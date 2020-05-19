XLV: COVID-19 Marks The Secular Peak For Healthcare Sector

With total U.S. healthcare spending at an extreme high and incomes falling, investors should not expect continued growth over the coming years.

Many providers are gaining from a decline in elective procedures, but deferred treatments will still lead to a spike later.

Few companies with potential treatments/vaccines for COVID-19 are likely to profit off of their research.

Despite strong performance, the virus is likely to have negative long-term impacts due to a decrease in employer-sponsored healthcare and an increase in operating costs.

Next to technology, healthcare has been the top-performing sector so far this year. Equities in the sector saw moderate declines during the March crash as investors discount higher revenue for many firms. Since the market's March lows, the Health Care Select Sect SPDR ETF's (XLV) performance has been in the middle-of-the-pack as valuations are generally high in the sector.

With Healthcare among the best-performing and least volatile sectors, investors are likely looking at it as a defensive play against COVID-19. Indeed, some companies will likely see higher sales due to the virus. However, many hospitals have actually seen a collapse in demand due to a pause on elective procedures. In fact, healthcare spending has actually declined by 18% in Q1 and is likely to fall lower in Q2.

Despite that, XLV has a very high TTM weighted-average "P/E" of 22.7X with strong growth expectations over the next year (forward "P/E" of 17.3X). This gives the fund a high 3-5 year EPS growth expectation of 8-9% which is above-trend for most healthcare companies. Obviously, analysts and investors have high expectations for healthcare. Let's see if they're grounded in the data.

Don't Bet on the Vaccine and Treatment Rumors

XLV casts a wide net over the healthcare sector. Nearly a third of the fund is invested in pharmaceutical companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer (PFE). Many of these companies are investing heavily in COVID-19 vaccine and treatment research. It seems every week there is a new healthcare company that announces a possible treatment or vaccine, though, in the end, not all companies will benefit from it.

On Monday, Moderna (MRNA) took the lead with an early-stage report of a promising vaccine trial. The stock rallied over 20% on the news, though far less than did Sorrento (SRNE) last week at 140% with news of a "100% cure." Importantly, MRNA and SRNE are not included in XLV's holdings. However, Gilead (GILD) and most of the other larger companies in the industry are.

I do not doubt the exhaustive efforts made by scientists to find a treatment, but it would be wise for investors to heavily discount COVID-cure news. It is likely some biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are looking to use it to boost their stock price. It is also important to point out that many supposed treatments that looked strong in small tests (or in Petri dishes) have been failures on wide-scale tests.

Biotechnology makes up slightly over 16% of XLV's holdings, which gives the fund nearly 50% exposure to biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, both of which have high volatility from COVID-19 treatment rumors.

Providers Are Winning, But Will Lose Long Term

The other half of the fund is invested in healthcare equipment companies like Abbott (ABT) and Medtronic (MDT) and healthcare providers like UnitedHealth (UNH) and Anthem (ANTM).

So far, healthcare providers have been one of the few industries to gain the most due to COVID-19. Hospitals, which are not included in XLV, are generally losing around $50B (collectively) due to canceled elective procedures. On the other hand, providers are seeing profits rise due to the deferral of elective procedures. While many would assume COVID-19 will increase insurance outlays, it is still rare among the population at large and most hospitals remain highly underwhelmed by the virus.

Still, the boost to providers will not last long. Most hospitals are now looking to do elective procedures that are necessary in order for most to avoid bankruptcy. COVID-19 will still likely have a net negative impact on providers as there will likely be abnormally high surgeries as the hospitals are fully opened. Further, top scientists at the CDC have stated that a second-wave of the virus post-reopening in the Fall could be far more devastating than the first. This is because it will coincide with the flu season.

Further, many studies have shown that social isolation can be immuno-compromising. In fact, a 2015 Brigham Young University study showed that social isolation "heightens health risks as much as smoking 15 cigarettes per day or having an alcohol use disorder." As such, there may be a lasting significant spike in insurance payouts over the coming twelve months.

Healthcare Valuations Expect Too Much Growth

Over the past decade, healthcare has been among the fastest-growing sectors of the economy. There has been widespread adoption of insurance following ACA as well as an aging population and immense innovation in biotechnology. This has left most healthcare companies with lofty valuations and high growth expectations.

As you can see below, the major pharmaceutical companies in XLV are all trading at twice or more of their price-to-sales valuation a decade ago:

Data by YCharts

Importantly, few of these companies have seen material increases in profit margins, so their fair-value P/S has not increased. Most have seen a considerable increase in sales largely due to population aging which will be a less important factor over the coming years.

Healthcare providers are also at generally higher valuations than they were a decade ago with an average "P/E" ratio around 17X. While this is generally high, it is lower than valuations five years ago during the "Affordable Care Act Bull Market." See below:

Data by YCharts

Revenue growth remains high for most of these companies. Humana (HUM) in particular has seen very strong revenue growth recently due to its growing dominance over Medicare. However, evidence suggests that most of these companies will see lower long-term growth and a possible spike in outlays soon. More on providers' long-term prospects in "UnitedHealth: Prepare For Much Slower EPS Growth As Premiums Decline"

Valuations for biotechnology and other "high-growth" stocks in XLV are far less consistent. Most of these stocks have had extremely strong performance recently and have risen to record valuations. The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently hit an all-time high with a weighted-average "P/E" of 21X. Much of this has been due in part to vaccine and treatment rumors. However, not all companies will be able to profit from a vaccine and most will be nothing more than rumors.

Prepare For Underperformance in XLV

XLV has been a strong source of outperformance for most of the past decade. From 2011-2015, it substantially outperformed major indices and has seen even more outperformance stemming from COVID-19. This is illustrated well in the total return ratio of XLV to the small-cap ETF (IWM) (small-caps because they're generally the most reflective of the U.S. economy):

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the ratio recently spiked to an extremely high and has since pulled back slightly. From 2000 to now, the two have been trading in a channel which would imply XLV's outperformance is going to end soon and likely turn into underperformance.

Indeed, I believe this is supported by the fundamentals. Valuations are very high across most of the healthcare sector. The past decade has seen strong earnings growth in most companies and healthcare now makes up nearly 18% of the GDP. With healthcare spending so high and many people losing insurance due to unemployment, continued growth seems highly unlikely. If anything, COVID-19 may mark a peak followed by a secular decline in the industry.

As such, I believe XLV is a short opportunity. Looking at valuations discounted to lower growth expectations, it seems most companies in the fund are 20-50% overvalued. COVID-19 has given most a boost despite bearish long-term consequences on the sector. As momentum slows across equities, I believe XLV will see a larger decline than most.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in XLV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.