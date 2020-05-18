Evergy: Follow The Money

At $56.7/share, Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) is currently undervalued with a bullish outlook in the short to medium term. The company is well undervalued from an intrinsic valuation standpoint and fairly valued from a relative valuation standpoint with a high and reliable dividend. The major catalyst identified that could unlock Evergy's potential will be the result of Elliott Management Corp's efforts in shaping Evergy's future.

Background

Evergy, an electrical utilities provider, came to be in its current form as the result on a mid-2018 merger involving a few companies and resulting in Evergy becoming the parent company for its two main subsidiaries: Evergy Kansas Central Inc. and Evergy Metro, Inc. Evergy serves 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri, with 84% of its revenues derived from retail electricity sales. Of that 84%, Evergy maintained as of 2019 a diversified customer class mix: 43% commercial, 35% residential, and 21% industrial. Geographical breakdown is approximately 60% and 40% for Kansas and Missouri, respectively.

Fundamentals

Evergy's quarterly bottom-line performance, though cyclical, is quite steady, with the massive spikes seen in recent quarters attributable to the 2018 merger.

Diluted EPS on an annual basis has also witnessed considerable growth since 2018:

In terms of dividend growth, when comparing Evergy to some of its most comparable peers, it has maintained a steady growth and holds a respectable position among its peers:

However, it seems that management's focus since the 2018 merger has been achieving their target merger savings (mostly through reducing operation and maintenance costs) as well as adhering to the share buyback program they committed to during the merger. On those fronts, they have been decently successful: They ended 2019 beating their net merger savings target by 36%, reducing O&M down by 9%, and achieving 75% of their planned share repurchase program.

Indeed, EPS growth and bottom-line performance since the merger has been entirely driven by management's focus on net merger savings and share buybacks. Quarterly revenue growth, to put it lightly, left much to be desired. However, management has been quite upfront about their focus through 2019, so while top-line performance may seem discouraging, I believe it's best to look at Evergy through 2019 as being in a consolidating phase, obtaining maximum benefit and synergy from the merger before shifting focus to revenue growth.

Going into Q1 2020, Evergy stated that they were halting their share repurchase program, choosing to focus instead on infrastructure investment, raising their 5-year CapEx from $6.1 billion to $7.6 billion, and increasing their rate base growth from 2%-3% to 3%-4%. However, their focus on achieving higher net merger savings would not falter, target a further 5%-8% O&M reduction in 2020.

However, the shift of focus to revenue growth didn't kick-off to a great start. Q1 2020 top-line results were negatively impacted by two major factors: warmer winter weather (which caused a significant drop of 10% and 5% for residential and commercial sales, respectively), and COVID-19 effects (which resulted in weather-normalized retail sales being 8% lower). Q2 results don't promise to be that much better, especially as Evergy will have to deal with a sharp decline in industrial sales as two large oil refinery customers face reduced usage with the oil crisis, irrespective of COVID-19 effects.

Further complicating the situation is Evergy's worsening solvency position:

While the company's interest coverage ratio remains in the acceptable range, its debt to assets and debt to equity ratios increasing at an alarming rate since the merger. While this may be explained away by management touting their commitment to returning capital to shareholders in the form of share repurchases, it does put Evergy in a tough situation given the ongoing effects on its commercial sales by COVID-19, on its industrial sales by the oil crisis, and a potential increase in residential delinquencies due to ongoing elevated unemployment. However, if this combo of pandemic/oil problems were to dissipate over the next two quarters, particularly if we do not face rolling shutdowns and instead a gradual but slow reopening of commercial activity, my worries over Evergy's solvency would be lessened. It also helps that Moody's recently maintained their low risk score for Evergy:

Finally, Evergy has not announced any rollback of their planned $7.5 billion CapEx expenditures through 2024, which is encouraging particularly as their CapEx is more front-loaded.

Valuation

Running a DCF intrinsic valuation of Evergy yields a $62.55/share in a bearish scenario, $67.40/share in a base scenario, and $69.56/share in a bullish scenario. For the DCF valuation, I have taken into account different factors to varying degrees in each scenario, including increased reliance on residential retail sales over commercial/industrial in the upcoming period and possible deferred revenues from customers over 12-24 months period, all affecting top line performance in one way or another. As a result, for the next three years, the bearish scenario assumes a 2-3% constant top-line growth, base scenario assumes a 5.4%-3.3%-2.8% growth, and bullish scenario assumes a 6%-4%-3% growth. No significant increases in debt facilities are assumed and no higher Capex, either. Continuation of O&M cost reduction is also assumed at current levels.

A multiples-based relative valuation shows that Evergy is only very slightly undervalued (2%), with relative valuation closer to $57-$58. This valuation is based on averages f P/E, P/S, and P/B ratios. With multiples-based valuation for Evergy, I believe my valuation might come in lower than other analysts as I did not perform a blind valuation relative to the entire industry - I have taken into account market cap variance and ratio anomalies within the US electrical utilities industry. However, based on what I've seen from brokers' estimated, I believe my relative valuation comes in at only 2% lower than their lowest estimates.

Elliott Management Involvement - Recap

In January of this year, news broke out of a letter directed from Elliott Management Corp., the NYC hedge fund, to Evergy's management. In short, Elliott had acquired a 5% stake in the company and was now urging Evergy's board to add new board members, restructure, and explore a stock-for-stock merger to add $5 billion to its market cap based on Elliott's belief that Evergy's then-current valuation did not reflect the value of its collection of high-quality regulated utilities in Kansas and Missouri. According to Elliott, it had approached Evergy's board privately in October but was rebuffed. From Elliott's point of view, increased system and infrastructure spending was a better strategy than share buybacks.

By March, Elliott and Evergy had reached a deal: two new members would be added to Evergy's board, and a new committee would be established to conduct "a comprehensive independent review to identify and recommend ways to enhance shareholder value, including through a potential strategic combination or a modified long-term standalone operating plan and strategy".

According to Evergy's April 2020 investor update, the newly established Strategic Review & Operations Committee SROC would now provide its formal recommendation to the full board by July 30, 2020, with the board planning to vote and announce a plan by August 17, 2020.

However, it was very recently reported that Evergy will kick off a formal sale process next month (June 2020), with a few potential buyers identified. And, we know there's at least one potentially serious buyer, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), at least serious enough to hire Citi to advise on the potential acquisition

Elliott Management Involvement - Analysis

So far, we have a few facts, a couple of well-informed guesses, and a couple of estimates to help us think of how this will all play out for Evergy.

The facts are: 1) Elliott bought a large enough stake of Evergy to appeal to the board to take one of two actions, restructure, or sell/merge, 2) The course of action will be announced at some point early-August.

The guesses: 1) Elliott management will not take a loss on its stake in Evergy, 2) Elliott is likely to push for a sale/merger rather than a standalone plan, 3) Bloomberg's report on the sale process is probably true.

The estimates: Elliott stated that it wants Evergy to add $5 billion to its market cap, and it contacted the board privately in October and publicly in January. The lowest share price in October 2019 was approx. $62, and mid-January average price was approx. $65. If we assume that Elliott is serious in its estimates and expectations, this gives us Elliott's target of $84/share to $87/share for Evergy.

It's worth noting here that my own DCF valuation heavily penalizes Evergy for its debt levels, reaching $67.40 in my base-case scenario. However, if Evergy had kept its debt levels in check since 2019, my valuation (depending on how the company's cash flow would have been affected) would have been closer to $85-$90.

It's also worth explaining why I think Elliott will push for a sale rather than a restructuring plan: by end of 2019, Evergy was already winding down its share repurchases and had announced its increase in CapEx plans and focus on infrastructure spending. Since Elliott came in publicly with its demands of Evergy in January, it stands to reason to assume that Elliott either 1) didn't believe Evergy's internal infrastructure investment plans went far enough or were efficient enough, or 2) it doesn't believe Evergy's current management/board can unlock such value on their own.

Investment Action

Here's a recap of all the valuation/price targets I've calculated or estimated in this article.

Under any valuation scenario, Evergy is certainly undervalued. The only question is: how much?

Taking into consideration Evergy's relatively high and reliable dividend, I'm currently bullish on the company (notwithstanding risk factors), and estimating an upside of 10% in a bearish DCF scenario to up to 50% in a bullish scenario driven by market factors.

Now, I usually go light on technical analysis (if any) on mid-term to long-term investment ideas. However, given current market volatility, negative economic data, and the short-term prospect of an official sale announcement of Evergy, I thought I'd add a note to readers who might be more interested in actively trading this.

Here's Evergy's chart:

Since the market meltdown in March, Evergy's stock price has failed to close a daily candle above its 50-day moving average (blue line). While I consider now to be a great buying opportunity for Evergy, if one would want to control for even more downside risk, and over the upcoming period until early June, one could monitor the daily candle close and stay out of play until a clean break above the 50-day moving average.

Risk Factors to Thesis

The major risk factors identified specific to the scenarios are laid out are: 1) Operational risk, mainly a possible continuation of a decline in industrial revenues if the oil crisis continues, a decline in commercial revenues if service areas remain shut down for the most part in 2020, and 2) Market risk, mainly a second sharp leg down in the equity markets.

Author Bias

I'm inherently biased in favor of DCF intrinsic valuation. As such, my opinions on Evergy may have been positively affected by its current undervaluation in DCF terms. I'm also currently bearish on the market, overall. I also believe that the current recession will drive equities, overall, closer to their intrinsic value over the next 3-6 months.

Conclusion

I believe Evergy is an undervalued to fairly-valued defensive stock that is well-positioned for significant price appreciation throughout Q2 and Q3 of 2020, with an upside potential ranging from 10% to 50% from current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. I expressly disclaim all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.