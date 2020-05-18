BOIL: It's Time To Buy Natural Gas

As you can see in the following chart, it’s been a difficult year for traders in the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL).

Despite the fact that BOIL has taken a hit over the past few months, I believe that we are at a cyclical low. Specifically, I believe that now represents an excellent opportunity to buy BOIL to capture the change in gas fundamentals underway.

Natural Gas Markets

As seen in the following chart, gas fundamentals have been in bearish territory for the past few weeks.

If you’re unfamiliar with the above charting format and why fundamentals have been bearish, here’s a brief explanation.

This form of graphing is called a “5-year range chart” and it takes each weekly inventory reading and graphs it compared to the other data points for that particular week over the past five years. What this chart shows is that on seasonal basis, inventories are both above the 5-year average for this date as well as the levels seen last year. Not only are inventories above the 5-year average and the levels from the year prior, but also they are growing at a faster pace than the average (as seen by the widening distance between the dotted line and the average line). When inventories are growing versus seasonal benchmarks, it indicates that supply is outpacing demand for that time of the year and is therefore considered to be bearish the price of the commodity (as we have witnessed through the losses seen in gas this year).

But we can’t stop at a simple glance at the chart – we need to understand the key drivers of the supply and demand balance to understand where price is possibly headed in to the future. We don’t have authoritative data of greater granularity than the EIA’s monthly figures and the preliminary STEO figures, but we can make some educated guesses as per the drivers of the fundamentals which have impacted the balance.

The most prominent drivers of the balance throughout this year are all on the demand side of the equation.

Put simply, demand has been dismal this year for a few key reasons. First off, heating demand this winter was very poor due to mild weather.

And second off, economic activity has recently slowed which has dampened the demand for the commodity. For example, in the latest edition of the Short-Term Energy Outlook, the EIA is showing a drop in year-over-year demand in all but one of the months of this year. Granted, the STEO is primarily a forward looking document and is subject to revision – but at this point, the numbers are clearly showing a dip in consumption expected for at least 2020.

So strictly from a demand standpoint, the natural gas fundamentals have been bearish to date. However, I believe that it is important to look at where gas fundamentals are likely to head in the future so as to best position ourselves for future changes in the price of gas. I believe that in the coming weeks, we are going to see both some uplift in demand as well as a collapse in supply.

First off, from the demand standpoint, the immediate catalyst I am monitoring is the weather. Put simply, weather is one of the strongest drivers of changes in the price of natural gas due to its ability to swing demand strongly. As you can see from the seasonal patterns below, we are entering a time of the year in which electric power demand typically starts increasing due to power burn.

Around May, the United States starts its upwards swing in summer power demand for the cooling of homes and offices. The official weather forecast from NOAA is showing above-average temperatures across most of the CONUS with the only exception seen in the northeast.

We can bridge this calendar month of May forecast with the 6-10 day forecast to show that for most of the remainder of this month, we are likely going to see elevated demand for cooling.

When we look at the forecast for the peak of this summer, the heat is expected to carry forward.

The past few series of charts serve to make a very simple but important point: the current weather models are indicating that we are likely to see elevated temperatures throughout most of this summer which means that electric demand is likely going to be elevated. When you combine this with the fact that nearly every year for the past few decades has seen an uptick in natural gas generation capacity, the odds are strongly lining up to see a strong demand for gas this summer.

The gas bulls will likely be getting another key catalyst working in their favor as gas production is set to rapidly decline. We’ll get into the short-term fundamentals in the next paragraph, but according to the Short-Term Energy Outlook, gas production is expected to decline by nearly 11 BCF/d (~10%) on a year-over-year basis by December, with outright yearly declines starting in June.

And as we can see with the latest rig count data, this collapse in demand is almost certainly upon us as the total rig count has been annihilated due to collapsing prices.

With the natural gas rig count down about 57% over the last year, it’s just a matter of time before the reported production figures dramatically correct. As seen during the last major drop in gas rig count (mid-2016), it takes a sustained recovery in price for the rig count to start climbing once again.

I believe we are at a major switch in fundamentals in which a strong demand for power burn will be met with declining supply in the form of dropping production. This ultimately will pull inventories back towards the 5-year average and is bullish gas. Buying BOIL makes for a solid trade to capture this recovery in fundamentals.

About BOIL

Prior to moving on, we need to stay a few words about the BOIL ETF. First off, BOIL is a 2x leveraged ETF which tracks natural gas futures using the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex. It’s important to firstly note that this is a leveraged ETF and therefore gains or losses can be substantial in this note. BOIL sits in the middle of the road in terms of leveraged options with instruments like UNG offering 1x leverage while UGAZ offers 3x leverage.

However, something critical to comment on which applies to all ETFs or ETNs which track natural gas is roll yield. I’ve spoken extensively about this in prior articles, so I’ll make it brief here. The basic problem with any ETP which tracks natural gas is that gas is in contango most of the time.

The problem with contango when it relates to ETPs in the gas space is something called “convergence”. That is, when you are holding exposure on a futures curve, you can experience gains or losses unrelated to the outright price changes in the commodity due to futures contracts converging towards the spot price of the commodity.

For example, since natural gas is almost always in contango, funds like BOIL are holding exposure in futures contracts which are priced higher than the spot price of Henry Hub. And during a typical month, this different narrows to nearly zero at the end of the month (since the front futures contract becomes the spot commodity after expiry). This means that losses from roll yield are a norm for this ETF.

To get an understanding as per how large these losses can reach, for the past decade, the front contract has dropped by an average of about 1.5% versus the spot in all months. This is roughly a loss of about 18% per year if you had been holding the front contract until expiry. BOIL rolls exposure a few weeks prior to expiry, so it doesn’t capture this full convergence, however it still is exposed which means that losses from roll yield will be a factor to monitor while trading this ETF.

Conclusion

2020 has been a weak year for natural gas fundamentals as a mild winter has met collapsing economic demand. Gas fundamentals are switching to bullish as summer demand will likely be strong while production is collapsing. Roll yield is a negative factor which will hinder returns in BOIL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.