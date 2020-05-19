Q1 performance gives clues for what metrics to watch in what will be an ugly Q2 and possibly Q3.

There was a bit of a divergence with oil prices in late April because the market started looking ahead to the end of 2020.

Is oil really back over $30? Why yes it is, and our call to buy Halliburton (HAL) has netted 50% gains in less than a month. That is exactly how we like to trade/invest. We find beaten-down names that have the potential for a rapid snapback, investigate, and if it meets our criteria, we recommend it. Halliburton fit the bill quite nicely because we saw it rebounding in the near term and being solid for the longer term. The bottom line is that whatever was happening to energy demand was (or we should say is) short term.

Why do we assert this? When economies around the world even return to 50% of what they were doing before the COVID-19 crisis, pent-up demand for oil will be unleashed. Sure, supply is massively overdone right now, but demand is already starting to rise. Thus, buying now is still a good play. You do not have to buy all at once - the market is very likely to give you a pullback a bit again before running higher. Unless you see oil running to negative on the front-month contract, or think bankruptcy as likely, this name has upside, even after our members saw huge returns.

We think you can do the same. It is part of our investing philosophy, finding names left for dead and profiting from the reversal. The stock is at $11 now, not exactly, priced for disaster like it was, but still 10 points below where it was before the real selloff in energy began. In this column, we reiterate a Buy call and remind you of the performance metrics to watch for going forward.

Q1 performance decent, but Q2 will be bad

Halliburton reported its Q1 earnings about a month ago, and at that time, we saw an in-line top line and a bottom line beat versus consensus estimates. We fully expect Q2 is going to be pretty bad. The devastation in oil pricing that began in mid-winter continued through April, as demand has been eroded, and for a day, the front-month contract for May went negative.

Returning to Q1, the month of March was particularly painful for the quarter, as prices eroded with the COVID-19 selloff. Keep in mind, Q2 is off to a horrendous start. The first half of the quarter was mostly business as usual, although we recognize that oil was selling off, though not like we saw in March. Given the selloff in the commodity, we thought we would see bigger declines.

Why? Well, you need to understand that oil prices are so strongly linked to performance of the company and the stock. It is an oil service stock after all. Makes sense, right? Thus, with wild moves in oil prices, the stock has taken it on the chin, but also swung higher recently. The uncertainty makes decisions like capex and labor planning all that much harder for the company, but our view is cut, cut, cut. If prices rebound, you can always step the spending back up. While we hate to see jobs at stake, from an EPS view only, when revenues are decimated, you have to control expenses.

That said, Q1 saw weak somewhat decent prices to start, and then pricing plummeted. Revenues actually were, as expected, down heavily from a year ago, declining 12% and coming in at $5.0 billion in the quarter. The Q1 trend pretty strongly follows the path of oil in the last five years:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

The decline was lower than what we expected. However, at $5.0 billion, HAL was in line with consensus projections.

We were more bearish, expecting $4.7-$4.8 billion, so this result was positive, in our opinion. In Q2, the revenue number could be just $4 billion. But where were the revenues generated from? Understanding trends driving these issues is important. Drilling down, we can see where the strength and weakness resides. Operating segment performance relative to the sequential quarter saw a big dichotomy.

Essentially, we saw lower revenues sequentially from Q4 2019 in the Completion and Production segment. Revenue here was $3.0 billion, a decrease of $700 million, or 19%. The decline stemmed primarily due to lower pressure pumping activity and pricing and reduced completion tool sales in North America. It is important to note that this was partially offset by increased cementing activity and completion tool sales in the Eastern Hemisphere.

Over in the Drilling and Evaluation segment, we saw improvement from the sequential quarter. Revenue came in at $2.1 billion, which was flat versus Q4 2019, far better than expected. It is worth pointing out that cost controls led to operating income increasing $94 million, a 76% increase from the sequential quarter.

Driving this was higher activity for drilling-related services in the North Sea and Asia. There was reduced activity and pricing for multiple product service lines in North America land and lower fluids activity in Latin America. International expansion was shown once again, which is helping to offset the declines in North America. North America revenue was $2.5 billion, a 25% decrease from a year ago, but was up from the sequential quarter actually.

The action is still promising internationally. HAL is successfully executing its strategy of controlling what expenses it can control and managing the business to perform well in any market conditions. International revenue was $2.6 billion, a 5% increase from a year ago.

To protect earnings, expenses must be managed

As we said above, to protect earnings, you have to cut expenses. Overall, expenses have been well managed, but again, management has stated previously that it is committed to further cuts.

While the company cannot control pricing, it can control expenses to a large degree. This expense control ability was reflected in Q1, as adjusted operating income was $502 million, which was up 18% from a year ago but down from the sequential quarter.

Factoring in both the revenue being slightly better than expected and all sources of expenses being less than expected, earnings per share were ahead of projections, an up from last year:

Source: SEC filings (linked above), graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

In Q1, adjusted net income came in at $270 million, or $0.31 per diluted share. This compares to $0.23 taken in back in Q1 2019. Looking to Q2, it will be ugly. The market is pricing for terrible performance in Q2-Q3, despite Q1 showing strength.

Final thoughts

Here's the deal. Oil prices are driving most of the action here. There was a bit of a divergence with oil prices in late April because the market started looking ahead to the end of 2020 and priced in the fact that production globally would have to be cut. Now, oil is rallying, and Halliburton has followed suit. While a major run has been made and our members have profited massively, we think upside remains. No need to buy all at once, scale in if you can. But overall, a buy here is going to pay off in the medium term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.