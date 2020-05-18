Although I see continued headwinds in the REIT space, I think O is a best-in-breed name that offers an attractive opportunity for long-term investors after its recent sell-off.

Last week, I dipped into my cash position and made my first purchase since 3/23/2020. I'm sorry for the small delay on this focus ticker piece. I'm still adjusting to new responsibilities at The Dividend Kings, iREIT, and the newly launched Intelligent Dividend Investor newsletter. Furthermore, my daughter started crawling not too long ago and now it's not so easy to be productive when I'm on Daddy-duty because I have to keep a much more watchful eye on her now that mobility is leading to much more mischief. But, I did find some time early this morning to discuss my most recent trade. On 5/5/2020, I added to my Realty Income (O) position, buying shares at $52.84.

Perma-Bull Takes A Break

Since it's been so long since I've made a purchase, I thought that I should spend some time offering a preamble of sorts highlighting the negative macro outlook that inspired such a long period of inactivity in terms of buying. If you've read my recent work and consider yourself familiar with my macro stance, then feel free to save yourself some time and skip over this part and proceed to the focus ticker details on Realty Income (I'm assuming that's why you clicked on this piece in the first place).

I've been fairly bearish on the broad markets for a while now. I've said many times over the last six weeks or so that I believed the rally that we've seen off of the March lows is irrational. Simply put, when I look at the economic numbers that are rolling on (record unemployment, Great Depression era-like GDP growth, deflationary forces starting to rear their ugly heads, etc., etc., etc.,) and combine these macro numbers with the earnings figures and company guidance (or more importantly, the lack thereof) that we're starting to see as companies report Q1 results, I cannot understand why we've bounced to quickly off of the March lows.

This "V" shaped recovery makes no sense to me. I suspect Q2 earnings results will be dire. And, while I know many other analysts expect to see a bounce back in the second half of the year, I'm not so certain that cheery future will come to fruition.

I've seen predictions that will take years, if not a decade or more, for the economy to return to the pre-COVID-19 lockdown status quo. And, the longer that the social distancing lasts, the longer the recovery will take.

Now, to be clear, I'm not here to say that the social distancing measures that we've put into place have been a mistake. I am well aware of the issues that the healthcare system faces with regard to this novel virus and I don't think that we as Americans, or more broadly, as a human race, should prioritize economic growth over human suffering.

I am grateful that I'm not a politician now, more than ever, because there is obviously a very difficult balancing act going on with regard to the potential healthcare crisis that could erupt if social distancing practices are not adhered to and the economic struggles of the masses that continue to grow worse as the economy is forcefully shut off.

I think it's incredibly unfortunate that the U.S. and the world at large was so woefully unprepared for a pandemic like this. The lack of protective equipment and testing supplies has astounded me. I'll be the first to admit that when word of a pandemic began to sprout much earlier in the year, I underestimated the potential of the COVID-19 impact because I had much higher expectations for the United States as a whole. In hindsight, I overestimated our preparedness and our capabilities to adjust to changing times. It appears that I overestimated our leadership, at both the government and corporate levels.

Prior to March 24th, 2020, I've basically been a perma-bull for years now. I've always believed in the American Exceptionalism ideals that Warren Buffett likes to harp on just about every time that he speaks. The idea that one should never bet against the American economy has inspired my willingness to be overweight equities for years now.

Along the way, there have been periods of time where I called for caution due to valuation concerns that I had with the broader market, but I was always searching for a deal because while I acknowledged that a downturn was possible, I didn't think double digit weakness in the market was ever particularly likely. But, for over a month now, that hasn't been the case. I continue to believe that we should be taking much closer to 52-week lows, with regard to the major indexes, than 52-week highs. This implies expectations for a strong sell-off ahead.

Although my short-term outlook remains rather gloomy, that doesn't mean that I'm selling my equity as I run and duck for cover. As a relatively young investor, I do my best to always maintain a long-term outlook. And furthermore, as a dividend growth investor, selling equity defeats the purpose of my number one priority in the markets, which is to generate a reliably increasing passive income stream.

So, even though I have my concerns on a macro level, I have not taken steps to reduce my equity weighting. On the contrary, I was an aggressive buyer during the depths of the sell-off in March and my cash buffer is much smaller now than it was just a few months ago. Instead of panicking and selling off high quality shares which will likely continue to perform well over a longer period of time, I have simply sat on my hands for the past six weeks or so.

The lower level of my cash reserves has played a large role in my lack of trading. While the world performs a balancing act between economic activity and maintaining proper social distance, I've had to perform on myself, balancing the defensive nature and flexibility that comes with dry powder and my desire to put capital at risk to generate long-term growth.

To me, inaction has seemed like the most prudent path to take during the recent rally that we've seen. My dividends continue to roll in, which is great. Although I've experienced three dividend cuts/suspensions thus far during 2020, my overall passive income stream continues to rise. I recently published my April 2020 Portfolio Review, which highlighted 21.2% y/y growth with regard to my dividend income stream. And with this in mind, I'm much more interested in doing nothing and allowing my income stream to continue to compound than I am attempting to make wholesale changes to my portfolio in an attempt to time the market from a macro perspective.

My inactivity has been inspired, in large part, by the lack of clarity that we have moving forward. As I've said before, forward looking estimates play a paramount role in my equity evaluation system and without company guidance coming from management, I am not able to arrive at high conviction fair value estimates. Without fair value estimates, I am not able to decipher margin of safety. And, without a degree of safety involved with my investment decisions, I'm not willing to put new capital at risk. In short, I'm not willing to speculate in today's market.

Recent Purchase: Realty Income

All equity investing comes with risk. Since no one knows the future, we're all speculating to a certain degree when buying equities. This is why stocks are called risk assets. This is also why equities have such high returns relative to other asset classes. And, although in the DGI community we oftentimes take this for granted, dividends are never guaranteed. These are important facts for investors to understand. With risk comes the potential for reward and this relationship is what investors have to weigh when making asset allocation decisions.

And, now that we're starting to get a bit of clarity, with regard to company fundamentals and cash flow metrics in the COVID-19 economy, I've begun to re-order my stock watch list, prioritizing names that have provided more insight into their near-term futures.

One such company is Realty Income.

It should come as no surprise, that I'm interested in owning shares of Realty Income. Without a doubt, this has been one of the best dividend growth companies to own over the last several decades.

Realty Income has become known as "The Monthly Dividend Company" with 597 consecutive monthly dividends paid. How amazing is that? This streak dates back nearly 50 years.

What's more, O isn't just a yield play. On the company's Investor Relations home page, their headline reads that between their IPO on the NYSE in 1994 and 3/31/2020, the company's CAGR is 14.6%. This CAGR figure beats the pants off of the broad market's over the same period of time.

Source: Q1 CC Presentation

Early on in O's recent Q1 report, management highlighted the fact that the company has generated positive bottom-line growth in 23 out of the last 24 years. This is the type of reliable cash flows that I'm looking for in today's volatile environment.

Source: Q1 CC Presentation

And lastly, this reliable earnings growth translates into reliable dividend growth. O's dividend growth CAGR since its IPO in 1994 is 4.5%. In recent years, O's dividend growth has slowed down a bit; however, its DGR is still well above the inflation rate and that is exactly what I'm looking for from a higher yielding name.

Source: Q1 CC Presentation

Now, obviously these are all backwards looking metrics. O's long-term success isn't a secret at this point. As an investor buying shares today, it's important to understand that what's in the past is in the past. From a return on investment point of view, the only thing that matters is what happens moving forward.

Right now, the physical retail landscape is changing rapidly. A few years ago, we saw the quick rise of eCommerce disrupt traditional brick and mortar retail. It has become clear that this is a secular trend that companies like O are going to have to deal with as we continue to forge ahead into the digital age. However, while the eCommerce threat represents a headwind, I've never believed that names like O, which focus on markets that are fairly well isolated from the likes of Amazon.com (AMZN), were going to go the way of the dodo.

With regard to its defensive positioning, in terms of the eCommerce threat, O provided an interesting graphic during its Q1 CC presentation. As you can see below, O has done a fantastic job of screening its tenants and avoiding bankruptcy situations preemptively with its quality checks.

Source: Q1 CC Presentation

To me, this speaks to the incredibly high quality of this company's management team. All of these backwards looking metrics do. And, now that COVID-19 has arrived, I have confidence that O's management will be able to effectively navigate these troubled waters as well.

COVID-19 means that physical retail names face an entirely different, and potentially even larger threat, in the form of social distancing. I've read reports that the COVID-19 crisis is going to permanently change the way that people think about shopping. I suspect that this crisis is going to change our outlook on work. If I had to guess, I'd say that the work-from-home trend is going to be a sticky/long-lasting one due to the convenience involved combined with wider internet penetration and new communication and service capabilities that make enterprise possible without the traditional office setting. This means fewer commuters and therefore, less business at convenience stores, fast casual restaurants, and the like.

Obviously this doesn't bode well for a name like O. However, while I do suspect that COVID-19 will create permanent changes in the physical retail landscape, once again, I don't think that we're going to see entire markets dry up. I think we'll see the physical retail footprint contract, industry wide. This contraction will be more impactful in certain areas than others. But, historically, Realty Income has focused on high quality tenants in even higher quality locations and to me, it will be these businesses that not only survive, but thrive, once the COVID-19 crisis ends.

The major problem with this statement is that no one knows when the crisis will end. I've seen estimates that we could be in lock-down mode anywhere from 6 weeks to 6 months to several years. Due to the lack of clarity in this regard, there is heightened speculation in the markets. This means that investors need to be careful about the risk/reward propositions that the market offers and ensure that they are locking in wider than normal margins of safety to make up for the lower conviction fair value estimates that are produced by such uncertainty.

After reading through O's Q1 report, I felt as though the value presented in the market in the low $50's was attractive enough to increase my exposure.

In Q1 O generated FFO of $0.88/share (beating analyst expectations by $0.03). This FFO figure was up ~7% y/y and covered the dividend by an acceptable margin. Revenues were up nicely during Q1, coming in at $414.34m, which was good for 16.9% growth y/y. These numbers were fantastic. However, much of Q1 occurred before COVID-19 really began to disrupt things and with that in mind, my focus was primarily on the April results.

Source: Q1 CC Presentation

During the month of April, O received 82.9% of rent. Furthermore, the company received 99.9% of April rent from investment grade tenants. Since the Great Recession, O has done a great job of increasing the quality of its tenant portfolio. Since 2008, the company's net debt to EBITDA ratio has fallen from 5.7 to 5.0, the company's total debt to market cap ratio has fallen from 33.7% to 30.6%, and the company's credit rating has increased from Baa1/BBB to A3/A-. The quality improvements, combined with a lower interest rate environment have helped to lower the rate on O's revolver (from 5.2% in at year's end 2007 to 1.8% today). Furthermore, O's liquidity has increased significantly over the last 12 years or so, from roughly $600m to approximately $4b. All in all, these quality improvements and beneficial monetary environment have put the company in a position to excel (relative to its peers) in today's COVID-19 environment.

Source: Q1 CC Presentation

As you can see on the graphic below, O does have some troublesome exposure to hard-hit industries, namely theaters and fitness and child care. Overall, these 3 industries make up approximately 15.5% of O's portfolio. I expect these industries to continue to struggle in the short term, but the strength of O's portfolio outside of these COVID-19 hot spots was great. With that in mind, I don't believe that the company's COVID-19 related issues will be significant enough to cause O to have to cut or suspend its dividend.

Source: Q1 CC Presentation

While O's same-store-rent growth fell to its lowest level in years during Q1, the company's occupancy ratio remains high. O has never seen its occupancy ratio fall below 96% and at the end of Q1 2020, that figure sat at 98.5%. In recent years, O's selectivity percentage with regard to potential tenants has become even more stringent and I imagine this will help the company to maintain high occupancy levels moving forward. More and more of O's leases are relationship driven and this partnership mindset with its tenants creates a healthier environment for reliable rent over long-term agreements.

Valuation

O's management team did not provide much in the way of commentary on forward guidance. Throughout the COVID-19 issue, they have been transparent about the fact that there is a lack of clarity moving forward and while they continue to believe in their strategy and long-term vision, it would not be prudent to speak speculatively about an operating environment that is largely out of their control. However, the Q1 performance showed enough to me to provide the confidence to add to my position.

Historically, investors have been forced to pay a premium for O shares because of its reliable yield and predictable dividend growth. In recent years, this has especially been the case due to the T.I.N.A. market environment that has driven income oriented investors out of the fixed income markets and into the equity space.

As you can see on the F.A.S.T. graph below, O's valuation premium became quite high in recent years as interest rates have fallen. However, the COVID-19 crisis has caused a precipitous sell-off in shares, creating a relatively rare opportunity to purchase shares of O at a valuation multiple that is below the long-term historical average.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

At ~15x blended FFO, I was pleased to add to my position. Analysts still expect O's growth to be positive in 2020 (though barely so). Yet, in 2021 and 2022, the consensus FFO growth falls back towards historical norms in the mid-single digit realm. What's more, I don't expect the interest rate environment to change drastically in the coming years. I think we're stuck in a lower for longer interest rate world. Not only does this bode well for O from an operational standpoint, but I think it should keep the T.I.N.A. market intact.

While 15x isn't historically cheap (during the Great Recession, for instance, O shares traded for just 9.6x FFO), I thought it was a nice starting point to begin to accumulate more shares. At this level, I increased my Realty Income exposure by roughly 33%. If O shares fall back down towards their 52-week lows in the $40 area, I will be more than happy to add to my position once again.

The combination of attractive growth prospects and increased demand for shares has the potential to result in a quick turnaround in sentiment once the COVID-19 crisis is solved and with that in mind, I wanted to capitalize on the opportunity to buy O shares at a discount (even if it's a slight one) because of the potential for multiple expansion in the coming years.

Conclusion

Historically, Realty Income has been the best-in-breed name in the net lease REIT space and I think that Q1 results have highlighted this company's quality. Admittedly, the real estate space is a speculative place to be putting cash to work these days, but it is beaten down immensely and from a risk/reward standpoint, I'm starting to like some of the long-term values that I'm seeing here. I don't plan on going overweight real estate in my portfolio from a sector standpoint. The risk is just too large. However, REITs continue to make up a relatively small portion of my overall portfolio (right not, my overall REIT exposure sits at ~4.6%) and I wouldn't mind taking a chance and increasing my allocation here during the COVID-19 crash because long term, real estate has proven to be an attractive investment and while I acknowledge that there are disruptive risks at play, I think it's most likely that the long-term trajectory of value creation in this space remains positive. When thinking about adding to my REIT exposure, I'm only interested in buying the highest quality names. Realty Income certainly fits this bill and I continue to sleep well at night holding onto my O shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.