It's been a strong start to the year for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and the sector that has been an anchor on most portfolios for much of the past decade has finally come roaring back to life. Not surprisingly, Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) has been leading this charge higher, and the stock has found itself up more than 160% in just 45 trading days and sitting just shy of all-time highs. While much of this move is justified given the company's improved net debt position, earnings trends, and margin expansion, I believe the stock is finally beginning to get a little extended short term. This does not mean one should rush out and liquidate their full position, but it does mean that investors would be wise not to chase the stock here and add new exposure above $48.00. Long term, Wheaton Precious Metals could head higher, but short term, the risks are elevated for buying at current levels.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Wheaton Precious Metals released its Q1 earnings earlier this month, and the company reported a blow-out quarter with attributable gold-equivalent production [GEO] of 180,000 ounces, putting the company on track for yet another year of record production. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 restrictions have somewhat derailed these plans for up to 725,000 GEOs, given that as of May 5th, six of the Wheaton's partner operations were offline, with these being San Dimas, Los Filos, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, and Yauliyacu. Together, these mines made up over one-third of Wheaton's GEO attributable production the past two fiscal years, so it's highly likely that Q2 is going to be a much softer quarter. Having said that, the market tends to look 12 months or more in advance, so I'm not sure the market is too worried about a single quarter hiccup in Q2 for attributable GEO production. Instead, the market is more likely to focus on the 5-year guidance plan of 750,000 GEOs a year at solid margins given that gold (GLD) seems to have found a new floor near $1,400/oz, a level that was previously a brick wall of resistance. Let's take a look at the two primary contributors to Wheaton's total attributable GEO production below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see in the chart above, Vale's (VALE) Salobo Mine has been a massive contributor to Wheaton's bottom line, averaging over 60,000 GEOs per quarter for the past two years. While production has been relatively flat since Q2 2018, Vale is more than halfway through completing its Phase 3 Expansion at the gold-copper mine, which is expected to increase capacity by over 20%. Given that Wheaton Precious Metals receives 75% of the gold production from Salobo, it's likely that we will see continued attributable GEO growth from Salobo going forward, starting as early as Q1 2022. Meanwhile, at Newmont's (NEM) Penasquito Mine, we've seen a steady trend higher in attributable silver-equivalent ounce [SEO] production, with SEO production up from 1.2 million ounces in Q2 2018, to a 2-year high of 2.6 million ounces in Q1 2020. Therefore, based on continued outperformance from these two main contributors to attributable GEO production, I don't believe Wheaton will have any trouble reaching its goal of 750,000 GEOs per year from FY-2021 through to FY-2025. While the current disruption is a bit of a headache, I expect most operations to be back online and ramping up to full operations by the end of July.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we move over to Wheaton Precious Metals' earnings trend below, it's been somewhat underwhelming, especially compared to other royalty/streaming names in the sector like Franco-Nevada (FNV). As we can see from the chart above, annual EPS has been stuck in a sideways range for several years, but finally saw a decent jump last year of 17%, from $0.48 to $0.56. However, given the strength in metals prices this year and improved margins, FY-2020 estimates are currently sitting at $0.86, translating to a multi-year breakout for what's been a feeble earnings trend. Based on FY-2020 forecasts of $0.88, Wheaton's annual EPS is expected to grow 57% year over year, after lapping a year of low double-digit growth. This is exceptional growth, and it is one of the highest earnings growth rates among the Gold Miners Index for FY-2020 currently. Therefore, assuming that the company can hit these estimates and we don't see a prolonged shutdown, there is a lot to like here in the earnings growth department, finally for Wheaton Precious Metals. If we look at the above chart of annual EPS for Franco-Nevada, it wasn't until we saw a clear earnings breakout in FY-2018 that the impressive share price returns started piling up.

(Source: Author's Chart, YCharts.com)

As we can see from the after-tax margins below, there's also a lot to like here with Wheaton Precious Metals, as after-tax margins are up more than 50% from a year ago, and we've seen margin expansion for four quarters in a row now. This is significant as these after-tax margins above 30% are finally playing catch-up to the sector leader, Franco-Nevada. This should allow Wheaton Precious Metals to command a slightly higher multiple. Currently, Franco-Nevada's after-tax margins are 45.4%, with Wheaton's at 37.7%, a differential of 7.7%, but this differential was much wider at 13.8% in Q1 2019. There are few combinations for share price appreciation better than strong earnings growth and continued margin expansion, and Wheaton Precious Metals certainly has the total package here from a growth standpoint. Even better, this tailwind is likely to continue given that the average realized selling price of gold was $1,589/oz in Q1, and should be above $1,625/oz for the remainder of FY-2020.

(Source: YCharts.com)

(Source: YCharts.com)

Finally, from a balance sheet standpoint, Wheaton Precious Metals is also making strides in paying down its net debt, with net reduced by $182 million in the most recent quarter to $589 million. This is a significant improvement from where net debt stood nearly 18 months ago at almost $1.2 billion, and it also evens the gap a little with the sector leader Franco-Nevada, which has always had a very low debt to equity ratio. Currently, Wheaton Precious Metals' debt-to-equity ratio sits near 0.14, a massive improvement from 0.27 just 18 months ago. Ultimately, this gross margin expansion and more attractive balance sheet should help the stock command a better multiple and play some catch-up with Franco-Nevada, as it has been over the past two months. As we can see from share price performance, Wheaton Precious Metals is up an astounding 69% in Q2, a 1600 basis point outperformance vs. Franco-Nevada's 52% return in Q2 thus far.

So why not jump in Wheaton Precious Metals here with such attractive growth metrics and an improving balance sheet? The issue, unfortunately, is the technical picture, and it currently suggests that things are getting a little extended short term. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see in the chart above, which measures the 50-week rate of change for Wheaton Precious Metals, we have only seen the stock put a 125% or better return in 50 weeks on four occasions in the past 15 years. On three of these occasions (Q1 2006, Q4 2010, and Q3 2016), Wheaton almost immediately ran out of gas, suffering a 20% or larger correction over the next three months. On one occasion, however, the stock went sideways for several months and then doubled again a year later. This period was in Q4 2009. We are currently hitting the same overbought readings, and history suggests that we have a 25% chance of an exceptional outcome and a 75% chance of a less favorable outcome, meaning either a pullback or long consolidation to wear off these overbought readings. Therefore, given that the reward to risk is not great at current levels, holding may not be a bad idea; adding new exposure above $48.00 is probably not a great idea.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we take another look at the technicals above, we've got another problem: the stock is currently more than 40% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line), an area where many stocks can have a tough time with short term. The last time Wheaton Precious Metals was this extended was during July 2016, and the stock raced another 15% higher before topping out and then collapsed more than 45% from those highs. In this case, while holding and taking little profits into strength was an exceptional idea, adding new exposure was not a great idea, and a much better entry presented itself over the next six months. Therefore, based on the extreme rate of change we've seen and the fact that Wheaton Precious Metals is quite extended above its 200-day moving average, it's hard to argue for putting any new money to work here.

(Source: Teck Resources, Antamina Mine)

Wheaton Precious Metals is arguably one of the top-10 best ways to play the precious metals sector, but I've never found it wise to chase a stock when the majority are plowing into it, evidenced by the parabolic rally we've seen. Therefore, while the margin expansion and exceptional earnings growth are significant, I believe much of this is priced into the stock short term. In addition, zero risks of a potential second wave of COVID-19 are priced in, as there's no way Wheaton belongs at a trailing P/E ratio nearing 100 if annual attributable GEO production is going to take a severe hit with more shutdowns. While overbought readings do not mean to liquidate one's position in full, they do suggest caution, and I believe investors would be wise to be cautious currently. Buying opportunities will present themselves in Wheaton Precious Metals over the next year, but I don't think now is the time to do so after a 160% rise in less than 50 days. If Wheaton Precious Metals were to trade above $49.50 before the end of July, I believe this would be an opportune time to book some profits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.