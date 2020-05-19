Near-term trading may see more of the volatility that greeted earnings, but the mid- to long-term outlook for the equity is decidedly bearish.

The decision to put Nutrisystem up for sale just 15 months after closing seems bizarre — and the only possible justifications are highly concerning.

TVTY has more than quadrupled from a brief low below $2 — but the rally looks like too much.

Tivity Health's (TVTY) purchase of Nutrisystem won't make the list of all-time worst acquisitions, joining the likes of AOL-Time Warner, HP's (HPQ) buy of Autonomy, or Quaker Oats-Snapple. But the deal, at the moment, looks as bad as any in recent memory — if not worse.

After all, this was a strategic acquisition in a way that many of those weren't. It was a transformative deal that aimed to turn Tivity from a niche provider into a broader leader in wellness. The union of the two companies' offerings, backed by Tivity's existing health plan partnerships, was supposed to drive what Tivity termed a "calories in and calories out" solution.

And unlike many of those deals, the Nutrisystem acquisition was a "bet the company" purchase. Tivity took on over $1 billion in debt to fund the mostly-cash deal. The company went from net leverage well under 1x EBITDA to a guided 4.4x even pro forma for cost synergies.

It was a disaster from the jump. TVTY declined 32% the day the purchase was announced. Shares did rally in the second half of 2019, but Q4 results in late February led the stock to a 45% decline. Ugly guidance for 2020 was the culprit, and as I wrote at the time the response could have been even worse.

The COVID-19 crisis has only added to the pressure: at one point in March, TVTY briefly dipped below $2. A huge rally back to the double-digits has faded somewhat amid significant volatility following this week's first quarter report. In that report, Tivity, incredibly, announced that it was exploring strategic alternatives for Nutrisystem less than 15 months after the deal closed.

That simple fact highlights how much trouble Tivity is in in the wake of this disastrous acquisition. And it explains why post-earnings gains have reversed, and why the fade in TVTY is likely to continue.

Strategic Alternatives

The announcement of strategic alternatives for Nutrisystem is concerning, and almost bizarre, for two reasons.

The first is that right now seems like a simply awful time to sell a business of any kind. Certainly, the U.S. is starting to reopen, and interest rates are low. But private equity seems like a logical source of potential buyers, yet that industry, at least for now, is focusing on existing businesses rather than new opportunities. Strategic acquirers, too, have to be focused on their own operations rather than trying to integrate another organization.

Obviously, the sale won't happen immediately, nor does it have to. But it's hard to see any real market opening for acquisitions in the consumer space until 2021 at the earliest. U.S. executives are likely to take a cautious view toward a possible "second wave" of COVID-19 cases in the fall and winter.

The second, and admittedly somewhat contradictory, reason is that the crisis would seem to be a benefit to Nutrisystem. Per the Q1 call, the business did see "a step down in program starts during the second half of March," as COO and interim unit head Tommy Lewis put it. But April appears to have been stronger. Nutrisystem was able to market its home delivery capabilities which "led into a good April".

Marketing costs also should come down. The impact of COVID-19 on ad rates both online and in traditional media has been widely covered. That in turn should lower customer acquisition costs for Nutrisystem, which already is taking pricing. There's no doubt some pressure in terms of demand as consumers adapt to the "new normal", look to save instead of spend, and/or face unemployment. But there should be some offsets to broader cyclical/macro pressures in terms of both marketing spend and a "stay at home" tailwind.

The Answers to "Why Now?"

To be sure, the initiation of a strategic alternatives review doesn't mean Tivity has to sell Nutrisystem. But the company is running the risk of some level of distraction in the unit and in the C-suite, while also paying Lazard (LAZ) a few million in the process. And it's really not clear why this needs to happen now.

Nutrisystem still generates positive cash flow. Adjusted EBITDA was modestly negative in Q1, but first quarter profits always are pressured by intense marketing spend during the "diet season" around New Year's. A sale would take place in what has to be a buyer's market.

There were two interesting comments from interim CEO Bob Greczyn on the Q1 call about the possibility of a sale. The first, in his prepared remarks, was that "we believe there is unrealized value" in Nutrisystem. The second was in response to an analyst question about plans for the company's Wisely Well brand.

Wisely Well is a program which essentially repurposes Nutrisystem products for health plans, targeting seniors on Medicare plans who need better nutrition and/or are recovering from procedures. Its development was a big part of the strategic rationale for the merger: the "calories in" part of "calories in and calories out".

Here's how Greczyn framed the program going forward:

In the event that there is a transaction, Tivity Health would continue to own the Wisely Well brand and we would hope to work with -- in the event a transaction occurred, we would hope to work with Nutrisystem on a going forward basis to have them continue to manufacture that product and work through us under that arrangement. I'd also say that interest in the health plans is still very much there in Nutrition.

He then asked Steve Janicak, head of the Healthcare segment, for his take:

So as it relates to that, we're having a very strong robust sales pipeline for not only SilverSneakers but for our Wisely Well products as well. So we haven't seen really a slowdown from that standpoint. Our health plans are still interested in it. Right now, they're focused a lot more on how do we get meals to our seniors that need them right now, which we've been able to provide for several of our health plan partners. And then as they're working on their 2021 bid submissions, they're including Nutrition in that for post-discharge, primarily. So good opportunity there.

What both Greczyn and Janicak are saying is that the strategic rationale for the merger still holds, to at least some extent. Health plans are considering including Wisely Well programs for post-discharge patients. There's been significant near-term demand as well, to the point that Janicak said in his prepared remarks that the company's entire inventory was purchased in Q1.

So why sell in this environment, when the market is weak, when cash flow is positive, and the growth potential of the business at worst is intact? There are two possible reasons. The first is that Tivity itself doesn't see the Nutrisystem DTC business as salvageable. South Beach Diet is in freefall, with revenue down 30% in Q1 according to the call. For the legacy unit, reactivation revenue (sales to recaptured customers) began to weaken a couple of years ago, and lower starts in 2018 and 2019 suggest more pressure on that front. And while management talked up a short-term boost from customers stuck at home, it's worth noting that executives only said the business was ahead of expectations, not positive year-over-year in terms of revenue. The boost for DTC, at least, wasn't that big.

The second reason is that Tivity simply needs the cash.

The Outlook for Healthcare

That latter reason seems like a very real possibility. On the call, CFO Adam Holland said the company was in compliance with its maintenance covenant. Net leverage of 4.25x EBITDA on a trailing twelve-month basis is well below the 5.75x currently required.

But that maximum ratio steps down to 5.25x on Jan. 1. The midpoint of original EBITDA guidance for 2020, which has been withdrawn, left the company flirting with that figure. In this new normal, Nutrisystem still is declining. And the legacy business is likely to do the same.

Per the call, about three-fourths of lives covered by SilverSneakers fall under so-called 'hybrid' plans. Tivity gets a small 'PMPM' (per member per month) fee, but receives most of its revenue from gym visits by members.

Obviously, those visits have fallen off a cliff in recent months. But even from a mid-term perspective, the pressure is likely to continue. After all, SilverSneakers generated 78% of Healthcare segment revenue in 2019. Given that the segment in turn drove ~64% of total EBITDA, it's reasonable to estimate that SilverSneakers generates about half of earnings.

And those earnings may well decline. The business model is based on getting seniors into commercial gyms. It's going to take some time, even once those gyms reopen, for seniors to be comfortable entering the facilities. Assume a "second wave" of coronavirus cases and/or a 'new normal' in which behaviors change every winter for years and SilverSneakers will see significantly lower reimbursements for member visits.

To be fair, there is an offset there. The program pays gyms for usage, so cost of services falls almost as quickly as revenue in this scenario. The near-term impact will be assuaged somewhat by furloughs, executive salary cuts, and tax benefits that are expected to be additive to 2020 cash by more than $40 million.

Still, there's going to be some profit erosion in Healthcare even after the short-term hit to SilverSneakers fades. Meanwhile, Prime Fitness (19% of Healthcare revenue) turned sharply south in March as the crisis intensified, and lower employment likely will pressure revenue there as well.

Taking the broad view of Tivity at the moment, this looks like a business whose profits are going to decline even after some semblance of normalcy returns. Given that the company was headed toward a covenant problem even before COVID-19, there simply isn't much room for error at this point.

That's what most likely is driving the somewhat odd decision with Nutrisystem. It's worth noting that Greczyn said in the Q&A that "any transaction that we do would have to be credit-enhancing for the company". Improving the balance sheet seems like the top priority for Tivity right now, and a Nutrisystem sale is basically the only way to do it. That's a significant problem for the equity.

Valuation and Trading

It's not as if Tivity is going to trip a covenant in 2021 and the company is going to wind up in bankruptcy three months later. Even if leverage does clear the maximum permitted EBITDA ratio, the always-excellent Matt Levine has put it, banks are pretending 2020 never happened. This week saw apparently the first mention of "EBITDAC" — EBITDA before coronavirus impacts. There are too many impacted companies with too much borrowing for banks to take a hard line.

And it's possible TVTY catches another bounce after the steep rally from March lows. The equity slice still is a hair under 30% of enterprise value. There's a high-level "return to normalcy" case (even if I personally don't agree with that case), and TVTY still has exposure to long-term growth in Medicare Advantage Plans.

Nutrisystem provides a catalyst as well. If Tivity could sell the business for 7x or 8x 2019 EBITDA (~$71 million pro forma), its debt load would be halved on an absolute basis. Net leverage would drop to a more manageable 3.5x (based on TTM figures for the Nutrition segment). It only takes one buyer to get a deal done, and that could be seen as de-risking the story.

More broadly, it's difficult to pound the table too forcefully for any stock at the moment. For a name that is 4x leveraged, that's even more true.

But we do know two things about TVTY that create real concern, even with the stock back in the single digits. First, the business was headed in the wrong direction even before the COVID-19 crisis arrived. Again, the stock plunged 45% after Q4 results. Tivity guided for a sharp decline in EBITDA: $190-$205 million against $222.1 in 2019. At the midpoint of that range, Tivity was still ~5x leveraged.

Second, the decision to put Nutrisystem up for sale suggests that management sees very real reason for concern going forward. That's the only logical explanation. Tivity still is talking up the strategic benefit of the tie-up. There are reasons to think that Nutrisystem can be turned around again (as happened toward the beginning of the last decade) and/or that it can capture some short-term help from current consumer behavior.

Yet Tivity is looking to exit Nutrisystem at what is likely the worst time in a decade to sell. If it does so, it's giving up future value while still being stuck with a business with balance sheet worries. If it doesn't, TVTY stock may have further to fall.

The problems here aren't short-term, and they aren't easily fixable. Rather, it seems like even Tivity management understands the underlying issue. Tivity bet the company on an acquisition — and the bet has not paid off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.