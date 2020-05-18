MMA Capital Holdings Is A Profitable Business With Liquid Assets And Share Price Too Far Below Liquidation Value

Mohnish Pabrai is one of the best-known value investors and, probably, has the highest ratio of fame/assets under management. Pabrai doesn't manage billions like Klarman or Buffett (yet) but his famous Dhandho framework and 'low risk, high uncertainty' motto are well-recognized across value investing community. (More on Dhandho you can read in his blog).

Pabrai likes situations when Mr. Market drops the price of an asset because of its highly uncertain future, but when you dig in the probabilities, it becomes obvious that most scenarios don't lead to the loss of principal. He calls this 'heads I win, tails I don't lose' or 'I don't lose much'. In other words, Pabrai likes to buy something that's not going to lose his money and see what happens. And who doesn't?

I believe MMA Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:MMAC) is a perfect Pabrai-type idea. This company, consistently, trades below book because of a cloud of uncertainty around it, but when you dig in, there is not so much risk at current price levels.

What is MMA Capital Holdings?

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Until 2008 MMA was known as a reliable real estate investor, a dividend aristocrat with 43 consecutive quarters (almost 11 years) of increasing dividends. Its share price reached high at 32.2 in 1Q 2007 and book value was north of $14 a share at the time. Then, the carriage turned back into a pumpkin and MMA found itself with a handful of worthless mortgage-backed securities and huge liquidity problems. Share price collapsed to just 12 cents in a matter of months.

The company didn't die, however. Michael Falcone, who held CEO position since 2005 and still runs the company, completely reorganized MMA during the next 10 years shifting it more towards alternative energy financing - a highly fragmented and underserved market still in the making. Now 77% of MMA business is solar power projects financing. Another 23% is in run-off mode.

In 2018, the company was effectively acquired by the Hunt family and their Hunt companies.

MMAC issued 250,000 shares to Hunt Companies in January 2018 at $33.50 per share with the stock trading around $24. They also bought back 218,750 shares in 2018 at approximately $27 per share, so the transaction didn't lead to dilution.

MMAC also sold to Hunt its low-income tax credit business, its international investment management business, its renewable energy underwriting platform, and other non-core assets in exchange for the promissory note originally valued at $57 million. The note is fully repaid as of date.

As part of the transaction, MMAC entered an external management agreement. MMAC's employees began working for Hunt Companies in exchange for certain fees, fixed, and variable. There is a base management fee and an incentive fee of 20% of book value growth above 7%.

After all those transactions, Hunt Companies finished the deal with a 5% stake in MMA, Chris Hunt (CEO of Hunt Companies) is on the board and MMA has no employees. But the key point here is that loan origination platform for solar projects that MMA started from scratch in 2017 with the backing of global private investment firm Solar Ventures - now belongs to Hunt. More on that later.

The business

MMAC has basically two sources of cash flows: Net interest income (the Old business) and Investments in partnerships (the New business) which represent MMAC's share of loans originated by Solar Ventures - Hunt's loan origination platform focused on financing solar power projects.

In 2019, 71.6% of income (I exclude non-cash revenues like net gains on assets and tax benefits) and 74% of assets (net of deferred tax assets) came from the New business. $53.6 mln note receivable from Hunt was repaid in January 2020 and also reinvested in the New business.

Simply put, Solar Ventures is a lending pool that provides financing for solar power projects in the investment phase - when they don't yet generate any income or generate only minor amounts of operating cash flow. Power plants - like any energy, building or infrastructure projects - need a lot of capital to be deployed upfront to instore capacity but cash will start coming from the business only in the operational phase - when all the work is done and all the money spent. If there were any mistakes in the business plan - tariff miscalculation, demand squeeze, logistical problems or government regulation changed - it will be too late to reverse course and the project could even have to run on loss in order to get something and not lose 100%. A lot of things can go wrong during the construction process too - investors often underestimate construction costs and overestimate their ability to avoid unnecessary costs. That's why banks consider project financing as high-risk and are often reluctant to provide financing for projects in the investment stages - in other words, projects with no proven cash flow generation ability.

In such cases, building contractors turn to bridge financing or construction loans. These types of loans are short-term (usually not longer than 12 months) and bear very high interest rate (around 10%) in order to compensate for risks involved. When the project is finished (or a particular stage of it), construction loan is replaced with so-called permanent financing (long-term loan; equivalent of the mortgage).

It's important to consider that construction loans are extinguished by refinancing - not by cash flows from the project. So, the actual payers are banks, insurance companies, and, in the case of Solar Ventures, utilities. Another source of loan repayment is tax credit equity - investors that inject capital in order to get significant tax credits from the government (26% in 2020).

Solar Ventures' portfolio is divided roughly in proportion of 2 to 1 between construction loans and late-stage development loans (which are a little bit less risky). MMAC has 46% ($346 mln) share of the pool, so it's obliged to report its share under the equity method. As of date, weighted-average maturity of the portfolio is 8 months and weighted-average coupon rate is 9.7%.

High rates justify high cost of capital. MMAC's $448.7 mln of assets (net of DTA) are financed 51% by liabilities and 49% by equity. Debt is split between subordinated debt (42% of debt, due to mature with balloon payments between March 2035 and July 2035) and 3-year credit revolver that bears interest equal to one-month LIBOR (subject to a 1.5% floor) plus a fixed spread of 2.75% (54% of debt). WACD is 4.5%.

That leads to net interest margin of 5.2% (all variables fixed). MMAC's business model is quite unusual because it is effectively a reversed bank - it borrows long and lends short.

Source: Author's mind

Since inception in 2015 through 1Q20, the Solar Ventures have originated over 180 project-based loans totaling $2.6 billion of debt commitments to finance 660+ renewable energy project sites across 22 states and territories. 121 loans totaling $1.5 billion have been repaid with no loss of principal.

Overall track record for the sector is strong too. According to studies, net charge-off rate (number of total losses of principal) for solar power loans is just 0.2% (0.35% for C&I loans in general), NPL 90+ (delinquencies past 90 days) just 0.35% and overall delinquency ratio is 4% (more than 95% of cases are loans of more than $10 mln in size).

Valuation

It's fair to value MMAC on the basis of book value because its loans are effectively cash that will be distributed between owners and creditors in the case of a liquidation. If MMAC is liquidated, it will simply collect its loan balances plus interest minus credit losses (instead of reinvesting them back into new loans) in less than a year (according to weighted-average maturity profile).

MMAC's assets are represented by 7 lines:

Source

Firstly, we should exclude $59.4 mln in deferred tax assets that is more of an accounting item that even management excludes from its calculations so we should too. That gives us $448.678 mln in adjusted assets. Secondly, we should distinguish $23.997 mln in non-Solar Ventures investments that give us $344.601 mln figure for renewable energy portfolio. Cash & cash equivalents could be taken for granted. Here's how adjusted assets could look like:

Assets At March 31, 2020 Cash & cash equivalents and restricted cash 30 173 Solar Ventures loan portfolio 344 601 Non-core assets 73 904 Total Assets 448 678

Non-core assets represent mostly legacy assets that are in run-off mode. They include:

investments in debt securities that consist of one subordinate multifamily tax-exempt mortgage revenue bond ($6.114 mln) and one tax-exempt infrastructure bond ($23.531 mln). We'll write off subordinated loan in order to be conservative and value the infrastructure bond at amortized cost which is $20.797 mln (the bond is guaranteed by incremental tax revenues generated from the development of a mixed-use town center in Spanish Fort, Alabama. As management states it, the bond quality isn't directly linked to real estate values of the development).

investments in real-estate partnerships that represent 80% ownership interest in a joint venture that owns and operates a mixed-use town center and undeveloped land parcels in that same Spanish Fort, Alabama with a carrying value of $19.2 mln. The Company has the right to a preferred return on its unreturned capital contributions, as well as the right to share in excess cash flows of the real estate venture. The partnership was still profitable in 1Q but management plainly said this will likely be subject to significant write-downs. We'll halve this investment to get to $9.6 mln in value.

Investment in SAWHF which stands for South Africa Workforce Housing Fund - with a carrying value of $4.8 mln. According to management's comments, investment will be paid back between April and August, and $3 mln were actually paid back in 1Q.

Other assets worth $18.991 mln that include land and land improvements, debt issue costs, derivatives, other receivables, and undisclosed assets. Everything except for land should not be included in calculations because land improvements are doubtful, issue costs are not real assets, accounts receivable are doubtful (no extinguishment in a year) and derivatives and undisclosed assets are doubtful too. Land value is $2.619 mln as of date.

$1.271 mln loan originated by Hunt in 4Q 2019 to a special purpose entity secured by land.

Total non-core assets: $39.087 mln

Solar Ventures loan portfolio should be adjusted for future credit losses. That's a tricky exercise as long as there is no reliable long-term statistical data. Solar project lending is specialty financing with its specific variables. Net charge off rates are low, supply of credit is short and rates are unusually high because large financial institutions haven't yet caught up with the opportunity in the solar space. After 2011 collapse of Solyndra (evaporating $500 million in taxpayer funding), banks tightened reins on the industry. Yet, industry conditions have changed with costs of solar energy dropping from 15 cents per kwh to 4 cents per kwh in less than 10 years. A combination of rapidly improving economics of solar power and tight supply of credit led to arbitrage opportunities for specialty finance companies (like MMAC) that could lend money to A-rated borrowers at high rates and choose the most reliable projects.

Typical MMAC loan is of 15 to 25 mln in size, origination fees that range from 1.0% to 3.0%, first-lien collateral on all of the underlying value (management doesn't give specifics on LTV or LTC, but it's industry norm to have them in the 70-85% range) and with a requirement to have some contracted volumes for the project.

Median charge off rate for construction & development (С&D) lending is 0.115% (author's calculations based on data) with maximum reached at 3.27% in 2009. Assuming MMAC's portfolio quality will come closer to the high end of the range, let's take 3% as normalized charge off rate (MMAC's loan size also falls in the 'high-risk' basket of solar lending portfolios with 4% delinquency rate). Value of collateral is questionable because I hardly see MMAC selling off PV panels or trading energy. So, we'll write off collateral all at once (if you would like to make more detailed calculations, median LGD (loss given default) for C&D loans is 63%).

That adjustment will give us Solar Ventures portfolio value of $334.263 mln.

Adjusted Assets At March 31, 2020 Cash & cash equivalents and restricted cash 30,173 Solar Ventures loan portfolio 334,263 Non-core assets 39,087 Total Assets 403,523 Total Liabilities 230,403 Adjusted Book Value 173,120

Adjusted book value given above is a rough estimate of liquidation value for MMAC. We can make two positive adjustments too:

Solar Ventures portfolio is reported at 'fair value' that adjusts loan values for market yields (like bond prices). UPB (unpaid balance) is a more accurate figure because it's money actually lent that must be repaid. UPB is 1.2% higher for MMAC's portfolio. With that adjustment, we can value Solar Ventures loan book at $338.323 mln

In case of a liquidation, MMAC will not only collect its loans in less than 8 months but it will also collect interest on them (and yes, pay operating expenses). Net interest margin is 5.2% and other expenses totaled $11.2 mln in 2019 (they are volatile and tied to External Management compensation). That will give us operating income for the year in the range of $0.4 mln (8 months loans maturity) to $6.2 mln (collection of interest payments for the full year). Let's say they will break even.

Total adjusted book value: $177.2 mln

At the time of writing, MMAC's market cap is $131.1 mln. That means the company is trading for less than its liquidation value with non-core assets totally written off - Mr. Market assigns no value to them, zero. But they are worth something. He also assigns no value to profits and future growth prospects. And he assigns no value to the probability of Solar Ventures loan book to be repaid in full or at least not at charge-off rates as high as 3% (with collateral totally written off).

That's what I call Pabrai-type investing: why not buy three assets for the price of two and see what happens with the rest one?

Stress test

Now, let's see how can we lose on this investment.

Buying MMAC, we are buying mainly its share of Solar Ventures loan book. Talking about credit risk, I always used charge off rate as a measure of risk previously. Why not using delinquency rates or NPL 90+ that banks are obsessed about? Well, exactly because of the MMAC's 'reversed bank' business model.

MMAC finances just 51% of its assets by liabilities. Banks typically finance 90% of their assets by liabilities. Banks reallocate capital from one party to another, so it's critical for them to match the timing of payments from borrowers with payments to depositors. Delinquencies can ruin the chain as well as a run on deposits.

MMAC doesn't need to get money from Joe to pay Jim - their debt is fully covered by equity. That means more than 30% of loans (I don't count for non-core assets) should be delinquent in order to get MMAC in trouble with interest payments. So, it's more appropriate to use net charge off rates (money actually lost, indefinitely) as a measure of credit risk in case of MMAC.

Book value as of March 31, 2020 (net of DTA) was $218.3 mln, market cap is $131.1 mln at the time of writing. In order to get book value equal to market cap, 25% of Solar Ventures loan book should be charged off. If we apply a discount to non-core assets (described above), 15% of the loan book should be charged off.

In 2009, total delinquency rate on construction loans was as high as 16%. That was at the heart of the collapse of the real estate market which was 'the hot spot' of the crisis. Needless to say, 15% charge off rate is a low probability scenario for MMAC.

Risks

There are company-specific risks that are not high at the moment but can rise very fast.

First, Mr. Market consistently values MMAC at a discount to book. If something bad happens, loans get delinquent or non-core assets get charged off, it's hard to imagine that this gap will narrow - share price will fall accordingly. Spanish Fort investments are of particular concern now. So short term, price risk is high. Long term, however, business value risk is still low.

I think real risk concentrates in the External Manager. MMAC's business is unfunctional without Hunts now - they have full control of the company without full ownership of the shares. This risk minimizes by the fact that MMAC's assets still belong to the company and cash flows will be distributed proportionally between shareholders in case of a liquidation. For now. You can't imagine how quickly assets evaporate and cash flows change direction when controlling shareholder wants to steal the company (or 'milk' it). There are lots of ways to do that. Any related-party transactions, intercompany loans or questionable changes in the fee structure should be closely monitored. Shares must be sold at any price if there are looming signs of capital outflow.

Conclusion

MMAC is a Pabrai-type play with low risk and uncertain upside. Nevertheless, I would not recommend allocating more than 15% of portfolio to this idea in order to avoid a position where money is stuck in for prolonged time waiting for its catalyst that may never come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.