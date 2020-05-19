Despite a solid dividend yield, we think that in a moderately downside case it could be cut, and would prefer to look outside Evonik and chemicals for uncovered resilience.

However, a decline in industry related to a recession could be worse than imagined, and Evonik's debt load gives us some pause, especially since the valuation provides little margin.

Chemicals are taking heavy hits in the COVID-19 environment. Although lock-downs are lifting, we are in a recessionary environment where a U or L-shaped recovery is expected in important industrial markets like oil & gas, automotive and basic materials. Companies like Solvay (OTCQX:SVYSF) which also have an unfortunate aerospace exposure, will be suffering on all fronts as factories need to be closed to match depressed demand, and utilisation rates need to be managed across the industrial asset portfolio.

Evonik (OTCPK:EVKIF), on the other hand, should fare better with its nutrition and care exposure, which accounts for a substantial proportion of its income. Although some of Evonik's end-markets should remain resilient, we still think that investors would be wise to wait for cheaper prices, as a recessionary environment will still have an impact on some of its businesses. Since the dividend is an important attraction for investors, and since Evonik's debt load is substantial compared to peers', the income proposition could be at risk if the post-COVID world is even less accommodating than expected. We think that there are more aggressive picks in chemicals, like Arkema (OTCPK:ARKAF), that although weaker in terms of income proposition, might be better to bet on within the vulnerable chemicals space.

PeroxyChem and End-Markets Fine

The PeroxyChem acquisition for $640 million was not too badly timed. Peroxide products are performing pretty well in most product portfolios because of resilience in the pharma, pulp & paper and wastewater treatment end-markets. Another point on the M&A side is the disposal of its methacrylates business. Timing was lucky on this one as end-markets for methacrylates like automotive, construction and dental (deferred medical costs) are going to be suffering substantially for a quarter or two.

More broadly, as PeroxyChem only accounts for 5% of revenue, the nutrition and care business, which is around 33% of Evonik's EBITDA, is likely to stay entirely stable throughout the duration of the crisis. This is because end-markets like animal and plant care, food as well as medical applications are likely to stay rather robust as they are markets supported by essential or at least undisrupted household expenditures.

Hoped For Lower Valuation

Despite definite resilience in 33% of income, and slight offsets in other segments like peroxides and crosslinkers as well, a lot of the revenue (around 50%) is still pretty exposed to the incoming downturn. Vulnerable markets include oil & gas, construction and automotive, large end markets for all sorts of performance materials and chemical intermediate products as well as for the resource efficiency segment. With the added concern in petrochemicals businesses that the product spread might decline due to a faster recovery in crude oil than end-products, further pressure should be worried about in these businesses in Q2 and Q3 as industry makes its slow recovery. We should expect minimal profits from performance materials and substantially weaker performance in resource efficiency, which is the biggest margin contributor.

Given that forecasts are hard to make at this time for any sort of cash flow analysis, consider some of the comps for Evonik. Evonik clearly has the highest multiple, quite a bit higher than Eastman Chemical (EMN), which we think is reasonable given that it's more resilient, since Eastman is dependent on Advanced Materials as well as end-markets within additives and functional products. It has no segment like nutrition and care to protect it. Nonetheless, given Evonik's substantial debt load of around 50% of its EV and substantial enough exposures in resource efficiency and performance materials, the business is not entirely without pressure. At a multiple similar to what it paid for the PeroxyChem business (10x EV/EBITDA), where active oxygens are likely to be resilient, Evonik's downside exposures seem to be underappreciated by markets and thus not particularly attractive from a value point of view.

Risks and Concluding Remarks

We think that the stock price is supported by the current guarantee of dividend payments. If this were to be reduced, and it tends to be more readily in European companies, the price would fall. Given that this would only be the case in the event that there is substantial weakness in the business, the price's depression might persist for a while, although becoming more attractive. Nonetheless, the dividend above 6% is reasonably well covered for now, and if you're optimistic about how the company might manage a decline in its weaker business lines, it provides a nice income proposition, however no margin of safety in valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVYSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.