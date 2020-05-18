Judge Jones was mostly in "listen and respond" mode, but did make one thing clear to the parties: this process needs to be moved along as fast as possible.

Another looming area of disagreement: the value of Penney real estate, with the off-hand offer of the current value made appearing very low to this analyst and probably contested.

Key areas of contention include: the future of Penney (sell assets or rebuild Penney), disagreement about whether recent Debtor decisions are "appropriate" and general alignment between major secured debt-holder groups.

First Day Hearings were held Saturday afternoon, May 16th, which provided some indication of where this process is going, presided by Chief United States Bankruptcy Judge David Jones.

On May 15th, 2020, JC Penney filed for voluntary bankruptcy (case 20-20182). On Saturday, May 16th, "first day hearings" were held with the purpose of ensuring that JC Penney (JCP) can continue to operate, protected from creditors, but also to begin the planning of the process of restructuring the company.

The purpose of this article is to highlight a few key issues raised during the "first day" hearings. No analytical approach is possible of an analysis of the capital stack at this point, given that the last financial report was for the Penney year-end 2019 and that a lot has happened since that point. However, an attempt will be made to infer or estimate where the company stands financially, offering what is known now, which may indicate how much recovery may be available at differing levels in the capital stack.

Filing information can be found on "PrimeClerk" website, focused on JC Penney, with key information contained in Docket 1 (the filing), Docket 25 (the declaration by Mr. William Wafford, hereafter the "Wafford Declaration") and Docket 78 (Interim Orders).

The first set of inferences drawn were pulled from that Wafford Declaration regarding likely outcome for the different securities in the capital stack even before the start of the hearing. Outlook for those different securities can be inferred from the assessment made by the Debtor for what will happen at each level of the capital stack, as shown in the Restructuring Term Sheet. This can be found in the Wafford Declaration (Docket 25) in Appendix A, The Restructuring Term Sheet, which begins on page 77 of the Declaration. On page 82, in the "Treatment of Claims and Interests" section, an assessment is made about the future treatment of each of the securities classes. The secured debt and the unsecured debt are both judged likely to be "impaired; entitled to vote" which would suggest recovery for the secured debt and some recovery even for the unsecured debt classes. The equity, however, is judged to be "impaired; deemed to reject" which would suggest that there is likely very little to no recovery available for the equity, at least in this plan.

This author tried to keep up with the hearings via remote access and so I hope readers will overlook incorrect attributions of comments and views as they are not intended. This turns out to be more difficult as you cannot see who is speaking, one is not familiar with many of the parties nor knowing whose voice is whose. When transcripts are published, it will be easier to check attribution of comments and positions.

In passing, the typical "first day" motions were approved to pay utilities, employees, enable cash management and other similar operational approvals to keep the company going during the bankruptcy process. There was little debate about whether to agree to these proposals. Judge Jones was particularly insistent that the employees be fairly treated and emphasized the importance of the "first day" hearings as it impacts them. These motions are important for the operations of the company, but are typical. These are also not the focus of this article, which is rather focused on what we can learn in these early hearings about the direction of the restructuring.

This article will provide a brief highlight of areas around which this specific bankruptcy process will revolve:

I. Probability of a Fast Process and Expectation of the Plan Effective Date:

The Judge proceeded very carefully through the "first day" proceedings, ensured that all parties were heard, and did a lot of listening but not so much signaling to the parties. There was one area in which the Judge was very directive, prescriptive and clear: this particular process needs to be moved forward at a very high rate of speed.

As evidence of his sincerity, he was handling and hearing this case on Saturday, perhaps before some were expecting it to be heard. Cases filed at the same time (after the close on Friday) are typically, in my limited experience, heard the following week, even Tuesday or Wednesday. However, the Judge was signaling with an immediate "first day hearing" on, literally, the first day, less than 24 hours after the filing and without all filings made, that he wanted to see this process move forward quickly.

The proposed effective date for whatever plan will be implemented will be November 15th, 2020. That would be in six months, fast for any process and especially fast for a case with this complexity and the fact that not every key stakeholder has embraced the plan. Currently, holders of both debt and equity will not have to wait long to get a pretty good idea of what their recovery will be and in what form. In my view, unsecured debt holders should expect recovery in the form of equity in either the new JCP (the "retailer") or the Propco (the "property management company") or both.

Why have a Plan Effective Date by November 15th? The answer is probably obvious to the reader: to ensure that there would be a clear pathway forward for the Holiday Season, highlighted in Article 26 of the Wafford Declaration.

I inferred throughout the hearing, even if not stated explicitly by the Judge, that he was making clear that the two "elephants" in the room, the two secured creditor groups, need to sit down and figure it out rather than litigating. Whether and how they do this remains to be seen.

II. Skirmishes around Company Actions in the Last Week:

There were some "heads up" comments to the judge about concerns on the part of one of the two secured debt groups. One of the secured groups appears to be central to the planning of the proposed plan (the "insiders"), while the other appears to have been excluded from that planning (the "outsiders"). This was pointed out explicitly by counsel for the "outsider" group.

In addition, it was drawn to the attention of the Judge that JCP had made at least two transactions just prior to filing that the Judge might have not approved:

a. For lack of a more precise term, the company approved variable comp which would extend into 2021, paying substantial sums ostensibly to keep their key executives in place (at least, that is how I would have argued for it), and

b. Fees paid upfront to establish the Debtor-in-Possession financing with the lenders, half to be paid now and half after certain milestones are reached, will be very high if only the first portion of the DIP financing is ultimately paid out.

Arguments were made that the Judge would have not allowed such payments, suggested as unacceptable by the "outsiders", if they had been transacted two days later in bankruptcy protection under the guidance of this Judge.

A final point was made that not all secured lenders are on-board with the plan proposed, so we may have conflict on that going forward. Given the Judge's comment to work it out, it will be interesting to see if it is worked out or whether it is battled out in the courtroom.

III. Separation of Retailing and Property Management as a Centerpiece for the Restructuring:

The center of the restructuring proposal is a separation of the current JCP into two entities: retailing and real estate management. This will allow JCP to spin out the real estate assets to generate the capital required to rebuild the retailing entity. The intent is to create a "leaner" (that is, smaller), less-levered retailer, centered around Ms. Soltau's leadership, to rebuild the JC Penney tradition. A key center-point is to use unencumbered real estate assets to help refinance the "core" retailing activity for the "new JCP".

A brief description of this is contained in the Restructuring Agreement Description on page 42 of the Wafford Declaration (Docket 25):

103. The RSA contemplates a comprehensive reorganization that establishes both a financially sustainable operating company (“New JCP”) and a Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”). New JCP will issue new equity securities (the “New JCP Common Stock”) and (a) the REIT will issue new equity securities (the “REIT Interests”) and (b) a lower-tier operating partnership will issue common interests (“OP Interests”). The restructuring will result in a substantial deleveraging of the Debtors’ balance sheet and allow the Debtors to move expeditiously through chapter 11.

This move was anticipated in an article written by this author in June 2019 (J. C. Penney: I Am Buying The Debt Securities Being Sold - Here's Why). In that article, anticipating a bankruptcy filing at some point (even if was expected further out in the future), this article focused on use of the real estate to drive recovery for creditors; in addition, the Penney properties were compared to Seritage Growth Properties to estimate a market valuation that was otherwise difficult to get. Obviously, that article did not anticipate the current COVID-19 pandemic, so values will now be significantly different than anticipated eleven months ago and this restructuring required years earlier than expected.

Therefore, if the company is attempting to restructure and continue, unsecured debt-holders should expect little cash payout; rather, if this remains the plan, this analyst expects for the Unsecured Bondholders to recover what they can by securing equity in either the new JCP or the new REITCo or both.

IV. Assets and Liabilities at Filing:

The last three quarters has not been kind to any business, especially JC Penney. The last financial report that we have received was mid-March, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was sweeping the country. While we don't have a complete current assessment of JC Penney financials, we do have high level assets and liabilities as of May 15th included in the voluntary filing which can be compared to year-end 2019 numbers (i.e., Feb 1st, 2020). This comparison is found here:

(Table created by the author using financial information from the JCP 10K and the voluntary bankruptcy filing (Docket 1))

While we don't have the detail, we can see that net assets have declined by almost $300M. Even as Total Assets grew (probably from cash secured by drawing on the revolver), the Total Liabilities grew even faster (by drawing on the revolver, then using some of the cash to fill the cash outflow gap), resulting in a reduction of Net Assets as seen. Five or six more months of this situation would wipe out all remaining book assets.

The impact on liabilities can be seen in this table, where the source of increase of liabilities is clear:

(Table created by the author using financial information from the JCP 10K and the voluntary bankruptcy filing (Docket 1))

As can be seen clearly in this table, the increase in liabilities is due to drawing nearly $1.2B on the ABL Credit Facility (formerly referred to in earlier filings as the 2017 Credit Facility). As of the end of 2019, JCP had not drawn from the facility, but now represents a $1.2B borrowing of cash, presumably added to the balance sheet but offsetting the substantial cash burn which has occurred with little income or cash coming into JCP.

Please note that secured debt senior to the Unsecured Bonds has increased to $3.6B, up from $2.4B. This will need to be repaid before the Unsecured Bonds can secure any recovery.

V. Key Areas Where This Author Expects Conflict:

There are two areas where this author observed conflict during the hearings and another where this author expects to see it later.

a. Lack of Alignment Between Two Secured Holder Groups: There were clearly two competing holders of secured debt and this author expects that this conflict will continue until they sit down and hammer out an agreement. It is not known whether that will be possible at this time. Related to this, there appeared to be a philosophical disagreement about whether Penney should rebuild itself or simply liquidate the assets and Real Estate

b. Rebuild Penneys or Liquidate: A part of the apparent disagreement between the two secure debt-holders appeared to be whether to restore JCP to as a viable operating retailer or simply sell of the assets. This may be linked to the lack of alignment discussed in the section above and may explain why there was not broader agreement on how to proceed across the secured debt-holders.

c. Real Estate Value: While I have not found (yet) an estimate in the filings for the value that the Debtor believes the real estate has, a passing comment indicated that the Debtor believed that the real estate had $1.4B "lit" and $700M "dark". This compares against the book value reported as of Feb 1, 2020, the end of fiscal 2019 for JCP, shown here:

Now, we all know that book value does not equal market value and that all real estate, especially retail real estate, has been depressed. It remains to be seen whether the real estate is worth only 20% "dark" or 40% "lit" of the depreciated book value.

Summary and Conclusions:

From the first hints discerned in the "first day" hearings, expect a fast-paced process in an attempt to restore JCP. This Judge appears determined to drive the process forward as promptly as possible in an attempt to provide an opportunity for a rejuvenated "new JCP" to participate in the holiday season. It should be interesting as fast processes usually have an aligned group driving a common plan forward, but that does not yet appear to be in place. It will be interesting to see if we can get this process done and closed in six months, with a Plan Effective date of November 15th. That is a lot to do in not much time.

