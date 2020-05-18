AbbVie: A Post Allergan Powerhouse

Going forward, we expect the company to continue its history of shareholder returns, which, supported by its low market capitalization to FCF, means strong rewards.

The company is continuing to invest in growth. The company's impressive R&D investments will mean more non-Humira revenue in 2025 than the company's total revenue today.

AbbVie performed incredibly well in the 1Q 2020, not only meeting its financial targets, but also achieving numerous success metrics in its pipeline.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is a publicly traded American bio-pharmaceutical company, one of the largest in the country, with a market capitalization of almost $160 billion. The company's success is based off of the blockbuster success of Humira, at $20 billion on an annualized basis. As investors panic about the company's "second act", the company has continued to perform, as it has since its spin-off from Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) some years back.

The company's continued execution of its business, not reflected in the company's share price, reveals a disconnect that highlights the strong potential the company has for future shareholder returns.

AbbVie 1Q 2020 Financial Results

AbbVie reported impressive 1Q 2020 financial results which help to highlight the company's ability to generate cash in a variety of markets.

AbbVie 1st Quarter Results - AbbVie Press Release

AbbVie had $8.6 billion in revenues, a 10% YoY increase supported by increase stocking from the COVID-19 pandemic. Theoretically, that's expected to lead to less revenues in the future, as stocks go back to normal, but depending on the timeline of a return to normal, various hospitals/pharmacies can choose to continue to maintain high stocks.

From the quarter, the company's Humira net revenues were $4.7 billion, a 5.8% YoY increase. Most of this was from U.S. revenues as the company's international revenues actually declined as biosimilars began to enter the market. The company's Imbruvica revenues came in at almost $5 billion annualized as the company's $24 billion Pharmacyclics acquisitions paid off.

There are some interesting things that shareholders, concerned about Humira, should pay attention to here. The first is that the company's Humira revenues have declined to just under 55% of the company's revenue and its non-Humira revenues continue to grow faster than its Humira revenues. Already, the company has made significant progress on diversifying away from Humira.

Past this, there's nothing particularly special in the company's results worth painting out. The company maintained high margins and had diluted EPS of $2.02/share on a GAAP basis. Annualized, that puts the company at a low double-digit P/E ratio. The company's interest expense came out to $0.25/share for the quarter.

It's worth highlighting here, the company has significant room in its financial results to expand its debt and invest that money in acquisitions or repurchases should it choose to.

AbbVie Accomplishments

On top of strong performance, AbbVie had strong accomplishments during the quarter in terms of preparing for its future.

AbbVie Quarterly Accomplishments - AbbVie Press Release

AbbVie started by initiating trials to evaluate Imbruvica in helping patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 in helping to treat the most common cause of mortality from COVID-19, pulmonary failure. News is starting to be released that the drug can have a significant effect on COVID-19 patient success. However, that remains to be seen.

However, even without this, Imbruvica is expected to have significant growth potential going forward. Peak sales are expected to grow from $5 billion to $7 billion, without COVID-19. With patents for Imbruvica expected to start expiring in 2026, the company has the potential for more than half a decade of significant sales.

The company has also managed to close its significant acquisition of Allergan, which will help the company to massively diversify its business. That will alone help the company's margins. I continue to have some concerns over the acquisition, Allergan has never been the true-to-form GAAP earning powerhouse that AbbVie has been.

However, the diversification benefits are huge.

AbbVie has continued to improve well with its other drugs. The company's other drugs, like Venclyxto, are improving significantly despite being more minor drugs. Vencylxto is expected to hit peak sales of $3 billion, with patents that will last into the 2030s. The company's other businesses here are incredibly diverse with strong potential.

AbbVie Outlook

Going forward, AbbVie's outlook involves the potential for significant shareholder returns.

AbbVie FY 2020 Outlook - AbbVie Press Release

AbbVie has updated its FY 2020 GAAP diluted EPS guidance to be roughly 1% lower but 44.9% growth over the past year from the company's midpoint. The company's non-GAAP EPS, which accounts for many non one-time things, will see 2020 results at roughly $9.66/share. That gives the company a single-digit P/E ratio on a non-GAAP basis.

The company's outlook here is for significant returns and significant cash after its 5.2% dividend. That means the company can choose to use buybacks or other decisions to improve its portfolio.

AbbVie Navigating Humira Decline

With AbbVie's Allergan acquisition and growth of its other businesses, the company is focused on navigating the potential Humira decline.

AbbVie Non-Humira Portfolio - AbbVie Investor Presentation

AbbVie's non-Humira sales totaled ~$9 billion in 2019 and across the board are expected to grow significantly. That doesn't count the significant merger of Allergan's, which, through classic brands like Botox, will add billions in additional and diversified sales. Allergan was acquired for $63 billion or ~35% of the company's share price and will add close to $20 billion in annual revenue.

AbbVie Non-Humira Sales - AbbVie Investor Presentation

Overall non-Humira sales of the company are expected to grow to more than $35 billion by 2025. That's significant growth in the company's non-Humira business. For reference, that's more than the company's 1Q 2020 revenue annualized. At the same time, Humira won't go straight to 0, highlighting significant diversified revenue from the company.

Based on the company's revenue plans, we can expect AbbVie's overall revenue to continue growing despite loss of exclusivity for Humira. This will translate to shareholder returns.

AbbVie Long Term Shareholder Rewards

AbbVie has a long history of rewarding shareholders through both buybacks and dividends, which will continue going forward.

AbbVie Shareholder Returns - AbbVie investor Presentation

Since spinning off from Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie has a long history of rapidly growing shareholder rewards, that can be expected to continue going forward. The company has increased its dividends by 168% over the past 7 years with total shareholder returns of 224%. Those are incredibly strong returns for a 7-year period.

Additionally, the company has been proactive about acquiring stock. The company's $63 billion Allergan acquisition included a roughly ~$20 billion stock component, and the company has already announced significant stock repurchases with a $5 billion increase. In this low interest environment, the company can quickly earn enough on debt investments to cover the cost.

As part of the company's debt issuance to buy Allergan, it managed to get a yield of 4.25% on almost $6 billion of 30-year notes. That low debt rate means the company doesn't need incredibly strong returns to generate strong shareholder rewards. That spread will increase shareholder rewards per share. It's why the acquisition is expected to increase EPS by 10% in the first year.

Going forward, we expect AbbVie to continue its strong shareholder rewards.

AbbVie Risks

AbbVie's risk is based on the intrinsic risk baked into all pharmaceutical companies, which is the impressive amount of R&D they require.

Specifically, AbbVie invests $5 billion annually in R&D. That's significant, but other companies are also investing billions, and many drugs don't pan out. Less than 2% of initial stage drugs ever make it onto the market, but the failed ones require many millions to confirm them as failures. The company has done a great job of performing well so far, but that's no guarantee it'll continue to perform.

However, despite these risks, we feel that overall, the risk-reward ratio is in favor of AbbVie's continued performance.

Conclusion

AbbVie has a significant portfolio of assets that have continued to perform. The company has done a great job in all areas of its business, finding great acquisitions, rewarding shareholders, investing in growth, and diversifying the business. Fundamentally, given the company's 1Q 2020 results, which continue this trend, there's no reason to believe that won't continue.

Specifically, AbbVie is planning non-Humira revenue to reach $35 billion by 2025, more than its entire revenue today. The company's recently closed Allergan acquisition is expected to be EPS accretive starting year one. And the company's 20% annualized shareholder returns can be expected to continue. All this makes the company a great investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.