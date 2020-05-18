Moderna’s jumbo $24 billion market cap gives testament to the enthusiasm investors have for its take on its therapeutic modalities.

Moderna is readying itself for the heavy scaling challenge inherent in the potential success its COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna's development time lines are being significantly impacted by COVID-19, some negatively, while its COVID-19 vaccine program is rocketing ahead.

To this point, the world has been pretty much outmatched by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. We need a hero to step up to help us battle this scourge. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is one of the hundred-odd biotechs working on a vaccine to help even the score.

As I will discuss, it appears to have a real shot at making a significant scaled contribution to this effort. This article evaluates Moderna as an investment vehicle.

Moderna not only accepts, but also revels in the challenges the pandemic poses

Moderna is an ambitious company in a hurry operating in the slow-paced biotech industry where long-standing rules and protocols strictly limit the pace of development. As CEO Bancel noted at the outset of Moderna's Q1, 2020 earnings call:

... we believe mRNA has a potential to be a new class of medicines with the opportunity to address many unmet medical needs, with medicines with higher probability of technical success, with greater speed of research and clinical development versus traditional medicines and with better manufacturing capital efficiency and lower cost of goods than injectable recombinants.

While the slow, gated unfolding of clinical trial phases is familiar to all biotech investors, the multiple preclinical phases are largely hidden from investors. They can also consume long years. Moderna began as a private company in 2010. It IPO'd in 2018 as discussed in more detail below.

At the time, as shown by its pipeline chart below from its S-1 (p. 4), filed 11/9/18, it had completed preclinical development on a significant cohort of programs. This group of programs was just beginning to venture into the early clinical stages of development. Of its 21 therapy programs shown, 11 were preclinical, 9 phase 1, with 1 having advanced to phase 2:

When we move ~1.5 years forward to its pipeline slide from its Q1, 2020 earnings call, we find it showing 21 programs of which several have advanced to a preparation stage for phase 2 studies, and three are actually in phase 2 studies.

Progress for sure, but from a bygone era. Now, clinical development's stately rhythms have been egregiously interrupted by pandemic exigencies.

For Moderna, COVID-19 is a blessing and a curse. It is a curse dragging down Moderna's schedules as set out in its Q1, 2020 10-Q (p. 54). Quarantines and social distancing practices are disrupting any semblance of normality in the conduct of clinical trials.

The pandemic subjects routine activities essential for clinical trials to vagaries of shifting policies and regulations with attendant delays. Examples include such areas as site initiation, distribution of clinical trial materials, monitoring and data analysis, and participant recruitment, enrollment and dosing.

The foregoing is the problematic side of COVID-19 that is obscuring so many development time lines for so many pharmas across the world. For Moderna and others who are developing responses to COVID-19, there is another side to our current extreme situation. Development time lines for products combating it are accelerating at an unprecedented pace.

In Moderna's Q4, 2019, development pipeline slide (29) as of February 26, 2020, it showed its SARS-CoV-2 as preclinical. According to CEO Bancel in Moderna's Q1, 2020 earnings call, at the time, the company had viewed its next stage of growth as taking place over a 3-4 year time line.

Now, with our country facing an economic catastrophe at the hands of SARS-CoV-2, the old time concepts are out the window. As stated by CEO Bancel in Moderna's Q1, 2020 earnings call:

...Our vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 virus, mRNA-1273, is a major acceleration of our company's development. Today, we are very happy to announce that we received yesterday clearance from the FDA to proceed with the Phase II. It's just nine days from filing our IND on Monday, April 27, the FDA gave us a green light. We intend to start the clinical trial as soon as safely possible. We've also announced this morning that we are finalizing the Phase III protocol. And our aim is to start dosing the Phase III in early summer 2020. This means that we have a potential for a BLA approval for mRNA-1273 in 2021. That is an acceleration of several years versus the plan we had just months ago.

If President Trump has his way, this schedule may see further abbreviation. Under his challenge announced 5/16/20, the goal is:

... to finish developing and then manufacture and distribute a proven coronavirus vaccine as fast as possible. Again, we'd love to see if we can do it prior to the end of the year."

Moderna has not responded to this latest development. However, it has been gearing up for acceleration of its mRNA-1273 program. It is in the process of onboarding seasoned executives from Merck (MRK), Glaxo (GSK) and Biogen (BIIB) to beef up its executive corps in the areas of commercial operations, R&D and regulatory affairs.

I expect that it will marshal every conceivable resource to meet any acceleration of its development schedule.

Scaling production in anticipation of successful vaccine trials presents a huge challenge not only for Moderna but for our country and the world

Imagine, for a happy minute, that Moderna's mRNA-1273 vaccine turns out to be as effective as Moderna anticipates and that it sails through its phase 2 and 3 trials in record speed. Suppose Moderna is approaching the holidays with plans to file a BLA expected to receive FDA attention and hopefully approval at warp speed.

Under such a scenario, the entire world would be focusing on one question, how many doses of its vaccine can Moderna produce safely and effectively? The logistical issues are monumental, the political ones even more so. Who gets the vaccine at what cost? I will not pretend to have answers for these questions at this point.

CEO Bancel has made it clear that when it comes to distribution of any vaccine during the pandemic phase the government will take the lead. In response to a Q1, 2020 earnings call question he stated:

At this early point, Moderna has addressed two key scale-up areas. For financial support, it has its $483 million BARDA grant providing Moderna financial backup to pursue accelerated development and scale-up of its mRNA-1273 vaccine.

As CFO Kim noted during the Q1, 2020 earnings call in response to a request for color on how manufacturing build-out and commercial readiness activities for COVID-19 are reflected in Moderna's expense guidance:

...there is substantial OpEx expected with respect to the COVID vaccine work being funded by BARDA, the clinical development at scale up. But that will be paid for by BARDA reimbursed on a very rapid cycle time. And so that's why I mentioned that there would be this matching of expense and reimbursement through the course of the year that would substantially offset.

The second key piece to Moderna's mRNA-1273 vaccine scale-up is its new deal with Swiss chemicals and manufacturing powerhouse Lonza, Ltd. (OTCPK:LZAGF).

Under the deal announced 5/1/20, the parties plan:

...to establish manufacturing suites at Lonza's facilities in the United States and Switzerland for the manufacture of mRNA-1273 at both sites. Technology transfer is expected to begin in June 2020, and the companies intend to manufacture the first batches of mRNA-1273 at Lonza U.S. in July 2020. Over time, the parties intend to establish additional production suites across Lonza's worldwide facilities, ultimately allowing for the manufacture of material equivalent to up to 1 billion doses of mRNA-1273 per year for use worldwide assuming the currently expected dose of 50 µg. The manufacturing facilities at Lonza complement Moderna's ongoing U.S. manufacturing efforts, which continue to ramp up to prepare for the further clinical development and commercialization of mRNA-1273.

The challenges Moderna has set for itself are vast. With its BARDA grant and its Lonza deal in hand, Moderna has equipped itself to address them on a high level.

CEO Bancel is bending every effort to assure that Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 vaccination answers the call; however, he recognizes that the scope of the problem ranges widely enough to admit of several solutions. Accordingly, he has made it clear that he hopes that multiple vaccines against COVID-19 get the nod from the FDA.

Moderna's jumbo market cap gives testament to the enthusiasm investors have for its mRNA therapies and vaccinations

As optimistic as I am for Moderna's therapeutic and vaccine mRNA programs, I still have not invested in Moderna on 5/18/20 as I write. It went public in December 2018, setting a record for biotech IPO's netting out with a market cap of ~$8 billion.

As noted in a 12/6/18 Xconomy article:

One of the biggest gambles in the history of the life sciences industry made it to Wall Street this evening when Moderna, a developer of messenger RNA drugs-an unproven technology with enormous potential-priced the largest biotech IPO ever. Now, finally under the scrutiny of investors and analysts, Moderna must prove that its technology has enough substance to match the hype.

The gamblers' optimism continues as the stakes grow higher. As matters now stand, Moderna's market cap has tripled to >$24 billion, yet its technology is still unproven in the market. Its pipeline is years away from approval as discussed above; the exception, of course, is its mRNA-1273 vaccine.

Despite this latter's unseasoned condition, it is riding the fast train to a decision still possible this year. While it does so, a COVID-19 network effect is powering several of Moderna's other vaccine candidate programs. Moderna's mRNA potential to serve as a platform therapy is the area where I view it as an interesting investment despite its outsized market cap.

In its 2018 S1 for its IPO, it led with the following graphic:

Using this analogy, one can see why it is well suited to situations where rapid deployments are important.

CEO Bancel's response below to a Q1, 2020, earnings call question provides a powerful statement of the exceptional benefits Moderna will reap from the current emergency:

Conclusion

As I was preparing this article for submission, I noticed the Washington Post headline below:

There can be no doubt that Moderna has put itself at the forefront of national conversation. Its stock is shooting ahead over 25% on the morning of 5/18/20.

For now, I am going to consider this as an opportunity that I missed as I performed my due diligence on Moderna in the form of writing this article. I am hoping that it will cool in a less favorable news cycle so I can scale in without chasing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I mat buy shares in MRNA over the next 72 hours.