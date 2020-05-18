The Gap (NYSE:GPS) is a leading mass market clothing retailer operating through a variety of brands, including Athleta, Banana Republic, Gap, and Old Navy. The last several years have generally been unkind to the company with Banana Republic and Gap reporting weak (or declining) revenues and poor profitability. The weakness has largely offset comparatively stronger growth at Athleta and Old Navy though, more recently, even these brands have reported deceleration with comparable sales in the last fiscal year coming in at +2% and -2%, respectively. The result has been a decade of minimal revenue growth and flat (if volatile) adjusted earnings per share even as the company generated robust free cash flows.

Gap's challenges are myriad and persistent. Gap has tried for years - under various managements - to turn around its faltering fortunes with little tangible success despite generally favorable economic conditions. The company is now on its fourth chief executive officer in 15 years. The constant turnover in leadership has prevented development of a coherent and consistent strategy for a company in desperate need of one as shifting priorities have only yielded significant losses for shareholders. The coronavirus related store closures were the final straw sending the company's shares into a tailspin that reached a nadir after falling 70% in a month and a half.

It's an open question whether Gap can - or should attempt to - turn around the eponymous Gap brand or, for that matter, Banana Republic. A cogent argument can be made that the company would be best served selling or winding down either or both (particularly the worse performing Gap) to focus on its more successful brands. However, successive management have so far shown little ability - and as we will argue willingness - to make the fundamental changes necessary to create a more dynamic and successful company. The lack of focus is reflected in the company's recent decision to purchase Old Navy's headquarters building. The purchase brought Gap's investment in San Francisco real estate to as much as $1 billion - nearly 40% of the company's current market capitalization. The acquisition is emblematic of management's missing commitment to sound financial and operational decision making which infects the balance of the business.

The hope for shareholders at the moment is the recent elevation of Sonia Syngal, formerly head of the company's successful Old Navy brand, to lead the entire company. A 15-year veteran, it remains to be seen whether she can break with past management paralysis to implement the deep and meaningful changes necessary to place the company on a path to sustained growth and future prosperity. The transition may also come at a relatively inopportune time given Old Navy's first negative annual comparable sales result in years during 2019.

Still, on virtually any objective basis short of an outright retail catastrophe, Gap shares are cheap at the current valuation. In the event the company can return to something resembling its prior profitability after the coronavirus pandemic abates, even on a smaller revenue base, the shares may well also be inexpensive. The company will likely emerge profitable and generating meaningful cash flows to repay incurred debt and, eventually, resume dividend distributions.

Our models indicate a forward base valuation range of about $10.00 to $15.00 per share by 2022/2023, well above the current quotation (30% to 100%) and providing a decent potential margin of safety in a highly uncertain retail environment. The exact valuation within the range depends heavily on the company's execution. Ongoing weakness across the board (which will still allow the company to generate free cash flows and profits) is reflected in the lower end of the range while better execution, expense management, and improvement in Athleta and Old Navy comparable sales results would push the valuation projection towards the upper end of the range. In either case, our model doesn't anticipate especially effective management or particularly stellar results. It's worth noting that the perceived margin of safety could also evaporate quite quickly should events run against the company.

Alternately, in the event new management successfully executes on large scale initiatives to improve the company's finances and operations, such as aggressively closing underperforming locations, deeply cutting operating expenses, and/or selling at least some of the company's excessively expensive real estate, our projected valuation range rises to $15.00 to $20.00 per share. The range represents potential appreciation of between 100% and 160% over the present valuation. However, this outcome relies on an unprecedented and so far elusive change in the mindset of the company's management to release value held captive by previously questionable decisions. In short, this outcome is much less certain and far more speculative.

In either case, an acquisition of the company's shares at this stage requires an as yet unjustified faith in management and Sonia Syngal's ability (and willingness) to forge a new direction. It's difficult to take an exceptionally optimistic view of the company (or the shares) without clear signs that the ship is changing course. A speculative investment, the company's shares may appeal to those predicting a return to something resembling pre-pandemic results; we're so far more inclined to limit our exposure for the moment to a view that the real estate and residual cash flows will prevent an outright collapse by taking a modest outright position and shorting long-term put options.

Persistent Challenges

Gap and its subsidiary brands face clear challenges. The broad theme over the last decade has been a company that's going nowhere as revenues and earnings per share have been virtually flat, diluting the value of the company's leading brands:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The core issues, even on an adjusted earnings basis, have been the company's persistent inability to grow total revenues and manage selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs despite reasonably consistent (if slightly eroding) gross margins. The company's SG&A expense as a percentage of revenues has been increasing since 2016, narrowing the gap with gross margins and pressuring operating margins and net income. The company's significant share repurchases - nearly half of the company's then outstanding shares have been repurchased since 2009 - have masked otherwise unimpressive profitability. In the event corporate income tax rates rise in the future, it will only serve to aggravate an already eroding net income margin.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The rise in SG&A expense as a percentage of revenues most notably corresponds with the recently ended leadership tenure of Art Peck. The key for management going forward will be the company's ability to reverse that trend in expenses (excluding the impact of coronavirus) in both the short and intermediate term. Gap has already reduced operating expenses in the face of store closures though the full extent remains unknown; investors should closely watch how effectively the company can retain a portion of those reductions by converting them into permanent cuts to improve longer term profitability.

Nonetheless, Gap has not been devoid of attractive attributes that have kept investors interested in the shares despite ongoing issues. The company, prior to coronavirus related store closures, consistently generated substantial operating cash flows every year which supported a robust dividend and aggressive share repurchases. Cash flows from operating activities were roughly $1.4 billion per year during each of the last three years even though this represented a decline from closer to $1.8 billion in preceding years. In the meantime, capital expenditures have been highly consistent at around $700 million annually, resulting free cash flows of between $700 million and $1.1 billion, or around $2.00 to $3.00 per outstanding share. The free cash flow yield was one of the factors that supported the company's share price in the face of otherwise uneven and uninspiring operating results.

The wide margin in cash flows allowed the company to withstand shocks in the past and will contribute to its ability to weather the current situation.

Brand Challenges

Gap has also struggled with its brand position and market mindshare particularly at the Gap brand where annual comparable sales figures have declined in each of the last six years with total revenues declining by 27% over that time frame. In combination with weakness elsewhere, the last fiscal year was also notable in that heavy discounting at the company's otherwise appealing Old Navy value oriented brand eroded gross margins at the corporate level.

The Gap brand's primary challenge has been a loss of focus, arguably extending over the last two decades. Fashion trends as a whole contributed to the erosion, to be sure, but the core issue has been Gap's diffusion into various sub brands (Gap, Gap Body, Gap Fit, Gap Kids, Baby Gap, etc.) which represented a significant diversion from the brand's design roots and led to confusion in the marketplace as to exactly what the Gap brand represented and the target audience. Gap became, in some sense, more a mass market merchandiser of clothing than a focused branded fashion retailer which diluted the underlying brand. In trying to be everything to everyone, it became nothing to anyone. The lack of attraction for new customers of any demographic is thus evident and has impaired the brand's viability by preventing the introductory touchpoints which create life cycle customers.

The company has sporadically attempted to address this situation, most recently with the introduction of yet another sub brand in Gap Teen - a limited assortment collection focused on female teens. Surprisingly, Gap has not before really had a dedicated collection focused on this introductory market group. However, the introduction now - in April 2020 - is ill timed for a number of reasons not to mention a further extension of the brand confusion discussed earlier. The most obvious - coronavirus - was beyond the company's control. A less immediate issue, though, is Gap's dwindling mindshare among teens, particularly among female teens to which the line is targeted, which has been persistent over the last few years. Piper Jaffray's "Taking Stock with Teens" survey emphasizes the growing shift as Gap consistently appears on the survey's list of brands no longer being worn - and at an increasing ranking.

Source: Taking Stock With Teens Survey Fall 2019 (Piper Jaffray)

In contrast, Gap doesn't appear in the survey's list of new brands starting to be worn by teens.

We doubt a rather bland and very limited collection supposedly targeting the teen market (at rather high price points to boot) is going to do anything to reverse the brand's fortunes even if the line is expanded in the future. Gap Teen comes across as a rather half-hearted attempt to gain exposure to the teen market. However, it's once more emblematic of the effort and energy expended by the company for no clear purpose which would have been far better invested elsewhere.

Banana Republic has faced challenges of its own over the last several years given a somewhat similar identity crisis and as its fashion focus has fallen out of favor. Banana Republic's comparable sales declined considerably between 2012 and 2017 before stabilizing somewhat over the last few years. However, profitability remains an ongoing issue along with the lack of growth. The brand's challenges thus reflect the same basic issues that are present within the Gap brand with similarly little clear or consistent strategic thinking about the brand's future.

The consequence has been constantly shifting leadership and strategy leading to significant waste of corporate assets and resources. The announcement of Old Navy's separation from the overall company in February 2019 and the subsequent cancellation in January 2020, less than a year later, was merely the latest example. In the meantime, the company recorded separation expenses of $301 million before adding insult to injury by incurring another $28 million in expenses associated with cancellation of contracts related to the cancelled separation. In total, the abandoned separation cost shareholders some $0.65 in cumulative earnings per share which would have been far more valuable placed towards other uses.

Unfortunately, the present downturn and store closures threaten to accelerate the decline in the Banana Republic and Gap brands as consumers become more selective in spending newly limited retail dollars.

It's questionable - even doubtful - whether either the Banana Republic or Gap brands are worth the considerable investment in time and resources which continues to be committed to their turnaround. In any event, Gap's persistently negative comparable sales metrics should be as sure a sign as possible to any management that the strategies so far implemented to turn around the brand are not working.

Indeed, that message should have sunk in some time ago and was at least partly responsible for the demise of Art Peck's tenure as chief executive officer. Whether new management will finally recognize this fact is not certain - though it may become easier should either brand's decline accelerate in coming months.

Stranded Real Estate

Gap's greatest travesty from a financial standpoint - in our view emblematic of a broader inability to implement necessary change - is the company's real estate holdings. Oddly, the company's real estate doesn't seem to have attracted much attention but warrants it both for its value and what it says about the company.

In 2019, Gap purchased Old Navy's headquarters building at 550 Terry Francois Boulevard in San Francisco utilizing a right of first refusal option when the original owner reached an agreement to sell the building to a third party. The purchase price of $342.5 million represented a cost of $1,200 per square foot for the 283,000 square foot building. Unfortunately, Gap was rather late to the game - the building sold for $136 million in 2009 and then $180 million in 2012 when Old Navy was reportedly leasing the building at $45 per square foot with a lease expiration in 2017. It's unclear what the company's lease rate was at the time of acquisition, but on the face of it, the purchase price strikes us as likely disproportionate to whatever net savings resulted to the company.

Gap also owns its own corporate headquarters building in San Francisco at 2 Folsom Street located near Rincon Point along the even tonier Embarcadero. The 540,000 square foot building, assuming a comparable value per square foot which may be somewhat debatable given its better location, could be worth as much as $650 million.

The two office buildings are in addition to another 400,000 square feet of office space owned by Gap in Pleasanton, California, east of Hayward and Rocklin, California, outside of Sacramento and 9.2 million square feet of distribution facilities in various locations across the county. The company also has a further 600,000 square feet of leased office space in various locations.

In short, Gap has something approaching $1 billion tied up in San Francisco office buildings and at least a hundred million more (and likely much more) in outlying regions. In comparison, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), a quarter the size of Gap in terms of revenues, has its corporate headquarters in two owned office buildings in urban Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The two buildings combined consist of 336,000 square feet with an estimated market value, based on Pittsburgh commercial real estate valuations, of perhaps $50 million.

Gap's owned real estate represents nearly half of the current market capitalization of $2.6 billion which rather begs the question - does Gap need a billion dollars of office space to successfully operate its businesses? How efficient is it for a clothing retailer to own some 1.2 million square feet of apparently unencumbered office space much of which is comprised of expensive prime real estate in San Francisco?

Granted, other retailers also have significant investments in real estate. However, unlike Macy's (M) or Target (TGT) whose primary real estate holdings are in productive store locations and which are in some instances virtually synonymous with the brand (think Macy's Herald Square), Gap's heavy concentration in prime office space provides little if any material value to its business or brands. Instead, it's largely trophy properties - we would argue simply for the sake of having trophy properties.

A sale of the San Francisco real estate - despite the likely capital gains tax impact for the Folsom Street location - and relocation of functions to less expensive locales could generate significant savings and cash flows for debt repayment or other investments. The net proceeds of such a sale could approach as much as $700 million. Indeed, were the company to consider extreme options, the currently vacant former AT&T Building in Saint Louis, Missouri, with 1.4 million square feet of office space over 44 floors, was reportedly supposed to hit the auction block in April with a starting bid of $7 million after another proposed sale fell apart last year.

Source: Saint Louis Business Journal

Gap could consolidate nearly all of its office space operations in one central location (with birds' eye views of the Mississippi River) for less than $100 million including renovation expenses - or perhaps $150 million after constructing an apparently much-needed parking garage. Executives would merely trade their view of the Bay Bridge for the Eads Bridge. We're sure the company could negotiate an appealing tax incentive to move its corporate headquarters. The founding family, who remains influential, would, of course, probably have something to say about such a proposal.

Obviously, the probability of any such extreme move is beyond remote and we're being facetious with the suggestion, but there is an underlying point. The purchase of the Old Navy headquarters building serves as that emblematic example of the larger challenge facing the company: a persistent inability to enact fundamental and productive changes... to break the historic management mindset. The basic flaw in the company's past efforts to shift direction is simultaneously embedded in and revealed by the company's entrenched attitude towards its real estate. Management has so far been unwilling to surrender corporate luxuries for corporate success. A presence in San Francisco may be necessary and even valuable - but not to the extent of more than 800,000 square feet.

Management is in some respects raiding the pockets of shareholders to sustain unnecessary corporate extravagance, an unhealthy sign in any business and an attitude that impacts the operation of the entire business which is generally difficult to eradicate.

Debt and Liquidity

Gap's recent issuance of new debt has been discussed in sufficient detail elsewhere such that it's not necessary to repeat all the details. In essence, the company has $1.25 billion of 5.95% notes coming due in April 2021. The company last month issued $2.25 billion in new senior secured notes with maturities ranging from three to seven years which will be used for redemption of the 5.95% notes and general corporate purposes. The balance, excluding issuance costs, etc., will leave the company with some $1 billion in additional liquidity although net annual interest expense will increase by some $121 million as a result of the higher interest rate and larger debt balance. The debt issuance will provide the company with a significant liquidity buffer as it navigates store closures and what will likely be a less than ideal economic and revenue situation once stores reopen.

In any event, the added liquidity establishes a basis for the company to remain afloat during store closures and a buffer in the face of what will likely be a slow recovery in revenues as stores reopen in coming weeks and months. Gap will still generate significant cash flows, even if at a lower level, once stores reopen while the company's $700 million in annual capital expenditures provides another potential source of cash as investments are pared back in the face of store closures and ongoing economic weakness. We're not especially concerned about the company surviving the current downturn based on our quarterly models, while not as financially strong as some Gap is also not as financially weak as others. Instead, our focus is on how the company will react in the longer term in allocating its resources - both capital and human.

Store Leases

The liquidity issue has also resulted in the company announcing on April 23, 2020, that it had (among other things) suspended payment of North American store rents as of April due to store closures and was in discussions with landlords on potential abatements and modifications. The $115 million monthly reduction in cash expenditures will further improve liquidity in the near term even though the company will likely end up accruing a meaningful portion of these expenses and paying them in the future.

Gap could clearly pay the leases - liquidity is not the issue nor is the suspension a sign of specific distress at Gap so much as a reflection that distress currently exists across the retail industry. However, the present economic conditions provide an opportunity to press landlords who at the moment have few other compelling options to fill storefronts to modify leases, grant better terms, or even release some leases for locations which may otherwise be marginally profitable or unprofitable. The company risks being declared in default by doing so, as noted in the company's release regarding the lease payments but is counting on the position in which landlords find themselves to avoid such an outcome. The strategy is not especially unusual nor is the company alone - other retailers, such as Burlington Stores (BURL) and Zumiez (ZUMZ), have taken similar actions.

It remains to be seen whether Gap can exact any meaningful concessions. We don't hold high hopes that the company will gain significant concessions, particularly with respect to closing or reducing lease commitments for large numbers of stores, especially as store locations begin to reopen over coming weeks. Landlords have been reticent to grant relief, especially to large companies with significant resources, and companies that withhold rent may find themselves blacklisted for premier locations in the future. However, retailers are currently in the better negotiating position versus commercial landlords and, if economic impacts linger for years, could well be for some time. Gap is not risking much to gain a better position.

Leadership

The overall chaos (beyond coronavirus considerations) over the last several years can in part be blamed on a lack of consistent leadership since the departure of Mickey Drexler in 2002 after a series of poor quarterly results. Paul Pressler, Glenn Murphy, and Art Peck all lasted only a few years at the top of the company providing little in the way of consistent leadership.

In essence, an investment in Gap at this stage must be based on a belief that Sonia Syngal, named chief executive officer in March and formerly president of the Old Navy brand, will have the longevity and strength in the lead role to institute the fundamental changes in culture, philosophy, and strategy necessary to right the larger ship. A sale of the Old Navy headquarters building, an expensive trinket for a value brand, would in our view be a great initial step. A quick reversal, though, is unlikely in the current market environment.

Projections and Valuation

Interestingly, the company's recent announcement concerning its liquidity position implied it's roughly on the path our models projected for store closures. Our models estimated a midpoint net cash requirement (negative free cash flow) of $855 million for the first quarter with free cash flows turning modestly positive for the balance of the year. Still, projections in unsettled times such as these are especially difficult and subject to a high degree of uncertainty, so we will be interested in seeing where the company's full quarterly results align with or deviate from our model projections when the company reports its next quarterly results.

In any case, as we've discussed in other articles, we believe establishing a valuation requires projecting forward to more settled times when the company will return to something resembling stable operations. We don't mean by this that revenues will return to their pre-pandemic levels - we think this will take some time - but to a point where operations are not threatened by significant unusual events and economic conditions have become clear. Our models, therefore, project results into the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years (ending around January 30, 2022, and 2023, respectively) to establish a basis for a longer term forward valuation.

We're somewhat more pessimistic than the broader analyst community with a projected median loss for the current year of as much as ($1.50) and earnings for the following year of $0.95. The market currently expects the company to remain marginally profitable this year (with current year earnings closer to $0.35 per share and $1.26 the following year) largely based on expectations for a higher revenue low point and faster recovery in revenues than reflected in our models.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The market expectation also appears to assume a higher gross margin in the current year than we project which we consider unlikely given discounting necessary to clear existing spring inventory. Athleta was the only material brand in the company's portfolio that did not offer significant discounts over the last month, suggesting demand remained reasonably strong, while Banana Republic, Gap, and Old Navy all offered steep discounts to clear spring merchandise. Oddly, present street estimates (though with fewer analysts) suggest a decline in earnings in 2023 despite expectations of higher revenues, a projection that we haven't been able to reconcile.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

In any case, forward projections two or three years into an even more uncertain future than under normal conditions are inherently risky. Accordingly, a measure of skepticism is required even on our part when interpreting the inputs and outputs of our models. This skepticism is reflected in a rather wide range of earnings projections and distributions with longer than typical tails as we test the sensitivity of our models to various changes in performance metrics.

Our valuation projections are based on an aggregation of multiple approaches, including multiples of projected earnings, projected free cash flow yields, etc., which we use in combination to develop valuation ranges based on our expectations. The base case (which assumes few significant changes in the operational trajectory of the company under new management) indicates a fair value in the 2022-2023 time frame of $10.00 to $15.00 per share, significantly above the current market quotation. In addition, we expect the company will reintroduce a dividend, albeit at a lower rate, sometime in 2021 or 2022 with a projected yield around 4% to 5%.

However, were the company to materially change its operations - aggressively cut administrative expenses, renegotiate leases, accelerate closures of underperforming stores, focus capital investment, liquidate underperforming and unnecessary assets, etc. - our valuation of the shares would increase and potentially significantly increase. Our valuation under these conditions, largely driven by improving margins versus our base expectations, would range from $15.00 to $20.00 per share.

In the meantime, the downside appears limited from the current quotation. In the event the pandemic results in a permanent negative adjustment in the company's gross margins and operating expenses as occurred last decade, which is well outside our model, we project earnings per share as low as $0.45 in fiscal 2022. However, cash flows would remain quite high - perhaps as much as $0.84 per share - supported in part by a significant reduction in capital expenditures from the prior run rate of $700 million a year. A valuation of the company's shares as low as $3.50 under these conditions wouldn't be impossible though our median expectation would be somewhat higher - perhaps around $5.50 - such that the shares could fall another 30% from the current price if revenues severely lagged and margins remained permanently impaired. Clearly, we don't believe such an outcome is reasonably likely despite our pessimistic viewpoint in comparison with the analyst community.

We thus conclude the company's shares are likely modestly to materially undervalued albeit with a rather low confidence interval for outcomes at the upper end of our valuation range.

Conclusion

Gap is not a best in class retail operator and hasn't been for some time. The company's operating margins have compressed over the last several years, even on an adjusted basis, as growth in operating expenses consistently exceeded gross margin performance. The company's brands are struggling with even the previously promising Athleta and Old Navy brands reporting lackluster comparable sales for the most recent fiscal year. In addition, the company has a history of questionable decision making which impairs the operation of the entire business.

Still, we see the potential for value - and possibly significant value - despite these challenges assuming new management can guide the company through the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and restore some semblance of operations. The company has sufficient liquidity levers to pull to manage cash flows in the intermediate term along with significant unencumbered real estate. SG&A expenses will be the real test for the company going forward, particularly whether management has the wherewithal to reduce expenses during the pandemic and maintain a meaningful measure of those cost savings in a subsequent retail environment which will likely be more challenging - and smaller - than in years past. It remains to be seen, however, whether new management will have the skill and willpower necessary to release that captive value.

Gap is thus a rather speculative proposition heavily reliant on the course taken by the company's new chief executive officer. The promise of change has been made before - three times in the last 15 years - with little success to show for the time and treasure sunk into the business. The real question comes down to whether new management can change the longstanding trajectory of indecision which has resulted in years of wasted efforts and resources.

We're admittedly somewhat skeptical that this is possible even under Sonia Syngal's leadership due to the inertia within corporate organizations that often inhibits significant change. Gap has entrenched mindsets which make it difficult for the company to execute on a successful turnaround plan. The results are reflected in the company's unimpressive results over the last several years. Her decisions, performance, and statements will be closely watched by us and others in the investment community.

Ultimately, though Gap represents a potentially compelling value opportunity, this final factor is what persuades us that a limited portfolio allocation, enhanced by options, is the best approach to the company's shares pending a stronger sense of the company's direction under new leadership.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition, we are active in options covering GPS shares, hold short put option positions and bonds in M, and short put option positions in AEO.