: Observability - A 3-Year Retrospective

I think the DT marketing message identifies some of the differentiating characteristics in a pithy fashion. Most investors are looking for competitive moats. The fact is that there are always going to be loads of alternatives in the observability space, and not every solution is right for every problem. I do believe, however, that at the moment, DT has several enabling characteristics ranging from micro-services to automation that are not as readily available in competitive solutions:

In the last few years, we’ve noticed a shift to cloud and microservices and the need for increased visibility, velocity and scalability. Traditional monitoring isn’t enough anymore.

Dynatrace’s platform has incorporated truly unique capabilities that enable our clients to effectively manage these dynamic environments without increasing operational costs.

Auto-discover your full technology stack in minutes and automatically keep up with any changes.

Identify problems in seconds and pinpoint their underlying root causes using artificial intelligence.

Auto-baselining and auto-learning to drastically reduce manual work.

A commercial? Of course. But some commercials present specific information, and to the best of my knowledge, this is really the case. That is why the company has been able to gain so much market share in such a short time.

None of the competitors are going to run out of opportunities in the foreseeable future. The observability space keeps growing at a torrid pace. But I would aver that DT is going to be more efficient in closing business than all of the other participants in the space besides Data Dog, because its solutions are most focused on what users want today, and its sales presentations are going to resonate with users. There is some evidence as to how that is working in the company’s business model, which is the next topic I will discuss.

Dynatrace - One of those rare names that is already profitable and becoming more so

Some readers do not invest in high-growth names because they are not profitable and do not generate cash. Understandable! But there are a few high-growth names that somehow manage to grow, and have high free cash flow margins. A couple of such names that come to mind are Veeva (VEEV), ServiceNow (NOW), Atlassian (TEAM)…and Dynatrace. Zoom (ZM) is in a category by itself and I will just leave it on my valuation chart for the time being. Dynatrace sits squarely between TEAM and NOW in terms of its free cash flow margin. Needless to say, high growth names that have generated substantial free cash flow margins have turned out to have been excellent investments. To an extent, they command a premium because of their scarcity value. There are plenty of excellent investment alternatives in the high-growth space, some with excellent relative valuations in terms of EV/S. What there are not, are investment choices that combine hyper-growth, an average EV/S ratio for their growth cohort, and high-free cash flow margins. DT, as an investment is somewhat unique in that its EV/S ratio is only modestly above average, it actually showed a bit of growth reacceleration last quarter in terms of ARR, while its free cash flow margin, currently close to 30%, is several times average.

This company’s growth in ARR and in bookings are far more indicative of growth than reported revenues. As mentioned, the reported ARR growth metric was 42%, or 44% in constant currency. Bookings were even stronger last quarter. Overall, RPO (remaining performance obligations) grew by 56% year over year to $860 million and increase $60 million sequentially.

The company has a very high free cash flow margin and a strong operating profit margin, particularly given its 40%+ growth in ARR which is driving a very high level of commission expense. The company’s non-GAAP gross margin last quarter reached 80%, and its gross margin on subscription, the primary source of revenue was around 88%. On a non-GAAP basis, which makes for a better comparison due to the spike in the recognition of stock based comp. As part of the IPO process, operating expenses last quarter were $90 million or 59.8% of revenues. The prior year, non-GAAP operating expenses were about $70.2 million or 60.4% of revenue. That small improvement substantially understates the performance of unit economics. License revenue dropped by almost 70% year on year and services revenue showed slow growth. These metrics essentially were the tail-end of a transition from on-prem license to subscription, which grew by 38%. Most operating expenses for this company are related to subscriptions and their growth.

Overall, last quarter, the company had a GAAP operating margin of about 5%, but its non-GAAP margin was 24% an improvement of about 200 basis points year on year. The company generated about $150 million in adjusted free cash flow which includes the tax paid to effect the reorganization the brought Dynatrace public. That is an unlevered free cash flow margin of 27.5%. Most software companies do not exclude interest payments in their free cash flow margin calculation. On an apples to apples basis, comparable to that used by most vendors in the space, the free cash flow margin for FY 2020 would have been around 20%.

The company has forecast that margins for the full year will be consistent with last year’s levels at 24%. The company is forecasting that its cash flow margins will increase by 250 basis points this year. As will be discussed below, the company chose to take the most conservative view possible when it came to growth, although it decided to budget spending at increasing levels as the year progresses based on hopes of a recovery scenario. The issue for cashflow growth will primarily relate to the growth in deferred revenues-a category that cannot be readily determined.

Last year, as the company burned through the last of its perpetual license deferred balances, the increase in deferred was muted. While more than half of the company’s revenue comes from 3 year deals that are billed annually, most of the non-recognized obligations from its users become part of the RPO balance which has continued to grow very rapidly. In addition, as is the case for many IT companies, stock based comp is a material component of cash flow. After recording high levels of stock based comp as options vested when the company went public, the stock based comp metric fell of 8.7% of revenues last quarter, considerably less than average for a higher growth software company.

Guidance - A fraught topic in the time of the virus

Dynatrace shares have risen sharply over the past several weeks rising by 46% since the start of April, although a more modest 30% since the start of the year. And that makes them vulnerable to perceptions that might otherwise be of no material account. The immediate reaction of Dynatrace shares to the release of its earnings was mixed or perhaps slightly negative. The sentiment on the shares was soured essentially because of guidance. On the one hand, the company management spoke positively about the factors providing a tailwind behind observability solutions in general and its solutions in particular. Management spoke to normal linearity in the past quarter, it spoke to growth in the April month and it spoke about some of the verticals it addresses that had seen tailwinds due to the overall impacts of the virus on consumption patterns.

All of that said and the company chose to reduce guidance and to reduce its DBE expectations, based on some concern that its users in the effected verticals would not expand at typical rates of their cohorts. Should investors react to that kind of forecast? I think anyone reacting to the specifics of a forecast at this time is being illogical. In the case of this company, the CFO, Kevin Burns spoke to the specifics during the course of the call as follows:

“We had 80% coverage on our guide number from a subscription standpoint and backlog plus RPO. So, look, with that in mind, John and I spent some time thinking about the business, and overall our approach is we want to be very prudent, we want to set the bar that we feel extremely comfortable with. And hopefully, we have a good beat and raise strategy throughout the course of the year as our program evolves. We're very optimistic about the opportunity. Sales organization is in action, they're doing well. Our renewal rates are very healthy. But little bit of the uncertainty, we just thought it'd be very prudent to set really solid foundation”

I have used the company’s guidance as my input for calculating the EV/S ratio. But it is pretty clear, I think, given all the commentary that was made during the course of the call, that the forecast that was provided was one designed to be exceeded.

It isn’t prudent for company’s to raise forecast when unemployment continues to rise and there are few current size of an economic recovery. The goal of guidance is not necessarily to provide a forecast but to establish a baseline that can be exceeded, come what may. It would be unfortunate for investors, I believe, to put too much stock on headlines in the financial press or services such as SA saying that Dynatrace guided down-which it did. Using those kind of headlines to establish an investment judgement leads to the wrong conclusions with regards evaluating a name such as this. It seems clear, at least to me at this point, that the more likely results to expect are continuous quarterly beats, leading to a year that winds up with strong growth in terms of revenues, earnings, and free cash flow.

Wrapping Up/Valuation

As mentioned earlier, if I just looked at the EV/S for DT, I would probably give it a pass. As I write this on a Thursday late afternoon the shares are now 15.7X EV/S. Cheaper than DDOG looking at that metric, obviously, whose shares no have an EV/S ratio that is currently almost 33X and far more expensive than New Relic, whose EV/S even after the after-hours earnings spike is barely 6X. The issue is what is the real growth for DT, and not the growth rate estimated by the company after Q1 in the midst of the economic implosion that the virus has wrought. I use 33% for 3 years. I think that is low, and will be so proven by the end of the year. I have tried to present a balanced case as to why a leader in observability with a strong market presence and a reasonable sales execution model that was able to pivot to remote without missing a beat has been and will continue to gain market share in its space and will wind up growing its set of offerings to enjoy the benefits it can achieve by cross sells and upsells in a very large base.

But again, it is the combination of strong growth and a business model that is yielding high and rising free cash flow margins that I believe makes the case for the shares.

The CEO has been named one of the 25 Top Disrupters. I do not know him personally, but I can look at some of this company’s product offerings in which it was quick off the mark to embrace digital transformation as a major demand driver and suggest that he is understands what it means to disrupt a space. The company’s CTO, who was one of the founders of the business has successfully founded 3 ventures, of which this is the largest and so far most successful. The SVP of global sales has a long career in senior sales management roles and firms as diverse as NetScout (NTCT) and IBM (IBM).

Again, I think the guidance was meant to be and is prudent, and despite the EV/S ratio there is much to like in considering DT as an investment. Even after the rapid appreciation of the past 6-7 weeks, or so, I believe there to be significant positive alpha available here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.