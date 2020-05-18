We're At Risk Of An Oil Shortage

We are likely to see prices be far higher this time next year than we are at or below current levels.

Oil markets are undergoing a volatile and confusing period. If anything, this is an understatement. Fears of plunging demand have worked to push prices down to historically-low levels, including into negative territory briefly in the US. While some downturn in pricing is warranted given the drop in demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, data is already showing that the market is likely overestimating the demand destruction and discounting the supply destruction that is currently taking place. When everything is taken together, it looks like there's a higher chance that the world will have a material deficit of oil come this time next year than a glut. This provides long-term investors in this space an opportunity to consider piling in.

US production is tanking

Let's start here at home. In the US, data is suggesting a material drop in oil production that is already taking place. To see this, we need to only look at the graph below. In it, you can see that since peaking in mid-March at 13.10 million barrels per day, output has fallen off a cliff. The largest drop came in the week ending in early April, with the EIA (Energy Information Administration) estimating (when combined with a re-benchmarking) a drop of 0.60 million barrels per day from 13 million to 12.40 million. The latest figures as I type this suggest that output currently is at about 11.60 million barrels per day. If this is accurate, it implies a decrease in about two months of 1.50 million barrels per day.

*Created by Author

On a weekly basis, this is exciting for oil investors, but it's possible the actual amount of production could be even lower today. The weekly figures provided by the EIA are a mix of real figures and estimates that are based on a model. After a period of time, the group is able to put together monthly figures that should be more accurate than the weekly ones. As I type this, only January and February of this year have monthly figures, but the data there is encouraging. What the data shows is that in January the amount of the weekly estimates was about 0.222 million barrels per day higher than what the more accurate monthly figures indicated. This disparity in February totaled 0.191 million barrels per day. It's entirely possible that actual oil production is comfortably lower than 11.50 million barrels per day today.

OPEC and EIA data is encouraging

US data is one piece of data. An important piece, but only one. Oil is a global market, so what goes on outside of the US is incredibly important as well. Fortunately, what data we have is encouraging. Let's start with the EIA's own data. On this front, the situation facing oil investors may look bearish, but it's actually not. According to their latest STEO (Short-Term Energy Outlook), published on May 11th, global demand should fall from 94.14 million barrels per day in the first quarter this year to 81.48 million barrels per day in the current quarter. This is a sizable decrease, but if their numbers are accurate, then demand should rebound to 95.66 million barrels per day in the third quarter. By the end of the year, they should be back at about 99.05 million barrels per day.

In all, this shows global demand averaging 92.61 million barrels per day for 2020. Global supply, meanwhile, is slated to fall as well, dropping to 95.19 million barrels per day. This disparity, in the amount of 2.58 million barrels per day, should work out to 944.28 million barrels in extra supply this year. On its own, this is a nightmare scenario. However, while the EIA is good about looking at some non-OPEC production figures, it is overlooking real drops in OPEC and with some of OPEC's current allies like Russia.

Russia, for instance, is expected, according to the EIA, to average about 10.67 million barrels per day worth of demand this year. That compares to 11.49 million barrels per day seen in 2019. That drop of 0.82 million barrels per day is far off from what Russia's supposed to produce. Under its existing agreement with OPEC nations, it's supposed to see its production fall by 2.5 million barrels per day compared to the 11 million barrels per day the country set its starting point at. This alone more or less solves the EIA's global disparity.

OPEC is another story entirely. OPEC's production this year should average around 26.57 million barrels per day in 2020 if the EIA is accurate. This is down 2.70 million barrels per day compared to 2019. However, under the current OPEC+ agreement, their output should come in far lower. By my estimate from another article, total OPEC+ production (which includes Russia and other nations) should work out to a drop in output of around 8 million barrels per day for May and June of this year. That should be trimmed to 6 million barrels per day in the last six months of this year. That far eclipses the amount that the EIA forecasts the world will have excess of.

OPEC, of course, has its own estimates. In its monthly report, it showed that there was extra output in the first quarter this year in the amount of 7.21 million barrels per day. In the second quarter, with demand forecasted to fall by 11.1 million barrels per day and with April's output having averaged 1.798 million barrels per day higher than the prior month's output, it's likely the situation in the second quarter will be worse. But with a strong rebound in demand forecasted for the third and fourth quarters, combined with OPEC+ cuts, we should see a deficit in supply relative to demand.

This is because, for the year as a whole, the expectation for a balanced market is for OPEC production to average 24.26 million barrels per day. This is only 4.01 million barrels per day lower than the first quarter's output and OPEC+ cuts are likely to be far greater than that. This stance is further strengthened when you consider that for June at least, Saudi Arabia is removing an extra 1 million barrels per day of crude from the market compared to their initial plans. Other nations have also either pledged or are considering additional cuts as well.

Takeaway

Right now, investors are awfully bearish on crude, but this bearishness is misplaced. So long as OPEC+ does most of what it says it will, markets look very easily balanced for 2020. Add in the likelihood of continued declines from the US and other nations not part of the agreement, and I believe that we are more at risk of an oil shortage than we are of excess inventories several months out from today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.