The Children's Place: Still A Lot Of Questions

This greater than 100% move from the low results in strong relative performance, too much in relation to some peers.

This is despite apparently strong online sales and the fact that COVID-19 only impacted the quarter for about half the time period.

The Children's Place (PLCE) has captured my attention in these challenging times. Late March I concluded that there was no place to hide. Shares fell like the rest of the market, actually have posted far larger declines just like a good deal of apparel and retail-related stocks.

In February, I called the company and management another poster child of ill-timed share buybacks. This was most certainly the case as the company actually incurred some leverage in the process of these buybacks.

Shares peaked at $150 in the autumn of 2018, less than two years ago, still traded at $70 in February, and traded at lows around the mid-teens halfway March and early April, before recovering to $35 here and now.

An Update Following First-Quarter Sales numbers

When I looked at the outlook for the company in March, the COVID-19 crisis was in full swing as shares were trading in the high-teens at the time, and the general market was trading at far lower levels. Amidst that panic, the company posted its annual results with sales down 3.5% to $1.87 billion, driven by a combination of negative comparable sales growth and actual store closures.

With operating profits down 14% to $96 million, operating margins came in at mid-single digits, as the company still squeezed out net profits of $73 million, equal to $4.68 per share.

I concluded that such earnings performance would not be replicated in 2020, yet found a silver lining and that is that nearly a third of sales were derived from digital channels, although I wondered what the outlook was for equity holders. I noted that net debt of $102 million (ex-lease liabilities) looked reasonable with EBITDA totaling $170 million, yet incurred losses in 2020 and lower EBITDA numbers would imply that leverage ratios would shoot up, the question is just how much.

While that situation is far from ideal, my main cause of concern was that of capital allocation as the company upped buybacks last year and actually spent $1.25 billion on buybacks over the past decade, with shares acquired at an average price of around $100, marking a great destruction of value of course.

The Outlook, What Happened?

Trading at $18 in March, I noted that the market value had shrunk to less than $300 million as the company would resort to cost-cutting, boost online sales and had room to draw another $150 million on its credit facility as well. I noted that $5 per share in earnings power (rough approximate for 2019) might never be seen again, not just given the crisis but given the structural headwinds seen to the industry as well.

Not seeing an immediate floor, I concluded that after a 90% move lower from 2018 highs, it arguably was too late to jump on the short bandwagon, as excess volatility did and still does allow for profitable (pair trading) ideas in the industry these days.

The first-quarter preliminary results, and the accompanying plans and comments, are comforting to investors. The first quarter ended on May 2nd, indicating that about one and a half months of the quarter, a real impact from the crisis was seen on the numbers.

First-quarter sales fell 38% to $254 million. Online shipping went up very strong and 85% of stores enabled store-shipping by the end of the quarter, with digital sales up 400% in the first two weeks of the second quarter as well. Further good news is that stores will open in ten states by May 19th.

At last, the company provided an update on the balance sheet, ending the quarter with $72 million in cash and $235 million outstanding on its facilities, with another $125 million remaining. This indicates that net debt jumped by $61 million to $163 million, not necessarily an indication of the losses as working capital movements could be quite large as well in such an environment, of course.

Current Thoughts

Fast-forwarding about two months in time, a lot of good things have happened, including that certain states are opening up and stores are allowed to slowly be opened for business again. This is positive for the company, in combination with more credit available and conversion to online shopping, although a near 40% revenue decline is hard to swallow, with the country only being on lockdown for about half the quarter.

With shares having doubled over the past two months, the move seems to make sense given some upbeat news, although the extent of the true margin picture is not yet known. Additionally, the net cash burn of $61 million is not just 100% losses but probably includes a sizable inventory/working capital component as well.

At the same time, I realized that shares have rebounded a bit stronger compared to some other retailers which makes them a relative outperformer in recent weeks, although the company has a little less debt and better developed omnichannel and e-commerce operations compared to some of its peers. Hence, I still aim to trade around the shares in pair trades as further relative outperformance might make me lean short against a basket of other retail names which have not enjoyed a similar move from the lows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.