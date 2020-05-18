Mortgage REITs: Fat Discounts Remain

We’ve got several attractive opportunities and we’ll highlight a few of our current ratings: CIM, CHMI, NLY, and NYMTM.

Investors who don’t understand the sector and regularly lose money are likely to continue complaining about how it isn’t fair.

Investors who understand mortgage REITs are still in a great position to capture upside in the sector.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Want to understand mortgage REITs? It starts with price-to-book ratios. They aren’t the ending point of analysis, they are the starting point. Book value tells investors how much capital the REIT has available to invest on behalf of each share.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. We've included most of them, along with their book values as of 3/31/2020 if the company already reported earnings:

Ticker Company Name Focus Q1 2020 BV Price Price to Trailing BV (AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. Agency $14.55 $12.90 0.89 (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency $5.28 $2.41 0.46 (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency $11.10 $7.81 0.70 (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency $13.73 $7.46 0.54 (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency $6.07 $4.87 0.80 (DX) Dynex Capital Agency $16.07 $12.96 0.81 (NLY) Annaly Capital Management Agency $7.50 $6.20 0.83 (ORC) Orchid Island Capital Agency $4.65 $4.01 0.86 (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency $6.96 $4.53 0.65 (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid $2.69 $1.55 0.58 (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid $12.45 $7.93 0.64 (EFC) Ellington Financial Hybrid $15.06 $10.26 0.68 (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid $3.00 (MFA) MFA Financial Hybrid $1.61 (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid $2.71 (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid $3.41 $2.13 0.62 (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose $1.85 (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose $10.71 $6.11 0.57 (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose $15.16 $9.36 0.62

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Source: The REIT Forum

Sector Overview

Discounts to book remain exceptionally large. Consequently, there are plenty of opportunities.

We’re still waiting for the full reports on a few mortgage REITs, though they have each provided some data.

As a reminder, Scott Kennedy also is an author for the REIT Forum, so you may see his commentary featured in our articles and may notice an extremely high amount of overlap in our ratings.

Further, we want to highlight that book values change throughout the quarter. They don’t simply change when the quarter ends. So far, Q2 has been a good quarter for several mortgage REITs. AGNC’s book value looks materially higher quarter-to-date, so the current price-to-book is lower than the trailing value of .89.

Ratings

We’re bullish on CIM:

Source: The REIT Forum

Unlike the first table, this one uses current estimated book values. The earnings estimate comes from consensus values, so it doesn’t update as quickly. On the other hand, the BV estimates are very recent.

CIM has a large amount of non-agency exposure, but they designed their portfolio to emphasize “securitizations.” They are less exposed to problems in the repo markets than other non-agency mortgage REITs. They commanded a premium valuation for years.

If CIM isn’t your taste, how about a mortgage REIT focused on Agency mortgages and MSRs (mortgage servicing rights)? We’re bullish on CHMI:

Source: The REIT Forum

The market became very concerned about mortgage servicing rights, but things are looking a little better. The agencies are becoming slightly more accommodating toward mortgage servicing and both of the major political parties have advocated for more support.

Too small? Perhaps you’d prefer a larger mortgage REIT. We’re bullish on NLY:

Source: The REIT Forum

The market has pushed down the sector enough that big mortgage REITs are attractively valued as well. Will that dividend yield remain at 16.13%? It might, or it might not. We might see the quarterly dividend trimmed from $.25 to $.20. That wouldn't be a big surprise. Either way, shares of NLY are attractive due to the price-to-NAV (same as price-to-book) coming in at .76. That’s extremely low compared to their historical range.

There are several other great ideas in the sector as well, but three common share ratings should be great for a public article.

Preferred Share Ideas

The preferred shares can be a great fit for buy-and-hold investors. However, they also can present some nice opportunities for trading between shares.

Here’s one of our recent trades, which is still viable today:

Source: The REIT Forum

We swapped 1,234 shares of (NYMTO) for 1,356 shares of (NYMTM). That created a 9.89% increase in the number of shares we owned. Since the shares have the same dividend rate, it created 9.89% in income. Since they have the same call value, it created a 9.89% increase in total call value. The gap in prices is a little smaller now, but NYMTM still trades at a material discount to NYMTO and (NYMTP).

Conclusion

The mortgage REIT sector remains a great area for investors willing to understand how the stocks work and take an active position. If investors want a less active approach, the preferred shares create a more stable source of income.

Ratings:

Bullish on CIM, CHMI, NLY (common shares)

Bullish on NYMTM (preferred share)

We’re trying shifting this article toward an emphasis on more images and fewer words. Please let us know what you think about the layout in the comment section and if you enjoy the article, hit the follow button.

The REIT Forum utilizes over 5,000 hours per year in research. You can access that research for just pennies per hour. To produce our research, we need to access several expensive data sources. Our total expenses now run over $100,000. If you want to duplicate our service, you'll just need several decades of experience, 5,000 hours per year, and over $100,000 for your budget. We use the time and money to provide a superior experience: It's time to try our service.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIC,IVR-C,NLY-F,NLY-I,ANH-A,AGNCO,MFO,NYMTM,ANH-C,NYMTN,TWO-B,MFA-C,ANH,CMO,NRZ,CIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.