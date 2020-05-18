Strategy: Lock in some profits now and reinforce long positions next month.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Share (SGOL).

SGOL has appreciated by 3% since the start of the month, after making another gain of 7% in April.

While SGOL is trading at its highest in the year, we are cautious in the very short term for two reasons. First, there is a risk that long-term US real rates rebound in the next few weeks as the US economy re-opens for business. Second, the seasonality of gold prices is unfriendly in May and even more in June.

Against this, we would be inclined to lock in some profits now and reinforce long positions in case of renewed weakness next month.

We remain bullish in the long run, expecting SGOL to reach an all-time high either late in 2020 or early in 2020.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SGOL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of gold prices, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Share is, in our view, a great long-term investment vehicle, with a small expense ratio of 0.17%. The average spread over the past 2 months is at 0.07%, suggesting that the ETF is also well suited from investors with a short-term horizon.

Further, the legal structure of the fund prevents trustees from lending the precious metal held in the fund.

The fund physically holds gold bars in vaults based in London (UK) and Zurich (Switzerland) custodied by J.P. Morgan.

SGOL's assets total $1.75 billion.

Importantly, SGOL, which was launched in September 2009, tracks closely its benchmark - the London PM fix for gold, as the chart below shows.

Source: SGOL

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community cut its net long position in COMEX gold by the equivalent of 22 tonnes in the week to May 12, marking a second straight week of net selling.

Although the net spec length has markedly declined since it reached an all-time high of 1,100 tonnes in February, gold's spec positioning remains heavily long. Indeed, the net spec length is at 49% of open interest, which is not too far from its historical high of 53% of open interest.

In this context, there is a risk of further "de-grossing", especially if US real rates move higher on expectations for an acceleration in economic activity in the US on easing lockdown measures.

Implications for SGOL: A further decline in net long speculative positions in COMEX gold could push SGOL lower in the immediate term.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought 52 tonnes of gold in the week to May 15, marking the 9th consecutive week of inflows. This was the largest weekly inflow since early March. The COMEX gold spot price registered a gain of 1.6% over the corresponding period.

We think that gold ETF inflows are exacerbated by momentum-based investors, who are inclined to chase the positive price momentum in gold.

While ETF buying could continue in the immediate term, there is a risk of long liquidation should the price momentum reverse negatively.

Implications for SGOL: While we think that investment demand for gold will remain strong in the long term, we contend that ETF inflows are currently exacerbated by the momentum and do not necessarily reflect fundamental dynamics. Momentum-based buying ultimately leads to momentum-based selling. This is a risk for SGOL in the very short term.

Two factors make us cautious on SGOL over the next two months

US real rates

In our previous notes, we showed a strong relationship between gold prices and long-term US real rates. We think that the recent decline in US real rates could be overdone. The acceleration in US economic activity on easing lockdown measures could produce a rebound in US real rates, which, in turn, could be negative for gold by producing a negative impact on investment demand for the yellow metal.

Gold prices already look a little overvalued compared to US real rates. A mean reversion could follow.

Source: FRED, Orchid Research

Seasonality

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The seasonality of gold prices tends to be negative in May and even more negative June before turning positive in July, August, and September.

As can be seen in the chart above, the downside risk in June is one of the greatest on the year. This prompts us to be cautious.

Implications for SGOL: The already low level of long-term US real rates and the poor seasonality of gold prices over May-June lead us to be cautious on SGOL in the short term. We think it would be wise to lock in some profits now.

Closing thoughts

While we remain constructive on SGOL over the long term, we believe that there are growing downside risks to SGOL over the next two months. SGOL has already enjoyed a strong rally so far this year, and we think that locking in some profits may be wise at this juncture, before reinforcing on weakness next month.

Nevertheless, we continue to believe that SGOL will hit an all-time high at the end of the year or early next year.

