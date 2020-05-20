The order battle between Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) is one way for the companies to flex their muscles, next to marketing their respective products as the best solution with the highest fuel efficiency and passenger comfort. Even though the orders are not a straightforward reflection of financial performance, it's important to have a look at the order inflow. That's because the order tallies give a nice impression of which manufacturer has the best mix of discount, comfort, slot availability, and efficiency, and they give an idea of the overall health of the aircraft market and appetite for new aircraft.

With the COVID-19 crisis hitting the travel market hard, Airbus and Boeing are facing an unprecedented crisis. At times like these, it's important to keep an eye on orders, deliveries and cancellations. This piece is part of our order and deliveries series on Boeing and Airbus. On top of that, I have bolstered the data side of The Aerospace Forum which allows subscribers to slice order and deliveries by region, customer, aircraft type and more to get detailed visualizations of the current state of the market.

Source: Pinterest

In this report, AeroAnalysis will look at the order inflow in April for both manufacturers and their role in the narrow- and wide-body markets.

Note from Author: These are extremely challenging times to cover the aerospace industry as we are dealing with a crisis (COVID-19) on top of another one (Boeing 737 MAX). Since October 2018, we have set up dedicated coverage of the Boeing 737 MAX crisis next to our regular coverage such as monthly order and delivery overviews. With the added complexity of COVID-19, maintaining timely coverage is challenging, and I hope that readers understand that I continue to put all efforts into providing coverage as fast as possible, but given the added workload and not to overflow the system, I have to prioritize certain reports and delay others. For those interested in the timeliest content, I'd recommend joining the free trial for The Aerospace Forum.

Overview for April

Airbus and Boeing together received nine gross orders in April compared to 102 orders in the same month last year. Airbus booked nine orders during the month vs. zero for Boeing, so you can mark the European jet maker as the winner of the monthly order battle, though given the current market environment, there's little reason to cheer.

Source: Air Lease Corporation

During the month of April, Boeing received no orders but contracts for 108 aircraft were terminated:

China Development Bank Fin. cancelled orders for 29 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

GECAS cancelled orders for 69 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

An unidentified customer cancelled orders for 10 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The full report on Boeing's orders and deliveries as well as conversions and customer reveals in April can be read here.

Source: Air Lease Corporation

During the month of April, Airbus received nine orders valued at $460 million:

Avolon ordered eight Airbus A320neo and one Airbus A321neo aircraft.

The full report on Airbus' orders and deliveries as well as conversions and customer reveals in April can be read here.

Overview year to date

Figure 1: Infographic April 2020 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In April, Airbus received six orders and zero cancellations, leaving the jet maker with 299 net orders for the month. Boeing received no orders and 108 cancellations, bringing the net orders for the month to -108. Year-to-date net orders are 299 for Airbus and -255 for Boeing. Airbus saw nine orders. At this stage, you’d be happy if you book some orders as a jet maker. However, the timeframe of the orders are important as well. The nine aircraft ordered by Avolon during the month are set for delivery in 2027. It shows how dented the current demand profile is, but also reflects the long-term focus on the industry.

For the year combined net orders stand at 44. Airbus has a positive net order tally of 299 units built up in the first month of the year while Boeing saw 255 cancellations in excess of orders. Last year net orders for Boeing and Airbus combined were -42: -58 for Airbus and +16 for Boeing. On a net basis, the first four months are still higher than last year, but that's fully attributable to Airbus and to one single order month this year (January). So the net order numbers are higher year-over-year but they are disfigured and I have no doubt that at some point during the year the net orders will start trailing last year’s numbers.

Conclusion

January was a very strong month for Airbus. February didn't include a huge impact from COVID-19 for either jet maker but March showed an acceleration in cancellations. In April that continued on Boeing’s side related to the Boeing 737 MAX but COVID-19 also plays a role as it provides the final push for cancellations.

In the January order overviews, I noted the following:

The longer COVID-19 stays around, the more likely it's going to affect the order books and delivery profiles.

We are now seeing Boeing taking the first big hit. Airbus seems to be positioned just slightly better simply because it doesn’t have a program specific crisis such as Boeing, but a crisis as we are seeing now… that's something neither jet maker had prepared for. In a matter of weeks, we went from "this will pass" (which is true) to "this will affect the industry in 2020 and beyond." The coming months are going to be interesting as we likely are seeing the start of the end of the order boom for jet makers with the focus shifting to containing cancellations. So far, Airbus is doing a better job than Boeing, but we are at a start of backlogs being stretched further than initially intended and expected.

*Join The Aerospace Forum today and get a 15% discount*

The Aerospace Forum is the most subscribed-to service focusing on investments in the aerospace sphere, but we also share our holdings and trades outside of the aerospace industry. As a member, you will receive high-grade analysis to gain better understanding of the industry and make more rewarding investment decisions.



Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.