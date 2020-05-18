Cadence Design: Strong Margins Provide Resilience

Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS) has greatly outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 10 years, returning 1108% compared to the S&P's 152%. This is attributed to its history of strong product innovation, which has driven steady sales growth, high operating margins, and high return on capital. Despite improving pricing power and gross margins, revenues could come under threat from a slowdown in the electronics industry or industry consolidation. The company has a strong balance sheet with enough cash to continue innovating. Cadence's stock also appears to be decently priced due to its strong fundamentals.

Cadence Design has grown from product innovations

Cadence Design's value proposition is optimizing performance, minimizing power consumption, shortening the time to bring their customers' products to market and reducing their design, development and manufacturing costs. For some companies designing electronic products, this might be a more cost-effective method compared to building the software themselves.

Revenue from $936M in 2014 to $2.3B in 2019, compounding at 12% year on year. This has been driven by a culture of innovation, with 20 significant new products over the past 3 years. The company has a recurring revenue business model, which leads to steadier cash flows. Cadence's revenue is also diversified across product segments and region - no product segment contributes more than 30% of revenues. This reduces the concentration risk for the company at the top line.

Cadence Design also estimates its total addressable market to be $30B in the next five years. With sales of $2.3B, this puts Cadence Design's market penetration at roughly 7.6%. This gives Cadence Design a decent runway for growth to capture market share, which is also accelerated by growing digital transformation. Cadence Design has options to take market share such as new customer acquisitions, expanding its existing user base, and international expansion.

Cadence Design has shown some pricing power and value creation

The company's gross margins have expanded from 83% in 2011 to 88% in 2019, reflecting that growth of price has been increasing at a higher rate than cost of service. This suggests some degree of pricing power for Cadence and the value proposition that the company provides.

Cadence Design has third party integrations that contribute to industry standards. The closer their products are to industry standards, the stronger the switching costs for customers:

In addition to our products, many customers use design tools that are provided by other companies, as well as design IP available from alternative suppliers. We support the use of third-party design products and design IP through our Connections® program and through our participation in industry groups such as the Silicon Integration Initiative and Accellera System Initiative. We actively contribute to the development and deployment of industry standards.

The company has also been focusing on profitable growth and disciplined capital allocation. Operating margins have increased from -0.32% to 21.6% over the past 10 years. Return on capital has also been trending upwards. At roughly 13.6%, Cadence's return on capital shows it is generating value with growth since it is much higher than its cost of capital of 7.11%.

Cadence Design's balance sheet looks solid with strong free cash flows

Looking at its latest balance sheet, Cadence Design has $705M of cash and $346M of long-term debt. At a positive free cash flow of roughly $600M, this puts Cadence Design in a great cash position to fund future growth and handle any operating difficulties. It is unlikely that Cadence Design would have to raise funds to meet its operational needs. This high cash flow generation ability comes from the high deferred revenue of $355M for Cadence, which allows the company to collect cash upfront before services are delivered.

Investment Risks

Any potential downturn in the semiconductor and electronics industries may negatively impact Cadence's business and reduce the company's bookings levels and revenue. Companies might reduce spending on technology if they deem that Cadence is not mission-critical to their operations or current projects. Hence, it is dependent on the usage level from Cadence's customers.

Another worrying trend is the consolidation in the semiconductor industry. If the trend continues, it might reduce the pricing power of Cadence design due to the stronger bargaining power of customers. This consolidation could also decide to streamline operations to cut costs, which could reduce the demand for Cadence's products and services.

Valuation

Depending on which multiple you look at, Cadence could be expensive or cheap relative to its peers. Based on its consensus EV/revenue of 8.9x, it is much higher than the median of 5.2x. Its consensus EV/EBITDA multiple of 25.2x is also higher than the median of 23.4x. However, its P/E ratio of 33.4x is lower than the median of 37.9x. Despite being more expensive than its peers in some cases, Cadence Design has better operating fundamentals. Its consensus EBITDA margin of 35.1% is higher than the median of 31%. Its estimated revenue growth next year of 9.5% is also higher than the median of 8.1%. Hence it appears that Cadence's overvaluation on some multiples appears justified.

Takeaway

Whether Cadence Design can continue to outperform the S&P 500 depends on whether the company can continue to do what it has been doing well. Product innovations and improving customer proposition should lead to a stronger top and bottom line. This should drive steady value creation as returns on capital exceeds the cost of capital. Some external risks that are dependent on economic performance and industry actions are uncontrollable by the company. Strong management execution is required to ensure that Cadence Design remains relevant in the face of these risks.

