I think that Southwest, compared to the average of all other airline stocks, is a better bet for risk-seeking investors.

The company has shown pricing resilience, it has become used to dealing with crises lately, and it remains one of the best-capitalized airlines.

Despite the severe challenges faced by the airline industry in 2020, I believe winners will emerge from the ashes. In my recent airline sector study, I concluded that Southwest Airlines (LUV) was perhaps the best airline stock to own amid a period of high uncertainty.

I stand by my beliefs, even though the second quarter is likely to be the most painful in the history of commercial aviation. Today, I review three of the key reasons why I think that LUV, compared to the average of all other airline stocks, is a better bet for risk-seeking investors.

(Image Credit: USA Today)

Pricing power

Let's get back to basics for a moment. In order to be competitive, low-cost airlines offering limited service and convenience to their customers need to be more aggressive on pricing than legacy carriers. To maintain their competitive edge, these companies need to focus on keeping cost of operations low in order to make up for lower revenues produced.

In the new COVID-19 reality, costs are unlikely to lower much, if at all, especially because the sector has been traditionally very lean already. Revenues, on the other hand, will suffer from lower occupancy rates caused by onboard social distancing. That leaves airlines with one key lever to pull in order to protect margins: pricing. The more a carrier is able to maintain or increase fares, the better-equipped it will be to deal with the challenges ahead.

Southwest and Alaska Air Group (ALK) were the US-based airlines that maintained the most pricing power in 2019. The graph below depicts per seat passenger revenues by airline. While past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results, I find it encouraging to see Southwest's 3.2% increase, despite the issues it faced last year with the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from multiple reports)

Track record of dealing with crises

Take a look at this quote from Southwest's CEO Gary Kelly:

Our front line employees have truly risen to the occasion dealing with 20,000 flight cancellations. They certainly have a hard time completing their mission without a plan. They have worked grueling hours, they have improvised, and they have really, really delivered.

This quote seems like something that would have been said about the COVID-19 crisis. Instead, the executive's remarks were made in July 2019 about the operational disruptions caused by the grounding of the MAX aircraft.

Operating in the face of crises, although lesser ones, has been Southwest's "modus operandi" as of late. Yet, the company managed to produce impressive operational and financial results in 2019: slightly better load factor (i.e., occupancy), higher per seat revenues, and modestly higher diluted EPS.

Once again, past performance does not guarantee future success. However, I believe that Southwest is heading into the 2020 downturn better prepared than its peers. At least, it is the most likely one to have a plan in place to handle the new crisis.

Plenty of liquidity

Lastly, if it all fails and the sector undergoes a deep and painful downturn, I see Southwest as one of the better-capitalized airlines to operate in the red for longer. As of the end of 1Q20, I estimated that Southwest was the Big Four US carrier with the longest runway ahead: 384 days of liquidity left. That number is more than twice higher than that of American Airlines (AAL).

The chart below depicts net debt as a percentage of total assets by airline as of the end of the first quarter. Once again, Southwest Airlines stands out for having the best-looking balance sheet in the sector. Quality, by the way, is exactly what I would favor most in the current environment of higher risks.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from multiple reports)

I use an approach that favors predictability of financial results and broad diversification when choosing stocks for my All-Equities Storm-Resistant Growth portfolio. So far, the small $229/year investment to become a member of the SRG community has lavishly paid off, as the chart below suggests. I invite you to click here and take advantage of the 14-day free trial today.



Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.