Columbia Care: Remains A Show Me Story For Now

The company expects positive EBITDA in Q4 but the path to achieving that is likely challenging, without help from the pending Colorado acquisition which is a more mature asset.

Introduction

Columbia Care (OTCPK:CCHWF) reported 2020 Q1 results that are showed much work remains to be done at the MSO. Its gross margin still lags behind leading operators and scale remains an issue in most of the markets it operators in. We think the stock remains a show me story and key milestones include achieving break-even profitability and positive cash flow.

2020 Q1 Results

Columbia Care reported 2020 Q1 results that are in-line with its recent trends. Revenue grew 14% sequentially while gross margin improved to 30%. The top-line growth was driven by strong performance in Pennsylvania, Florida, and Ohio. Ohio operations generated $2.6 million in revenue but were excluded from reported revenue as ownership transfer is expected in Q4 2020. The margin expansion was supported by higher volume and operating leverage. Columbia Care also entered its 16th market in Virginia and exited from the unprofitable operation in Puerto Rico. The company indicated that 85% of its dispensaries that were open for more than 12 months achieved break-even EBITDA and its recent stores in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts all achieved strong economics during the stabilization.

Columbia Care remains in the midst of its build-out phase which means that margins and profitability should continue to improve as facilities come online. Compared to more mature operators such as Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) which has achieved significant positive EBITDA and positive cash flow, Columbia Care still needs to spend heavily on new store buildout and production facilities. The company's EBITDA and operating cash flow remained negative at present and it spent another $23 million on capex in Q1. Given the current challenging financing market and depressed valuation across the sector, investors will surely be closely watching its cash burn and liquidity situations. At the end of Q1, Columbia Care reported total cash of $27 million which included $14.25 million of debt raised during Q1. Post-Q1, the company expanded the financing, and including the Q1 issuances, it raised a total of $34 million of debt at an enhanced 13% interest rate, accompanied by ~4 million warrants exercisable at C$2.95-$3.10. Management noted that it is also considering sale-and-leaseback transactions that have been very popular among cannabis companies to raise non-dilutive capital. There are several active REITs on the market looking for deals so we think this is a viable path to additional financing. Given the cash burn rate, Columbia Care should have ample liquidity for the rest of 2020 and additional financing deals could raise more cash. However, capital expenditures remained elevated in Q1 and could drain its cash very quickly if maintained at current levels.

The company has 73 locations open or under development across 16 states with its largest exposure in Florida and Colorado. The Colorado portfolio was acquired in November 2019 for $140 million and represents a mature asset in a slower-growth market. In our initiating analysis, we identified the sporadic asset profile as a key uncertainty pertaining to future profitability. We think it is essential to achieve scale and operating efficiency in select markets in order to obtain corporate-level profitability. We have seen single-state operators achieving stunning results such as Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) who is dominating the Florida market. Pennsylvania and Illinois have both turned out to be important markets for several other MSOs. Columbia Care holds a sizeable portfolio in Florida which competes with other top players in the market. However, there also appears to be many markets in which it holds only a single or very few licenses which makes it difficult to achieve efficiency. As an example, the company decided to exit the Puerto Rico market in May after failing to achieve sufficient return in that market. We think the majority of its profits are generated by its top markets and will drive the bulk of its future performance.

Valuation and Performance

Columbia Care has a market cap of ~$350 million and trades at an EV/Sales (Q1 annualized) at 3.6x which is at the low end of its peers. The stock has fallen 32% in 2020 so far which is among the worst performers in the group highlighted below. Compared to the top performers, we think profitability and access to capital are the key differentiating factors. Columbia Care remains in its heavy investment phase and its recent financing came with very expensive debts and warrants dilution. Additionally, the company has lower gross margins compared to leading MSOs which affects its corporate break-even and path to achieve self-sufficiency. All these factors have likely contributed to the underperformance in 2020 so far.

We think the stock is fairly valued at current levels given its relatively early-stage asset profile and inferior earnings profile compared to other MSOs. For example, Green Thumb reported Q1 2020 revenues of $103 million and a positive EBITDA of $26 million which represents the leading operator among all MSOs. Columbia Care provided 2020 guidance including $155-$180 million of revenue, >40% gross margin, and $25-$30 million in capex. It also predicted Q4 2020 for EBITDA break-even. Given that the company also incurred $23 million of capex in Q1, we think the capex guidance no longer holds. It remains to be seen whether the rest of the guidance is still achievable in the face of COVID-19 and macro uncertainty.

Looking Ahead

We think Columbia Care is reasonably well-prepared to continue executing its growth strategy. The recent debt financing was expensive but necessary to fund its ongoing investments. The underperformance this year was driven by its less productive asset base and there remains much work to be done before it could achieve break-even EBITDA, let alone being able to self-fund operations and capex. Due to these reasons, we think investors would prefer more established operators such as Green Thumb and Trulieve that have a proven business model and do not require dilutive financings.

