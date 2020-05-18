Cadence Design: Strong Margins Provide Resilience
by: Stefan Ong
Summary
Cadence Design has experienced steady growth in recent years with improving margins.
The company has been producing strong free cash flows to support growth and operations.
Cadence Design's valuation appears fair due to its strong operating fundamentals.
Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS) has greatly outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 10 years, returning 1108% compared to the S&P's 152%. This is attributed to its history of strong product innovation, which has