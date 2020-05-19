Larger "To Big To Fail" banks are a different story with more revenue lines and are not part of this thesis. I have only shorted regional banks.

There's precedent in Europe and Japan for persistently low interest rates destroying the profitability of lending institutions.

Regional banks do not share the same secular uptrend seen in the broader equity indices.

The stock market tends to rise over time, and betting against secular trends is a losing battle. Regional banks offer a pocket of weakness within that secular uptrend.

The regional bank ETF (KRE) has been a structural short opportunity since 2018 as the sector continues to face mounting challenges in the form of persistently low interest rates, a flat yield curve, and weak consumer demand.

Regional banks do not share the same secular uptrend seen in broader equity indices with the share price making virtually no progress since 2013, or 2007, depending on how far back you pull your chart.

In this note, I will reiterate the short thesis on KRE that I have been using since I first issued a sell signal in early 2018 and also cover some key tenets I consider when implementing an investment idea.

At EPB Macro Research, we take a long-term view with all investment ideas and are comfortable holding a short or long position for many years.

In May 2018, I initiated a short position on ETF KRE and followed that trade with an article titled "How To Play The End In The Bank Rally."

That article was met with tremendous opposition from investors that, at the time, did not fully understand the secular headwinds facing the banking sector.

I continued to hold the short position in KRE through some ups and downs and wrote five more articles over the last two years, reiterating the short thesis.

On Jan. 24, before the pandemic, I penned one last short thesis on ETF KRE with a share price of roughly $56. At this point, the short idea already was successful, falling in value since the original May 2018 position but, more importantly, dramatically underperforming the market, falling in price while the broader equity market rallied to new all-time highs.

In the month of March, KRE fell to a low price of roughly $28, marking a 57% peak-to-trough decline since the high point in June of 2018, just one month after the original short position.

Regional Bank ETF:

Source: Bloomberg

At the end of March, I covered the KRE short position entirely for the first time since 2018. While the thesis on regional banks remained the same, the opportunity was mostly priced in.

Along with the broader equity market, KRE rallied 41% to nearly $40 at the end of April.

At this point, I re-initiated a short position in the ETF at month-end to members of EPB Macro Research as the thesis was the same, but the price was 40% higher.

With that context in mind, let's review the components of the ETF, the general thesis behind the structural lack of profit growth in the sector, and my general principles when constructing a trade idea.

Regional Bank ETF: KRE

Regional Bank ETF KRE is a relatively diverse basket of regional banks with the top 10 holdings equal to about 31% of the total ETF.

Regional Bank ETF Top 10 Holdings:

Source: Bloomberg

Select companies may offer strong positioning for the years to come and excel with better than average management. Still, as a group, the industry will suffer under the weight of interest rates that are stuck at the zero-lower-bound and a yield curve that refuses to steepen to levels seen at the end of the last three recessionary periods.

Structural Sell Thesis

Large, diversified conglomerate banks have many revenue lines and are not part of this thesis. While financials are generally not my preferred sector exposure based on the secular economic trends in the global economy, I have not shorted XLF or large diversified financials.

My focus remains on regional banks and other lending institutions that make a majority of revenue from spread products and lending.

Graphed below is the annualized net interest margin of the top three holdings in KRE.

Annualized Net Interest Margin:

Source: Bloomberg

As interest rates remain low and spreads between short-term and long-term rates are tight by historical standards, banks have struggled to expand net interest margins.

The chart below from Hoisington Management illustrates this point and highlights the challenges facing the US economy in the upcoming economic recovery.

From the late 1920s through the 1940s, the 10-year minus three-month spread was positively sloped above 200bps.

As the chart shows near the noted "B," the 10-year minus three-month spread averaged 34 months above 300bps in each of the last four recessions.

10-Year Minus 3-Month Treasury Rate (%):

Source: Hoisington Management

300bps is a steep curve that was able to jump-start lending and profitability for the banking sector.

Even with the most recent steepening of the Treasury curve, the spread between the 10-year and 3-month rate sits at just 58bps as of this writing, hardly a spread that is overwhelmingly positive for the banking sector.

A robust recovery will not be possible without strong and healthy banks, including shadow banks, outside of the big five.

Rising interest rates on the short end of the curve can be helpful to banks as interest earned on deposit accounts moves more slowly than changes to the Fed Funds rate.

When rates are held at 0%, there's hardly a spread for banks in this area of business.

As an economy becomes more indebted over time, higher interest rates are simply not an option. This trend is clearly visible in the chart of the Fed Funds rate below, peaking at a lower high for the last 40 years.

After the Great Financial Crisis, it took 83 months or nearly seven years for the Fed to move interest rates off the zero-lower-bound "ZLB" and three years after that to reach 2%.

US Federal Funds Rate:

Source: Bloomberg

Given that the economy is now more heavily indebted than during/after the GFC, it's a reasonable assumption that the Fed Funds rate will be pinned near 0% for a similar if not a more extended period of time. Zero or negative rates are incredibly harmful to the banking sector, as we have learned from Europe and Japan, particularly shadow banks and lending institutions without highly diversified revenue streams.

Furthermore, the market has a history of overestimating changes in the Fed Funds rate. Graphed below is the Fed Funds futures curve from January 2009 and January 2012, both estimating a higher Fed Funds rate over the following three years, which never materialized.

The Market Has A History Of Overestimating Changes In FF Rate:

Source: Bloomberg

Today's Fed Funds futures curve is pricing in no increase to the Fed Funds rate for the next three years, in line with the thought process that it will take at least an equivalent amount of time to lift-off from the ZLB when compared to the GFC.

FF Futures Curve:

Source: Bloomberg

The probability for a negative Fed Funds rate is low currently, but if/when the belly of the Treasury curve starts to press toward the ZLB, the Fed will be put in a box.

A Treasury curve will only flatten at the zero-lower-bound if the market is expecting continued deflation.

A flat curve at the ZLB leaves the Federal Reserve two options, both of which have consequences.

First, the Fed can bring the overnight rates negative in a last-ditch effort to steepen the Treasury curve and harm the banking sector in the process. Or, the Fed can hold firm and not drop the overnight rate negative and risk rising real interest rates as deflation takes hold. Rising real rates is negative for all risk assets.

Structurally, low interest rates and a persistently flat Treasury curve are classic negative signs for the banking sector.

These secular trends are likely to continue and generate challenging conditions for the financial sector, specifically regional banks or institutions that primarily earn income by borrowing short and lending long.

Core Principles For A Trade or Investment Idea

The thesis behind avoiding or shorting regional bank stocks on undeserved rallies is clear.

When thinking about an investment idea, several key concepts may help to increase your success rate and avoid inferior trades. Hedge Fund manager Alex Gurevich talks about many key principles, including the following, in his book, "The Next Perfect Trade."

The success rate for a trade or investment idea will increase if it is aligned with long-term secular trends. Even if your specific idea is wrong on timing, having a trade that is aligned with the strongest secular forces, such as declining interest rates, can prove beneficial and help improve the success rate of a trade or investment.

In this case, falling interest rates or structurally low interest rates align perfectly with a negative view on regional bank stocks.

Secular Trend In Interest Rates:

Source: Bloomberg

Unlike the S&P 500 or even technology stocks, more specifically, regional bank stocks have made no progress since 2007, which further argues that structural trends are working against this sector.

It's possible, and it could be profitable to time a significant shift in secular trends, but the success rate of such a proposition is, by definition, quite low.

Regional Banks (KRE):

Source: Bloomberg

Secondly, would you be comfortable holding a position for three years? You may avoid poor trades just by asking this one question. Shorting the S&P 500 today or before the virus may have been a profitable trade, but would you hold that position for three years? Likely not.

If you answer "no" to this question, you are entering into a timing battle rather than a fundamental battle. This can be profitable if you have a strategy more geared around market timing. Still, for longer-term investors, it's best to stick with investment ideas you can hold for many years, even if you decide to exit the position early.

The answer to this question for regional banks is an easy "yes," particularly because I did hold the short position in KRE for two years. Given the secular trends, I'm still comfortable with that position.

For an even greater success rate, if we look at the relative performance between regional banks and the S&P 500, there's a clear downtrend in place, likely a result of the fundamental factors discussed above.

Regional Banks Vs. S&P 500 Relative Performance:

Source: Bloomberg

Furthermore, there's precedent for long-term secular declines in banking shares, highlighted by the sector in both Europe and Japan.

European Banks:

Source: Bloomberg

There are not many sectors that fit the criteria outlined in this section, and there are several more principles to my checklist not discussed for the sake of brevity. Still, the banking sector is likely to remain structurally challenged.

Japanese Banks:

Source: Bloomberg

Regional banks continue to be a profitable short position and is virtually the only sector I find value in playing from the short side or avoiding all together for more long-only oriented investors.

Summary

Regional banks face structural challenges based on persistently low interest rates and a "sticky" flat yield curve.

Regional banks, on the short side, are aligned with long-term secular economic trends. They have precedent for performing poorly during periods of aggressive central bank action, including zero or negative interest rate policy.

I would consider shorting regional bank ETF KRE on unjustified bounces/short squeezes as a part of an otherwise balanced portfolio.

Pairing a long position in SPY or another positively trending sector against a short position in KRE will help reduce some of the negative carry and turn the trade into a relative performance bet which has also worked well for the past several years based on the prevailing secular economic trends that are likely to persist.

If you understand the economic cycle, you can profit from the opportunities that emerge from its ebb and flow.

Disclosure: I am/we are short KRE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long (underweight) SPY