Between Energy Transfer's 16.0% yield, annual DCF growth of 2.0%, and 5.8% annual valuation multiple expansion, units of Energy Transfer exceed my 10% total return requirement over the next decade.

Units of Energy Transfer are trading at a 43% discount to fair value based on my interpretation of data sourced from I Prefer Income, as well the dividend discount model.

I expect that the recovery in oil demand beginning later this year, as well as the depletion of excess crude supply, will allow Energy Transfer to get back on track.

Despite the fact that Energy Transfer's adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2020 declined 3.7% YOY and DCF declined 11.1% YOY, Energy Transfer's distribution remains well covered.

Energy Transfer's recent announcement maintaining its quarterly distribution in the midst of the economic fallout from the response to COVID-19 was welcomed news.

As I indicated in last week's article on Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), one of my investment objectives is to focus on the highest quality stocks within sectors that are being punished by Mr. Market.

Sticking with the theme of midstream stocks, I specified for a yield of greater than 10%, a 3-year dividend growth rate of greater than 2%, and a payout ratio below 60%, which narrowed I Prefer Income's database of MLP/Midstream stocks from 66 down to 5.

For the purpose of this article, I'll be revisiting Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) since I last covered it in February to re-examine the stock's distribution safety and growth potential, discuss recent operating results and touch on pertinent risks, as well as determining the fair value of units of Energy Transfer.

Distribution Safety Remains Reasonably Intact Despite COVID-19

Although it is always prudent to determine the safety of a stock's underlying dividend and its growth potential, this is especially true when a stock is yielding nearly 8 times that of the S&P 500 as is the case with Energy Transfer.

In the case of midstream MLPs, the metric that I prefer to examine is the amount of times that distributable cash flow or DCF covers the distribution.

Based on Energy Transfer's Q1 2020 press release, Energy Transfer generated $1.417 billion in DCF against $823 million in distributions paid out during that same time period, for a DCF coverage ratio of 1.72.

When I consider that Energy Transfer's DCF would have to plunge by over 40% for the distribution to not be covered, I believe that the distribution is relatively safe for the foreseeable future.

In the event that Energy Transfer does elect to cut the distribution to retain cash flow, I don't believe this would be a move that would last for more than 1 or 2 quarters before the distribution would quickly be restored in light of the favorable macroeconomic outlook for crude in the second half of this year into next year.

Given that Energy Transfer's retained DCF covers the majority of capital expenditures, and that 70% Energy Transfer's capital spending this year is on projects that are expected to be completed at the end of this year or beginning of 2021 (according to CFO Thomas Long in Energy Transfer's Q1 2020 earnings call), I believe that the stock's payout ratios are likely to remain about the same over the long term.

Since I am expecting 2% annual DCF growth in the long term, I also expect 2% distribution growth over the long term.

Energy Transfer's Operating Fundamentals Are Holding Up Well In A Challenging Environment

While Energy Transfer reported YOY declines in both adjusted EBITDA and DCF, it is important to note that the simultaneous supply and demand shock currently being experienced in the energy industry is a once or twice in a lifetime event.

With that in mind, Energy Transfer's 3.7% YOY decline in adjusted EBITDA from the $2.735 billion in Q1 2019 to $2.635 billion in adjusted EBITDA during Q1 2020 isn't as bad as it seems at first glance (Energy Transfer's Q1 2020 Press Release).

Moving to DCF, Energy Transfer reported an 11.1% YOY decline from $1.594 billion in adjusted DCF attributable to partners of Energy Transfer in Q1 2019 to $1.417 billion in Q1 2020 (Energy Transfer's Q1 2020 Press Release).

A bright spot within Energy Transfer's quarterly results was the fact that the company reported record NGL fractionation and transportation volume, though this was "partially offset by a $59 million impact from changes in inventory valuation adjustments in the first quarter of 2020 versus a $9 million valuation adjustment in the first quarter of 2019," according to CFO Thomas Long's opening remarks in Energy Transfer's Q1 2020 earnings call.

What's more, Energy Transfer was able to place its Panther II Processing Plant into full service in January, which added 200 million cubic feet a day of processing capacity of cryogenic gas and is fully subscribed, according to CFO Thomas Long in his opening remarks of Energy Transfer's Q1 2020 earnings call.

Another notable capital project that went into service during Q1 2020 was Frac VII, which is running at 97% capacity, according to Energy Transfer's CCO Marshall McCrea's response to a question posed from Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum during Energy Transfer's Q1 2020 earnings call.

An encouraging development in Energy Transfer's financial results was the fact that the company retained $594 million in DCF after distributions, which covered over half of the company's $1 billion in capital growth spending during the quarter.

While Energy Transfer has revised its 2020 adjusted EBITDA down from the $11.0-$11.4 billion that was forecasted in my last article to $10.6-$10.8 billion as of Energy Transfer's Q1 2020 earnings call earlier this month per CFO Thomas Long, I view that as reasonably strong, considering the difficult operating environment in energy at this time.

This is especially true when considering that this would only be a mid-single digit decline from the $11.2 billion in adjusted EBITDA generated in 2019.

Energy Transfer expects that the impact of lower volumes and commodity prices will be mostly offset by the contributions from the ramp-up of Mariner East, Frac VII, new processing in the Permian, as well as full year contributions from projects that went into service in 2019, according to CFO Thomas Long in Energy Transfer's Q1 2020 earnings call.

Additionally, Energy Transfer is expecting to achieve synergies of $200-$250 million during the year through both cost-cutting initiatives at the corporate offices and field operations, as per CFO Thomas Long's opening remarks during Energy Transfer's Q1 2020 earnings call.

Given the current operating environment, Energy Transfer's management is also taking the steps necessary to preserve cash flow by reducing its growth capital spending during 2020.

Energy Transfer has revised its capital spending forecasts downward from $3.9-$4.1 billion to $3.6 billion and is considering another $300-$400 million in reductions this year. As indicated by CFO Thomas Long's opening remarks in Energy Transfer's Q1 2020 earnings call, Energy Transfer expects that they will not add any major organic growth projects to the backlog for 2021.

What's especially encouraging is that, with Energy Transfer's combination of more projects coming online and DCF increasing, as well as capital spending decreasing to under $2 billion beyond this year, Energy Transfer is positioned to be FCF positive starting next year.

This will enable the company to make significant headway on its goal of reducing its leverage while beginning to reward unitholders with a resumption of distribution increases.

On the liquidity front, Energy Transfer maintained approximately $4 billion in liquidity as of March 31, 2020, according to CFO Thomas Long, which provides the company with adequate capital to withstand whatever difficulties may be encountered in the months ahead as the company has already redeemed all of its 2020 senior note maturities with senior note and preferred unit issuances this past January.

Aside from the relative resiliency reflected in Energy Transfer's Q1 2020 operating results and the actions taken to improve the company's liquidity, Energy Transfer's insider ownership of 14.5% is yet another reason to believe that Energy Transfer's management team has the best interests of its unitholders in mind.

While that doesn't necessarily mean that the management team won't have some missteps along the way, it is encouraging to know that, through Q1 2020, Energy Transfer's insiders and independent board members have purchased $110 million of the company's stock.

The significant ownership of Energy Transfer by insiders and recent buying activity is evidence that Energy Transfer's management team and its interests are aligned with fellow unitholders.

When I take into consideration the decent operating results in the midst of a generational supply and demand crisis, the actions taken by management to shore up Energy Transfer's liquidity, and the management team's vested interest in doing what is best for unitholders, I believe Energy Transfer is capable of being a great long-term investment if acquired at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider:

While Energy Transfer's fundamentals are reasonably strong in the midst of the economic turmoil caused by the response to COVID-19, I would like to emphasize that no equity comes without its share of risks, and that Energy Transfer is no exception as I'll discuss several key risks facing Energy Transfer.

The first risk to Energy Transfer is more of an immediate risk posed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its disruptions on the global economy that I couldn't have possibly imagined when I last covered Energy Transfer in February (pages 60-61 of Energy Transfer's most recent 10-Q).

While 85% of Energy Transfer's 2019 revenues were relatively stable as a result of being fee-based, Energy Transfer's operating and financial results are tied to the supply and demand of NGLs, refined products, and crude oil.

Given that the world is awash in excess supply of the commodities that Energy Transfer gathers, processes, and transports, and that demand has contracted the past couple of months, counterparty risk is more of a real threat than it was just a few months ago.

Although the Energy Information Administration's forecast of an average WTI crude price of $30.10 for 2020 and $43.31 for 2021 seems like a reasonable short-term outlook, it is important to note that any unexpected setbacks in the reopening of economies around the world could once again slow the demand for crude oil, and push back the date by which the excess supply is depleted.

If this does occur, it could result in more downward pressure in WTI crude prices, which would be detrimental to some of Energy Transfer's customers that have less than stellar balance sheets to weather the storm over the next year or so.

This would inevitably cause some of Energy Transfer's customers to encounter financial distress and not be able to meet their financial obligations to Energy Transfer, which would materially impact Energy Transfer's financial results.

A longer term risk to Energy Transfer is that an investment in the company is a bet that oil and natural gas will continue to power the majority of the modern economy well into the future (page 51 of Energy Transfer's most recent 10-K).

While it appears that at the present that oil and natural gas will continue to be in demand for at least the next 15-20 years, it is possible that renewable energy technology progresses faster than expected, becoming cost efficient and effective enough to meet the majority of the economy's energy needs, which would diminish the demand for oil and natural gas in the future.

If the prevalence of renewable energy materializes faster than expected, this could result in a major challenge to Energy Transfer, which would be the risk of overbuilt energy infrastructure. This could result in increased competition among Energy Transfer and its counterparts to retain their customers and attempt to take customers away from each other by offering more attractive contracts to existing and potential customers, which would be less lucrative to Energy Transfer. This situation would result in impaired financial results for Energy Transfer in the future.

Another key risk to Energy Transfer and MLPs in general is from a structural standpoint, in that unitholders have limited voting rights and aren't entitled to elect the general partner or its directors (page 36 of Energy Transfer's most recent 10-K).

While I believe that Energy Transfer's management team does have unitholder's best interests in mind due to the significant skin that they have in the game, so to speak, it is important to remember that an investment in Energy Transfer is especially a vote of confidence that Energy Transfer's management team will make prudent decisions on behalf of unitholders because unitholders possess little influence in Energy Transfer's corporate governance.

The final key risk to Energy Transfer is that expanding its network of pipelines and related facilities subjects the company to the possibility of facing significant regulatory and legal risk (page 50 of Energy Transfer's most recent 10-K).

As one would imagine, the complexities that go into completing major capital projects on time and on budget are innumerable in nature.

One example of the litigation risks that new pipeline projects or pipeline expansion projects face is none other than EQM Midstream's (EQM) Mountain Valley Pipeline, which I have brought up in past midstream stock articles.

For those that are unaware, EQM Midstream's initial cost estimate of $3.5 billion that was provided in February 2018 and expected MVP to be completed at the end of 2018 was recently raised once again from $4.8-$5.0 billion to $5.3-$5.5 billion, while the in-service date was pushed back from mid-2020 to late-2020.

Even if/when MVP is completed, it is important to remember that massive pipeline projects often encounter permitting snags or legal opposition that turns into a nightmare, setting back the timeline and leading to massive cost overruns.

Should Energy Transfer encounter enough of these legal challenges or permitting issues with key capital projects, the company may not be able to achieve its growth targets, which could lead to difficulty in growing its distribution and advancing its key financial metrics.

Although I have discussed several risks associated with an investment in Energy Transfer, the above should not be construed as a complete discussion of the risks encompassing an investment in Energy Transfer. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks facing Energy Transfer, I would refer interested readers to pages 33-71 of Energy Transfer's most recent 10-K, pages 60-61 of Energy Transfer's most recent 10-Q, and my previous articles on Energy Transfer.

A Blue-Chip Trading At A Significant Discount

Even though I consider Energy Transfer to be a quality midstream company, it is of utmost importance that an investor avoids overpaying for units of the stock to achieve optimal starting yield and total return.

It's for this reason that I'll be utilizing two valuation metrics, as well as a valuation model to determine the fair value of Energy Transfer's units.

The first valuation metric that I will be using to arrive at a fair value for units of Energy Transfer is the yield to historical yield.

According to I Prefer Income, Energy Transfer's current yield of 15.97% is well above its historical yield of 6.14%.

Factoring in a reversion to a yield of 9.00% and a fair value of $13.56 a unit (which I believe appropriately prices in the risks facing Energy Transfer), Energy Transfer is trading at a 43.7% discount to fair value and offers 77.5% upside from the current stock price of $7.64 a unit (as of May 16, 2020).

The next valuation metric that I'll be utilizing to determine the fair value of units of Energy Transfer is the price to EBITDA compared to the historical P/EBITDA.

Energy Transfer's P/EBITDA of 1.70 is well below its historical average of 2.58.

Assuming a reversion to Energy Transfer's historical average P/EBITDA of 2.58 and a fair value of $11.59 a unit, units of Energy Transfer are priced at a 34.1% discount to fair value and offer 51.7% of capital appreciation from the current price.

The valuation model that I will use to assign a fair value to units of Energy Transfer is the dividend/distribution discount model or DDM. The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is another term for the annualized dividend/distribution per share/unit. In the case of Energy Transfer, that amount is currently $1.22.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the rate of return that an investor requires on their investments. While this varies from one investor to the next, I require a 10% rate of return on my investments because I believe that rate of return is ample reward for the time and effort that I spend researching investment opportunities and periodically monitoring my investments.

The third and final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend/distribution growth rate or DGR.

While the first two inputs into the DDM require only data retrieval to find the annualized distribution per unit and subjectivity to set a required rate of return, accurately predicting a stock's long-term distribution growth rate requires an investor to consider a number of factors, including a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are likely to remain the same, contract, or expand over the long-term), future earnings growth, industry fundamentals, and the strength of a stock's balance sheet.

When I consider that Energy Transfer's payout ratios are positioned to remain roughly the same over the long term and that my estimates are for long-term annual DCF growth of 2%, I believe that a 2% long-term DGR is a reasonable expectation.

Upon plugging the above inputs into the DDM, I am left with a fair value of $15.25 a unit.

This implies that units of Energy Transfer are trading at a 49.9% discount to fair value and offer 99.6% upside from the current price.

When I average the three fair values above, I compute a fair value of $13.47 a unit conservatively, which indicates that units of Energy Transfer are priced at a 43.3% discount to fair value and offer 76.3% of capital appreciation from the current price.

Summary: Energy Transfer Offers A Compelling Risk/Reward Ratio

Despite the near-term challenges posed by the aforementioned supply/demand shock events in oil and natural gas as a result of COVID-19, Energy Transfer's distribution is positioned well in the near future given that it was covered over 1.7 times in Q1 2020.

When the dust settles and oil/natural gas demand returns to 2019 levels and more projects come online later this year and into next year, I suspect that Energy Transfer will begin to raise its distribution in the low single digits each year due to the fact that retained DCF should cover all capital spending by that point.

Adding to the case for an investment in Energy Transfer, is the fact that units of the stock are trading at what I believe to be a 43% discount to fair value based on my interpretation of data sourced from I Prefer Income, as well as my inputs into the DDM.

Between Energy Transfer's 16.0% yield, annual DCF growth of 2.0%, and 5.8% annual valuation multiple expansion, units of Energy Transfer are positioned to exceed my 10% total return requirement over the next decade.

The above serves as the rationale for Energy Transfer being the largest holding within my investment portfolio based on total distribution/dividend income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET, EPD, EQM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.