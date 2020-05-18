Netflix Seeks To Become A Free Cash Flow King

Data by YCharts

Image Shown: Netflix has handily outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) year-to-date, as of this writing, as investors flocked to names that are better positioned to ride out the storm.

By Callum Turcan

As the ongoing coronavirus (‘COVID-19’) pandemic continues to ravage global economies, digitally-oriented firms have been able to ride out the storm better than most. We are following up on our last Seeking Alpha article covering Netflix Inc (NFLX) published in January 2020, and in this article we will cover why we remain very optimistic on the growth trajectory of the firm’s forecasted free cash flows.

Please note that during the first quarter of 2020, Netflix’s global paid net subscriber base grew by 15.8 million sequentially, equal to 23% year-over-year growth which is astounding for a firm of its size. Many attribute rising interest in Netflix due to the pandemic forcing households to stay indoors, prompting increased demand for additional entertainment options. Netflix's GAAP revenues rose by 28% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2020.

Covering Netflix’s Cash Flow Story

Surging demand for online entertainment, especially video streaming services, underpins our expectations that Netflix’s revenues will continue to grow at a sizable clip over the years to come. In the upcoming graphic down below, we provide a visual representation of how a combination of net paid subscriber growth and probable price increases supports our forecasts for a massive uplift in Netflix's revenues over the coming years. The graphic represents our bear case (green dots), base case (grey line), and bull case (blue dots) scenarios. The range of outcomes is large, but we're expecting strong growth nonetheless.

Image Shown: We are very optimistic on Netflix’s revenue growth trajectory continuing at a brisk pace over the coming years, which has recently been enhanced by strong net paid subscriber growth in light of the need for additional entertainment options as households are forced to stay indoors. Image Source: Valuentum

Netflix’s most lucrative operations are in the US and Canada however, management’s international expansion plans are what supports the streaming giant’s long-term growth trajectory. By leveraging cash flows generated in North America, Netflix has been investing heavily in content geared towards an international audience to build up a video streaming offering that’s more enticing to overseas viewers, thus allowing for net paid subscriber growth that’s sustainable.

As it relates to these major investments and Netflix’s cash flow statement, most of these investments are classified as operating activities with capital expenditures (an investing activity) representing just a sliver of Netflix’s total investments. In the upcoming graphic down below, we highlight this dynamic.

Image Shown: Netflix’s major investments are primarily classified as operating activities, as underlined in red in the graphic up above, while its capital expenditures which are classified as an investing activity, underlined in blue up above, represent just a sliver of its total investments. Image Source: Netflix – 2019 Annual Report

We want to bring this dynamic to our reader’s attention to highlight the significance of when Netflix ultimately starts generating positive net operating cash flows, which would likely be the product of very strong revenue growth. Given the firm’s relatively low capital expenditure requirements, Netflix would be able to generate very strong free cash flows once its net operating cash flows turn solidly positive, defining free cash flows here as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures.

In the upcoming graphic down below, from our enterprise cash flow model, we highlight Netflix’s projected net operating cash flow growth over the coming years under our bear case (green dots), base case (grey line), and bull case (blue dots) scenarios. We expect the company to turn the corner in the coming years.

Image Shown: Strong net paid subscriber growth and likely price increases will, in our view, eventually lead to Netflix’s net operating cash flows turning solidly positive in the coming years. Image Source: Valuentum

In the upcoming graphic down below, we highlight Netflix’s projected free cash flows over the coming years. As you can see, strong projected top-line growth which in turn underpins our forecasts for Netflix’s net operating cash flows to turn solidly positive over time ultimately should allow for Netflix’s free cash flows to flip from negative to positive, as derived from our enterprise cash flow models under our bear case (green dots), base case (grey line), and bull case (blue dots) scenarios.

Image Shown: In our view, Netflix should become very free cash flow positive by the early- to mid-2020s according to the valuation assumptions used in our enterprise cash flow models. Image Source: Valuentum

Management Commentary and Financial Status Update

Netflix reported first quarter 2020 earnings back in April, and during the related quarterly conference call the firm’s CFO Spencer Neumann had this to say in response to an analyst’s question concerning Netflix’s cash flow profile:

So in terms of cash flow, first, as you saw, we are positive free cash flow in the quarter. That wasn't COVID-related. To be clear, I mean, we would have been positive free cash flow without the recent COVID events. So there was some cushioning of spend in Q1, but most of what we talk about in terms of the impact of kind of slower kind of cash spend in the year, some push content spending is really kind of a full year impact than a Q1 impact. When we think about the full year, there is -- as you've heard, because of paused productions, there's going to be some pushing of that spend. It's -- we talked about the fact that we planned previously to have about negative $2.5 billion of free cash flow in the year. And now we've said it's less than $1 billion. So you can do the math on that. But I think it's important to highlight that on a roughly $15 billion cash content spend, that's a minority of our spend. It's also a minority of our titles, a small minority of our titles that's pushing. So we'll actually have more branded Netflix Originals on our service this year than we had last year, even with what's planned for push spend. So we will be, obviously, a much improved free cash flow profile this year. As productions ramp, that cash spend will increase again. So as we talked about in the letter, it's still a multiyear path to sustained free cash flow positive. It's just going to be a little bit choppier getting there. And 2019 will still be our maximum negative year.

For reference, Netflix generated $0.25 billion in positive net operating cash flow in the first quarter of this year while spending just under $0.1 billion on capital expenditures, allowing for a modest amount of free cash flow. While management expects Netflix will still be free cash flow negative for the full-year in 2020, due to a combination of surging demand for its services and modest reductions in expected content spend, that cash flow outspend is now forecasted to be much smaller than initially expected.

As an aside, please note Netflix still possess a large amount of finished or nearly-finished content that hasn’t been released yet. That content will allow the streaming giant to continue updating its library during the pandemic to keep its paying subscriber base entertained. Netflix exited the first quarter of 2020 with a little under $5.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand versus $0.5 billion in short-term debt and $14.2 billion in long-term debt, providing the firm with ample funds and liquidity to continue making major investments in expanding internationally and growing its content library.

Concluding Thoughts

Netflix’s growth trajectory remains remarkable, and shares of NFLX continue to get bid up due to growing optimism that the firm will become free cash flow positive sooner than previously expected. While we caution that investors need to keep a close eye on Netflix’s massive content spend, things are moving sharply in the right direction for the video streaming giant on both an operational and financial basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.