With its high debt levels, not only is the financial health of the company questionable, but the dividend is also at risk.

So far, we covered several companies form several different industries in this series. From companies that are hardly affected at all to companies that might see huge revenue declines. In this article, I will analyze the mining company Compass Minerals International (CMP), which I have written about several times in the past, most recently in December 2019. And while Compass Minerals is one of those companies hardly affected by COVID-19 or the recession, we have to take a closer look to see if this high-dividend company is a good investment right now.

(Source: Pixabay)

All these articles will follow the same structure and focus on four different aspects that seem to be very important right now:

Impacts from COVID-19 - I am trying to analyze how COVID-19 as well as the measure and political decisions (lockdowns, social distancing, closures, etc.) will affect the business model. Impacts from a potential recession - As a global recession seems to be inevitable, I will also analyze how a recession will impact the business model. Solvency and Liquidity - In turbulent times, debt levels, solvency and liquidity are especially important, and we are therefore taking a closer look at the balance sheet. Intrinsic Value Calculation - Although I included a potential recession in the near future in almost all calculations and considered a declining free cash flow, COVID-19 might call for an update of the intrinsic value.

(Source: Author's own work)

Impacts from COVID-19

On May 5, 2020, Compass Minerals reported first-quarter results, and considering these turbulent times, the results are quite satisfactory. Total sales increased from $403.7 million a year ago to $413.9 million this quarter. Gross profit could also increase from $72.6 million last quarter to $87.3 million this quarter. And the bottom line - to be more concrete, diluted net earnings per common share - increased from $0.22 the same quarter last year to $0.80 in the first quarter of 2020.

(Source: CMP Investor Presentation)

When looking at the three different segments, we can not only see that Plant Nutrition North America and Plant Nutrition South America could report positive operating earnings again, but all three segments could report growth compared to the same quarter last year.

When looking at the salt segment, the average price per ton for salt increased from $75/ton a year ago to $81/ton, but sales volume decreased. The highway deicing sales decreased from 3,543 thousand to 3,104 thousand tons, and in consumer and industrial from 551 thousand to 469 thousand tons (in total, sales volume declined 13%). This leads to a revenue decrease of 6%, but operating earnings could increase 9% in the last quarter. Plant Nutrition North America as well as Plant Nutrition South America could both increase revenue, with North America reporting 63% growth and South America growing 9%. But the average price per ton declined in both continents.

During the earnings call, Kevin Crutchfield pointed out that many of the products and services can be seen as essential and critical for other industries:

Our company has a privileged set of assets that produce an array of essential mineral products for critical industries. Our rock salt helps keep people safe on wintry roadways and is a critical input for chemical and industrial products. Our mechanically evaporated salt is used for commercial food production, water care and animal nutrition. And our specialty plant nutrients support the growth and yield of healthy crops and ultimately food security. In total, these products remain essential and demand for them has been relatively consistent during the crisis.

So far, Compass Minerals did not have to lay off any employees or enact wage reductions. The employees in the United Kingdom are also receiving their full pay while the mine there is idle. And due to the fact that most of the products are essential, we should not expect a huge negative impact due to COVID-19. As eating is such a basic necessity, agriculture is extremely important and the plant nutrition business is a supplier for the agriculture industry. And highway deicing (to take an example from the salt business) is also essential - even if only a few people are on the road due to shelter-in-place orders or a full lockdown (people still need to get to work).

However, it is difficult to estimate if the pandemic in Brazil might have a negative effect on Plant Nutrition South America. As I write this, Brazil has more than 180k confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the country therefore has the 6th highest number of confirmed cases in the world and about 13k deaths so far. And it is problematic that president Bolsonaro still seems to deny the seriousness of the crisis, and the daily growth of cases in Brazil is not slowing down with about 10,000 new confirmed cases every day.

Additionally, Compass Minerals lowered its guidance a little bit and decided to tighten especially the EBITDA guidance to reflect the current expectations a little better.

(Source: CMP Investor Presentation)

Impacts from Recession

Despite lowering the guidance, management also pointed out during the earnings call that Compass Minerals performed quite stable during past business cycles. And the performance during recessions is the next important aspect we are looking at, because the recession will also have a huge negative impact on many industries and the companies operating in these industries.

Compass Minerals is a very cyclical company, and therefore, sales and earnings fluctuated quite a bit. But the cycle Compass Minerals is going through is not the same as the typical business cycle. The cycle is affected, for example, by weather conditions (as this is influencing the demand for highway deicing salt). Despite these fluctuations, we are looking at the performance of the company during the last two recessions - as we did with all the other companies.

When looking at the recession following the dotcom bubble and the years between 1999 and 2003, Compass Minerals could increase its sales every year aside from 2000, when sales declined from $523.2 million the previous year to $502.6 million. In the following year (2003), the company could increase its sales about 20% to $600.6 million. Looking at the earnings per share for this period doesn’t make much sense, as the number of shares fluctuated quite heavily in the years before the IPO, from 498 shares in 2000 to 3.2 million in 2001 and 32.5 million in 2003. But when looking at net income, the fluctuations were also huge. In 2000, Compass Minerals had to report a loss of $468 million, but in the years 2001 to 2003, the company was profitable (with net income fluctuating between $8.3 million in 2002 to $34.2 million in 2003).

When looking at the years during the Financial Crisis, we also see fluctuating sales. In 2009, sales declined from $1,168 million in 2008 to $963.1 million. Net earnings per share (as well as net income) were rather stable during this period - the number fluctuated between $4.45 in 2011 and $4.92 in 2009, with the other years (2008 and 2010) being in between.

Financial Health

One aspect that could cause trouble for companies is the declining revenue as well as declining net income. But not only the income statement could cause problems for companies, but also an “unhealthy balance sheet” with potential declining asset prices and/or high debt levels. And especially the combination of declining cash flow and high debt levels as well as banks being hesitant to grant new credits could become very problematic.

And while the wide economic moat (due to the mines at good locations as well as the deep water port) of Compass Minerals has led to a high level of stability for future cash flows, the debt levels have always been problematic in the recent past and a reason for investors to be rather cautious.

When looking at liquidity and the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, Compass Minerals could improve its position. In the same quarter last year, Compass had only $34.7 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet and could improve the amount to $109.8 million on March 31, 2020. This increase was probably due to $228.6 million in net cash provided by operating activities (an increase from $128.4 million in the same quarter last year). This high amount was in part due to a $55 million IRS refund, but Compass Minerals could also generate a 35% increase in cash flow from operations versus the first quarter of 2019.

While liquidity improved a little bit compared to previous quarters, it is still not perfect, and when talking about solvency, we should also be very careful. The positive news is that Compass Minerals could decreased its long-term debt from $1,363.9 million in the same quarter last year to $1,253.7 million on March 31, 2020. Short-term debt also decreased from $52.1 million to $40.1 million. But as stockholders’ equity also decreased from $529.6 million a year ago to $361.5 million, the D/E ratio is currently 3.58 and therefore rather high. When comparing the outstanding debt to the operating income of about $170 million in the last four quarters, it would take about seven and a half years to repay the outstanding debt, which is extremely long and reason to be worried.

However, the good news is that Compass Minerals International has only moderate sums of debt to repay in the next few years (2021 being the highest with $75 million). And it is not before 2024 that the company has to repay a huge amount ($270 million) in debt. For the end of 2020, liquidity is expected to be between $225 million and $250 million.

(Source: CMP Investor Presentation)

Compared to last year, the financial health of Compass Minerals has improved a little bit, but the high debt levels still remain a problem, and due to the high debt levels, interest rates and limited cash which is available, the dividend still remains at risk.

Dividend

Compass Minerals is currently paying a quarterly dividend of $0.72, which is resulting in an annual dividend yield of 6.6% and in annual total payments of $100 million. And when considering the limited available cash (about $110 million) and the fact that the company won’t generate more than $150 million in free cash flow this year, $100 million in dividends is quite a lot. I still consider a dividend cut (or suspension for several quarters) as a likely scenario, but I am more optimistic right now that Compass Minerals can keep its dividend than I was during the last quarters.

Compass Minerals is paying a dividend since 2004 and could increase its dividend every single year until 2017. Since then, the company has had to keep the dividend stable at $0.72 per quarter.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

But even forgoing dividend increases since 2017 could not prevent a payout ratio about 100% since then, and paying out more than a company is earning as net income is neither sustainable nor healthy. While the dividend is quite nice to have, I would not buy Compass Minerals for the dividend, as the risk of a dividend suspension is still high.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

The final buying argument shouldn’t be the dividend anyway, but the question whether a company with a stable and durable business model can be bought for (or even below) its fair, intrinsic value.

For most companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha, I can calculate an intrinsic value by assuming a free cash flow for the ongoing year (for example, by using the company’s own guidance, looking at the free cash flow last year or in the last four quarters). For the following years, I often use growth rates (either the same for every single year or different numbers for different years) and try to estimate what the free cash flow might be. I know, that this is far away from being perfect and probably never reflects reality, but estimating the free cash flow for the future years (or till eternity) correctly seems like an impossible task, and we therefore have to use shortcuts and have to simplify. That model and calculation works best when the company has stable results and stable growth rates and high levels of stability and consistency, and I usually try to search for such companies.

Compass Minerals is an exception to that rule due to the above-mentioned cyclicality. And it gets especially difficult as the company has to rely on weather conditions, and it is impossible (at least for me) to predict the weather during the next few winters or on how many days it will snow. Nevertheless, we have to try to calculate an intrinsic value and somehow reflect that cyclicality in our model and calculation.

For 2020, management is expecting about $135 million in free cash flow (midpoint of guidance - see slide above). Despite management always pointing towards improvements in the years to come (with lower capital expenditures), I would also assume a free cash flow of $135 million for 2021 and then assume an improvement till 2023 ($200 million). From 2025, we assume that we see a cyclical decline, and free cash flow is going to $0 in 2027 before it improves again. For perpetuity, we assume 4% growth. This leads to an intrinsic value of $52.72, and I am quite aware that these numbers are random. It is just my best estimate, and I am trying to reflect the cyclicality of the business. It is really difficult to say whether free cash flow will peak at $200 in a few years and then go to zero again or if it will fluctuate between $175 million (peak) and $50 million (trough). But whatever the correct numbers may be, I would assume that CMP is undervalued at this point. In order to reflect the high levels of uncertainty, we use a margin of safety of 25% in case of Compass Minerals (which should also correct for the uncertainty about free cash flow assumptions). When calculating with these numbers, we get a preferred entry point of $39.54, and it seems not unlikely that CMP will drop below $40 again.

Conclusion

While Compass Minerals as a business is not really affected by COVID-19 or the recession we are in right now, it is still a cyclical business dependent on external factors (like the weather conditions, for example). We should not really be concerned about huge negative effects on revenue as well as earnings per share.

Data by YCharts

But we have to be a little concerned about the company's high debt levels, although the financial health improved a little bit recently. Year to date, Compass Minerals declined about 33%, while the S&P 500 declined only 13% in the same time, and the reason for this underperformance is probably the high debt levels that might create a problem for the company and might lead to a suspension of the dividend in the quarters to come.

(Source: Author’s own work)

Stay safe, stay healthy, and don’t panic!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMP, NVO, TGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.