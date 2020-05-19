Medtronic's intrinsic value is ~$80. I rate the stock Neutral at the current price of $99.

A cash dividend payout ratio of ~42% is very reasonable, and the company's balance sheet is healthy. Thus, its dividend is very safe.

(Source: Medtronic)

Investment Thesis

Medtronic (MDT) offers a secure 2.3% dividend yield with the potential for long-term capital appreciation. As of writing this note, the stock is trading at ~$99, and therefore, as I will illustrate, it is overvalued (if one hopes to outstrip the S&P 500 Index's performance).

Now, here's where there must be nuance in my assertions. If one only hopes to achieve steady dividend growth, then Medtronic offers a compelling value anywhere below $100. If one seeks to outperform SPY, then one should look elsewhere for "alpha".

The company's revenue growth is projected to be underwhelming; however, expansion into emerging markets brings hope to investors and expansion of operating margins should bring current investors hope.

I've predicated my investment thesis contained herein on a few factors:

Medtronic's dividend yield of 2.3% is extremely safe.

Its emerging market business segment is growing faster than its US business segment.

The company provides income certainty in an uncertain environment.

Even with tepid revenue growth, Medtronic has managed to enhance shareholder value via stable, rising dividends and a healthy dose of share repurchases. Moreover, the company's pristine balance sheet can easily finance its dividend payments even in an extremely uncertain economic environment.

The stock is currently trading above its intrinsic value, so dividend growth investors seeking "alpha" (see what I did there?) should hold off on deploying new capital at this time. With its earnings report coming out on May 21st (weak earnings expected), a better buying opportunity may arise shortly.

In a nutshell, I view Medtronic as a "sleep well at night" stock for dividend growth investors who strive for a healthy, consistently growing dividend income with the potential for long-term price appreciation.

Index of Today's Research Note

Medtronic: Business Overview Financial Analysis Determination of Intrinsic Value

Let's get started!

Medtronic: Business Overview

Medtronic touts itself as the largest medical technology company in the world. Furthermore, it develops and manufactures therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. The company's portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, and surgical tools.

Here's a very interesting background video on the company:

(Source: YouTube)

From a small medical device repair business, Medtronic has transformed into a medical technology behemoth. Throughout this journey, the company's mission has remained the same: "Contributing to human welfare by the application of biomedical engineering to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life."

Its products are highly differentiated, and as such, warrant their premium gross margins. While the majority of Medtronic's business still comes from the United States, the acquisition of Covidien has enabled the company to move into emerging markets.

Medtronic and Covidien Merger

While Medtronic's organic business has generally stagnated over the past decade or so, it has not rested in the pursuit of its core mission... though now ostensibly through mergers and acquisitions.

(Source: Medtronic: Pursuing the Mission)

Medtronic's Revenue Mix

(Source: Craft.co)

By product segmentation, Medtronic derives 37.7% of its revenues from Cardiac and Vascular, 27.7% from Minimally Invasive Therapies (Covidien), 26.8% from Restorative Therapies, and 7.8% from Diabetes.

(Source: Created by Author)

In the last four years, the Diabetes segment grew at 9% CAGR, Cardiac & Vascular, and Restorative Therapies segments grew at 4% CAGR each, but Minimally Invasive Therapies (Covidien business) declined at -4% CAGR. Such can be seen below:

(Source: Created by Author)

Geographical segmentation shows that Medtronic's United States business has been stagnant with 0% CAGR revenue growth over the last four years. Still, the "rest of the world" business grew at 5% CAGR, leading to total revenue growth of 2%. Moreover, the company's business in emerging markets grew closer to ~10-12%.

(Source: Created by Author)

Innovation, Invention, and Disruption

As we've now witnessed, Medtronic is struggling to truly grow organically; hence, we need to be extremely selective about the price that we pay for the company, lest we languish in underperformance.

As the video below illustrates, Medtronic claims to be innovating, but the share price has been range-bound for nearly 3 years at this point, due in large part to the company's inability to create "needle-moving" products.

(Source: Medtronic CEO: Disruptive Technologies | Mad Money)

Innovation, invention, and disruption are the pillars of Medtronic's success, but for this company to truly outperform, it will need to execute more and talk less about its offerings. From another perspective, the company may still be innovating, but its innovations are not disruptive; instead, they might be seen as "sustaining".

Of course, this doesn't mean that the company is "bad", nor does it mean that we shouldn't purchase the stock. It only means that the price at which we purchase the company is exceedingly important if we are to outperform SPY.

Financial Analysis

Before we analyze the income statement, let us compare Medtronic's total return versus SPY over the last decade. In the chart below, you can see that the company is more or less a market performer.

(Source: YCharts)

The truth is that I do not expect Medtronic to be an outperforming stock over the next decade if the price at which one buys the stock is not in the low $80s or $70s, and I will illustrate why that is the case through analysis of its financial statements.

Income Statement Analysis

Medtronic's $43 billion acquisition of Covidien boosted its revenues to $28.6 billion in FY 2016. But in the last four years, the revenue growth rate has been only 2.11% CAGR. Thus, we can see that Medtronic is a very mature business with slow to no real revenue growth.

(Source: YCharts)

As a result of the acquisition, Medtronic's gross margins also fell from ~74% to 66%. In recent years, gross margins have stabilized in the range of 68%-70%. Higher gross margins indicate that Medtronic's products and services are differentiated and highly valued by its customers.

And, of course, we should expect that; after all, Medtronic produces life-saving medical devices. Companies that sell products with meager gross margins, such as Chevron (CVX) or McDonald's (MCD), produce products in markets that have low barriers to entry. Therefore, these companies cannot command pricing power.

Recently, management put a plan in place to reduce $3 billion in expenses by 2022 and increase operating margins. The project seems to be progressing well, as, in the last couple of years, Medtronic's operating margin has improved by almost 2%, so that may be a source of free cash flow per share growth for the company in the decade to come.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Analysis

Medtronic is a prudently managed company, as evidenced by its balance sheet. It was net cash positive at the end of 2014. In 2015, the company took on ~$22.5 billion in new debt to finance the acquisition of Covidien. Since then, it has already reduced debt levels from $36.04 billion to $25.53 billion.

(Source: YCharts)

Interest Expense Conundrum

I mentioned earlier that Medtronic reduced its debt levels from $36 billion to $25 billion in the last four years. Still, during the same time frame, the total interest expense has shot up from $1 billion to $1.65 billion.

(Source: YCharts)

Generally, you would expect interest expense to reduce with debt reduction. To solve this irony, I looked deeper into the company's financial statements. I discovered that it refinanced some of the senior notes (2020 maturity) in March 2019 at higher interest rates, i.e., Medtronic's cost of debt increased.

At present, the total interest expense stands at $1.65 billion. Still, investors should not be worried about it, as Medtronic's interest coverage ratio of 5.733 means it could cover more than 5x of total interest expense from earnings.

Free Cash Flow Analysis

(Source: YCharts)

In the last five years, improvements in gross margins and operating margins have enabled Medtronic to grow its free cash flow to $6.659 billion at ~5% CAGR. As it refines its operations further, one can expect the free cash flow to grow at the same pace in the future. In 2019, the company returned $3.5 billion in dividends & buybacks, added $800 million to its cash pile, and utilized the rest of it to pay down debt. Now, let's analyze Medtronic's dividend in detail.

Rising Dividends

The company has a rich dividend history dating back to 1986. MDT is an excellent stock for dividend growth investors because it has grown its dividend at ~10% CAGR in the last decade, and the cash dividend payout ratio is just ~42%. Hence, there is substantial room for further growth in dividends.

(Source: YCharts)

(Source: Created by Author)

Medtronic's buyback program is not significant, i.e., its average diluted shares outstanding are steady at 1.35 billion. The company's strong free cash flow generation and prudent financial practices should enable it to match its dividend history in the short and long term. Even in a recessionary environment, I expect the company to continue paying its dividend. Hence, income-seeking investors can take a position in Medtronic for assured, growing income.

Determining Medtronic's Intrinsic Value

To determine the intrinsic value and expected returns for Medtronic's stock, we will employ my proprietary valuation model.

The L.A. Stevens Valuation Model answers two questions:

Is the company under or overvalued? What should I expect in the way of future returns?

Here's what the model entails:

Traditional discounted cash flow model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. Discounted cash flow model, including the effects of buybacks. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Assumptions:

Assumption Value Free cash flow per share $4.93 Free cash flow per share growth rate 5% Terminal growth rate 2% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

According to the results obtained from L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, Medtronic is "Overvalued" by ~17.31%, as its intrinsic value is only $80.

(Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model)

Expected Returns

So, you will find DCF calculations all over the internet and in many other articles here on Seeking Alpha, but those calculations do not define specifically where the share price will move and, as a result, what we can expect in the way of future returns from share price appreciation.

The L.A. Stevens Valuation Model streamlines the process of calculating share price appreciation (and ultimately determining expected returns) by automatically calculating current and future share prices based on the growth of free cash flow per share (which is what ultimately will drive a stock's price).

Here's the result for Medtronic:

(Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model)

The expected CAGR on investment in Medtronic for ten years at the current price of $93.85 is 5.51%, which is lower than our hurdle rate (9.8%, i.e., 90-year annualized return on S&P 500).

Of course, Medtronic pays a dividend, and the cash flows we receive from the dividend must be factored into the equation, apart from the return we generate from share price appreciation alone.

Factoring In The Dividend

Here's a look at the performance of the stock when accounting for dividends and the growth thereof:

Total Return Without Reinvestment 7.17% Total Return With Reinvestment 7.62%

The expected returns are lackluster, and the stock will probably underperform the market. Hence, I recommend long-term dividend investors to wait for a better buying point (near/below $80).

Concluding Thoughts

While Medtronic rests at the intersection of two secular growth trends (i.e., an aging population demanding more healthcare and the robotization of healthcare), the company just isn't being led in such a way that merits our investment dollars at ~$100/share.

Of course, if it dipped into the low $80s or $70s, its returns would be substantially more compelling for us.

Thus, I recommend my readers looking for long-term dividend investments, with a potential for capital appreciation, to wait for a better buying point and enter Medtronic at ~$80 and below.

Key takeaway: I rate Medtronic as Neutral at $99.

Please feel free to provide your feedback in the comments section!

As always, thanks for reading; remember to follow, and happy investing!

Beating the Market: Education, Returns, and Community Did you find our analysis compelling? Would you like more in-depth, institutional quality analysis, alongside many more incredible, potentially market-beating opportunities? At Beating the Market (my Marketplace Service), we find dividend payers, high-growth stocks, and a mixture of the two. My stock picks will not only help you achieve your financial goals, but also, they often beat the market. So start your free two-week trial today to begin beating the market and achieving your financial goals!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.