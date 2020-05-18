Farfetch: The Rally Doesn't End Here

Farfetch still maintains a significant near-$1 billion stash of liquidity for it to invest in growth during this pivotal moment for e-commerce.

The coronavirus has been proven to accelerate the shift away from brick and mortar retail to online channels, especially for high-end labels like those sold by Farfetch.

In the two months since I last wrote on Farfetch (FTCH), shares of the luxury e-commerce site have nearly doubled. Farfetch - a UK-based company that focuses on premium, high-end labels and last year doubled down on owning its own brands through its purchase of a family of brands called the New Guards Group - has been one of the core beneficiaries of the shuttering of retail stores across the globe and the continued shift to online shopping.

Despite heightened expectations this year, Farfetch still remains substantially below the $20 price at which it went public in the summer of 2019, despite a fantastic growth trajectory and improving profitability.

And in spite of Farfetch's leaping recovery since March, I believe investors still have an opportunity to catch additional upward momentum.

The impact of the coronavirus on a company like Farfetch, in my view, plays out in two ways. Because of Farfetch's concentration on the luxury goods market, wider layoffs (across both lower-skilled as well as highly skilled tech workers), stock market losses, and general macro uncertainty have caused consumers to pull back on discretionary spending in order to conserve cash. This is a clear negative to Farfetch, but at the same time, e-commerce will win a greater share of retail spending as stores close their doors.

But while the macroeconomic downturn that depresses luxury spending has a finite end, the secular shift toward e-commerce (only accelerated by the pandemic) and away from brick-and-mortar stores doesn't. Even when stores do re-open, the trend of consumers treating brick-and-mortar stores as research venues for purchases that they will eventually execute online won't retract. Farfetch's huge GMV growth rates is a telling reflection of this trend.

Outside of e-commerce's growing share of overall shopping, Farfetch retains several other key advantages over traditional retail. Without any heavy retail footprint (outside of its ownership of the British department store Browns, which contributes about 3% to Farfetch's overall revenues), Farfetch has a distinct advantage over physical retail competitors in that it's not burning cash on rent at the moment. Even longer term, Farfetch's access to data/analytics on consumers' online shopping behavior allows the company to better curate and manage its inventory.

Farfetch is one of the first companies to bring the luxury department-store concept online, encompassing brands from Balenciaga to Gucci, without cheapening the experience. In my view, especially after the company's slight post-Q1 earnings dip, there's plenty of upside for investors to benefit from.

GMV has only taken a slight hit from the pandemic; revenue growth virtually untouched

First, and most importantly, investors should note that Farfetch's GMV and revenue trends have only seen a small adverse impact from the coronavirus - validating the thesis that for Farfetch, the channel shift toward e-commerce is a strong offset to a decline in discretionary spending.

Take a look at the chart below:

Figure 1. Farfetch revenue and GMV trends Source: Farfetch 1Q20 earnings deck

Farfetch's gross merchandise value (GMV), the measure of the value of all the transactions conducted on Farfetch's platform, increased 46% y/y. This represents deceleration from Q4's 59% y/y growth rate, but considering the recent dour trends in retail spending that saw April retail sales fall -16% sequentially, I'd say Farfetch's ~50% y/y growth is still excellent.

Of course, a large part of this growth is due to the $107 million contribution of New Guards Group, acquired in August 2019 and not to be comped in prior-year results until Q3. Even without this contribution, however, Farfetch's GMV grew 20% y/y on an organic basis.

Some helpful commentary from CFO Elliott Jordan's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

I'm pleased to report that the digital platform delivered growth in each month of the quarter. Overall traffic grew 41% year-on-year, reflecting the acceleration of the shift of luxury online. GMV from new customers grew faster than GMV from existing customers for the first time in three years as we captured a significant number of new customers during this period. This drove an increase in active customers of 27% year-on-year across the Farfetch marketplace. And the China region grew ahead of the platform average across the quarter and grew faster over the last two months of Q1 than this region did across all of 2019 as a whole. We now plan to leverage this large new customer cohort to drive growth moving forward."

One key insight above is that China, the world's largest consumer of luxury goods, saw accelerating growth once pandemic constraints began to ease. This gives us hope for a "V-shaped" recovery in U.S. and European markets as lockdowns in these geographies gradually abate over Q2 and Q3.

We note as well that Farfetch's revenue continued to rise much faster than GMV growth, reflecting continued increases in Farfetch's take rate (cut of sales) on its platform. Revenues grew 90% y/y to $331.4 million, besting Wall Street's expectations of $313.3 million (+80% y/y) by an impressive ten-point margin. On an adjusted basis, excluding revenue that Farfetch earned from shipping and fulfillment, revenue actually grew at a stronger 106% y/y pace. It's key to note that this actually represents a slight acceleration over Q4's adjusted revenue growth of 99% y/y.

Keeping a lid on costs

We don't have to be worried that Farfetch is spending itself into oblivion to sustain sales growth amid the pandemic, either. Farfetch's demand generation expense as a percentage of total GMV remained constant at just 8% this quarter, while it fell one point as a percentage of revenue to 21%, as shown in the chart below:

Figure 2. Farfetch demand generation spend trends Source: Farfetch 1Q20 earnings deck

In fact, Farfetch has been aggressively reviewing operating spend in order to conserve cash and maintain profitability throughout the virus. Jose Neves, Farfetch's CEO, commented that "In light of COVID-19, we also initiated some cost-saving actions in Q1, and we plan to continue looking for opportunities to trim discretionary costs and prioritize projects focused on delivering either growth or cost savings in the near term."

These efforts have allowed Farfetch to improve its adjusted EBITDA margin by thirteen points in Q1 to near-breakeven at -7%, with the company cutting G&A expenses as well as technology outlays on top of constant demand generation/marketing expense. We note that throughout FY19, Farfetch had only improved its adjusted EBITDA margins by five points, so if anything, the pandemic has only accelerated Farfetch's path to profitability.

Figure 3. Farfetch adjusted EBITDA margins

Source: Farfetch 1Q20 earnings deck

Farfetch has re-committed to its target of producing breakeven EBITDA by FY21, but judging by the fourteen-point improvement so far in Q1 (and the fact that adjusted EBITDA margins in FY19 were -14%), we think Farfetch may be on track to hitting breakeven EBITDA in at least one quarter this year.

We note as well that Farfetch maintains substantial access to liquidity, unlike many of its retail competitors. In April, the company executed a new convertible debt offering that netted $390 million in proceeds, extending the company's liquidity to >$800 million - which, when we consider the fact that Farfetch's Q1 operating expenses net of depreciation/amortization and stock comp was only about $179 million, is quite a substantial cushion.

Figure 4. Farfetch liquidity Source: Farfetch 1Q20 earnings deck

Key takeaways

Farfetch is a solid long-term bet on the growing transition of retail spending to online, which has only been accelerated by the current pandemic. We like the fact that Farfetch has carved out a niche for itself in luxury retail (and the fact that management said recent traffic to its website is up >40% y/y) as evidence that it can continue to gain an edge over competitors who are still struggling with shuttered stores and consumers afraid to go back to stores even after local restrictions have lifted. Continued margin expansion also solidifies Farfetch's longevity and path to profitability.

Stay long here.

