Activision Blizzard: Using Crisis As An Opportunity

By having the ability to release well-established games in a growing industry, while at the same time increasing its margins, Activision will be able to create additional shareholder value.

After experiencing a selloff that occurred in March, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) stock quickly regained momentum and now trades at its 52-week high. The company has been able to benefit from the lockdown that was enforced in various countries around the globe to stop the spread of COVID-19. The stay-at-home order helped Activision to show a strong performance in Q1, increase its major KPIs and attract new users to its ecosystem. Currently, the company heavily relies on four major pillars of growth that so far helped Activision to create value. While the company has a P/E ratio of 36x, which is slightly above the industry's median of 30x, its stock still has lots of upsides. Unlike the majority of other businesses, Activision does not need to raise debt to increase its cash reserves, since it's liquid enough to exit the pandemic on a high note. As a longtime investor of Activision, I believe that the business has the potential to create additional shareholder value in the long term and I think that buying its shares on pullbacks is a smart way to invest in the company.

A Pandemic-Proof Opportunity

Just like Electronic Arts (EA), Activision is benefiting from worldwide lockdowns. In March, the sales of video games reached its 12-year high and were $1.6 billion. Activision, as a major publisher, was able to use the stay-at-home order as an opportunity and increased its major KPIs. In just one month since its release in March, the company's free-to-play title Call of Duty Warzone gained 50 million players and the player count continues to increase to this day. Its other title Call of Duty Modern Warfare, which was released last September, also gained momentum. According to the company, the game will have the highest net bookings than any other title from Call of Duty franchise a year after its release. Overall, Activision was able to use this crisis as an opportunity and Q1 numbers showed how well-positioned it is to succeed in the current environment.

From January to March, Activision's MAUs were 407 million. Its net bookings increased by 20.6% Y/Y to $1.52 billion and were above the analysts' expectations by $200 million. The company continues to be highly profitable with operating and net margins of 27% and 24%, respectively. Also, Activision has been profitable for more than a decade now and I don't see any factors that will prevent the company from making money in the future.

While its EV/EBITDA and P/E ratios of 23.42x and 36.12x, respectively, are above the industry's median of 18.45x and 30.09x, respectively, I don't consider Activision to be overvalued. By being able to create value in the current environment, its premium price is justified, in my opinion. Besides, it has several catalysts that could push the stock even higher from the current levels, and thereby, Activision is a solid company to own even at the current price. However, to have more margin of safety, it's best to slowly accumulate the position in the company on pullbacks rather than acquire its stock at its 52-week high.

Source: Yahoo Finance. The table was created by the author

In the latest conference call, Activision's newly appointed COO Daniel Alegre described four strategic pillars on which the company intends to create additional shareholder value:

First, delivering a strong consistent cadence of major new content releases; second, driving live operations with ongoing in-game content, services, features, and events; third, expanding King's industry-leading mobile success and extending our acclaimed console and PC franchises to mobile; and finally, building new engagement models around our franchises, including advertising, eSports and consumer products.

When it comes to the new content, Activision has plenty of it. In addition to Warzone, Activision will release Overwatch 2, Diablo 4, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, and a new game from the Call of Duty series in FY20. As the industry is preparing for the release of the next generation of consoles later this year, the demand for new games has never been higher. In addition to record sales, Newzoo estimates that the industry will continue to grow in years to come and its compounded annual growth rate will be 8.3%. By the end of this year alone, players will spend close to $160 billion on games and accessories in 2020 and that number is expected to increase to $200 billion by 2023.

As for the live operations, in the last few years, Activision was actively monetizing its already existing titles by releasing additional premium in-game content. This way, the company was able to cut a large chunk of its operating expenses, since it was no longer required to spend massive resources on the development of new IPs. In Q1, digital revenue, which includes all digital sales of games and the in-game content, accounted for 81% of the overall revenues. The rise of microtransactions and the shift to digital helped Activision to increase its profit margins and as a result, its live operations business has been thriving for years now and will continue to grow going forward.

By having the ability to release well-established games in a growing industry, while at the same time increasing its margins by issuing an in-game content at no cost, Activision will be able to create additional shareholder value for years to come. Those four strategic pillars so far have been effective in driving growth for the company. At the same time, the biggest risk of owning Activision is its high exposure to its legacy titles. By not being diversified enough, the company relies too much on the success of a small number of games. If some of those legacy games fail at launch, then the stock will suffer in the short term, since there would be no other titles to offset the possible poor performance of the main title.

However, Activision has a strong balance sheet, which will help the company to minimize the damage, while the management will have some time to fix the situation. At the end of March, Activision had nearly $6 billion in cash, while its total debt is only $2.68 billion. The company forecasts its EPS for the full-year to be $2.22 per share. Considering the recent success of games from the Call of Duty series, the company has all the chances to meet its guidance. Unlike other businesses, Activision will be able to drive growth in Q2, since its model, as we've seen, is resistant to the pandemic. As a result, the company has no plans to scrap the dividend program and its stock has lots of upsides even at the current price.

Earlier last week, SunTrust increased Activision's price target to $81 and the company currently has 26 buy recommendations from various research firms, more than 3 months ago. Considering its resistance to the pandemic, Activision can use the current crisis as an opportunity and its four major pillars of growth will help the business to create shareholder value in the long run. Because of it, I continue to be bullish on the company and believe that it's best to slowly accumulate a long position in the company on major pullbacks to have a wider margin of safety.

Source: WSJ

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATVI, EA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.