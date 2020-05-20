If they cannot get 50% of the vote to approve, it's likely the fund will liquidate. Saba owning 22% of the fund makes that very difficult.

Franklin Resources is buying Legg Mason which owns Western Asset. This forces Legg to ask shareholders to approve the new advisor on the fund.

We look at a change of ownership situation that we think is likely to end in the full liquidation of the fund, meaning the shareholder captures the discount to NAV.

The closed-end fund space has a lot of these activists attempting to make the market more efficient by exploiting large discounts to NAV and bad management.

Activists always are hunting for ways that they can make money promoting change. It's no different than the "corporate raiders" of the 1980s.

We've highlighted these activist plays in the past as they tend to be great ways to generate alpha when analyzed correctly. This is where the large shareholder, typically a hedge fund or other asset manager, is attempting to exploit the discount. They can do this by gaining access to the boards to promote change or by shareholder vote through the proxy process.

The objective here is to capture that large discount for alpha generation. Most of the time, they enter funds that they believe are cheap and with underlying exposure that they would want in the first place. The goal would be to capture some mean reversion to the discount plus an extra "kicker" of possibly getting much more out of management. That can include (in order of important/outcome):

Share buybacks - Immediately accretive since they buy at a discount

Increase distribution - This is largely immaterial since it would likely come from principal ("RoC")

Tender offer - Where they buy back a percentage of shares at, or close to, NAV

Liquidation/open-ending - This is done at NAV and typically results in the best upside depending on the time frame.

Target: Western Asset Global High Income (EHI)

This is a $570M global debt fund that came to the market in 2003 from Western Asset Management. Western was founded in 1971 and is primarily a fixed income shop. In 1986 Legg Mason purchased them and folded them under their umbrella of specialized asset managers.

Why are we focusing on the firm structure and history? Because it's integral to the thesis behind owning shares of this fund. We'll get to that in a moment. First, more on the fund.

Fund Characteristics and Portfolio Breakdown

Total assets: $571M

Leverage: 33%

Effective Duration: 6.3 yrs

Distribution frequency: Monthly

Distribution yield: 9.40%

Current discount: -8.46%

1-year average discount: -8.90%

Daily share volume: 118K

Number of holdings: 385

Average coupon: 5.75%

The investment objective is to purchase primarily debt securities from all over the globe. This includes emerging markets, high yield ("junk"), investment grade, and sovereign ("government") debt of other countries. The custom benchmark is a good explanation of that overall allocation of the fund:

1/3 in the Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index

1/3 in the JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index

1/3 Barclays US Corporate High Yield Index

The portfolios largely exhibit similar allocations to those buckets. 44.5% of the fund is high-yield corporate bonds. Emerging market debt accounts for ~31% which is broken down between government debt of foreign countries in their local currency, government debt in another currency (most often US dollar or the euro), and corporate debt in another currency. Almost all of the holdings are in US dollar form. The rest of the portfolio is allocated to investment grade corporates, treasuries, and bank loans.

(Source: Western Asset)

The credit ratings of the holdings span the entirety of the spectrum with 7.4% in AA (government debt plus another 22% in other investment grade issues. Most of the high yield debt is in the B-categories with the largest portion being double-B.

The portfolio gives you exposure to the corporate bond market and has decent performance compared to other funds positioned similarly. In fact, it beats a lot of high yield CEF pure plays that don't have lower-yielding investment grade or Treasuries in the portfolio.

The distribution is mostly covered. They did issue a section 19a for May in which they noted $0.00159 of the distribution may have been a return of capital. This is a relatively small amount and not a huge concern for us but something to watch over the next few months to see if it grows.

Change of Ownership

In mid-February, Franklin Resources, parent company of Franklin-Templeton Investments, announced that they were acquiring Legg Mason, and thus Western Asset, for $4.5B. The announced deal also answers months of speculation over Legg Mason’s future after activist investor Trian Fund Management confirmed its stake last year.

What does that have to do with Western or EHI for that matter?

For the last year-plus, Saba Capital Management LLC, led by Boaz Weinstein, has been accumulating shares in the fund. Their initial form 3 from 1/03/2019 showed that they had 5.33M shares of the fund. Just over 12% of all the shares of the fund. By the early part of this year, that total has reached 9.54M shares or 21.6%.

Saba has been attempting to get their people on the fund's board to institute some change - a tender or some other basic outcome to generate alpha. But when the Franklin acquisition was announced, a change of control clause was triggered in the funds. This clause states that the fund must seek shareholder approval for the new investment advisory agreement with Franklin.

Essentially, Western needs shareholders to approve Franklin as the new investment manager of the funds. If the new agreement isn't approved, the fund could liquidate.

From the Western proxy statement:

Note the last bolded couple of sentences. "If shareholders do not approve these agreements, the fund may be forced to liquidate."

If the shares are forced to liquidate, they do so at NAV. Ultimately, this is the best outcome for an activist in a CEF holding. And this is being done simply because of an acquisition by two fund giants. Given the combined size of these two asset managers at $1.5 trillion, it's unlikely that they will fight hard to ward off Saba. It's also unclear what they can do outside of sending proxy votes soliciting shareholders to vote for the new investment advisory agreement.

Saba owns nearly a quarter of all the shares in the fund. In addition to them, RiverNorth Capital Management, a closed-end fund specialty shop, owns another ~3M shares or 6.8%. Of the total 44.1M shares outstanding, institutional holders (all 63 of them) hold a total of 16.43M shares or 37.2%. Obviously we don't know exactly how these holders would vote but they tend to A) vote and B) vote according to their best interest which is likely to capture a nice ~9% gain.

Now investors today won't be able to vote but you can still participate in the outcome should it be favorable. The shareholders that can vote must have owned as of March 9, 2020, with the expiration date of June 4, 2020. The joint special meeting of shareholders of funds is scheduled for the very next day on June 5.

Phillip Goldstein was kind enough to give the voting requirements in his proxy statement from March:

A quorum for the Meeting for each Fund will exist if the holders of a majority of the Fund's shares entitled to vote at the Meeting are present or represented by proxy. The approval of the Proposal (and for any proposal(s) to approve any subadvisory agreement(s)) requires theaffirmative vote by holders of the lesser of (a) 67% or more of theshares of the Fund represented at a meeting at which more than 50% of the outstanding shares are present in person or by proxy or (b) more than 50% of the Fund's outstanding shares. An abstention or a non-vote will be considered present for purposes of determining the existence of a quorum but will have the effect of a vote against the Proposal and against any proposal(s) to approve any subadvisory agreement(s)."

So Saba (and Bulldog) need less than 50% of the votes to be affirmed for the new investment advisory agreement for it to fail. If it fails, then the next step could be liquidation. We think it will be very hard for Western to achieve that affirmative vote.

And this is not just for EHI. All Western Asset funds are undergoing the same vote. They have quite a few including those under the Clearbridge banner. But we want to be in the funds that have the best chance of liquidating so we are positioned in the funds that have the largest activist shareholder base.

Other funds with significant activism include:

Western Asset High Income II (HIX) - Saba at 10.1%

Western Asset High Income (HIO) - Saba at 10%

HIX in particular looks decent though the ownership stake isn't as strong for the activists. But the fund is at a 12.5% discount which is attractive in its own right and thus has more upside should the new investment advisory agreement fail.

The Bottom Line

This looks like a solid option for income investors looking for potential upside, but it could be a drawn-out thing. If shareholders do not approve the new management contract, Legg Mason will likely adjourn the meeting on June 5 and attempt to solicit more votes. That will take a period of at least a couple of months. Assuming they continue to not be able to gain a majority, we would expect the board to recommend liquidating the fund(s). At that point, the shareholders would need to approve liquidation which will take some time as well. And if they do vote for the fund to terminate, the fund will liquidate at some point after that.

So it could be a drawn-out process. Saba continues to acquire more shares on an almost daily basis so they must feel confident in the outcome of the situation.

A recent situation that can provide a road map for EHI and a few others was Alliance California Municipal Income (AKP). This was a Bulldog target after AllianceBernstein acquired the asset management business of AXA Equitable Holdings, inc. The same thing had to occur with the shareholders needing to approve the new investment advisory agreement.

Here is a timeline of what happened next:

Oct. 11, 2018: First special meeting of stockholders is adjourned because they did not have the votes.

Nov. 14, 2018: Second special meeting of stockholders is adjourned because of a lack of votes.

Dec.11, 2018: Third adjournment of special meeting of stockholders because of lack of votes.

Dec. 17, 2018: They canceled the fund's plan to convene an adjourned special meeting of stockholders relating to the consideration and approval of a new investment advisory agreement.

Feb. 7, 2019: The board of directors announces approval of a plan for liquidation and dissolution of the fund.

April 26, 2019: Stockholders approve the plan of liquidation and dissolution of the fund.

May 2, 2019: The fund liquidates

From start to finish, this process took about eight months from the first special meeting. The first of those meetings for EHI is June 5 so if we extrapolate that forward eight months, we could see liquidation around Feb. 5. It will depend on how much of a fight Franklin is willing to put up.

In the end, we think if you want global high yield exposure, EHI is a good option. Another solid option is HIX which is domestic non-investment grade corporate bond exposure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EHI, HIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.