It has significant potential to generate strong shareholder returns, and the volatility priced into options can help you take advantage of that.

Carl Icahn has dramatically increased his stake in Occidental Petroleum. That's not surprising when you take a closer look at the company.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) is a large pure-play oil company that has had a difficult time since the company's poorly timed Anadarko Petroleum acquisition. Since mid-2018, its share price has dropped by more than 83%, wiping out almost $60 billion in shareholder value. Despite that collapse, Carl Icahn added more than $800 million to his Occidental Petroleum stake, increasing it to more than 15% of the company.

As we'll see throughout this article, Occidental Petroleum's impressive assets, along with the recovery priced into the bonds, mean that now is a great time to jump into the equity.

Occidental Petroleum - Oklahoma Mineral Rights

Occidental Petroleum COVID-19 Response

Occidental Petroleum has responded to COVID-19, a major threat to the company's business after it assumed significant debt and financial obligations in its Anadarko Petroleum acquisition.

Occidental Petroleum COVID-19 Response - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum has responded heavily to COVID-19 as a result of its significant debt load. The company has identified $1.2 billion in operating and corporate cost savings. Additionally, the company has managed to cut its dividends to preserve cash, while also cutting its capital spending by 50%, saving itself $2.5 billion for the year.

As a result, Occidental has managed to lower its 2Q 2020 domestic operating expenses to $6.25 / barrel. That's a result of the company's significant investment in capital earlier on, and it means for the rest of the year, as the company needs cash, it should be able to utilize this. It produces >1 million barrels / day.

That means that the company's low operating expenses mean the potential for billions in annual cash flow to put towards its expenditures.

Occidental Petroleum Decision Summary - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum will see significant cost savings from its asset portfolio. The company will see significant capital savings and has achieved massive capital synergy. Lastly, its well-planned cash generation, cash, and credit facility will each add billions to the company's financial portfolio. We disagree with it, but Occidental's preferred dividends will save cash.

We will discuss the company's financial situation later on, however, it has made a number of impressive decisions in this regard.

Occidental Petroleum Financial Portfolio

Occidental Petroleum has an incredibly strong financial portfolio to handle the worst-case aspects of the decline.

Occidental Petroleum Debt Portfolio - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

It has no debt due in the remainder of 2020. However, Occidental's real immediate term issue is that it has $11.1 billion in debt due from 2021-2022. For reference, that's almost as much as the company's current market capitalization due over the next 3 years. It is focused on rapidly increasing FCF to handle this.

Occidental has $1.0 billion in cash and cash equivalents and is focused on significantly increasing FCF. If the company minimizes operating expenditures, and cuts expenditures, it can maximize FCF in the immediate term. The company's operating expenditures + capital requirements (at $2.5 billion / year) cost it ~$16 / barrel.

That means Occidental can earn $15 billion in FCF / barrel. That's ~$6 billion / year. That's more than enough to cover its debt, although the production won't be growing.

Occidental Petroleum Bond Market Forecasts

However, Occidental Petroleum also has other opportunities worth paying close attention to.

Occidental Petroleum Bonds - FINRA Markets

Occidental Petroleum originally saw bond markets panic off of the oil crash from their originally quite high price. That pushed the yield on the company's 30-year (2048) bonds from 4.2% towards the double digits as investors initially panicked about a bankruptcy for the company. Effectively, the debt markets were pricing in a bankruptcy.

The debt markets have started to realize they're wrong and the company's debt prices have rebounded by almost 50% from their lows. The last traded yield on these 30-year bonds was 7.6%. That's not spectacular, but now, or with a little more recovery, it's enough to make the capital markets open to the company.

It's also worth noting that these are on 30-year bonds - the company can achieve a better yield on 5- or 10-year bonds. However, this, combined with Occidental's FCF improvements, should be enough to get the company over its 2021-2022 debt hump. It's also worth noting that with potential markets reopening, the company will be able to use asset sales to improve its finances significantly.

Occidental Petroleum 2020 Guidance

Occidental Petroleum's future success is based on the company's guidance.

Occidental Petroleum 2Q 2020 Guidance - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum has shared its guidance for 2Q 2020 The company anticipates production to remain strong at roughly 1.37 million barrels/day (more than 100 million barrels across the quarter) with production costs at a mere $6.25/barrel. It will earn $80 million in pre-tax income from OxyChem as an add-on.

However, disappointingly, Occidental's marketing and midstream assets will have significant losses. The company is seeing $330 million in pre-tax income from this. It should separately see strong cash flow from its Western Midstream investment to help support the business. Overall, the company's cash flow should remain strong.

In fact, even counting interest expense, taxes, and capital expenditures, Occidental Petroleum should be FCF positive for the quarter. That will enable it, in one of the worst COVID-19 related quarters, to make progress on 2021 debt. That improvement will enable the company's share price to recover significantly towards previous levels.

A modest recovery in oil prices could mean a 5+ bagger for shareholders as the company recovers to previous prices.

Corporate Raider Status

One other aspect worth discussing here is Carl Icahn's status as a corporate raider and what that means for shareholders, should he choose to shake up the board. There are several things we want to discuss here.

First, Occidental Petroleum has adopted a poison pill to effectively prevent Carl Icahn from gaining control of the company and firing this board. We personally feel that, for the majority of times that it happens, poison pills are a poor idea that don't benefit shareholders of the company. Rather they're a technique by management to protect their jobs - a management that has made numerous mistakes in the past several years.

Second, Carl Icahn has a reputation of being a corporate raider versus a long-term value investor. Specifically, entering companies and making short-term movements to extract short-term value. The poison pill makes that more difficult, however, it's tough to argue that if Occidental Petroleum's management was replaced, the company's stock wouldn't appreciate significantly. That could cause short-term volatility and support Occidental Petroleum's stock in the near term. That simply helps accelerate shareholder returns.

Occidental Petroleum Risks

Occidental Petroleum's significant risk is quite obvious - it's that oil prices could remain significantly lower for longer.

In fact, investors can view Occidental as a leveraged play on a recovery in oil prices. In the event that prices recover to their pre-COVID-19 highs, the company can easily become a 5 bagger as it recovers to its previous stock price. Alternatively, if prices remain low, the company has a significant debt yield that means a bankruptcy risk.

COVID-19 has shown that there are significant risks and uncertainties in the oil markets that can happen at any time. However, oil markets have always bounced back from significant declines, and there's no reason that this time will be different. The company, as a leveraged bet on the recovery that's always happened, has significant potential.

Additionally, Occidental still has multiple avenues to support its financial position and has some of the lowest-cost assets in the Permian Basin. These things make it a great investment opportunity.

Option Investment Recommendation

For those looking for a unique strategy to invest in Occidental Petroleum, we recommend using an options-based investment strategy.

Occidental Petroleum Option Chain - TD Ameritrade

The above image shows Occidental Petroleum's option chain for options with a January 2021 expiration date. The company is currently trading at just a hair under $14/share ($13.8/share). Investors, instead of investing today, can sell a batch of 100 cash secured Puts for a midpoint price of approximately $4/share.

In that case, one of two scenarios will happen.

The first is that the company's share price recovers to above $14 by January 2021, something that we feel is actually quite likely. In that case, investors will keep their $4/share for a $14/share investment after 7 months. That's an annualized yield on your cash of more than 40%. It's an incredibly high cash yield.

Alternatively, the company's share price goes to <$14/share. In that scenario, you get your stock at $10/share. Not only is that a mid-single digit yield post dividend cut, but it's an incredibly good price for an investment with significant potential. That makes that a great way to take the chance to invest in Occidental Petroleum.

Conclusion

Occidental Petroleum has seen Carl Icahn dramatically increase the size of his stake. That's not surprising when you take a closer look at the company and the risk-reward proposition that it offers to investors. Specifically, the company has taken dramatic steps to improve its cash position, and with no maturities in 2020 and low operating expenditures, it should be able to do just that.

The bond markets are already pricing in Occidental Petroleum's intelligent decisions, and the company's bond yield and access to the markets have both improved significantly from their March lows. Going forward, the company has significant potential to generate shareholder rewards. We recommend taking the opportunity to invest at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.