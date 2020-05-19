People's United Financial: Provision Expense Likely To Be Heightened For Another Quarter

The fairly rate-sensitive net interest margin will likely decline further in the second quarter following the Federal funds rate cuts in March.

Provision expense will likely remain elevated in the second quarter, as People’s United Financial will need to incorporate a worsened economic outlook in its loan loss reserves.

People’s United Financial's (PBCT) net income declined by 5% sequentially in the first quarter due to a hike in provision expense. The provision expense will likely remain high for another quarter because the economic outlook has worsened since the end of the first quarter. Further, the net interest margin will likely decline some more in the remainder of the year, which will suppress earnings. On the other hand, PBCT’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program will drive loans in the second quarter, which will support earnings. Overall, I’m expecting the earnings per share to decline by 7% year over year in 2020. Actual earnings may differ materially from the estimates because of the current uncertain economic scenario. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; nevertheless, I’m adopting a Neutral rating on PBCT due to the risks and uncertainties.

Another Sizable Reserve Build Likely for the Second Quarter

PBCT’s provision expense surged to $34 million in the first quarter from $7 million in the last quarter of 2019 as the allowances for loan losses increased to $342 million from $247 million as of December-end 2019. As mentioned in the first quarter’s 10-Q filing, the allowance comprises three components: (i) quantitative (formulaic) reserves, (ii) qualitative (judgemental) reserves, and (iii) individual loan reserves. I’m expecting a hike in the quantitative component in the second quarter because the economic outlook has worsened since the first quarter. Further, as mentioned in the first quarter’s conference call, company management expects provision expense to remain high in the second quarter.

PBCT has exposure to COVID-19 sensitive industries that can push up the qualitative and individual loan components of allowances. As mentioned in the first quarter’s investor presentation, the hard-hit hospitality industry makes up 2.3% of total loans. Moreover, restaurants make up 1.2% and retail makes up 10.6% of total loans. Considering these factors, I’m expecting provision expense to increase to $97 million in 2020, which is 21bps of total loans, up from 7bps in 2019.

Paycheck Protection Program to Drive Loan Growth, Support Net Interest Income

PBCT’s net interest margin (NIM) declined by 12bps in the first quarter. I’m expecting NIM to contract further in the second quarter due to the full quarter’s effect of the 150bps Federal funds rate cuts in March. PBCT’s NIM is fairly sensitive to interest rate changes, as can be gauged by the management’s simulation results disclosed in the investor presentation.

Considering the rate-sensitivity, I’m expecting PBCT’s NIM to decline by 16bps in the second quarter and a total of 22bps in full-year 2020. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

Continued loan growth will likely negate the pressure on net interest income from NIM compression. Management’s decision to retain some acquired loans that were previously earmarked for run-off will support loan balances this year. In January, management had stated that they intended to run-off $1.3 billion worth of loans acquired from United Financial Bancorp; however, in the latest conference call, they revised down that target to $200 million to $300 million.

Furthermore, PBCT’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) will likely drive loan growth in the second quarter. As mentioned in the investor presentation, the company has gotten $2.1 billion worth of loans approved under PPP. I’m expecting most of the PPP loans to get forgiven in the third quarter. Consequently, I’m expecting loans to increase by 4.5% in the second quarter and then decline by 3% in the third quarter on a linked-quarter basis. For the full year, I’m expecting loans to increase by 3.8% from the end of 2019. The following table shows my estimates for balance sheet items.

Expecting Earnings to Dip to $1.18 per Share

The heightened provision expense and NIM compression will likely pressurize earnings, while loan growth will support earnings this year. Overall, I’m expecting PBCT’s earnings per share to decrease by 7% year over year to $1.18. The table below displays my income statement estimates.

Actual results can differ materially from my estimates because of the uncertain economic environment. If business activity in various industries remains stalled for longer than expected, then provision expense can exceed its estimates. Additionally, the duration of PPP loans is uncertain, which can affect the timing of the booking of PPP fees. These uncertainties make PBCT a risky investment.

I’m expecting PBCT to maintain its quarterly dividend at the level of $0.18 per share in the remainder of 2020. I’m not expecting a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 61%, which is lower than the past five-year average of 66%. Moreover, the dividend raise in the second quarter gives a strong signal that the company will continue to give preference to dividend payout. Furthermore, there is limited pressure to cut dividends from the regulatory front because PBCT is currently well-capitalized. The company’s common equity Tier I ratio was reported at 9.5% as of March 31, 2020, versus the minimum regulatory requirement of 7.0%. The dividend estimate for 2020 implies a dividend yield of 6.2%.

Risks Counter Attractive Return Potential

PBCT has traded at an average price-to-book value ratio (P/B) of 0.99 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $18 gives a target price of $17.8 for December 2020. The price target implies a 55% upside from the company's May 18, 2020, closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

PBCT’s attractive price upside is countered by the high level of risks. As mentioned above, the uncertain economic environment makes this a risky investment. Consequently, I’m adopting a Neutral rating on PBCT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and risk tolerance before investing in the stock(s) mentioned.