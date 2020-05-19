Call It A Crisis Of Leadership: Deutsche Bank Stands To Gain From A Clear And Effective Government Response

The coronavirus pandemic has magnified the effect that leadership can have on countries and companies around the globe. Given the current fragile state of the world, I recommend investing in companies where you trust both the company CEO and government leadership on the company's home soil. Valuation should also be a concern, as investors should always try to get the best bang for their buck on any investment. My current investment in common shares of Deutsche Bank (DB) checks off those 3 boxes.

For starters, the leadership provided by the German government in implementing wage subsidies quickly has helped stabilize its economy. It is also counting on the country's biggest banks to implement the strategy of providing loans to individuals and businesses. Deutsche Bank is in a great position to benefit from these policies, and the bank's Q1 earnings call detailed areas where that is already taking place. CEO Christian Sewing and CFO James Von Moltke provided great detail regarding this progress. As the early chapter of this crisis put stress on financial markets around the world, this great leadership helped put my mind at ease while share prices plummeted. This allowed me to focus clearly on the details of the strategies implemented by these leaders, instead of the falling share price. The bank's role in the German government's clear stimulus strategy gives the stock more upside than its European and U.S peers, while still trading at less than a quarter of its tangible book value.

In this article, I will take you through some of the differences between the German and U.S. government response to this crisis, Deutsche Bank's role in implementing government stimulus, as well as briefly address the Bank's valuation and couple of key X-factors.

Disappearing Wages Don't Just Reappear

A decade of budget surpluses has allowed the German government to sustain a large percentage of its citizens' wages during the coronavirus pandemic. The government has also been one of the quickest and most efficient at providing wage subsidies to its citizens, and banks are playing a major role in the implementation. The government program known as Kurzarbeit is currently subsidizing 60-66% of lost wages due to a reduction in employee hours. This is incentivizing businesses to reduce hours instead of laying off employees. The number should also increase later to around 80%, with the passing of a new "pandemic law" this month. Unlike the US government, the German government is already planning to pass a new package next month to backstop the budgets of local municipalities. This will allow towns and cities to focus on meeting the needs of their citizens, without the added worries of future defaults.

Let's compare this effort to the clear lack of leadership at the federal level in the United States. So far, one stimulus check of up to $2,400 has been sent to most U.S. residents who qualify for the payment. If a resident only qualified based on their 2019 tax filing, the payment will only be received once the filing due July 15th has been approved. This $2,400 maximum payment is over $1,000 less than the median monthly rent in Manhattan, where I live. This also pales in comparison to the median monthly rent in many of the neighborhoods across the 5 boroughs of NY and the surrounding tristate area. There has also been a lack of certainty on which companies qualify for small business loans in the U.S., coupled by an unequipped online application system early on in the crisis, which could not handle the high volume of requests. This has kept many businesses from subsidizing wages with these loans, if they were even able to obtain the loan at all. These lost wages may now be gone forever.

It is important to understand that there can be no "V" shaped recovery in the US economy, if the only solution given to citizens and landlords is to defer mortgage payments and freeze evictions. That money will still need to be paid back down the road, which will negatively affect consumer spending and freeze new investments in assets like new homes. This will likely be a contributing factor to future bankruptcies of individuals and property holders, who will be waiting in vain for overdue payments from their rental clients.

Christian Sewing: The Unlikely Hero

The positive effects of the German Government's response are already helping the largest German banks. As one of the biggest banks in Germany, Deutsche Bank has an outsized reliance on the economic success of the country. According to the company's Q1 earnings call, 40% of all of Deutsche Bank's revenue is tied to the German economy. With the government subsidies that I already mentioned, along with the company's commitment to risk reduction over the last year, the bank has become a much safer investment. Heading into its Q1 earnings report, I came across many articles with quotes similar to the quote below from Reuters News:

Analysts as of last week had nearly doubled their expectations for Deutsche Bank's first-quarter and full-year provisions for credit losses compared with early March…

The analysts however were dead wrong.

During its Q1 call, CEO Christian Sewing expressed a lot of confidence in its current loan book, by only needing to set aside $506 million euros in loan loss provisions in Q1. This is one of the lowest amounts of any major European bank in the quarter.

One of the main reasons the bank was able to set aside so little is that the bank had already set aside 4.3 billion euros in reserves going into Q1 and was well prepared for a potential crisis.

When DB released its Q1 earnings, it announced its best quarterly beat in years. Its pretax profit of 206 million euros was so much higher than the consensus analyst estimate of a pretax loss of 269 million euros that I thought it was a typo at first. It was not.

After the Q1 release, some analysts focused on the drop in its CET1 capital ratio to 12.8%, as evidence that the bank just wasn't capitalized well enough to be able to set aside more for loan loss reserves. In response to this, I urge potential investors to read the company's Q1 earnings call transcript in full, to understand that the drop in the CET1 ration was an offensive and not a defensive move by the bank. This is because the German government also implemented a small business grant and loan program early in the crisis, which was clear and effective. In order to implement this stimulus package, the German government is counting on the biggest banks to process these loans and grants in order to stabilize the economy quickly. This means that Deutsche Bank will have an outsized share of the loan growth in Germany because of its size and scale. The grants are fully backed by the government, increasing the Bank's profit and customer base, without a significant increase in risk.

On top of that, the company decided to use the fact that its CET1 ratio was well over the required minimum, to take that excess capital and lend even further. It wasn't a surprise to me that the company increased its lending base during this pandemic. Here is a quote from CEO Christian Sewing during the Q1 call on this strategy of reducing the CET1 ratio:

Our January guidance of above 13% for the first quarter would have been conservative. Excluding the impact of COVID, we would have been at 13.2%, and this sound capital position gives us scope to continue to deploy resources to support clients in these challenging conditions. As we made clear in our release on Sunday night, it is our deliberate decision and Deutsche Bank's priority to stand by its clients without compromising on capital strengths. We kept our liquidity position strong at €205 billion comfortably above regulatory requirements, while providing an additional €25 billion in loans to our clients.

I am expecting that this move will improve the Bank's reputation among its clients tremendously during this crisis, which has been a major impediment to this bank for years. Desperate customers are so often turned away from banks at their time of need. The earnings call showed that CEO Christian Sewing saw an opportunity to play the hero, because of the government's loan guarantee and the Bank's room to maneuver because of its high capital ratio. The stress of applying for a loan and being turned away in a crisis is something that a person never forgets. These loans will likely build a new generation of loyal customers, who will not forget that the bank was there for them when it was needed most.

Another major factor in the bank's stellar Q1 results was because of the prior sale of its equities trading arm to BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF). When compared to peer results of BNP and the equities trading results of Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF), it's clear that this sale could not have come at a better time. The 537 million euro loss from this division at Societe Generale is almost identical to the amount that DB set aside for loan loss reserves in Q1, and shows the relative safety of DB now compared to peers during stock market crashes. As investors hunt for value and safety, the future looks brighter for a bank that has been negatively impacted from a lack of these two traits for years.

"Valuations are Nuts"

We have seen many headline quotes in recent weeks from investment legends that U.S. stock valuations are generally too high. In many indexes across U.S. sectors, I agree wholeheartedly. Valuation should always be a big factor in any investment thesis. In my prior article, I went into length about the price to tangible book value (P/TBV) of DB. That part of my thesis still stands, so I will only touch on this briefly.

While the S&P 500 in the U.S. rebounded to near record highs, European stocks seem to have been forgotten in the analysis of "overpriced valuations" in stocks generally. There are currently major default risks in many U.S. sectors, such as oil/gas and retail. Owning ETFs related to these sectors or indexes tied to the major U.S. averages such as SPY probably is a very bad idea right now. Future defaults and secondary offerings should send those indexes lower. In banking, European banks like Deutsche Bank are trading over 60% less than the P/TBV of some of their U.S. peers. The Stoxx 600 Banks Index as a whole is trading at 0.4 times its book value. The lack of leadership by the U.S. government makes owning shares tied to the major U.S. indexes extra risky, especially at these prices.

If you want to invest in stocks today, a company like Deutsche Bank is perfect because it is well-capitalized and trading at a low valuation. As the company confirmed that their tangible book value was little changed in Q1 2020 from Q4 2019 (now €23.27), you now have a lower share price and an extra quarter of information from the company's latest results.

X-Factors

Before closing, I briefly want to speculate on a few factors that could have positive and negative impacts on the bank. On the positive side, there may be a coordinated fiscal stimulus package from the European Union. This would be on top of the government stimulus provided directly by the German Government. I believe that the recent ruling by the German Constitutional Court against the ECB's bond-buying efforts, actually puts more pressure on European Finance Ministers to get a deal done. Any chance that the ECB's bond-buying program could be disrupted is too big for the Block to not take coordinated action. I believe that the passing of this potential stimulus package would be the major X-factor that pushes up the valuation of European stocks generally. Although I believe that there is enough pressure on governments to get this passed, the history of Nationalism in Europe shows us that a collective effort for the greater benefit to the Block as a whole is never a given.

A potential negative X-Factor is the bank's involvement in court cases related to Donald Trump's financial records. One cannot ignore the politics here, because there have been numerous instances of retaliation against witnesses that testified and/or submitted records against Trump. There are also blurred lines between the independence of the Justice Department and the Executive Branch under this administration. If the Supreme Court rules that Deutsche Bank must comply and submit Trump's records to authorities in these cases, the potential for retaliation through fines or sanctions against the bank cannot be ruled out. Although my hope is that CEO Christian Sewing continues to change the ugly culture that has plagued the bank's history, this is an example of the past continuing the nip at the bank's heels. When it comes to being a shareholder in DB, it's important to understand that this is part of the risk and the cost of doing business with any bank with a proven criminal history.

Things Are Rarely Clear Until It's Too Late

In March, the crashing stock market and uncertainties surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic were legitimately scary. As a DB shareholder, the leadership that I recognized early in the crisis from Chancellor Angela Merkel, combined with the progress made by the Bank through Q4, gave me enough confidence to hold onto my shares. That said, I only had a theory that the efficient influx of government stimulus would lead to growth of the bank's domestic lending base. After hearing the details from the bank in Q1 and listening to numerous earnings calls from other banks in Europe and the U.S., the leadership at Deutsche Bank now seem to be the smartest guys in the room. With the bank still trading at increasingly low P/TBV levels, I am aggressively buying more shares and close to my personal share count target (which I never truly thought I would meet). Although Q2 will be the most challenging quarter for almost every company in the world this year, this bank will get through it because of strong leadership from the German Government and the bank's officers.

With an estimated 73% of the bank's turnaround efforts already complete and the bulk of its prior guidance reiterated in the Q1 call (remarkable given the circumstances), the bright future of this company is becoming clear. Buying shares now is a bet on that future at a low valuation. This should reward shareholders with many multiples on their principal investment and future dividends when the bank's valuation normalizes in the long term. I recommend my current personal strategy of buying every share that you can afford at these prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.