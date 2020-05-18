Hon Hai Precision Industry's (HNHAF) Management on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:HNHAF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 18, 2020 6:00 AM ET

Alex Yang

Good morning and good afternoon. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Hon Hai Precision Industry 2020 first quarter financial results conference call. This is Alex Yang, Hon Hai IR Director.

We have posted a presentation slide of today’s call on the Hon Hai corporate website, www.foxconn.com, please download as your reference. Before we start a call, I would like to remind you of the Safe Harbor notice on the second page. Hon Hai’s Chairman, Young Liu and CFO, David Huang will present on today’s call.

On the third page, there will be four sections of the presentation today including first quarter financial results, second quarter business outlook, and the recap of recent major statements. After that, we will open up for questions.

Now I will pass this to the CFO, David Huang.

David Huang

Good morning and afternoon everyone. I am David Huang, Chief Financial Officer of Hon Hai. I would like to first direct you to Page 5 of today's briefing. According to Foxconn Ventures, we were first introduced several important consolidated subsidiaries of Hon Hai Technology Group.

For the percentage of Hon Hai’s overall consolidated revenue, please see next page. In the income statement, revenue for the first quarter was NT$929.1 billion, after the outbreak in late January of this year. Although, the total working hours of the group fell by more than 20% compared with the same period last year. With the calculated average of Hon Hai’s final revenue declined by only 12% compared with the same period last year.

Secondary due to the decrease in revenue, the increase in the proportion of fixed cost amortization changes in product mix and the increase in epidemic prevention cost, gross profit decreased by NT$16.5 billion, a 28% decline from the same period last year. And the gross profit margin was 4.5%.

Third, epidemic prevention cost was estimated NT$10 billion due to COVID-19. As Chairman, Young Liu mentioned, on March 3 in the last investor conference, while our company has requested our clients and the local governments to share the cost together but most of which were slight effect afterwards. Therefore, without taking the epidemic into consideration, our operating profit would have been better than the same period last year.

The operating profit for the first quarter was NT$4.5 billion equates by NT$11.6 billion, compared to a same period last year. In this severe climate, despite the increase in epidemic prevention costs Hon Hai is committed to controlling operating expenses. Therefore operating expenses in the first quarter decreased by NT$4.9 billion compared with that year, for an operating profit margin of 0.49%. Also non-operating income and the expenses due to a high volatility in the financial market during Q1 an NT$7.4 billion decreased on variation of investment securities, and NT$3.1 billion decreased on investment income recognized under equity method compared with the same period last year.

In addition, less – net currency exchange loss in the first quarter has a leader impact compared with the same period last year. Based on above our Q1 net profit margin was 0.22% and the EPS was 0.15%.

Turning to the balance sheet on Page 7. The most obvious change in Hon Hai’s balance sheet in the first quarter was a year-on-year increase in cash by 14% and the net cash increased by 37%. At the same time due to proper inventory control, the cash cycle was reduced by two days compared with the same period last year. With a high degree of uncertainty in the overall environment, Hon Hai is able to maintain strategic possibility by retaining a sufficient cash.

Please continue to the cash flow statement on the next page. Our cash flow from operating activities continued to increase and the capital expenditure continued to decrease. Free cash flow in the first quarter reached NT$117.4 billion from NT$108.5 billion. NT$8.9 billion increased compared with the same period last year.

Please continue to the next page. After review Hon Hai first quarter financial statements, let’s review the performance of the three major consolidated subsidiaries in the first quarter. Fii, Q1 revenue was flat year-on-year, probably declined by 35% year-on-year. FIH Q1 revenue declined by 41% year-on-year, loss continues to converge year-on-year. FIT Q1 revenue declined by 7% year-on-year, profit declined by 94% year-on-year.

Looking back on revenue guidance we provided during the mastery investor conference. At the same time, we predict that mainline production would resume as the end of March, but in fact, we achieved this goal ahead of expectations. Therefore, the outlook for the full product categories, these expectations quarter-on-quarter, as for the year-to-year comparison, they are better than our expected.

Next company Chairman, Young Liu, will present our outlook for the second quarter.

Young Liu

Thank you, David. Good morning, and afternoon, everyone. I am Young Liu, Chairman of Hon Hai. I will now present to you our outlook for the second quarter of this year.

We estimate that the Q2 revenue to grow by over 15%, compared with the first quarter. Compared with the same period last year, it is estimated that there will be a single digit decline. Overall, due to the rapid spread of the epidemic, many countries have implemented restrictions coupled with high employment rates, which has impacted consumer demand significantly. However, remote working online entertainment and the new lifestyles have given us some new growth drivers.

From the perspective of the four major product categories, Consumer Products will have a single digit Q-o-Q decline or an over 15% decline Y-o-Y. But as for the rest of the three product categories will show growth trend for both Q-o-Q and Y-o-Y. Since the onset of the epidemic, those enterprises and governments have implemented policies such as work from home and learn from home, or they are driving the demand for cloud office and online education. Therefore, enterprise products will grow more than 15% Q-o-Q and more than 10% Y-o-Y. Computing Products will also benefit from the increase in demand for home office and online entertainment. Q2 Q-o-Q and Y-o-Y growth will exceed 15%. Finally, in the Components and Others product category, due to the increase in shipments of optical lens modules, there will be more than 15% growth from quarter-to-quarter in Q2 and more than 10% growth Y-o-Y.

Next I would like to review with you the progress of several important investments from our last investor conference to-date. First of all, our strategy of new products is not affected by COVID-19 pandemic. Hon Hai with Yulong Group and Haitec officially signed a joint venture agreement on March 6. Subsequent preparations for the new joint venture company, as well as beyond the projects will proceed as planned.

Secondly, we mentioned our responsibility as a clean energy supplier at our investment conference last June. Therefore we invested in Shandong Chengshang Energy in April to strengthen our efforts on clean energy. At present, our solar power has accumulated a total of 253 megawatts. In the next two years, we expect to generate an additional 210 megawatts. This is all a part of our commitment to our environmental sustainability efforts.

Third, following Hon Hai Group’s Foxconn's 3.0 strategy, each subsidiary also has its own plan in their respective areas of expertise. FIH announced the capital increase in its subsidiary, Mobile Drive Technology Co., on April 29, for the expansion of it’s in-circuit infotainment and connected system including hardware, software and service platform. Please see the following page.

Finally, I put the update, the impact of the epidemic. At the end of January, upon the outbreak of COVID-19, I issued the highest principle at our Internal Epidemic Prevention meeting. That is first, the employee safety is the highest priority. Second, the operation of the plant must be legal and compliance with all regulations.

As for each individual factories, all major factories in Mainland China have resumed normal operation. For India, the Indian government announced that restriction will be gradually lifted beginning May 17 and the company will apply for resumption of operations in accordance with local government regulations. Productions in most of our Mexico factories are classified as essential goods for people's livelihood so it's remain in operation.

The Vietnam factory is still operating as normal. Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe and North America are all under normal operation, as small number of offices are working from home in response to government regulations. Above is all my presentation for today. Thank you for listening.

Alex Yang

Operator, now we started taking questions.

Operator
And now first question is coming from Gokul Hariharan of JP Morgan.

Gokul Hariharan

Hi. Good afternoon and thanks for taking my questions. My first question is regarding supply chain changes and relocation, are we seeing more activity from your customers in terms of looking to diversify the supply chain a little bit more away from China. Obviously, last year, we've talked about trade war being a risk and they're being triggered for that. But now I think some of the companies that are even talking about levels of variation because of resiliency reasons. Are we seeing an accelerated move?

And added question to that is if we are seeing that kind of a move during this period, do we think that on high CapEx is likely to be higher or are we still going to be able to manage with a similar kind of CapEx? And lastly, given this year revenue outlook seems to be less certain. Do we think that the 2020 CapEx could be lower than 2019 CapEx?

Young Liu

In terms of the relocation, I think, before the epidemic starts we actually started some of the relocation, okay, based on the customer's demand. So after the break – the outbreak of the epidemic, we don't see any specific requests of our customers for us to expedite the relocation. But no matter how the political situation changes, Hon Hai will always focus on customers' needs first, okay?

Gokul Hariharan

So that would be the answer for your first question, okay? The second question is about…

Young Liu

The CapEx. The CapEx, we don't see too big change because the relocation doesn't really happen after the epidemic, okay?

Gokul Hariharan

Okay. Okay, understood. Second question on margins, how should we think about margins in Q2 as well as how should we think about second half once we are largely over this issue? Do we get back to that 1% gross margin expansion kind of target in second half of this year? Or do we have to wait for next year for that to start kicking in?

Young Liu

So we believe that Q2 gross margin and operating margin will return back to the previous levels of the same period last year. Due to that, the fourth quarter, we have some special situation that as our CFO mentioned, only about – we have lost about 20% of our manpower, man hours, okay? So margin wise, we think Q2 will return to its previous level. But in terms of Q3 and Q4, so far it's still unclear for us what is going to happen.

Gokul Hariharan

Okay. Do you feel that – do you feel more pricing power – pricing pressure from customers given that demand is a little bit weaker now compared to previously? Should we expect then that could push back some of this margin expansion that we were expecting previously?

Young Liu

Yes, we don't see any pricing pressure at the moment. I think the pressure is on how we deliver the products on time so far.

Gokul Hariharan

Okay, understood.

Operator
Next we will have Robert Cheng of Bank of America Securities for questions.

Robert Cheng

Okay. Hi, Chairman, Liu, this is Rob. Yes. I want to ask in a question, it’s probably more on the virus impact. I think the whole world has changed because of the virus. I mean here, I guess from your point of view, because you guys are probably is EMS company and at the same time you probably see the consumer, their behaviors also change or in a political way or even in a business way. I don’t know from your point of view, the – I guess use when you start doing some kind of salary change or business plans or some adjustments after a virus, I mean, this is probably more often than strategy kind of prejudice.

Young Liu

I think if you’re familiar with our Foxconn 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0 strategy, our long-term plan has always been diversify our business into a new industry. So that has not changed. And well, the consumer behavior changed after the epidemic. Yes, we believe so. Okay. It will change, but to what degree and to what scale is yet to be seen. Okay.

Robert Cheng

Okay, okay, understand. Probably another one, I’ll ask on probably in a CapEx side, because of I mean, we know Hon Hai have production for CAD globally. But right now, especially the biggest SMB or the biggest production and the finalist SMB is it mostly in China. I mean have you start with thinking about like for example, to build in assembly site in, for example, in U.S. I mean, because I know you guys already had some facilities before in India and even in Vietnam or in Europe, but probably not really. I know in U.S. you guys have some of the center and some over the basically most side. I mean, so how do you view on this?

Young Liu

Yes. I think in terms of assembly sites in the U.S. area, in the North American area, we have a three big production sites in Mexico. And to do a production inside of a U.S., we had to pick the right product to do. Okay. And we already have some products we made over there. It’s mostly maybe server related products. Due to the situation, their cost conservation in the U.S. only a limited number of products can be made in the U.S. Okay.

Robert Cheng

Okay. So yes, it’s okay. We say that the possibility to have for product like a smartphone or the other consumer product who made in U.S. going over, can we say probably in the coming two to three years, can we say the I mean wait and agree.

Young Liu

My personal opinion is that it’s going to be difficult for the mobile devices to be produced in the U.S., because it requires a lot of labor.

Robert Cheng

Yes, yes, yes. Understand. And probably my follow-up question is on the margin side. Based on David, CFO have been mentioned something like a lot of the calls coming out in first quarter. Can we say it’s more like a one-off cost and to basically allow them these kind of additional costs? I mean going forward, either Tom in Ukraine, some of they were coming back or payback. So we – can we have, example, looking at not only no more probably that society upside opportunity for a second half and even for next two years. Because I know how many you’ve been talking about, like, you mentioned 1.0, 2.0 discount long-term plan and one I would say important indicator for us is probably in the operating margin. All of course margin, because got talking about 10% is kind of a target. I mean, I don’t know, after this kind of a hierarchy, who have you maintained the same kind of target. Thank you.

Young Liu

For the margin for this year, the first quarter is very special due to the virus,– coronavirus. And as we mentioned in the past that we’re getting some help on the local government and our customers. But the help will not be realized in Q1. Most of them will be realized in Q2 and Q3, and some of them will be realized in Q4. So because of it that we think overall, the margin for the whole year would be about the same. Okay. So in terms of the 10% margin goal, we still think that’s still in our plan. Okay. And we are not changing it.

Robert Cheng

Operator
Next question is coming from Kelly Yuan of Daiwa.

Kelly Yuan

Chairman Liu and David, this is Kelly from Daiwa. I have a couple of questions. The first question I wanted to follow-up, I just heard about Chairman Liu, you mentioned about the margin for this year is about the same. I just want to collaborate, you mean a whole year gross margin is similar to last year.

Young Liu

That’s correct. That’s correct.

Kelly Yuan

Okay. Thank you. The second question, actually I wanted to check about your progress in Wisconsin. I know, I just want to know, because COVID-19, do you have any new plans for – or could you give us some update about when we see the panel will be ramp-up later this year and what kind of product you ending for lead site?

Young Liu

Our investment in Wisconsin is currently proceeding according to the plan. Okay. The mix of plant local – and locally manufactured products continue to grow, that includes networking equipment network security products and some computer products. And in terms of the panel products, now that plan has changed.

Kelly Yuan

Okay. So, I just want to follow-up. So it means, in the future Wisconsin side won’t focus on display product anymore, but more like the networking enterprise, this kind of products.

Young Liu

We are in the process of negotiating with the local government. So we will let you know once it is confirmed, okay. But the growth products we are producing at the moment are networking related and the server related products.

Kelly Yuan

Okay. Understood. And from the news IP you guys actually already missed our requirement. So potentially we will get a subsidy from the U.S. government is less something potentially will factor in like the second half of this year?

Young Liu

Well, as I mentioned that we’re working with the local government, okay. And I think due to the epidemic impact I think the plan – the flexibility of the plan is understood by the local government. But it takes time for us to communicate with the government officials.

Kelly Yuan

Okay. I understand. My last question actually is about your cash dividend. I think a lot of long term investor really cares about their par. We see last year our cash dividend actually increased to $4.2, for this year, I understand the situation may be quite challenging because overall economy uncertainty. But I was wondering, this company have some intention, although in the future, what’s your policy in terms of cash dividend, where we maintain a certain amount of cash dividend, or we want to maintain a certain percentage of a cash payout ratio.

Young Liu

As far as now, we’re going to stick with our vantage commitment is still at least 40% of the net profit.

Kelly Yuan

Okay. So stick with a percentage rather than absolute dollar payout?

Young Liu

Operator
And the next question is coming from Gokul Hariharan of JPMorgan.

Gokul Hariharan

Yes. Thanks for taking my question again, Chairman Liu. A couple of – one follow up to Robert’s question, post the virus outbreak and the feedback from the customers, et cetera, given the challenges that we have had in terms of the staffing of the factories initially, and then kind of bringing it back on. Are you thinking about potential long-term changes in terms of how assembly as well as other parts of the process is likely to work? Is there any meaningful changes that you think that could happen in industry that you could bring about? And are there any implications from a cost or a customer perspective to that?

My second question is obviously, there’s been a lot of focus on healthcare-related products and Hon Hai group has also pitched in with some of – expediting some of these kinds of products. And you’ve talked about digital health among one of the three key growth areas. Could we talk about anything that is changing and you talked about some of the progress that you’ve made previously in some of the medical instruments, et cetera. Are we seeing them accelerate as a result of bigger focus on some of these areas? And could we talk about what is the kind of two to three-year plan for that vertical?

And my last question would be, I think there’s a lot of press reports about competition and one of your customers talking about bringing in China competition, et cetera. I think just wanted to understand – what is Hon Hai’s view on the core business. I think obviously competition has always been there, but is this kind of a competition going to be different from the Taiwanese peers that you’ve faced? Or you feel it’s going to be fairly similar kind of dynamics compared to what you’ve seen over the last several years?

Young Liu

You’re testing my memory.

Gokul Hariharan

Okay. Sorry, I’ll ask one by one then.

Young Liu

It’s hard to answer it. As I can recall the first question was about…

Gokul Hariharan

Any change in the assembly plan or any – like long-term, do you see that, that is going to be a change in how you do things because of this…

Young Liu

Of course, the lighthouse manufacturing will be the way to go. Okay. We put a lot of efforts in lighthouse manufacturing, okay, or smart manufacturing, okay. We think that will be the way to go, okay. And the lighthouse manufacturing will be based on that to build up our digital transformation for the whole company. So that’s what we are going to do. Okay. And your second question. The new products that we’re go to do.

Gokul Hariharan

Yes. It was on digital health. I think what are the new engagements you have and how should we think about it and given there is a lot of focus on the digital health side, obviously recently.

Young Liu

Okay. Yes. On the digital health front, we have a partner with a global consulting company on several projects, such as medical imaging AI related products, DNA sequencing products and some advance X-ray equipment. Those are the three areas that we looking – we’re looking into. And we already have some collaboration with some company in Israel on the new generation of X-ray machine. We’re also working on some MBI equipments for imaging of the breast cancers. Those are the areas that we have been working on in the digital health area.

Gokul Hariharan

Okay. And my last question was about competition.

Young Liu

About competition, we always – we always face a lot of potential competitors in the past. And we think these challenges are always there. We'll leverage our best talents and resources in our existing industry to provide the global manufacturing services to our customers in order to fulfil their needs. But in the long run, we're into three new future industries as we mentioned in our Foxconn 3.0 that includes EV, digital health and robotics. That's how we're going to – run our competitors.

Gokul Hariharan

Operator
And then next question is coming from Jordan Pong of Franklin Templeton.

Jordan Pong

Hi, just on the relocation. And naturally, essentially, that article is talking about your customer on a two shift, around 20% of the capacity to India from China. So, I just – when that would be the – actually the request on your book and what will be their CapEx it really incurred going forward. And would that change your pipeline, I understand that you already have the capacity in India, but I mean, and that's such a new deferment with this speed up such new location and incur extra cost on CapEx? Thank you.

Young Liu

First of all, I think that's a rumor. I don't know what's going on. Where is the information come from? My first answer, but in terms of the plan for our specific customers and was there a specific product or products, I'm not the right person to comment on this – on specific customers and products. So sorry.

Jordan Pong

Operator
And next we'll have [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

I have a question regarding your progress on the company transformation, Foxconn 1.0, 2.0, 3.0, I just wondering, because this year, I think a lot of delivery or margin, maybe deteriorate because of virus, but if we take a look about your internal efforts to the first Foxconn 1.0 and 2.0, could we expect to see some margin improvement from lesson next year. Maybe some like a 1% to 2% digit point you talking about.

Young Liu

We're quite optimistic about the progress of our Foxconn 1.0 and 1.2 projects in terms of the margin improvement for this year and next year we’ll do our best. So far, we're not able to predict how big the impact will be, because it's quite complicated due to the virus situation. But we think the progress of this to Foxconn 1.0 and 2.0, we're quite happy about it. And we think you will have some impact, but in terms of how big I just can't tell at the moment.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. May I follow on next part, could I say, because I think, originally, we’re talking about 10% gross margin, we've seen five years view, let’s say, because this year we might be impacted by the COVID-19. So it's more like delay for one year. Of course, let's assume you know, the impact of virus is over next year. So it's more like a delay in the process, but actually a lot of effort we already making, but the overall progress actually uncheck to our original plan.

Young Liu

Yes, we don't see any change in terms of our 2025 target. Okay. Even with the virus – with the corornavirus situation the progress towards the 2025 is quite promising. Now, that's why we see. The impact of epidemic is mostly on our current business. And if you look at the whole year performance, now, if nothing goes too wrong and then the next second hop, our estimate the margins will go back to what it was a year ago.

Unidentified Analyst

Operator
And then next question is coming from Henry Kuai for Orient Securities.

Henry Kuai

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Just now you mentioned about life health is the direction you're going to be and can you maybe elaborate more about the programs of the life health and digital transformation, and maybe what is the impact of the digital transformation or maybe we call the industrial internet to the buying of the company? Thanks.

Young Liu

Okay. In terms of light house project, our goal was to transform about 10 of our factories into light house factories this year. We are still working on it and the progress still made according to the plan that will be the foundation as I mentioned for the digital transformation, because we are a manufacturing company, the digital transformation have to include our factories unlike a lot of different kinds of industries, companies in different type of industries when they do digital transformation, they mean something else. But for us as a manufacturing company, manufacturer – factories will be the foundation of the company. So the majority of the efforts for our digital transformation will be to transform our factories to a digital – digitalized factory that is our point of view.

Lighthouse factories will be the target for us. And with the lighthouse production – lighthouse factories, the intention of that is to increase our efficiency, so with that we think it will increase our bottom line, not the top line. Okay? The top line increase will be for the new businesses and the new industry, that's how we look at it.

Henry Kuai

Okay. Got it, because some of our factories are very huge and some are relatively small, maybe roughly in terms of revenue or maybe manpower, how big are these 10 factories this year?

Young Liu

Our factory, the physical size of the factory is mostly about 160 meters times 60 meter, so it's about a 10,000 meter – square meters. with about four storeys, that's our typical factories, keep the both sides of the factories, 10 factories that we're going to turn them into the light house would be something in that size, okay? And it depends on the kind of production that they're doing it could be we call it, level five, level six or level 10.

With level 10, you are in that kind of factories, it will go as much as like 4,000 to 5,000 people at the moment. For level six, it's around 1,000 to 2,000, or level five it’s lower than maybe about 1,000. So the lighthouse factories, we will turn that into hundreds for level five and level six. For the level 10, final assemblies, the reduction of the labor could be less. Less by that I mean, maybe 30% less of its original labor.

Henry Kuai

Operator
And the next question is coming from Jordan Pong of Franklin Templeton.

Jordan Pong

Dear, Chairman actually, I had a question regarding your major customer. Do you think that there is any [indiscernible] new product would be delayed in terms of the product launch in the second half of this year? And when you are seeing that, if everything will go to normal in the second half of this year, then the margin or everything will go to normal level, would that – assume that this kind of new product would be launched on time? Thank you.

Young Liu

Jordan, I'm sorry, I cannot comment on any specific customer product or factory stuff, related to our specific customers.

Jordan Pong

Operator
And the next question is coming from Robert Chin of Bank of America Securities.

Robert Chin

Hi, Chairman. Yes, this is Robert Chin, again. I know you talk about bathing diaper decrease in the lighthouse. But I remember one of your, I mean, your peers in China have been talking about SiP, System in a Package, vis-à-vis a lot obviously become more and more. I mean, either could rather small component and into a small package, because probably this is also the other way to in terms of decreasing labor, increasing automation efficiency.

I don’t know if you – I mean, I think, probably from the [indiscernible] you are talking about like from Level 5, Level 6 is probably more from mechanical. But from the SiP point o view somewhere, I think, more saving from capture and probably also from SMPs. Because you have quite experience in both I mean EMI. So I want to know how U.S. sell on it. Thank you.

Young Liu

Yes, I think the advance packaging capabilities definitely would change the way we produce our products, okay. Not only SiP package, but also advance 3D or the panel packaging. I think this is the trend, okay. But it would not change the system level product, okay. So in terms of – for system level production may be, I would say, the function or the way to do the system level products will be about the same. The impact may be for the – is on the Level 6, okay. The Level 6 may transform into a combination of SiP and the SMT. Now that’s what we see. Okay because some of the components will be in bigger package, will be further integrated into the new packaging technology, but that package will still be assembled onto the board with typical SMT process. So SMT will still be there.

Robert Chin

Yes. So especially, is there compensation on the SMT and some of the packaging technology, can we say this is actually more in the component, especially in other semi and other component enabled equipped together. Probably I also want to know about what is the – I mean…

Young Liu

Hello, are you there?

Robert Chin

Sorry. Yes, because of kind of put on mute. I also want to know how the – all those progress in SiP and/or advanced packaging in this area?

Young Liu

We already have the SiP capabilities. Right now, we have a company by the name of SST I think. They are already capable of doing some SiP products. So SiP is not new to Foxconn. And in terms of advanced packaging, we – if you remember that we have some activity in Chengdu that we are going to build some advanced packaging capability in Chengdu. And it will be targeted to have that kind of packaging products in a couple of years in 2021, approximately 2021 – at the end of 2021 to 2022.

Robert Chin

