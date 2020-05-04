Nothing about Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) makes any sense. It has a strong track record of profitability in normal times, has the best liquidity in the industry, and has amazing management. The industry itself has improved substantially since the lows in April, and CEO Gary Kelly has publicly said that demand is improving, yet the company is even lower than it was in March. This makes no sense, but we believe its stock price will eventually recover as the market starts noticing improving fundamentals.

State of air travel

Over the past few days, I have been looking all over the web for data on the airline industry. I have listened to conference calls, analyzed presentations, and read numerous articles, and there has been nothing that has dampened my optimism regarding the US airline industry. For starters, let us look at TSA numbers:

Source: TSA

As you can see, over the past few weeks WoW growth in TSA numbers has accelerated and is now steady at around 35-40k. Assuming this growth remains constant, passenger traffic would take around half a year to recover to 50% of last year's level.

Source: ARC

Likewise, ticket sales have also started inching up, having doubled from trough numbers. Granted, this is from a small base, but it is an improvement nevertheless.

Data from other countries show that when air travel rebounds, it rebounds quickly, especially domestic air travel. In China, domestic air travel has recovered from -80% YOY to -50% YOY in around 3 months.

Source: ARC

That brings us to the IATA forecast, which caused nearly all airlines to drop substantially. At first glance, the forecast looks grim, with global air travel not expected to recover until 2023 at the very latest. However, if you look closely at the forecast, you would realize that it is mainly a forecast of global air travel demand, which includes international. As the Chinese numbers show, international would definitely take much more time to recover than domestic, especially since so many countries are putting quarantine measures in place for inbound passengers. We continue to believe that domestic demand will recover quickly, especially within the low cost and leisure categories.

Last of all, AerCap (AER), an aircraft leasing company, gave some very interesting remarks in their earnings call. Firstly, they believe the recovery in Chinese flights will continue, with the capacity expected to recover to 65% of last year's level by summer.

Over the course of the last two months, we have seen a steady increase in flight activity and load factors in China where they are now running approximately half of the flights they were operating in 2019. They hope to get to approximately 65% during the summer. Source: AerCap Q1 2020 call

Source: AerCap Q1 2020 presentation

Secondly, they believe that Europe is 2-3 months behind China, meaning Europe should reach around 50% capacity by summer. Management has mentioned that some European airlines are hoping to hit 70% capacity by year-end. They also expect to see similar trends in US domestic travel.

The discussions I have had with European airlines indicate a summer schedule for July and August equivalent to somewhere around 50% of their 2019 levels moving to approximately 60% to 65% during the fourth quarter. Air France-KLM has publicly said 70% by year-end. Bear in mind that Europe is two to three months behind China. What is occurring in China today is what European airlines expect to see in two to three months time. In Europe, Eurocontrol, the entity that manages European airspace, yesterday observed that "since mid-April 2020 a change of trend must be noted with a slight increase of average traffic in absolute terms compared to 2019." That said, it increases [ph] our slice and are coming off a low base in mid-April. I expect that we will see similar developments in the U.S. domestic market. Source: AerCap Q1 2020 call

Admittedly, the US is in a far worse situation than Europe, having more than 1.4mil cases so far. However, that isn't stopping thousands of people around the world from doing what they love after a lockdown is eased. In our opinion, it is not fear of the virus, but rather government actions, that are preventing people from going out. You can observe this phenomenon in Pakistan, in states around the US, in Paris, and many other places around the world. Therefore, we believe the rebound in domestic air travel will be sharper than most people expect.

UAL convertible fiasco

One major reason why some investors aren't buying airlines is because of the UAL convertible fiasco. UAL had to pull its $2.25bil offering of convertible notes due to incredibly low demand and because investors demanded an incredibly high yield of 11%. Bears quickly piled on, saying there was little to no investor interest in the airline industry.

However, if you had looked closely at the offering, UAL was trying to secure the notes with 360 older aircraft, which made for poor collateral. Meanwhile, other airlines were raising capital left and right. In fact, the convertible debt and equity offerings Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and Southwest offered were both upsized, signaling that there still is significant demand for airline debt and equity if the offering is done right. In fact, Southwest actually got a really good coupon for the convertible debt, with the interest at just 1.25%.

About Southwest

Southwest is the largest airline in the US, with 22% market share. It was the original low-cost carrier, which gave it a huge advantage against legacy airlines like Delta (DAL) or United (UAL). Despite the airline industry being a cutthroat industry, Southwest has managed to generate over 40 years of profitability and has never once filed bankruptcy. It also happens to be almost entirely domestic, with 95% of its capacity based in the US.

In January and February, Southwest was performing very well, with strong earnings and booming operations. With the onset of COVID-19, Southwest faced the same problems as many other airlines, with massive drops in load factors due to steep declines in traffic, which in the end caused a loss for the quarter.

Liquidity

Southwest honestly has a ridiculous amount of liquidity. According to our calculations, Southwest could survive until 2022 if demand levels remain at zero, even without cutting cash burn.

Source: Southwest investor presentation

As you can see from this chart, Southwest has over $5bil in cash as of Q1 2020. If you include recent financing actions taken, as well as government support, liquidity jumps to over $15bil. By the way, this doesn't include the Treasury loan of $2.8bil Southwest could choose to take. That's not all though, as Southwest also has another $10bil of unencumbered assets, which would bring total liquidity to $25bil potentially if these assets were used to take out a secured loan (Note the Treasury loan is a secured loan, so I'm not including it in the calculation).

Cash burn and obligations

According to Southwest management, the company had guided to burn $60-65mil per day in Q2, but this has since been reduced to $30-35mil per day due to cost mitigation actions.

Regarding obligations, Southwest's largest obligation is its aircraft purchase commitments from Boeing (BA). Southwest has ordered $3.8bil of aircraft to be delivered from Boeing and other lessors over the next 2 years. However, recently Southwest signed a deal such that only 48 aircraft will be delivered to Southwest before 2021, and we believe this deal should save over $2bil in cash before 2021.

We did some calculations, and we found that even without utilizing its unencumbered assets and without reducing cash burn, Southwest would be able to survive well into next year at near-zero demand levels. If the unencumbered assets were completely utilized, Southwest would be able to survive several months into 2022. This means that there is practically zero risk of bankruptcy, especially if air travel continues to recover at its current pace.

Valuation

Currently, Southwest trades at around a $15bil EV after all dilution is factored in. Considering Southwest generated $3bil in 2019 despite $800mil in impact from the 737 Max grounding, the current valuation is clearly very cheap for such a well-capitalized company.

The main risk is obviously bankruptcy, but with a fortress balance sheet, incredibly cheap financing costs, and signs of a rebound in air travel, we believe this risk is negligible. Even if a second wave comes, as we said, Southwest will be able to survive until 2022 with air travel demand near zero.

Takeaway

Overall, the current pessimism around airlines and especially Southwest is completely unjustified. Everything, from its fortress balance sheet to its low borrowing costs, points to an incredibly low probability of default. Even now, Southwest can raise senior debt at 5% - Does this really point to a company in distress? With air traffic levels slowly improving, we believe investors will not need to wait long before Southwest stock starts soaring into the 50s again.