The company’s Z-Score is just 1.155, which implies that it is under a lot of stress.

It was expected that fossil fuel companies would get roasted by the COVID-19 disruption, and Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) was no exception. Its coal revenues fell by a massive 33.9% to $314.6 million in Q1 2020. The company has decided to work at reduced levels and temporarily idled production in its Illinois Basin mine. The slowdown also has led to a drop in its expenses, but that is moot because what matters to investors is growth, not cost-cutting.

This sector is under very heavy stress, and here is an analysis of ARLP’s finances and prospects in 2020-21.

The COVID-19 Disruption

The virus disruption has just about started, and it seems that it will penetrate deep and hit us hard. Unless a vaccine or effective treatment is developed, it will continue to drag down demand. If the virus grows in ferocity after the recent re-openings, we may get locked in longer than estimated, and the demand for fossil fuels will take another knock.

Projected Prices and Demand for Fossil Fuels

ARLP derives 90% of its revenues from coal (p. 91) and the balance from oil & gas royalties and transportation - so my focus is on coal.

Carbon Tracker estimates coal generation to fall between 6.8% and 20.3% in 2020 year on year because the demand for power will decline. Even the 6.8% decline - which represents an optimistic scenario - is the largest in recent history. Coal prices had been falling since late 2018 and have been shoved further downhill by the pandemic.

While coal prices recovered marginally in May 2020, the low year-on-year prices and falling demand will continue to put pressure on producers. Consumption in the power and industrial sectors has also been falling for some time now and has gotten further pushed over by the virus.

Financials

Given the troubled times faced by the sector, I did a quick Z-Score check on ARLP’s TTM numbers and got a score of 1.155. A score of less than 1.8 suggests that the company faces significant risk.

That said, ARLP has planned to shore up cash by suspending distributions in Q1 and Q2 2020 and by cutting expenses by $100 million in the whole of 2020. Well, it will get some breathing space, but its prospects depend on how long the disruption lasts.

Some long-term contracts that ARLP has entered into contain provisions that allow the buyer to renegotiate prices or suspend purchases or terminate the contract. Losing any buyer can hurt the company badly in this fragile period. Moreover, the company depends on a few customers (p. 35) for a significant percentage of revenues.

As of March 31, 2020, ARLP has $673 million in long-term debt and cash of $29.6 million. The company is now in an all-hands-on-deck mode as demand and price for coal continue to fall, and utilities are saddled with high stockpiles.

Summing Up

My call is to avoid ARLP. I don’t want to be bearish on it because it has crashed from $20.60 in April 2020 to $2.89 in May 2020. Hammering it at this stage is like trying to extract juice out of a boulder.

The company faces significant headwinds in 2020, and a turnaround can happen when the world gets back to normal and demand for coal power surges to new highs. There’s another X factor - many nations may start switching to clean energy after the disruption clears. However, any turnaround or a switch to clean energy will take a very long time. And as you’ve heard - in the long run, we’re all dead.

