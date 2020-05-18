6 Reasons I Bought S&P 500 Puts

We could see a spike in coronavirus cases by June, which may lead to backtracking on the economic reopening.

The reopening of the economy is triggering more social contact, which increases the transmission of the coronavirus.

I expect a 15% drop for the S&P 500 in the next 3 months.

I published 15% Downside For The S&P 500 on May 4, 2020, with the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) trading at 2,831. On Friday, May 15, 2020, the S&P 500 closed at 2,864. Late in the day on May 15, I bought puts on SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF with a strike price of $240 expiring on June 30, 2020.

Here is my thesis:

1. Good News Priced In

The market already priced in a lot of good news since March 23, 2020, low. There was good news on 3 fronts: medical news, $2 trillion fiscal stimulus, and the Federal Reserve's QE-Infinity.

In the last 2 weeks, there has been incremental good news on the medical front. The curve that represents new coronavirus cases and fatalities is flattening and coming down. There have also been more announcements about potential vaccines.

However, the S&P 500 is not rallying higher on the incremental information.

2. Reopening Risk

The coronavirus shutdowns are being lifted. People across the country are going out more. Economic activity is increasing slightly, off of a very low base.

The economic reopening brings a lot of risk. There were reports about a barber in New York that continued working illicitly and has now tested positive for the coronavirus. I expect a surge of coronavirus cases like this as people go back to work, bars, restaurants, barbershops, and other public places.

This may result in a backtrack on the reopening, which would be a negative catalyst for the S&P 500.

3. Declining Earnings Estimates

Earnings estimates for the S&P 500 are still declining:

2020: Currently $128 vs. $135 (at the time of my original article)

2021: Currently $166 vs. $170 (at the time of my original article)

The market already priced-in much of the drop in earnings estimates. I am concerned that we haven't found a bottom yet and the numbers are still dropping like a knife.

The earnings estimates now assume a V-shaped recovery with $165 earnings in 2019, going down to $128 in 2020 and rebounding to $166 in 2021.

The S&P 500 faces headwinds when investor expectations go from a V-shaped recovery to a U, L, or Nike-swoosh recovery. Sentiment may change in the next few weeks when the 2021 estimates drop below the 2019 level.

4. Payroll Protection Program (PPP) Ending

The PPP was a lifeline to a lot of companies and kept many employees on the payroll. The PPP is ending at the end of June.

Congress is working on an extension to the PPP: Manchin, Romney, Leahy, Gardner, Wyden Bill to extend PPP Loan Deadline from 8 to 16 weeks.

We already have historic unemployment levels. The end of the PPP is a catalyst for more unemployment. The PPP may be extended past June, but its end is not far off. The weak economy is not producing enough jobs to reduce the unemployment rate to anywhere near pre-crisis levels.

5. Investors Locking-In Gains

Investors have been on a roller coaster ride last few months. There was a sharp rally off March 23, 2020, lows, but the gains have slowed over the last few weeks.

I am hearing anecdotes from investors that rode out the volatility. Some are now selling to lock-in gains (or really, lock-in limited losses).

I don't know how widespread this is. However, I expect that some investors will move to the sidelines with the rally from the March lows losing steam.

6. Top-Heavy Risks

The top five companies in the S&P 500 are Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (OTC:APPL), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), and Alphabet (GOOGL).

All five are up on the year and outperforming the 11% YTD loss on the S&P 500. These 5 companies are resilient in the shutdown economy. Amazon is even picking up market share.

The gains in the S&P 500 since the March lows have been concentrated in the top stocks, especially stocks in the technology sector.

The risks of a top-heavy rally are presented here: A top-heavy market tends to topple.

Explaining The Trade

I bought $240 SPY June 30, 2020 Puts as a play on this thesis for the following reason:

If I am right about the reopening risk, it will play out over the next few weeks. New cases are reported about 2 weeks after infections. Increased social contact over the next few days and a 2-week incubation period will result in a spike in June. The expiration date of June 30, 2020, gives time for this to play out. If the S&P 500 starts to roll over, investors will look for a test of March 30, 2020, low of 2,192, or 219 on the SPY. The S&P 500 may not actually revisit the low or may not revisit the low before the expiration of these puts. Therefore, I chose $240, which is a bit above the low but sufficiently below the current price. The $240 level is 16% downside from the close on March 15, 2020. The VIX declined from March high as the S&P 500 staged its relief rally. The VIX is still high relative to historical levels. If the S&P 500 starts to roll over, there is a chance that the VIX starts to climb again. This is positive for put holders.

