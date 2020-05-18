Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine (mRNA-1273) Interim Phase 1 Data Conference (Transcript)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine (mRNA-1273) Interim Phase 1 Data Conference Call May 18, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Lavina Talukdar - Head, IR

Stéphane Bancel - CEO

Tal Zaks - Chief Medical Officer

Stephen Hoge - President

Lorence Kim - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Harrison - Morgan Stanley

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs

Cory Kasimov - JP Morgan

Alec Stranahan - Bank of America

Hartaj Singh - Oppenheimer

Yasmeen Rahimi - Roth Capital Partners

Alan Carr - Needham & Company

George Farmer - BMO Capital Markets

Jonathan Miller - Evercore ISI

Geoffrey Porges - SVB Leerink

Jim Birchenough - Wells Fargo

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Moderna’s conference call to discuss the interim Phase 1 data for mRNA-1273, our vaccine against the novel coronavirus. You can access the press release issued this morning as well as the slides that we’ll be reviewing by going at Investors section of our website.

Speaking on today’s call are Stéphane Bancel, our Chief Executive Officer; Tal Zaks, our Chief Medical Officer; Stephen Hoge, our President; and Lorence Kim, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, please note that this conference call will include forward-looking statements. Please see slide two of the accompanying presentation and our SEC filings for important risk factors that could cause our actual performance and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Stéphane.

Stéphane Bancel

Thank you, Lavina. Good morning or good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for joining our call.

One hour ago, we reported positive interim Phase 1 data for mRNA-1273, our development candidate against the novel coronavirus as well as mouse challenge data. We believe that these two data sets represent an important step forward towards the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2. We are encouraged by this interim data and it confirms our strategy to develop mRNA-1273 as fast as safely possible.

Let me briefly summarize the key takeaways from this morning’s press release before turning to Tal to walk you through the top-line data.

After two doses prime and the boost, all participants across 25-microgram and the 100-microgram dose cohorts seroconverted with binding antibody levels at or above levels see in convalescent sera, which is a level of antibody in human blood that are being infected by SARS-CoV-2 and recovered from SARS-CoV-2 disease.

mRNA-1273 elicited neutralizing antibody titer level in all eight initial participants across the 25-microgram and 100-microgram dose cohorts, reaching or exceeding levels generally seen in convalescent sera. mRNA-1273 was generally well tolerated.

The anticipated dose [Technical Difficulty]. We also announced [Technical Difficulty] preclinical mouse challenge study. [Technical Difficulty] successful candidate to run one or several animal challenge models. This consists of vaccination of animals used with same dose regimen as that’s used in [Technical Difficulty] in this case, a prime and a boost.

These are placebo controlled studies. After vaccination, the animals are exposed to high levels of a SARS-CoV-2 virus in order to mimic a natural infection. In this mouse challenge study, we show that mRNA-1273 provided full protection to 100% of the mice against viral replication in the lungs of the mice.

The totality of the data released today, the interim Phase 1 data and the preclinical mouse challenge model give us confidence that mRNA-1273 has a high probability to provide protection from COVID-19 disease in humans. We’ll know how much protection from the efficacy performance of the Phase 3 study. Currently our plan is to start the Phase 3 study in July 2020. We couldn’t be happier about this interim data.

On slide four, we see the progression of mRNA-1273 program. The sequence of virus was made available to the world only four months ago. It is humbling to already have this positive data and to be finalizing as we speak of Phase 3 protocol with the aim to start dosing in July.

With this, let me now turn to Tal.

Tal Zaks

Thank you, Stéphane, and good morning, everybody.

Before I review the interim data, let me start with a reminder of the Phase 1 trial design, which as you know was run -- is being run by the NIH. The study initially enrolled a total of 45 participants between the ages of 18 to 55 into three dose cohorts; 15 participants each in the 25, 100 and 250 microgram dose levels. The study was also recently expanded to include two additional age cohorts 55 to 70-year olds and 71 and above. Enrollment into these cohorts is ongoing.

The vaccination regimen is a prime-boost regimen, a month apart, totaling two vaccinations per participant. The first injection is given at day one and the second vaccination was given a day 29. The primary endpoints of the trial are safety and reactogenicity density and tolerability, and immunogenicity at day 57. Although immunogenicity or titer levels were evaluated more frequently, starting at day 15, day 29, day 36 and day 43.

Today, we’re sharing the top-line interim analysis from the trial. Safety and immunogenicity data from the 25 and 100 microgram dose levels are available after two vaccinations, and safety immunogenicity data for one vaccination at day 29 for the 250-microgram dose level.

So, let me start with the safety and tolerability profile. Overall, mRNA-1273 was generally safe and well-tolerated with a safety profile that’s consistent with what we’ve seen in prior Moderna infectious disease vaccines in clinical studies. One incidence of a grade 3 adverse event of erythema or redness around the injection site was reported in the 100-microgram dose cohort. The most notable adverse events were three participants with grade 3 systemic grade 3 symptoms at the 250-microgram level that followed the second vaccination at that dose.

We did not see any of these after the first dose. And so, I believe these flu-like symptoms are really an indirect measure of a strong immune response. That said, all adverse events have been transient and self-resolving. No grade 4 adverse events, nor serious adverse events have been reported.

Now, let me talk about the immunogenicity. Similar to our other infectious disease vaccines, we observed a dose-dependent increase in titer levels, both across dose levels and between the prime and boost injections within a dose level.

All participants in the 18 to 55 age cohort across all dose levels seroconverted by day 15, the single vaccination such that we could see antibodies in their blood. So, the 25-microgram dose at day 43 or two weeks after the second vaccination, the level of these binding antibodies that the vaccine generated reached level seen in convalescent sera from people who have recovered from COVID-19 disease. In fact, if you look closely, they’re already above the median or the halfway point of the levels induced by -- or seen in convalescent sera. At the 100-microgram dose, also at day 43 or two weeks after the second vaccination, the level of binding antibodies now significantly exceeded the levels seen in convalescent sera. Now, I should say that convalescent sera used to benchmark these results were obtained within a month or two after the disease.

Neutralizing antibody data are available only for the first four participants in each of the 25 and 100-microgram dose cohorts. Consistent with the binding antibody titers, mRNA-1273 vaccination elicited neutralizing titers in all age participants, as measured by plaque reduction neutralization assays against live SARS-CoV-2 virus. The levels of these neutralizing titers at day 43 were at or above levels generally seen in convalescent sera. Now, I should say, this is a difficult essay to perform for a live dangerous virus. And we’re really indebted to NIAID and its academic partners for setting these up and running them.

The important element here is that in general, neutralization correlates with total binding antibodies once you’re above a certain threshold. So, the relevance of these results for us is not just the direct confirmation in these first eight subjects indeed we see neutralizing activity, but they really allow us to extrapolate what we expect to be achieving in all 45 subjects.

Let me touch on the preclinical results from the viral challenge in mice that was conducted also in collaboration with NIAID and the institute’s academic partners. The results from the challenge study in mice show that mRNA-1273 completely prevented viral replication in the lungs of animals challenged with SARS-CoV-2. Importantly, the neutralizing titers that we see in Phase 1 clinical trial participants at the 25 and 100-microgram dose levels are consistent with the titers that were protective in the mouse challenge model.

So, since early this year and in rapid succession, we along with our collaborators at the NIH went from selecting the antigen for mRNA-1273 on January 13th to vaccinating the first participants on March 16th, a mere 63 days later. The FDA has given us clearance to proceed a Phase 2 on May 6th, And the top-line interim results to-date boost our confidence to move into Phase 2 shortly.

NIAID plans to have these and full data from the Phase 1 trial in the public domain prior to the start of the Phase 3, which we now anticipate will start in July of this year.

As mentioned previously, we will start the Phase 2 study in this quarter, and it will be evaluating the safety reactogenicity and immunogenicity of two vaccinations, the prime and boost regimen of mRNA-1273 at 50 and 100-microgram. Based on the data that I’ve described, the study protocol is being amended and will no longer include a 250-microgram dose arm. Since we’re already potentially there, the lowest dose of 25-microgram, there really is no need to go to 10 times that level, and especially when in the context of a pandemic, we expect demand to far outstrip supply. And the lower the dose, the more people we expect to be able to protect.

We intend to enroll 600 participants in two age cohorts, 300 participants in adults aged 18 to 55-year olds; and 300 in older adults aged older than 55-year olds. Finalization of the Phase 3 protocol is ongoing and we expect to begin the trial, as I said, in July. We’ll come back and update once we have complete alignment on that protocol between us, our collaborators at the NIH and of course the FDA.

Let me now turn it over to Stéphane for closing remarks.

Stéphane Bancel

Thank you, Tal.

We’re excited and humbled by the opportunity to bring forward a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. The development of mRNA-1273 potentially accelerates our overall mission to develop a new class of medicine for patients. I would like to thank the entire Moderna team who have been working seven days a week literally for four months now, and the NIAID team who helped us get to this place, and all of our partners and suppliers. I would like to especially thank the many people who participated in our clinical studies including patients, healthy volunteers, the physician and nurses who worked tirelessly to continue this important preclinical study in a very complicated environment with a pandemic going on.

With that, we’re now happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Matthew Harrison

Good morning, everybody. Thanks for sharing these data. And thanks for taking the question. I guess two parts for me. First, if you’re willing, could you provide us maybe a little bit more specificity around the specific titers, you were seeing whether that’s what the titers you were getting with the vaccine or maybe specifically what the titers are that you’re thinking about when you compare against convalescent sera?

And then second, can you maybe talk a little bit more in detail about the longitudinal results here? Were you seeing clear increase in titers after the boost? And how do you think about the need for a boost versus being able to use one vaccination? Thanks.

Tal Zaks

Thanks, Matthew. This is Tal. Let me take these two questions. I don’t think we’re being specific yet about the actual titers. I think, we are going to defer to NIAID and its academic partners to publish these results. And I think, of course, the relevant part here is not the absolute level of the titers, but actually how they correlate across between what we see the convalescent serum and any data in animal models.

I think, the other point that is worth noting is that these are still relatively early days, both for characterizing and standardizing clinical assays as well as for characterizing and standardizing what one sees in convalescent serum. So, many people in many groups across the world are busy working at this. I think, there’s a concerted effort by NIAID that we are supportive and part of to standardize and qualify these assays. And I think, all of that should emerge in the coming weeks and months. So, I don’t think it’d be appropriate to just give a number out there because what’s relevant is not the number; it’s our confidence and context of what that number means in terms of standardization in assays.

In terms of longitudinal results, thank you for that question. Indeed, as one would expect from basic immunology of a prime-boost. The prime is clearly seroconverting people and getting antibody levels that you can clearly see that are real. And there is a clear dose response among the doses. When you come in with a boost, that’s where you really see an additional significant increase in those titers. The early data that we have for neutralizing activity, these are the first four in each of the dose cohorts that we have. And so, we focused obviously on the endgame here, which is two weeks after the boost. And at that level, if you look at what you get with a 25, as I said, you’re already above the median and the 100. There’s no overlap in the confidence interval. If your question is what you get after just one dose, I think you’re starting to get antibodies at a dose of 100, you’re starting to get to the level that you can see in convalescent serum. But, I think we anticipate going forward, at least at the doses that we’re talking about today with a prime-boost regimen into Phase 3.

Our next question comes from the line of Salveen Richter from Goldman Sachs.

Salveen Richter

Good morning. Nice to see this data. So, two questions for me. How do you get confidence here as to what is protective for the binding and neutralizing antibody levels seen in any convalescent serum? And then secondly, based on everything you’ve seen to-date, what do you see as the risks on the forward as you look to the Phase 2 and Phase 3?

Tal Zaks

So, what is -- how do we get confidence as to what is protective, I think it is a measure of really two elements. One is understanding how these correlate with convalescent serum. And I think while these data give us great confidence that we’ve got now the right dose range for Phase 3, just being at convalescent sera could be enough, we know or at least we believe, and I think most experts would agree that once you’ve had disease, at least as we know, within the past five months -- it’s relatively short follow-up. But once you’ve had disease, we’ve not seen really cases describe with getting disease again. And I suspect we would have seen those descriptions if that were a real problem.

So, we anticipate, I think, like most experts that having disease protective and therefore having antibody by extrapolation is likely protective. And so, if you get to the level of people who’ve disease, that should be enough. That’s the other point that I think is going to give us confidence is the various animal models. We’re describing just the first one here today. I should qualify and say that the virus here is actually a virus that has been slightly altered, so that it binds to the mouse Phase 2 receptor. But, it’s a valid model in the sense that you see the full gamut of replication in the organs you care about, which in this case is lung. And to the degree that you can correlate generating antibodies to the same level, and consistent with that, you then challenge animals and they do not get replication of the virus in their lung. I think, that all increases our confidence.

I think, what you’ll see in the weeks and months ahead is more data, both in terms of animal models and in terms of the validity and standardization of these assays that would allow this confidence to continue to increase. Ultimately, we’re going to have to pick a dose for Phase 3. And as I said, we believe that it’s going to be somewhere between 25 and 100. I think, whenever you’re vaccine developer, you always want to make sure that you’ve got a margin and that you’ve got a higher immune response than what you absolutely need because expect to see some variability in the population, there inevitably always is. But here, we’re going to have a very difficult math, because the higher the dose, the fewer people we’re going to be able to immunize. So, I hope I’ve answered that.

The risks going forward? Well, it’s a good question. I think, the biggest risk, as I see it is actually in being able to see enough cases. So, what do I mean by that? The success of the Phase 3 trial depends on only three factors. Number one, can we -- or two factors. Can you get enough cases in a placebo arm, such that in a vaccinated arm, if you avoid those cases, you can actually speak to it statistically. And that’s a function of how good is the vaccine and how protected is it to immunize against this spike protein.

I think, the totality of science tells us that this is the right antigen and that we should be protective. The challenge for me then shifts to how do I ensure I have enough cases to be able to demonstrate that as quick as possible? And I think that’s a function of being able to conduct a Phase 3 trial that’s large enough, but more importantly that actually goes and vaccinates people who are then at risk for getting disease in the ensuing months. Because if I vaccinate a whole bunch of people, it doesn’t matter how many, if there is no circulating virus in the places that I chose to vaccinate, then, we won’t have the cases and it’d be a long time before we know.

So, I think really, as I look forward, I think this -- these data to-date take off the table the risk of not being immunogenic, or the risk of the antibody type being wrong? No, it works and you see demonstration of neutralizing activity. So, I think the major risk, as I look ahead is just operationally being able to demonstrate clearly that there’s safety and efficacy in a large randomized trial. So, we’ll get there. It’s just -- it’s really a question of time.

Our next question comes from the line of Cory Kasimov from JP Morgan.

Cory Kasimov

Hey. Good morning, guys. And really great to see this latest, very encouraging step. So, two questions for me as well. First, can you provide additional details around the systemic grade 3 safety events that were seen at the 250 dose? And was there any evidence of this in lower dose cohorts, even sub grade three? And then, secondly, how much do you want to see to select for that go forward dose in Phase 3? Will this be coming from -- will this information come from Phase 1, since you’ve -- now including the 50-microgram dose, or is it going to be based preliminary Phase 2 data as well? I guess, what else is left to finalize that decision? Thank you.

Tal Zaks

This is separate grade 3 for sort of your typical solicited adverse events. I think, it was a case of fever. We had some muscle pains, a headache, fatigue. Among those symptoms is what you see, they were all gone by the next day. And there are sort of a typical solicited adverse reactions for vaccines. We didn’t see anything that we didn’t expect, frankly. You do see some grade 1s and 2s. We haven’t reported the exact numbers. You’ll see that all come out in the table, but nothing surprising and nothing that we believe would prevent one from fully developing and deploying a vaccine.

What additional data do we expect prior to Phase 3? I think it’s going to be the totality of the data from the Phase 1. It’s going to be the emerging safety -- the very initial safety profile from Phase 2 to just confirm safety profile. And I think that’s it. We’re talking a matter really, at least before we hope to be launching the Phase 3. There will continuously be data coming out of this Phase 1. And of course, we will do our best to accelerate the learnings we have from the emerging Phase 2. I also think it’s important to continuously look at the assays, their performance and continue to characterize and standardize what convalescence sera is, so that we’re all comfortable with the choices that we’re making here.

Cory Kasimov

Okay, great. Thank you. Good luck with the ongoing work.

Tal Zaks

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Geoff Meacham from Bank of America. Your line is now open.

Alec Stranahan

Hey, guys. This is Alec on for Geoff. Thanks for taking our questions. One question for me. In the Phase 1 study for CMV, neutralizing antibody titers were around 10 to 40 times that of sera positive patients. And for the COVID-19 Phase 1, it seems to be much lower. So, could you provide some color around this, and what it means in terms of conferring protection, particularly since the patient staging an active immune response may yield higher titers than what can be assayed in convalescent plasma? Thanks.

Tal Zaks

Thanks, Alec. Let me try and answer that. I think, the seven [ph] comparators, we look at the data is that at the 100-microgram after the boost, we far exceed what you see in convalescent serum. The confidence intervals do not overlap. I think at the 25-microgram, as I described were already at that level. I think, the relevance for me here is the convalescence sera, we’re still, only with a few months of history from this disease. So, we’re talking about convalescent serum that were obtained at one to two months after disease, which is sort of their peak. So, I think, it’s an appropriate benchmark. I think, CVM is a different story, because CMV, you’re talking about a chronic latent infection and these are antibodies that people live with them constantly. So, I don’t -- I think you’re coming apples and oranges here.

Your second question, I think is the one that everybody’s sort of wrestling with, which is okay, what level are you shooting for and what is protective? And as I said, I think that determination is going to be a function of a full quantitation and standardization of the assays in convalescent serum and seeing more data as it relates to the preclinical models. What do I mean by that? Well, if you look at this mouse study that we described, so after a prime and a boost as a dose that completely protects the animal, we see neutralizing activity that is same as what we’ve described here after a prime and a boost. But, one of the salient points is that at that dose in the mouse, after just the prime, the mouse was already protected.

And so, I think we’re getting a comfortable margin here to know that we’re at the right level that one needs to be in to protect people. I think, the question is going to be okay, how much higher above that do you want to have a margin of safety?

Alec Stranahan

Great. Thanks. And congrats on the progress.

Tal Zaks

Thank you, Alec.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of our Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer. Your line is now open.

Hartaj Singh

Great. Thank you for the questions and all the progress. Really kudos there, Tal and Stéphane. Just taking a step back. One of the things that I think some investors are struggling with is how quickly Moderna has moved. I think, Moderna has been pretty transparent about how they’re moving quickly. Stéphane, if you can take a step back and maybe talk a little bit about how the platform, all the manufacturing investments you’ve made, the personnel there that you have, have gotten you to a point where you could essentially do in one year that normally takes 5 to 10 years? Of course, pandemic and regulatory authorities are being more helpful. And then, secondly, how this new sort of approach, using this platform approach with this investment and all the pre-clinical work you’ve done across all the modalities could also help in different modalities in Moderna?

Stéphane Bancel

If I think about kind of how did we get there, how could we go from the sequence in January to -- I mean interim Phase 1 data in May, green light from the FDA in May and saying that we believe our path is to start a pivotal Phase 3 in July? I think there are maybe five things that come to mind. The first one is of course the platform. Messenger RNA being an information molecule, we could not have done that without the technology, like in a recombinant live attenuated virus technology for us, the fact that we are really dealing with an information platform that we can move directly from the genetic information or virus and literally drop that into a vaccine cassette from the sequence of a virus, I think, it’s really a unique feature that creates extraordinary leverage and the growth effect.

The second piece form me is that this was not the first vaccine. I think, there’s been a lot of question we’ll have asked ourselves, a lot of scientific unknown process, unknown in manufacturing, but I think one of the place where we’ve lucky but we were prepared for it is developers got the nine vaccines in clinical trials for that. And so, we had been actually doing vaccines, first in human for H10 flu virus December 2015, that’s more than four years ago before we started 1273. And as you can imagine and we’ve been working couple of years on the science and CMC readiness for manufacturing on vaccine.

We always keep on running. We keep on working. The teams in the science develop new lipids, more potent mRNA construct, and on the process side, Juan and his team keep on inventing new processes, making from the process better yield more potent mRNA. And as you know, we will never stop. We still believe we’re in the early days of mRNA science. We still believe we have a lot to run and we still believe we are the best Company positioned in this space to keep growing and keep learning and keep making better and better products.

The factors that enabled us to move very quickly is that we were prepared because we had been working with NIAID, [indiscernible] development on the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, which is another corona, which as you can imagine, in those few hours, when we saw the sequence of SARS-CoV-2 and the team had to really analyze and understand which protein to pick, how to grow at developing the vaccine. Those are of course fundamental decisions because if you get this wrong, then the vaccine is not going to work.

We were of course natively informed by all the work that has been done by our teams and NIAID over the last couple of years. So, they’re also very important. I think it might have been a very different situation, if we had never worked on the coronavirus in the past.

The fourth point is Norwood. As I’ve said many times, and I won’t stop repeating it, because I believe it is a competitive strategic advantage of a company, having our own manufacturing facility from raw materials to shipping vials to clinical trials, having on teams who understand the process, who can make judgment about decisions is really fundamental. If we had that contract manufacturers, we could never have been so fast, because, one got to call, four or five CMOs around the world and the chance they all had an empty slot for us, waiting was of course very same. And so, being in Norwood, with our own team on equipment, on facility, allows us to tell the team this is very important, this one needs to move through the system much faster than usual, and people knew the importance of this as virus was spreading, all determination just grew stronger with the day.

And the last thing for me is the team. We’ve been very fortunate over the years to assemble a team across the Company. I’m not talking only about the executives, the entire Company. A team of scientists, engineers, physicians, women and men who I think believe in the mission of the Company. This is once in a lifetime opportunity that we have in our career, to be able to collectively together, figure out how to be the new technology that could help so many people. And I think today, the Company’s nine years old, it is getting to a place where all those pieces are coming together. It’s more of a network effect of all the investments we made of the science, of what was done before, that got us prepare for this moment. Now, many of us wished we already had a big manufacturing plant where we could have -- be able to make 20 million or 50 million doses in a first month from January; that could have been amazing. Unfortunately, this caught us a bit too early in Company’s history. But, this is what I think has made this opportunity unique.

And to your second question, I think the read across the platform is going to be extremely valuable, both internally in how we think about study design, how we think about translating products from preclinical to clinical. There are a lot of learnings. As you can imagine, this is a very special moment for the Company. And if you look at this at a more global basis, assuming we start in July as planned in our Phase 3 for 1273, we have not yet shared the size of the study because we have to discuss and align with the FDA as everybody can appreciate. But, this is going to be a large study, because as Tal said, the biggest risk of a study is the effect rate and how quickly are we going to get enough people infected to get to efficacy data? Well, one of the ways to solve for that is you just have a lot of people enrolled in the study, because they are just not.

And so that is going to enable us to get a very big safety data available, going to benefit all the vaccine programs. And then, the question, because so far, if you look at this, we have said we are in 18 to 55 years old, 55 and 70, 71 and above. There are still a lot of the population that we have not talked about yet. That might be accelerated through a Phase 3 study. And this would be of course extremely valuable across the platform. So, I think -- I hope this answers both of your questions.

Hartaj Singh

Great. Thank you, Stéphane.

Our next question comes from the line of Yasmeen Rahimi from Roth Capital Partners.

Yasmeen Rahimi

Congrats, team, on the amazing progress. And thank you for your tremendous dedication for working on this incredibly urgent matter. Two questions for you. The first question is, can you share with us what was the median age of the cohort that just read out? Did you look at age dependency on neutralizing antibodies and immunogenicity data? And maybe some color on reasons for moving forward with the 50-microgram dose group, and the new cohorts of the Phase 1 study? And then, I have a follow-up. And thank you for taking my questions.

Tal Zaks

Hi, Yasmeen. Thanks for the question. It’s Tal. I don’t have data yet on the median age, or any of those other analyses. These, I think are things that we’ll be looking in due course. I think the salient point for age is going to be very deliberately testing the immunogenicity in older and elderly adults, which is part of the Phase 1, as has been amended by the NIH.

You asked about the reasons for moving forward in the 50. I think, as we described, we think the Phase 3 dose is going to be somewhere between 25 and 100. The question is how much of the margin do you want above already exceeding the median convalescent serum. And with that in mind, the Phase 2 is really meant to expand the safety database and enable us to start the Phase 3. So, that’s why we have amended the Phase 2 instead of 100 and 250 to be 100 and 50. There’s no reason to go higher. But, it is important to continuously expand our understanding, both of safety, tolerability, and eventually immunogenicity of the dose range that we think is the relevant one for Phase 3 and eventual deployments.

Yasmeen Rahimi

Thank you. And then, another question is, can you shed some lights in regards to maybe the level of viral load reduction you saw in the challenge model, or to an extent to the T-cell responses in the mouse model? And thank you again for taking our questions?

Tal Zaks

So, when you look in the mouse models, I think, the relevant organ where you want to see decrease in viral replication is the lungs. Right? That’s where the virus causes its pathology. And there, we see complete elimination of viral replication at the dose that we described that has the same level of neutralizing antibodies.

I don’t have any T-cell data yet to share. I would make two observations. One, whenever we look across our platform, whether it’s preclinical or in clinical trials, we do see strong T-cell activity. And you would expect that based on the fundamental scientific principles of how an mRNA vaccine works, because it teaches the body -- body’s own cells to make the protein from within the cell. And that’s how you stimulate T-cell responses as well. It is not a recombinant protein.

The other element is when you see such a strong, what we call that amnestic response with the boost that is you mount immune response faster and stronger when you boost that tells you that you’ve got T-cell help, that’s how the immune system works. You have a collaboration between T-cells and B-cells to stimulate the second response to happen quicker.

So, I think based on places where we have other data, based on the fundamental science and based on the magnitude and kinetics of the immune response that we see here, I have little doubt that we are listening T-cells. -- measuring T-cells is a tricky thing, especially in clinical trials, and often is not very useful as a way to either predict immunity or find a correlate of protection. And so, we’re really focusing here on the antibody assays as the relevant measures of what we’re achieving.

Yasmeen Rahimi

Thanks again.

Tal Zaks

Thank you for the questions, Yasmeen.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Alan Carr from Needham & Company.

Alan Carr

Congratulations on your progress. Tal, can you go into a little more detail about the target group to be enrolled in Phase 2 and Phase 3? You mentioned at risk. Have you and government agencies come to any conclusions on which groups, maybe it’s by age? And then also, can you give us an update on manufacturing capacity, and do you think you’ll be entering into more production agreements? And then, really, what sort of production effect do you think you’ll have towards the end of the year? Thanks.

Tal Zaks

Thanks, Alan. Let me take the first question, then I’ll defer to Stéphane if he wants to take the second one. The Phase 2 is still subjects that we anticipate not being at risk, at least as far as the local epidemiology of the centers where we are going, although that’s, of course very hard to predict these days in the U.S., and it will have both adults and older adults. The expectation for the Phase 3 is that we will enroll people at risk, we will enroll people at risk, both based on their age, based on their co-morbidities and based on their occupations and other sort of parameters that put people at risk.

I think, the goal here is to have a fairly large trial that will look across different ways of how one defines that risk and leave some of that decision making to the local investigators who understand their local population better. But, the exact discussion on what that would look like from a protocol perspective and then in real life, I think is still ongoing between us and the NIH and FDA. I think FDA has an expectation that the Phase 3 trial will indeed include people at risk and will include a population that would be representative of the population where we ultimately expect to apply this vaccine and of course that should include everybody.

Stéphane Bancel

Thanks, Tal. This is Stéphane. Let me take a step back to the manufacturing capacity question and whatever I miss, I’m sure Juan will add to it. As we said in the past, we are currently scaling up our manufacturing capacity as far as we can. Partnership with Lonza helps to be able, assuming a 50-microgram dose to potentially get to 1 billion dose per year. And as you understand, we are basically expanding from the Norwood plant, which was our only manufacturing capacity before the Lonza partnership, to enabling GMP suite at Lonza with new CapEx, new teams, and so on.

And so, the way to think about it is a ramp. It’s a ramp between Norwood, which was not kind of not fully staffed and without the process of a larger scale that we think we can get to everything that we’re working on as we speak. So, the way to really think about it, I think, is that in terms of monthly output. And so, as we said in the past years, monthly output is going to start obviously making millions of doses a month going to tens of millions of doses per month, and just keep ramping that number, until we get to a 1 billion annual run rate on a monthly basis. And that’s how you want to think about it.

So, it’s going to take several quarters obviously to get there. But, the team is already working really hard, working now. As we said one is transferring the process to the Lonza, entire plant in the U.S. as a first step. We are going to start making product there in July. So, we’ll give you more updates as time goes by. There are so many moving pieces right now, because we are sure that Juan and his team are highly aware that every additional million doses will make a big difference in many people’s life. And so we will make sure, while not compromising quality, because of the product that we’re injecting people’s, so quantity is priority number. While not compromising quality, the team knows the role they have to play to protect a lot of people. So, we’ll get as much as we can out of the system.

Alan Carr

One last one, Tal, with respect to animal models, what do you think is -- is there a best animal model for respiratory infections? You’re using mouse one here. But, what are your thoughts on that? Is there -- might we get -- you mentioned, there’s more animal models in progress?

Tal Zaks

Sure. Please go ahead, Stephen.

Stephen Hoge

So, Alan, thanks for the question. I think, the answer is always virus specific. And because this is such a new virus, we just don’t know. We don’t have enough information to say which particular models are most predictive. There are several under development. Obviously, you start with rodent. And there are also primate models that have been put in place. Our intention is to test in a pretty broad set of models. So, eventually across most of them, just to confirm the activity of the vaccine, and its potential to generate protective immunity in these models. But, I don’t think we have a clear sense of which one is going to be more or less predictive. Obviously, the most encouraging thing to find will be that across any model, across primate and rodent models that we are able to show the sort of protective immunity that we showed today or that we announced today in just the rodent.

Our next question comes from the line of George Farmer from BMO Capital Markets.

George Farmer

I wanted to talk about the difference between immunogenicity and neutralizing antibodies? I guess, the two aren’t necessarily the same. At what point do you get comfortable with whether immunogenicity is actually predictive of the generation of neutralizing antibodies? Are we there yet? And, is it necessary to keep on doing these kinds of high-risk assays on patients to determine such?

Tal Zaks

Hi. George, it’s Tal. Thank you. The short answer is yes. I think we’re there. In other words, there is -- in people who are looking at it, there’s a clear linear correlation between total binding antibodies and neutralizing activities. I think that’s true. Once you cross a threshold, we’re clearly here at or beyond that threshold with the data that we’ve described. I think, the one caveat is that these assays need a certain level of qualification and standardization before we can just use binding as they correlate. So, there are several assay coordinates that are being developed. There’s the neutralization assay. There is a print, which is looking at production of plaques. That is the one that’s most complicated, but, the gold standard, because it’s a live virus and it’s the full viral lifecycle. There is -- on the other end of the spectrum, just measuring antibodies, which is what we’re describing here. In the middle, there’s something called this pseudo neutralization assay, which is where you develop a pseudo virus, one that has all the components necessary to bind and get into a cell but don’t have a replication cycle, are not dangerous to work with. And you can adapt these to high throughput.

There’s work ongoing by many labs to correlate all of these assays, so that the simplest one and the one that’s most high throughput can be put to use to develop a correlative protection, a surrogate of protection, a way to actually be able to say, yes, if you achieve this, then you should be protected and make vaccine development ultimately easier.

So, I think to summarize my question, I think we’re there in terms of the confidence we have that the antibodies we’re listening are the right ones. I think there’s work to be done to standardize these correlations so that the simpler assays can be adopted for more high-throughput use.

George Farmer

Great. And then a couple more. Recognizing the urgency of developing a vaccine, what is the rationale for layering Phase 2 and Phase 3, so close together? I mean, don’t you need to get some sufficient information out of the Phase 2 trial before comfortably starting the Phase 3? And then, also, how do these -- how does the potency of this vaccine compare to what you’ve seen with the CMV vaccine?

Tal Zaks

Yes. So, two good questions. I think, the Phase 2 was envisioned with two goals in mind. Number one was to substantiate the safety, at least in the initial month or two of what we are proposing to take into Phase 3 in a larger number than just 15 subjects per dose level before you go and vaccinate thousands. I think that’s a reasonable expectation from the agency, and that was always the number one driver to do this Phase 2. Even if the timeline is a bridge, it is still some information that’s relevant that I think makes us all more comfortable.

I think, the second reason to do the Phase 2 is that it will allow us to substantiate and better quantify the immune response. And in a world where our understanding of the immune response continues to evolve as to what is relevant and how much is relevant, there’s a potential down the road that the Phase 2 with 100 subjects now per arm with very tight air bars, will give us confidence as to the level of antibodies that is then relevant as measured both by standardized assays on standardized convalescent serum and animal models that the scientific world is developing and will feel is predictive of what’s likely to happen in people. And so, the Phase 2 continues to increase our data. Even as the Phase 3 is launching and ongoing, I think Phase 2 will generate data that is relevant for continuously increasing understanding of what it is we’re trying to achieve here.

George Farmer

And relative to CMV vaccine?

Tal Zaks

Yes. So, I think, the dose here, if you do the math of the CMV vaccine, remember CMV has six different mRNAs in every construct. So, if you take a look of -- at 180-microgram of our CMV vaccine, which was near the top end of the dose. I mean, the highest dose we’ve tested was 300. And you divide that the mass by 6, then you realize that the per antigen level in any one of those constructs was between 30 and 50-microgram at the highest doses that we’ve tested. And here we’re talking about 25 to 250 of just one antigen. So, that’s one way of thinking about it. Of course, that is not all of biology. The every construct is going to get translated and expressed, depending on the biology of that construct and that mRNA and the sequence, the promoter, everything else that goes into it. So, it’s not a one to one, but at least it gives you sort of a rough sense of a ballpark estimate of what we think -- where we think the potency of this vaccine lands relative to others that we have been developing.

Our next question comes from the line of Jonathan Miller from Evercore ISI.

Jonathan Miller

I guess, I want to ask more about neutralizing the antibody levels and talk about in convalescent sera. And I understand that you’re not giving numbers yet. But when we look at convalescent sera, we see huge variability in the reported levels of neutralizing antibodies. You’ve spoken a little bit about the need for standardization of those assays. But I just wanted to clarify, when you say you you’re at or above those median levels, are you using a particular reference or a particular source that’s already been published or is that internal data taken from patients that hasn’t been published yet?

Tal Zaks

Yes. Thanks, Jonathan. That’s an excellent question. These are internal data that have been generated by our collaborators at NIAID.

Jonathan Miller

And just looking at convalescent sera, broadly speaking, you’re not thinking about -- for instance the FDA and NIAID has put out guidelines for the use of convalescent sera as a therapeutic which has minimum bars for expected neutralizing antibody titers. Sometimes that seem much higher than what we see in the broader population, but you’re just talking about observed in the broader population of recovered patients?

Tal Zaks

That is correct. Although I would note that NIAID does put that bar of sort of their monoclonal antibody control. And if you look at where we get to at the 100-microgram, post-boost, we’re well above that level as well. So, if that helps you visualize the graphs, then we’re above there.

Jonathan Miller

No, absolutely. And we look forward to seeing in that published. I was also going to ask you a little bit more about cellular responses. You said you haven’t gotten that data? I think I was confused. Have you not gotten that data from the animal models? Did you have any data of cellular responses in patients yet or are we still waiting for that?

Tal Zaks

We’re still waiting for that. I’m not sure to what degree we actually expect to see cellular responses in the clinical data. It’s easier to play around with that in the non-clinical models. I personally find in the clinical trials that these are complicated finicky assays that really for an antigen like this and a disease like this, I don’t expect them to add that much of a significant information as it relates to vaccine development. They’re always reassuring to see but you can deduce their presence based on the first principles that I alluded to. And I struggle to see how that data is actually informative to concentrate vaccine development frankly.

Jonathan Miller

And one final one, as you talk about the amendment to the Phase 2 with the new doses being 50 and 100, as opposed to going up to 250. You still get a little bit about wanting to get as many doses as possible out of the manufacturable stock. And that makes perfect sense to me. But, you also said that there was dose dependency in effect observed across those doses. Do you see a delta in first dose efficacy? Obviously you don’t have boost data that -- in prime efficacy between 100, 250-microgram and how big is that?

Tal Zaks

That’s a very astute observation. The answer is yes, we still see a delta to the 250. I think that delta pales in comparison to the bump you get with a boost, and that’s why we’re comfortable with dose we should be able to go much slower.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Geoffrey Porges from SVB Leerink.

Geoffrey Porges

A few short questions. First, Tal, could you talk about -- do you have any information about the number of epitopes that you’re seeing antibodies develop to and a little bit about the isotypes, I presume it’s like IgG? Secondly, in your conversations with regulators, could you give us a sense of what duration of safety you’ll need to see in vaccine subjects, both in Phase 2, obviously, you’re moving quickly to Phase 3, but particularly in Phase 3? And do you envisage needing to give longer term reboosting, particularly if the virus isn’t circulating and providing any natural boosting? And then, lastly, Stéphane, could you give us a sense of your -- whether your expectations are that this vaccine will be profitable for Moderna, because a number of your competitors are talking about giving product away, but obviously, if you’re at 1 billion dose level? Just wondering how you’re talking to investors about what that profitability might look like, or whether it should be profitable?

Tal Zaks

So, Geoffrey, this is Tal, let me take your first three questions. A number of epitopes, we haven’t mapped it yet. Isotypes, this is total IgG. We’re talking about duration of safety, I think in Phase 2, we expect just a preliminary prime-boost to get a sense of a tolerability as enabling to get into Phase 3. I think, the duration of safety for Phase 3 will be your typical vaccines. It’ll be a total follow-up of I expect a year or two. And I would make a distinction between safety and tolerability. You get a good sense of the tolerability just up to seven days after the dose. You don’t expect anything after that. Safety is of course something that you monitor for a longer duration. I think, I expect the agency is interested in seeing as long as the safety, as is reasonable to follow these people, given the size of the trial that we anticipate to launch and the fact that it will be the largest and first such experiment for our platform.

Longer term reboosting I think is a good question. I don’t think we have any idea today, either what natural infection gives you in terms of long-term immunity, let alone what a vaccine would do and how relevant waning immunity over the course of months and years is to a pandemic that may or may not circulate. So, great questions. But, our entire history on the relevance of anything having to do with your ability here is no longer than four months since the start of following subject, certainly in the U.S., maybe five in China.

So, these are all good questions that we will need to collect data on. But, I think your prediction here is as good as mine. Let me transfer your last question to Stéphane.

Stéphane Bancel

So, as we said in the past, we have not finalized our analysis on pricing. As you said, we moved so fast in January, we are being usually focusing on the clinical plan, and Tal and his team have done a remarkable job, and on the manufacturing plan. Because trust me, it was not part of the business plan to be adding a line of sight on how we’re going to make even 100 million dose for 2020 -- 2021, not even talking about 1 billion. So that has really been our focus and will remain for the coming weeks.

We want to do a detailed analysis of value. When you think about the healthcare costs and healthcare system, we must understand the value of the vaccine. And when we have this analysis done and then we will of course share it with our investors and analysts.

Geoffrey Porges

Great, thanks for the answers. I appreciate it.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jim Birchenough from Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Jim Birchenough

Hi, guys. Congrats on all the progress. A few questions, maybe just starting with the preclinical data in mouse model. So, SARS-CoV-2 doesn’t bind very well to the ACE2 receptor. And I know you referenced a modified virus. But could you speak to the binding affinity to ACE2 with the with the modified virus? And then, did you look for any other areas of infectivity upper airway as an example? And then, I’ve got a follow-up. Thanks.

Stéphane Bancel

Ben, [ph] do you want to take that one?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, sure. So, this is done with an academic collaborator with the NIAID, the work I’m describing is theirs. They have modified the SARS-CoV-2 virus, particularly receptor binding domain. So, there is good infection of mouse ACE-2 receptors, have demonstrated that. And so, it’s the negative control in the study. You obviously have a viral infection, both in the lower respiratory tract and the upper respiratory tract.

I think we looked at a range of dose levels across that study. And I’ll wait for the data to come out but we did see suppression of our replication both in the upper airway and lower respiratory tract. Our primary focus though, as Tal described is what’s happening in the low respiratory project. That’s the disease that causes COVID-19 as opposed to sort of just nasal replication and things like that. So, the assay itself, at least the negative controls, give it a high degree of confidence that it’s replicating a good productive infection in the mice, and that the vaccine is able to completely eliminate our replication in the low respiratory tract and the lungs.

Jim Birchenough

And then maybe just on the clinical side, just in terms of confidence in these results being replicated in older adults, is there anything to reference in your CMV experience that would suggest you can get to immunogenicity that’s comparable in older adults to younger? And just wondering, a bit of a controversial area, but challenge studies. Is your sense that that’s going to be difficult to pursue and you feel there’s enough infection out there to really conduct an appropriate Phase 3 study? Thanks.

Tal Zaks

So, the older adults, let me just say that where we have experienced, which was I think our first RSV program, we did not see a difference between older adults and adults. So, we look forward to carefully seeing the results here. I’m sorry. Your second question?

Jim Birchenough

Just in terms of regulator appetite for a challenge study…

Tal Zaks

Oh! Challenge study. Yes.

Jim Birchenough

Yes. And just whether there’s an enough infection out there to do inappropriate Phase 3.

Tal Zaks

Yes. I guess, what you’re seeing me is having a bit of a foreground block there. The issue with the challenge study, as I see it is three-fold. Number one for us, by the time it ever gets established, it will likely be irrelevant. I mean, we’re about to launch Phase 2 and it’ll be in an efficacy trial I think before anybody that to launch a challenge study. So in number two, on the fundamentals of it, the challenge study, if you read sort of the expert opinions and people are continuously looking at this. It’s not going to replace our ability -- or the need, I’m sorry to do a safety and efficacy trial for a very simple reason. A challenge study not going to give a good enough sense of the efficacy, because you’ll be measuring vaccine’s ability to limit very minimal disease in relatively healthy people, where what you really want to know is that the vaccine can eliminate really severe disease in older people and people with comorbidities. That’s really the benefit that we hope for vaccine to do. And so, your confidence that the vaccine can do it -- let alone your confidence that you have the right dose, I think it’s going to be very hard to extrapolate from a challenge study. And your sense of safety of the vaccine is also going to be very hard to extrapolate from a limited number of subjects in a challenge.

So, I don’t think it’s really possible to get the full assurance of safety and efficacy from a challenge study. And if it doesn’t eliminate the need to do an efficacy trial, then at least for us, the benefit that our development would obtain from putting people in harm’s way, I don’t think I’ve wasted the risk for those individuals.

Now, all that being said, if the right institutions develop and qualify and set up the ability to do such a challenge study and regulators believe that such information would be materially useful to and understanding of our vaccine, then of course, we would consider it, but I don’t think that is the case today.

Thank you. At this time, I’m showing no further questions. I would like to turn the call back over to Stéphane Bancel for closing remarks.

Stéphane Bancel

Thank you very much everybody for being with us today on the quick notice and for your excellent questions. We look forward to talking to you in the coming days. And just to remind you, our next big rendezvous is on June 2nd where Stephen, Melissa and the team will share with you all the new things we’ve been working on the science. It will be a very exciting day. Speak to you soon, and stay safe. Thank you.

