SKYY: Growth To Continue For Years

Introduction

Since launching in 2011, First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) has put up a return in excess of 200%. Nearly double that of the S&P500. The ETF aims to track the ISE CTA Cloud Computing Index and maintains an expense ratio of 0.60%. Not bad for what would mostly be considered a growth ETF, but the growth is far from over. The cloud computing industry is projected to grow to over $350 Billion by 2022, up substantially from the projected $266.4B in 2020.

Data by YCharts

Source: Gartner (November 2019 Public Cloud Revenue Forecast)

SKYY: A Differentiated Focus On The Biggest Players

Source: ETF.com WCLD Overview

Source: ETF.com CLOU Overview

Source: ETF.com SKYY Overview

Moreso than other cloud computing ETFs, SKYY is more heavily weighted in the largest players. Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) make up almost 10% of the fund's holdings, while Alphabet (GOOG) makes up another 3.8%. Alibaba (BABA), which I believe will be a force in the Chinese cloud computing market, just misses the top 10 at a 3.03% weighting in SKYY as of the time of writing.

The ISE CTA Cloud Computing Index (CPQ) that SKYY aims to track is rather complex. Its methodology assigns values to companies based on what type of cloud services they offer. The weighting in the index is calculated by taking the assigned value and dividing by the sum of all values of stocks in the index. There is a cap for any single holding at 4.5%, at which point excess weight will be rebalanced to securities that have not yet been capped. The index is not market cap weighted and instead focuses on the type and how many cloud services are offered. IaaS gets the highest value, PaaS is in the middle, and SaaS receives the lowest value. Companies with all three types of cloud services will receive values for each.

CLOU tracks the INDXX USA Cloud Computing Index, which is a market-cap weighted index while WCLD tracks the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index which is an equal dollar weighted index for all eligible securities, rebalanced semi-annually in February and August.

Due to index construction, recent stock performance makes a larger difference in WCLD and CLOU than in SKYY. One can see this in WCLD and CLOU top holdings like Zoom (ZM), Twilio (TWLO), and Everbridge (EVBG). Neither WCLD or CLOU holds either Amazon or Microsoft. CLOU does hold some Alphabet and Alibaba, but WCLD does not.

Source: Kinsta Cloud Market Share

This isn't to say that WCLD and CLOU are necessarily bad investments. Many of the companies across all three of these ETFs are the same, but SKYY remains unique in that it holds larger positions in the biggest players. I believe Amazon and Microsoft have and will retain very significant market positions in cloud computing, and capture a large portion of the growth over the coming years as these companies have vastly greater resources than some of the smaller cloud computing companies. Alphabet and Alibaba are right up there in the cloud computing space as well. The mega cap companies are likely well prepared to defend their market share. Thus, SKYY appears to me to be the most reliable and safest ETF in the cloud computing space.

Risks To Consider

As with any investment, there are risks to owning cloud companies. The main risks I foresee are the following:

Many cloud companies are high growth companies. This tends to lead to high multiples and if companies start missing numbers or show signs of slowing growth, valuation multiples could contract quickly bringing cloud computing stock prices down.

It could be argued that COVID-19 has provided a boost to cloud stocks as employees are working more from home. This is especially apparent with companies like Zoom (ZM). While cloud capabilities can be incredibly efficient when employees are separated, a return to more normal circumstances could have companies looking to cut expenses as the economy stutters, potentially cutting out less needed cloud services.

Regulatory concerns surround large companies like Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon. While I don't necessarily think it would be bad for shareholders if these companies were broken up, in fact it could unlock greater value, it remains a significant unknown factor worth being aware of. Furthermore, these companies have been subject to various fines and scrutiny lately.

Conclusion

SKYY holds the largest and most dominant players in the cloud computing space. An industry that is projected to continue high growth for several years yet. These larger cloud companies have the resources to continue their market domination, making SKYY one of the best and unique cloud computing ETFs in my opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.