Nabors Industries: 2020 Prospects Remain Somber

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR), a drilling company I have been covering since February, has reported a sharp drop in the 1Q20 revenue and operating income. However, revenue topped expectations of Wall Street, and the stock inched higher, also supported by hopes on the oil prices recovery amid economies' reopenings and declining supply.

The principal culprit of Nabors' Q1 revenue contraction was plummeting demand for drilling services precipitated by the capital expenditures reduction trend across the globe and especially across the U.S. shale plays where oil companies have been making strenuous efforts to weather the downturn and avoid bankruptcy.

NBR Q1 results were influenced by precisely the same forces that impacted Helmerich & Payne (HP), another U.S. drilling industry heavyweight that I covered a couple of weeks ago. The clobbered activity in the U.S tight oil plays where companies cannot afford coverage of drilling when WTI is oscillating well below $30 a barrel puts pressure on its sales and rig utilization and is due to lead to an even more profound sales drop in Q2.

The decline in capital allocated to drilling & completion is taking a toll on the total U.S. crude oil output. The May Short-Term Energy Outlook prepared by the U.S. Energy Information Administration revealed that the previous EIA’s U.S. 2020 oil production forecast I briefly mentioned in my recent article on Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) was too bullish. The Administration is now expecting total crude oil output in the United States to fall by 0.5 mmbpd to 11.7 mmbpd. It also has forecasted a further reduction in 2021. That somewhat chimes with the most recent rig count data provided by Baker Hughes (BKR) that signalize the rig count reduction trend has not abated yet. The key takeaway here is that while oil players are scaling investing activity down to cope with the downturn (as the CEO clarified during the earnings call, Hess Corporation can even go from six rigs to one in the Bakken formation), the OFS companies are suffering from a colossal revenue decline.

In February, I was neutral on NBR as its fundamentals had been mixed, but prevailing market forces inclusive of the coronavirus risk had been fraying investors’ nerves and the downside risks had been mounting.

Data by YCharts

Since then, NBR has lost a stupendous amount of equity value. Investors were selling on fears that the oil price collapse would lead to an Armageddon in the OFSE industry, and companies with the weakest balance sheets would fall first victims. The share is now more than 80% cheaper. The Board even had to approve a 1-to-50 reverse split as NBR had breached the NYSE listing criteria because of the sub-$1 share price. Now, this tremendously cheap stock definitely deserves reassessment.

The top line

One of the essential matters I should highlight analyzing Nabors’ first-quarter results is how its rig utilization rates changed and how deep was the reduction in demand for high-spec and legacy rigs. The data presented by the company (see slide 4 of the presentation) illustrates that almost all the legacy rig fleet was idle, and the average utilization plunged to 1%. At the same time, while only 23 high-spec rigs on average were idle in the 1Q20, the utilization was 84%. So, if Nabors was a company with a legacy rigs-dominated portfolio, its revenue decline would have been much more precipitous.

In the Lower 48, its active drilling rigs utilization was only 47%, while total utilization was 50%. So, there is no coincidence that in the first quarter, the driller reported $715.2 million in total revenue (11.6% below the 1Q19 result), which was not enough to sufficiently cover all costs inclusive of one-off and non-cash even despite curtailed SG&A and R&E expenses. While the company failed to turn an operating profit precisely as a year ago, its EBIT was much more depressed and equaled $(301.8) million vs. $(21.2) million in 1Q19.

While revenue dipped, impairment was the principal culprit of negative operating profit and sub-zero net income. An expense of $276.43 million was recognized, as NBR decided to impair a few rigs within the U.S. and International segments. Also, some intangibles were also written off (see page 21 of the Form 10-Q). In sum, 1Q20 diluted earnings per share dropped to $(56.72).

Scrutinizing the cash flows

In 1Q20, creditors helped NBR to build a cash pile to grapple with the prevailing market forces. While the net operating cash flow plummeted to $59.2 million because of a drop in adjusted EBIT and did not cover capital investments of $59.43 million (even despite a steep decline in capex), revolving credit facilities and long-term debt provided substantial inflows, and the company ended the quarter with $489.7 million in cash & cash equivalents. Its Debt/Equity rose to approximately 164%.

1Q20 free cash flow reconciliation. Created by the author using NBR data

As organic free cash flow dwindled, dividend suspension was an urgent and inevitable measure to stop the cash burn. Also, during the quarter, NBR extended the maturities of almost $1 billion of debt "by more than four years," substantially reducing the possibility of the cash crunch.

In 2020, the company will clearly remain on creditors’ live support, as the steep decline in net operating cash flow that will definitely assist the sharp drop in sales will be testing the driller’s liquidity.

NBR has recently surged on the bullish news

The market has recently sent the share price significantly higher inspired by the news that State Street had bought almost 300 thousand shares; perhaps its depressed valuation was one of the reasons behind the purchase.

Final thoughts

A bumpy road lies ahead for NBR. More than $715 million in the first-quarter revenue is something of the past now. Analysts are anticipating a precipitous decline in quarterly sales to be one of NBR’s issues until at least Q3 2021 when it will perhaps deliver a low-single-digit top-line improvement. In my view, NBR is much weaker prepared to weather the downturn that its peer Helmerich & Payne given the capital structure and the interest coverage. However, in the light of maturities extensions and fresh proceeds from debt issuance, I would not say it's on the brink of default.

Also, a new narrative is emerging in the market right now. While since January we have been discussing the COVID-19 toll on equity prices, now perhaps the 2018-2019 narrative is back. The U.S.-China trade war is again a worrisome matter. Investors have started to ponder the possible repercussions of a new trade confrontation.

But there are also a few positives. Insights Energy Transfer LP has shared recently point to the fact E&P players are reopening wells in the Permian Basin as the supply glut and storage shortage have eased. That instills confidence the worst had already passed. Another bullish argument worth highlighting is that in the Plains Marketing L.P. Crude Oil Price Bulletin that reflects the state of the physical market were no single-digit oil prices as of May 15.

However, I strongly believe the V-shaped recovery in drilling rigs utilization is impossible. Investors should brace for a protracted U-shaped process. So, I remain neutral on NBR.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.