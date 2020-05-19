Pipeline companies such as Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Kinder Morgan (KMI) and MPLX (MPLX) are very well covered by Seeking Alpha contributors, drawn in by their compressed prices and substantial dividend yields. With recent announcements indicating these yields are being sustained, there is even more interest. However, we think that investors attracted to pipeline companies' toll-road economics should consider players less vulnerable to shale oil viability. We think a superior investment in the COVID-19 environment is Snam (OTCPK:SNMRF) (OTCPK:SNMRY), a well-known Italian player with a strong footprint in Europe with both better counterparties and more reliable economics for dividend investors. In fact, Snam has the most extensive transmission network among European peers and greatest natural gas storage capacity. It is also one of the main regasification operators in Europe. For its high-quality earnings and diversified portfolio of projects in areas less vulnerable than the Permian and Bakken, we think that it is too good to pass up while at a discount.

Q1 Results

The company reported a knockout quarter compared to other more beleaguered companies because it is completely insulated from the COVID-19 real economic impact. Based on Italy’s regulatory framework for gas transmission, the maximum annual decline in revenues is losing 0.33% of its 2019 top line due to some commodity-related revenue. For Q1 it saw increased EBIT due to a rise in regulatory tariffs and through an ongoing cost control programme.

(Source: Snam Q1 2020 Presentation)

Although gas prices, like all commodities, are taking a dive in this environment, by virtue of being a regulated utility, this will not impact its performance. What's more is that its projects for new pipelines are proceeding well, with construction sites still active albeit at lower the maximum capacity.

Snam has continued to show excellence in the management of its portfolio, adding value through cost minimization efforts using drone surveillance to monitor the majority of its grid. Moreover, Snam already has started to invest in what we consider the next energy revolution led by hydrogen. In a medium/long-term scenario, we expect a key role of hydrogen in the energy mix due to its strong energy economics with respect to other renewable energy alternatives. Snam's pipelines have passed initial audits certifying them as capable of transferring hydrogen, with its storage assets possibly demonstrating the same flexibility.

International exposures

Snam’s investments aim to facilitate the European Energy Union network integration and to promote natural gas as a key pillar of a sustainable energy mix. Through its international subsidiaries, it operates in Albania (AGSCo), Austria (TAG, GCA), China (Snam Gas & Energy Services Beijing), France (Teréga), Greece (DESFA) and the United Kingdom (Interconnector UK). Snam is also one of the main shareholders of TAP (Trans Adriatic Pipeline), a project that is supported by the European institutions and seen as a "Project of Common Interest" and a part of the Southern Gas Corridor. Currently, TAP is under construction (> 94% complete at the end of March), on track for Q4 2020 completion.

(Source: Snam FY 2019 Results)

Strong returns from investments in Europe with >10% average cash return on investments to date make it no wonder that the company has consistently outperformed acquisition budgets. Moreover, its international portfolio of pipeline assets, connecting primarily to residences, are usually agnostic to any specific gas producer, insulating it substantially from counter-party risks related to the commodity crisis.

Even the TAP pipeline which connects gas producers in Azerbaijan to Europe, is more limited in counter-party risk due to its superior break-even price to shale oil producers. Finally, if hydrogen becomes the fuel of the future, its investments into making its assets hydrogen-friendly eliminate the even more remote risks of traditional energy products becoming obsolete.

Debt

Some US-investors might be skeptical about its debt exposure, as pipeline companies are very levered with Net/debt EBITDA often greater than 4x. Snam has a strong liquidity profile covering more than 24 months maturities leveraging on new 700mln term loans at zero cost closed in March. Unlike US pipelines which usually run on take-or-pay contracts, Snam's revenues are entirely regulatory. So similar to electricity transmission grids like Red Electrica (OTCPK:RDEIY), its debt financing is optimal when substantially fixed-interest, 75% to be exact, at costs of debt only slightly above the 1% mark, indicating a better liquidity profile than its own Italian government by about 0.4%.

(Source: Snam FY 2019 Results)

(Source: Snam Q1 2020 Presentation)

Conclusions

Markets are in turmoil due to real economic reasons. COVID-19 is likely to have not only a dramatic impact now, but a lasting impact on the world economy. However, with market turmoil come clear opportunities. Regulatory utilities traded down along with everything else in the sell-off; although the company recovered, it still has no reason to be below COVID-19 highs except for higher equity risk premiums, which is a spurious reason to de-rate a stock whose fundamentals have not changed. From pre-COVID highs, its price has declined more than 20%, indicating a 25% appreciation opportunity together with its 6% intermediate dividend return. (Source: Google Finance)

US investors might like to bet on companies like EPD or ET for their high-quality of earnings. However, even though they have some assurances of payment if clients go bankrupt due to take-or-pay clauses, they do rely quite a lot on shale oil drilling and their byproducts like NGLs. If it becomes nonviable for any reason to drill for shale, most US pipeline assets become far worse positioned, and their ability to maintain utilisation rates and their current tariffs would decline if additional terrestrial transfer costs became the status quo. That is why we prefer Snam, which has regulated utility economics and is mainly focused on residential transmission either from low-cost gas producers, if any specific producer at all, by simply moving gas from ports to cities. Moreover, with the long-term risk of dominant commodities changing somewhat mitigated by having made hydrogen investments, Snam is well-positioned both now and into the future as a valuable and cash-generative utility for dividend and value investors alike.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNMRF, SNMRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.