The rally in the oil market was a key catalyst driving markets higher last week but the underlying factor was higher fuel demand in China, thus Chinese indices outperformed.

By ALT Perspective

Despite two days of recovery, US indices were unable to shake off the steep sell-off on Wednesday after a sober warning from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that more needs to be done to support the economy amid the ill effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 (SPY), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA), and Nasdaq-100 (QTEC) all closed in the negative for the week, losing 2-3 percent.

Solid gains in the crude oil prices and better-than-expected preliminary consumer sentiment data for May jostled for investors' attention while market players grappled with the implications of new filings for unemployment claims coming in worse than expectations.

The main driver for the rally in the oil market was a report revealing that the daily crude oil consumption in China rebounded in April as refineries ramped up operations. Fuel demand staged a steady recovery after the easing of lock downs imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. That has helped refiners to digest their inventory of expensive crude oil so that they could enjoy the low-cost barrels arriving on Chinese shores.

This one key catalyst fueling the U.S. market has a Chinese origin. Thus, it comes as no surprise that the equity indices of Chinese companies (FXI)(MCHI) outperformed their U.S. counterparts in the past week. In particular, the Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ) even managed to eke out a small gain of 0.4 percent.

Data by YCharts

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), did well relative to the broader Chinese ETFs and even their U.S. counterparts, closing up 1.5 percent for the week. Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, the share prices of e-commerce players JD.com (JD), Pinduoduo (PDD), and Bilibili (BILI) led the leader board of gains for the second consecutive week, despite a broader market pullback mid-week. Their shares rose 6.5 percent to 12.3 percent, more than the ETF itself.

The dismal performance of Vipshop (VIPS) among the e-commerce names is making it stick out like a sore thumb. However, this is coming after it staged a strong rebound the prior week, so some profit-taking is probably to be expected. On the other hand, NetEase (NTES) scored another week of solid gains, rising 4.1 percent, building on its 10.6 percent climb. I discussed the Dilemma Facing Pinduoduo And NetEase Shareholders With Stocks At The Highs in the previous week's article.

After the trading session ended in Hong Kong on Friday, stock market index provider Hang Seng announced that the Hang Seng Index and Hang Seng China Enterprise constituents would not change. This meant that the long-awaited inclusion of Alibaba Group's (BABA) Hong Kong shares (ticker code HKSE:9988) will not happen. Consequently, whether the stock will be included in the Southbound Connect program where mainland China investors can own Alibaba directly remains in doubt.

Alibaba's ADRs did not seem to react much, if at all, to this development. However, I suspect it is due to the lack of awareness. When the market reopens in Hong Kong on Monday, we could see some sell-off which might then drag the U.S. ADRs down subsequently. In the mid-to-long-term, this will most likely come to pass and the inclusion might still happen.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

Data by YCharts

In the subsequent sections, I will update on Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) and JD.com as the duo reported blazing Q1 2020 earnings.

Tencent's earnings beat epitomizes the unjustified pessimism over Chinese stocks

Social media and gaming titan Tencent Holdings reported Q1 2020 revenue of RMB108.07 billion, a whopping 27 percent higher year-on-year. What made that sweeter was that the figure surpassed consensus estimates by RMB7.34 billion. The top-line performance trickled down to the bottom line. Q1 2020 Non-GAAP EPS of RMB2.82 was 29 percent higher year-on-year and surpassed consensus estimates by RMB0.27. Its GAAP EPS of RMB3.00 beats by RMB0.52.

For such a well-covered mega-cap company like Tencent Holdings, it is rather bewildering that we would see a large surprise for its revenue and earnings. The 7.3 percent surprise in revenue for the quarter ending March 2020 was the largest in ten quarters by far. The earnings beat was the largest in six quarters and far exceeded the surprise in the past five quarterly results.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Lest anyone forgets, the dazzling first-quarter performance was achieved when China was under a draconian lockdown for much of the period. Then again, I had written Viral Outbreak A Fortuity For Alibaba, JD.com, And Tencent shortly after we heard about the dramatic lockdown of a city with over 11 million population in January.

When greater clarity of how Tencent was benefiting from the pandemic emerged in February, I wrote an update article titled: Alibaba And Tencent Are Powering The Massive Remote Working Phenomenon. Just to be sure no one missed the key messages from the company, particularly the most pertinent statement that Tencent would "strongly outperform the market", I released another article in March titled Insights From Tencent's Executives; China Is Back In Business.

In between all that, I also argued why Chinese Internet Stocks Are A Better Bet Amid COVID-19 and explained why I believed Baidu (BIDU), Alibaba Group, and Tencent are becoming indispensable. The share price of Tencent has appreciated 24 percent from the closing price on January 27, 2020, the date my January's article was published, to Wednesday's high before the swoon. This came despite the global stock market plunge in mid-March.

The post-earnings spike brought the stock to a two-year high and just slightly off the all-time highs established in early 2018. This marks an astonishing comeback after it suffered a twin setback of suspended games publication and the deleterious U.S.-China trade war.

The unprecedented massive stay-at-home phenomenon meant a huge pool of gamers now has the opportunity to spend more time at their favorite titles. Those who don't play games or don't do it often in the past were thankful for the options to keep themselves entertained and socially connected while being cooped up at home.

Tencent is the leader in games. Thus, it has much to gain from this episode. Online game revenues expanded by 31 percent year-on-year to RMB37.3 billion. The increase was primarily attributed to contributions from domestic smartphone games such as Peacekeeper Elite and Honour of Kings. Overseas titles including PUBG Mobile and Clash of Clans chipped in substantially as well, as more countries joined China into some forms of movement controls from March.

Revenues classified as Social Networks did well too, rising 23 percent year-on-year to RMB25.1 billion. Again, this segment benefited from the isolation impact as in-game virtual item sales jumped with more game time, together with increased music streaming and video streaming subscriptions on higher consumption of digital content services including.

The 22 percent year-on-year rise in revenues from FinTech and Business Services surprised me, as I wasn't sure if the leap in online payments and cloud services could offset the obvious decline in transactions at brick-and-mortar outlets. Turns out they could and the strong demand for its wealth management platform also helped.

The online advertising segment was a shocker, in the positive sense, as revenues spiked 32 percent higher year-on-year to RMB17.7 billion. With its U.S. counterparts Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR), and Snapchat (SNAP) reporting weaker advertising revenues and blaming on the COVID-19 related slowdown, it was refreshing to hear that the advertising revenues from "Social and others" at Tencent jumped 47 percent higher to RMB14.6 billion.

What was consistent with general expectations was lower media advertising revenues (down 10 percent to RMB3.1 billion) which Tencent attributed to "weak macro-economic conditions" and the suspension of sports events.

It would be unrealistic if these revenue expansions did not come with corresponding cost increases and, of course, there were. The cost of revenues for Value-added-services increased by 23 percent year-on-year to RMB25.6 billion. Company management cited "greater content and channel costs for smart phone games as well as higher server and bandwidth costs."

The cost of revenues for FinTech and Business Services increased by a similar percentage (23 percent) to RMB19.1 billion in line with the revenue increase. On the bright side, despite Online Advertising seeing the largest segmental jump in revenues, its cost of revenues rose only 16 percent to RMB9.0 billion. Server and bandwidth costs were the main drivers here as well, including greater traffic acquisition costs.

The good set of gross profitability was marred by the huge jump in Selling and Marketing expenses which increased by 66 percent year-on-year to RMB7.0 billion. The heavy marketing spending for Tencent's new launches or revamped services including short-video app Weishi reflected the company's eagerness or urgency in competing in the space now dominated by privately-owned ByteDance (BDNCE). The latter's Douyin/TikTok app has become so popular it is drawing away significant advertising dollars from the traditional players like Tencent.

The 'investments' in marketing has shown results. Although Tencent Meeting was launched "right in the midst of COVID-19", it was able to "establish itself to be the, by and far, number one standalone video conferencing tool in China." In any case, despite the increased spending, its margins are looking better.

Tencent's gross margin at 48.9 percent was the highest in years. Its operating margin at 32.9 percent was the highest in four quarters while its net margin was higher than the previous two quarters. For readers paying close attention to cash flows, you would be pleased to know that its free cash flow has risen 133 percent year-on-year to RMB39.2 billion.

Source: Tencent Holdings

Despite all the rosy historical metrics, shareholders might wish to be cautious. During the earnings conference call, the company executives reminded shareholders time and again not to be too carried away by the stellar Q1 2020 results. The following were the key warnings:

consumer time spent on Tencent's apps is expected to normalize in future quarters as movement restrictions have been gradually lifted since March.

media advertising revenue trends will be more challenging in the second quarter with multinationals reducing their brand budgets as they face the pandemic in their own markets.

online services advertisers adjusting their customer acquisition budgets as they reflect revised customer lifetime value assumptions about churn rate or retention rates.

the business services segment is expected to remain challenging in the short term due to disrupted sales cycles.

Having reviewed Tencent's results, JD.com's earnings can be considered an absolute smasher. Its Q1 2020 revenue of $20.6 billion was higher by 20.7 percent year-on-year, surpassing consensus estimates by $1.35 billion. The revenue beat was the largest in at least 16 quarters.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

JD.com's scored a positive Q1 2020 GAAP EPS of $0.10, handily surpassing consensus estimates (beats by $0.14) calling for a negative EPS. Its Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 was higher than consensus estimates by $0.19. While the earnings surprise was not the highest in the past year, the beat in percentage was still hefty at over 200 percent.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

JD.com's top-line results were driven by a 24.8 percent jump in annual active customer accounts to 387.4 million on a trailing-twelve-months basis. Mobile monthly daily active users in March 2020 saw a significant 46 percent increase year-on-year. Note that the outstanding Q1 2020 results had exceeded even internal forecasts, according to Sidney Huang, the Chief Financial Officer of JD.com.

Looking back at the past comments in my earlier articles following the lockdown in Wuhan and the neighboring cities, such as the one titled Alibaba, JD.Com Can Deliver Amid Virus Outbreak, readers who shared anecdotes of relatives or friends affirming the ability of JD.com to deliver essentials and more should feel vindicated.

At the same time, JD.com's efforts are not going to the drain. I wrote in mid-February how JD Logistics was enjoying enormous goodwill for its role in ensuring users get their orders and farmers were thankful of the e-commerce giant in providing an avenue to market their produce to customers before they become rotten.

It's noteworthy that JD.com has separately listed out two more divisions' updates starting from the Q1 2020's earnings press release - JD Health and JD Property. While JD Logistics is focused on the operational part, JD Property is the arm handling the logistics property funds. In January 2020, the unit established its second logistics properties fund ("Core Fund II") with GIC, the Singapore sovereign wealth fund, and entered into an agreement to divest itself of certain logistics facilities to Core Fund II for a total gross asset value of RMB4.6 billion. The majority of the proceeds are expected to be received in the second half of 2020.

Among the key updates of JD Health was the launch of the Android and iOS versions of its flagship app in March. Users are able to procure pharmaceutical and healthcare products and services such as medicines, medical devices, as well as COVID-19 control and prevention supplies.

This could prove to be a particularly lucrative business as patients avoid going to physical pharmaceutical shops or clinics for fear of infections from others. JD.com is well-placed to provide such services as it has long enjoyed the reputation of being a trusted platform and coupling that fulfillment reliability and speed thanks to its solid logistics support.

The icing on the cake was the Q2 2020 revenue guidance coming in the RMB180 billion to RMB195 billion range, higher than the RMB176.5 billion consensus. This represents a growth rate between 20-to-30 percent compared with the second quarter of 2019, an impressive number demonstrating continued growth momentum. However, the management issued a disclaimer stating the assumption was "the COVID-19 situation would not have any significant unexpected disruption to our operations in the remainder of the second quarter."

There's still half of the second quarter we have to live with and the COVID-19 pandemic is still ravaging several parts of the world. The situation is still fluid and I don't think anyone has the confidence to say JD.com's businesses or operations would be immune to any deterioration in the world.

In addition, calls for China to take responsibility for the coronavirus outbreak are growing. The key catalyst in the past months being JD.com's hived off units launching their respective IPOs could have been priced in. With JD.com hitting fresh highs on an accelerated trajectory (see the price chart as follows), shareholders should brace for impact.

Source: ALT Perspective (drawn using the charting tool on Yahoo Finance)

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, BIDU, BABA, JD, NTES, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.