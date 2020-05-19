NuVista Energy: Hedged For The Future

As the oil & gas sector has been beaten up from all sides during this global pandemic, finding the companies best fit to not only survive, but prosper, is the challenge at hand. NuVista Energy (OTCPK:NUVSF) (or NVA.TO on the TSX) is one of my top picks in the industry.

NuVista is an oil and natural gas company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Note: All prices are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

(Source: Company Presentation)

How Hedged Is NuVista?

Being a commodity-based company, there is always going to be a tie between the price of oil and how the company performs. What most companies will do to lessen this blow and drop the volatility of their exposure is a hedge on the commodity. When the prices of these commodities fall and looking for companies best-positioned to deal with the crisis, one of the most important things to look at is the hedge book.

For Q2-Q4 2020, roughly 10,645 barrels per day of condensate & oil production are hedged. This position is made of swaps at a floor price of $72.11 WTI on 6,360 barrels per day, and 3-way collars and put spreads with a floating +$12.84 WTI per barrel on 4,285 barrels per day. This hedge will continue to pay off big time as long as oil remains low.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Looking at gas, roughly 131,120 Mcf/d of April to October 2020 natural gas production is hedged at an average floor price of $1.96/Mcf. This roughly equates to a 72% hedge position. For the rest of this year, 0% of the total gas production will be exposed to AECO spot prices. Looking at 2021 and 2022, only 5% will be exposed to AECO spot prices respectively. NuVista's rolling hedging program and financial basis hedges will continue to diversify price exposure, setting the company up for success while markets figure themselves out.

(Source: 2020 Q1 FS and MD&A)

Looking above, we can see that the hedging program was successful to the tune of $70.0 million, compared to a total loss of $64.2 million for the comparable period of 2019. As volatility in the commodities increases, so does the potential impact of unrealized gains/losses on earnings. This was seen in both Q1 for 2019 and 2020. From 2015-2019, NuVista's hedging program has realized over $150 million in gains.

There is no question that if commodities continue to see poor pricing, the company will start to feel further effects as hedges run out. But I am very bullish that both oil & gas will see more stable pricing once the pandemic ends and life returns to some sort of normal. How long that takes is the question at hand. As of now, NuVista is in a good spot to take advantage of the market we find ourselves in based on its solid hedge book.

Insider Buying

Something to always look for when a stock appears to be down and out is how much insider buying/selling there is going on. Taking a look at NuVista, we can see below that there was a lot of insider buying around the bottom on March 18th/19th. On this list, we see the CEO, CFO, COO, Chairman of the Board, and other members of the board. This is the kind of conviction you want to see from a management team. They are riding the wave with the rest of us.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

What Does The Price Say?

Taking a look at the technicals, right away we can see a very similar pattern found across multiple stocks. That is the ascending triangle as shown below. What we are looking for is the stock to begin to trade in a very tight range near the point (this is where we are now) and break out one way or the other. Typically, I would wait for the stock to move one way or another, but I already have a long position in the stock. If the stock can break out, I would look to add. I would advise against starting a position now simply because of the downside risk. As the stock is under $1.00, every penny lost adds up pretty quickly when it comes to percentage loss. Use fundamentals to find the stocks, and allow the price to advise when to buy.

Note: All charts will be of the Canadian listing, NVA.TO. The US listing is NUVSF. This is simply due to the average volume on the TSX being much higher.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The positive is that the 200-day moving average is currently in a position to catch the stock if this heads down. The 200-day moving average is typically a very good technical indicator, and as you can see below, it has caught the price action quite well. We can see that there was some solid support late in 2019, and then that support turned to resistance and the stock has fought the moving average leading up until April 17th when the stock pushed through, and it successfully retested a couple of days later.

(Source: TC2000.com)

My current stop on the remaining shares I have is placed at $0.70. This is almost exactly where the 200-day moving average is currently sitting. The resistance we saw on the decline in the stock price in early April was very important. The stock could have easily kept sliding south or consolidated there for quite some time. What we saw was the price continue to fight the moving average, finally winning the battle. This now can be used as future support until it is broken again.

Now, let us look at what could be coming down the pipe. Ideally, the price breaks out of this range and fills the gap we saw in March up to the $1.56 range. There is not a lot of resistance once the $0.91 line is broken. The stock could move rather quickly. This was a $3.20 stock in January of this year. While I have no expectation or timeline as to when it will get back to that level, I am a firm believer the stock continues to be on sale at these levels. If the stock breaks to the downside, it is most likely we get to the 200-day moving average ($0.70 ish) and then potentially down to $0.50 if that does not hold. Looking below, I have outlined the bottom we saw in mid-March. I do not expect the stock to come back to these levels, but if it does, I will be backing up the truck!

(Source: TC2000.com)

Full disclosure, I have been long NuVista (NVA.TO) since $0.44 in late March in my Canadian account. I have trimmed my position, but I continue to hold 67% of my original position with the stop at $0.70.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, NuVista Energy is set to survive and thrive in a poor situation. It does not pay a dividend, so cash flow is much easier to manage. The company will do what it takes to survive this low price environment. Its hedge book is very strong moving forward, and insiders are confident the stock will move higher. Pay attention to the price action over the next few days, and if the stock breaks out, this is a stock that could be a multi-bagger by 2022. Stay safe out there!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NUVSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.