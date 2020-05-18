Crew Energy: A Diamond In The Rough

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Shubham Garg as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

After 10 years of sub-par performance, natural gas is poised for an unprecedented recovery. Covid-19 Black Swan event has led to all energy names equally swept away without regard for fundamentals which leads to excellent investment opportunities. Crew Energy (OTCPK:CWEGF) is one of the best ways to play this recovery with an excellent balance sheet, torque to natural gas pricing, and exceptional assets as discussed in the article.

Crew Energy released Q1 2020 earnings on May 7th after-hours and its share price subsequently gained 9% on May 8th as a result of the outstanding earnings report. Production volumes of 24,000 boe/d and Adjusted Funds Flow of $0.08/share highlighted this report.

With the natural gas market heating up due to lower Covid-19 demand destruction than anticipated plus oil shut-ins causing associated gas supply loss, small and mid-cap Canadian natural gas players have seen exponential returns over the last month.

However, Crew Energy has lagged its peers in share price appreciation when compared to other small-caps, mid-caps, and even large-cap companies with Enterprise Values 10x that of Crew. As Covid-19 impact becomes clearer, there are several reasons why Crew could move from the bottom of this table to the top in a short time-frame.

Strong balance sheet = Slim to no chance of bankruptcy

Crew's senior unsecured notes ($300MM) make up most of its long-term debt and are not due till early 2024. This gives the company 4 years and a great degree of flexibility in terms of development planning, capital expenditures and debt repayment options. In today's volatile Oil & Gas pricing environment, this also affords the company financial flexibility to survive long periods of pricing weakness. Other than these notes, Crew remains only 13% drawn on its $235MM credit line which shields it from any credit reduction due to revised Net Asset Value calculations at current prices.

Prudent risk management through the use of financial derivatives has become imperative over the last few years as extreme volatility has resulted in price spikes, negative pricing, and differential blowouts. Management has taken this advice and hedged 40% of Q1 2020 crude oil and condensate production which will become 65% hedged after Crew's Q2 shut-ins take effect. This hedge book protects the company through to the end of 2020 and is currently holding an unrealized gain of $15MM.

Industry-leading torque to rising natural gas prices

The following chart shows Crew's exceptional torque to rising natural gas prices. Crew doubles cash flow on a NYMEX move 20% above March strip and AECO move 30% above March strip which is best-in-class when compared to its peer group. At the top-end scenario of US$2.95 NYMEX and $3.00 AECO, Crew's CFPS is equal to its current share price! Note that strip as of May 10th of US$2.50 NYMEX and $2.50 AECO is already at the middle scenario.

Source: Crew March 2020 Presentation (available on company website)

Crew's market diversification strategy has resulted in strong gains over strip pricing in the last few years and this is expected to continue in the coming year. US active rig counts are down 63% YOY according to Enverus and active fracking fleets are down 90% YOY according to Primary Vision. This has resulted in US oil production declining 1.1 MMBOPD in the last 6 weeks and also resulting in loss of associated gas production. Along with natural declines on gas wells, this could result in significant natural gas pricing increases at Crew's major sales hubs such as Chicago, Henry Hub, and Station 2. It is also important to note that Crew's natural gas has a 20% higher heat content than benchmark requirements and thus fetches a premium to strip pricing.

Source: Crew March 2020 Presentation (available on company website)

Exceptional land base, infrastructure, and reserves

Putting too much emphasis on net asset values has burned investors in the past due to changing market conditions and commodity pricing. However, Crew's recent asset sale transaction whereby it disposed 22% of its Septimus gas plants (40 mmcf/d capacity sold) for $70MM shows the value and interest level in the area. $35MM of this transaction is yet to be received and Crew still retains 22% interest and operatorship in these facilities after closing of all transactions.

Additionally, recent land sales adjoining Crew's holdings were in the range of $2-3.5MM per section which would value Crew's 277,000 acres at $900-1500MM ($4-8/share after accounting for debt). One of the big reasons for this land value is the fact that it sits on 3 oil export pipelines, CN Rail lines, and planned LNG export pipelines allowing for sales diversification, competitive marketing contracts, and reliable egress. Selling just 20-30% of their land base would potentially eliminate all of Crew's long-term debt and any additional proceeds can be used for production growth to current infrastructure capacity of 40,000 boe/d.

Source: Crew March 2020 Presentation (available on company website)

Even though only 13% of their Upper Montney has reserves assigned to it, this still results in 2.0 Tcfe of 2P reserves which puts Crew just outside the top 10 in domestic natural gas reserves. At current production rates, this 60-year reserve life leaves ample room for future production growth especially as LNG projects get closer to completion. When compared to its peers in terms of Market Cap per Tcfe of Reserves, Crew is highly undervalued as seen below. At an average Market Cap of $93MM per Tcfe of Reserves of the other 6 companies on the list, Crew's stock price would be $1.24/share.

Board of Directors are experienced and well-connected

A relatively unknown and non-obvious strength of Crew is the highly influential and prominent members of their Board of Directors.

John A. Brussa - Partner at Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP. Board member of: Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCPK:CRLFF) (20,000 boe/d)

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCPK:SRMLF) (20,000 boe/d and assets north of Crew)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc (OTC:LCRTF) (3,000 boe/d and assets east of Crew)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCPK:VREYF) (30,000 boe/d)

Velvet Energy Ltd. (30,000 boe/d) Dennis L. Nerland - Partner at Nerland Lindsey LLP. Karen A. Nielsen - Chief Development Officer at Seven Generations Energy (OTC:SVRGF) (200,000 boe/d) Ryan A. Shay - Previously Managing Director, Head of Investment Banking at Cormark Securities Inc. Board Member of: Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCPK:PMGYF) (7,500 boe/d)

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCQX:JRNGF) (10,000 boe/d) Dale O. Shwed - President & Chief Executive Officer at Crew Energy Inc. Board Member of: TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCPK:VREYF) (30,000 boe/d)

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCQX:IPOOF) (5,000 boe/d) David G. Smith - Chief Executive Officer at Keyera Corp. (OTCPK:KEYUF) (1200 mmcd/f gas processing with integrated pipeline and storage network)

When times are tough, capital is limited and debt holders/banks are more likely to trust executives with previous history of success and strong qualifications. Crew's well-connected and well-qualified board will allow it to recapitalize debt or maintain bank credit lines relatively easier when compared to its peers. Similarly, Crew's board gives it credibility and legitimacy going into discussions for fresh capital, asset sales, product sales contracts, pipeline nominations, and financial derivatives.

Risks

Crew's biggest risk is that natural gas prices continue to struggle going forward. However, this can be said for any company in the energy sector as Oil & Gas prices dictate a substantial part of company valuations. Crew's strong balance sheet is setup to handle continued weakness in the sector which gives it an edge over its peers.

Additionally, lack of significant capital means that Crew is unable to grow production at a fast pace to its infrastructure capacity of 40,000 boe/d thus leaving valuable gas processing capacity unused.

Unfortunately, Crew's low share price also means that many funds and large investors are not interested/allowed to hold positions until the share price is over $1-2. This is a bigger issue since Crew's low share count of 156MM makes a reverse-split highly unlikely.

Conclusion

If natural gas supply/demand continue to improve and strip prices continue moving higher, Crew's torque and current low valuation make it one of the biggest beneficiaries moving forward. If gas pricing cools off and stays where it is or returns lower, Crew's debt termed out to 2024 and its high-value assets allow it to thrive without facing liquidity or solvency issues.

The risk/reward on Crew is heavily skewed towards the bullish side and as such, it remains the largest holding within my portfolio.

