2 Pieces Of News Could Spark A Second Upswing  (Technically Speaking For 5/18)

Fed Chair Powell once again warns that the recovery could be slow and that additional fiscal stimulus is necessary.

Once again, Fed Chair Powell warned about an extensive recovery period and the need for Congress to pass additional spending measures (emphasis added):

Jerome H. Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, said that the United States would have a slow recovery from what he called the “biggest shock that the economy’s had in living memory,” suggesting that a full rebound from virus-induced lockdowns could take until the end of 2021. In an interview on “60 Minutes,” the CBS program, Mr. Powell reiterated that both Congress and the central bank may need to do more to help workers and businesses make it through the sudden and sharp slump caused by efforts to contain the coronavirus.

This analysis echoes Chairman Powell's statements from last week's testimony. He also added that the Fed has plenty more room to support the economy.

Japan's economy is "officially" in a recession (two consecutive quarters of contraction). Let's look at the data, starting with the Q/Q numbers: Despite the virus lockdowns, the sharpest contraction occurred in the 4Q19 when the government increased a consumption tax. This pulled retail sales forward and slowed activity in 4Q. This explains the 3% drop in consumption. But business was also affected; investment dropped -4.8%. Final sales of domestic product (domestic demand) fell at the same pace as the gross data.

Here are the Y/Y numbers: Household spending and business investment declined during the last two quarters. The drop in business spending is sharp, indicating that before the pandemic, business was very cautious about the future. Exports also decreased for the last two quarters, indicating trade was slowing before the pandemic.

Germany and France have agreed on a pan-EU relief fund (emphasis added):

Germany and France said Monday that they want a $545 billion “recovery fund” to help Europe through the coronavirus crisis, with grants available to the hardest-hit regions. The proposal, which still needs to be agreed upon by other member states of the European Union, represents a reversal for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who had rejected the idea of tying together European debt in “corona bonds.” The negative response from Germany and the Netherlands to pleas from Italy and Spain for financial assistance had cleaved Europe north to south in the early days of the pandemic.

This is a very big deal. German resistance to a pan-EU Great Recession plan kept that possibility from developing. That they are now on board with EU corona-bonds could indicate a seismic shift in the country's relation with the trading block.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: This is one heck of a way to start the week. Smaller-caps led the way higher - and they were up strongly: small and mid-caps were both up over 6%; micro-caps gained 5.74%. Larger-caps also made decent advances. The best news for the bulls was the modest decline in the longer maturity treasury ETFs.

All sectors were higher. Energy led the pack, thanks to a strong move in oil prices. But the numbers 2-4 spots are modestly unconventional: industrials, real estate, and financials. Industrial production is way down and the financial sector is at the very beginning of painful news. The three defensive sectors - while higher - are at the bottom of the table.

Let's start by looking at today's 1-minute chart: The SPY gapped higher at the open and then moved higher in three waves. There was a big increase in volume at the end of the day along with a last-minute, profit-taking sell-off. Despite the move at the end, this is a very nice chart.

Small-caps had a slightly different chart. They also gapped higher and hit a second high in the late AM. But they trended sideways for the rest of the day until a late-day buying surge sent the market to a new daily high, which was followed by a last-minute sell-off.

Let's next look at two daily charts: Today's daily price chart for the SPY could be technically important. As I noted on Friday, a big problem with the SPY chart is that it was again at the 200-day EMA and stalling. Today, prices gapped higher above that key technical level. Now what the index needs is follow-through, preferably on a second strong trading day. Small-caps broke through technical resistance today as well. Volume was decent.

Finally, consider the following two sets of sector charts: Defensive sectors are either moving sideways or trending modestly lower, whereas ... ... aggressive sectors are moving mostly higher.

So, did today change my opinion that the counter-rally is looking tired? Potentially, yes. Today's move was very large and since it was at the start of the week, it could see some strong follow-through this week. The fact that it occurred in conjunction with two key pieces of good news - a successful phase I trial and a Fed statement that it has more tools to use -- is also very important. In fact, these two news items are very important.

Let's see how the rest of the week plays out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.