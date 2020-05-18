Moderna: Answering The COVID-19 Call
About: Moderna, Inc. (MRNA)
by: Out of Ignorance
Summary
Moderna's development time lines are being significantly impacted by COVID-19, some negatively, while its COVID-19 vaccine program is rocketing ahead.
Moderna is readying itself for the heavy scaling challenge inherent in the potential success its COVID-19 vaccine.
Moderna’s jumbo $24 billion market cap gives testament to the enthusiasm investors have for its take on its therapeutic modalities.
To this point, the world has been pretty much outmatched by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. We need a hero to step up to help us battle this scourge. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is one of