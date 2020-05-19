Eversource earns most of its income from electricity transmission and distribution in three New England states but is close to acquiring Columbia Gas of Massachusetts from NiSource.

The company’s beta is a low 0.38, making it less volatile than the overall market.

The stock price of Eversource Energy, a $26.8-billion market-cap company, has stayed relatively strong at 80% of the top of its 52-week range. Dividend yield is 2.8%.

New England’s Eversource Energy (ES) transmits electricity and distributes electricity, gas and water. The company offers a stable (low-beta) stock price and a 2.8% dividend. Market capitalization is $26.8 billion.

The company’s returns to shareholders have led the S&P 500 and its peer group as measured by the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Index of 40 companies over several years.

With the acquisition of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts - done at the value of the asset base - the company will add further natural gas operations in its Massachusetts territory. Eversource also has wind projects underway with Ørsted.

While the company may be of interest to dividend investors looking at its modest yield and those seeking utility stability, and while the company projects 2020 earnings to stay on target despite the pandemic, Eversource's stock has a high current and future price-earnings multiple, e.g. the price of low, stable yield with some renewable energy flavor is expensive.

Macro Environment

Electricity prices in New England, and throughout the country, have fallen as people have reduced their electricity use in commercial and office settings due to the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates global electrical use will drop by 5% in 2020 relative to 2019, the largest decline since the Great Depression.

However, in the company’s first-quarter investor call, Eversource executives noted 90% of its business is “revenue-decoupled,” which means it is independent of throughput volumes. Rate-making mechanisms in place also allow Eversource to recover bad debt associated with power supply or medical or financial hardship accounts.

First-Quarter 2020 Results and Guidance

In the first quarter of 2020, Eversource Energy earned $334.8 million, or $1.01/share, slightly ahead of the same quarter in 2019 ($308.7 million, or $0.97/share). This included an after-tax charge of $3.5 million associated with the company’s acquisition of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts’ assets.

Reporting on May 6, 2020, for the first quarter, Eversource also reaffirmed 2020 earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.70 and a projected 5-7% long-term EPS growth rate.

Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Acquisition

The acquisition of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts is notable because it is part of a NiSource (NI) plea agreement. NiSource, which owns several Columbia Gas utilities, experienced a devastating series of overpressure explosions and fires in the Merrimack Valley area of Massachusetts in 2018. In fact, Eversource was asked to assist NiSource on an emergency basis. As a consequence of NiSource's plea agreement to get out of the gas business in Massachusetts, Eversource’s $1.1 billion acquisition is more of a transfer since the price was set at asset rate base value, with no premium. Investors should note that Eversource is not acquiring any corresponding debt or liability for the 2018 explosions. Executives expect the acquisition to close at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and to be accretive.

Columbia Gas of Massachusetts will add 330,000 customers in 65 communities, 25 of which overlap with Eversource's NStar Electric.

Operations Summary

Like other companies, Eversource Energy has altered operations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic to ensure the safety of its employees. As well, the company's emergency response was tested during intense storms in March and April, with most of the resulting 300,000 power outages resolved within 24 hours.

Headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts, Eversource operates via four divisions: electrical transmission, electrical distribution, natural gas distribution, and water distribution. It is the holding company for several regulated subsidiaries: a) in electrical distribution and transmission - Connecticut Light and Power, Public Service Company of New Hampshire (PSNH), and NSTAR Electric Company serving Massachusetts, b) in natural gas distribution - Yankee Gas, NSTAR Gas, (and soon, Columbia Gas of Massachusetts), and c) in water-Aquarion.

The company serves 3.7 million electric and gas customers in three states which it divides into four regions as shown below: New Hampshire, eastern Massachusetts, western Massachusetts, and Connecticut. All are part of the ISO-NE electric reliability grid.

For the first quarter of 2020, earnings divide as shown below.

The "parent and other companies" line item showed a net loss of $5.1 million in the first quarter.

Thus, electric transmission and distribution account for 77% of Eversource’s first-quarter 2020 earnings. Water distribution was a small $2.1 million sliver, or less than 1%.

Regulators

As a regulated utility, Eversource does not have direct competitors. However, it has oversight from and reporting responsibilities to public utility commissions and other state and federal regulators for every state in which it operates. In rate cases, it answers to and is subject to input from a wide variety of customer stakeholders.

In addition to the acquisition of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts resulting from NiSource's plea agreement with the District of Massachusetts' U.S. Attorney's Office, Eversource has noted the “appetite for offshore wind” like the projects described below.

However, the company also experienced a big disappointment in 2019 when its proposed Northern Pass project - on the board since 2011 as a way to bring 1090 megawatts of hydropower from Canada into the New England grid - was rejected by New Hampshire’s state Site Evaluation Committee and the company lost its appeal to the state supreme court. Eversource ultimately had to write off $205 million of what it had spent.

Moreover, the recent rejection by New York and New Jersey regulators of short pipeline extensions to bring more needed natural gas to customers in those states from nearby Appalachia also suggests a regional regulatory chill toward even that low-carbon form of energy.

Projects, Capital Expenditures, and Strategy

In addition to the acquisition of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, Eversource is co-developing three major offshore wind projects with Ørsted:

*130 megawatts for South Fork Wind, expected in service at end of 2022

*704 megawatts for Revolution Wind, expected in service at end of 2023

*880 megawatts for Sunrise Wind, expected in service at end of 2024.

In its investor call, Eversource executives noted that travel and meeting restrictions due to coronavirus have delayed the schedule of the South Fork project, specifically review by the administrative law judge from the New York Public Service Commission.

Total 2020-2024 capital expenditures for the company’s core businesses are slated at $14.2 billion. In 2020, these estimated expenditures total $3.07 billion and divide as:

*$910 million for transmission

*$1.35 billion for electric distribution and Massachusetts solar projects

*$470 million for natural gas distribution

*$124 million for water

*$220 million of IT and facilities

Company Governance

On December 5, 2019, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked Eversource Energy’s overall governance as a 6, with sub-scores of audit (2), board (8), shareholder rights (7), and compensation (2). In this measurement, a score of 1 represents lower governance risk and a score of 10 represents higher governance risk.

As of April 30, 2020, shorted shares were 3.3% of float. Only 0.35% of stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy’s beta is 0.38, meaning its price moves directionally with the market but considerably less than the average.

More Financial and Stock Highlights

Trailing twelve months EPS is $2.86 for a trailing price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 28, a 3.0% return on assets and a 7.5% return on equity. As noted above, the company expects average 2020 EPS of $3.65, giving a forward P/E of 22.

Data by YCharts

Market capitalization is $26.8 billion at a May 18, 2020, closing price of $79.80 per share. The company’s 52-week price range is $60.69-99.42 per share, so this price is a relatively large 80% of its 52-week high and 88% of its one-year target of $90.38/share.

Eversource Energy pays a dividend of $2.27/share, for a yield of 2.8%.

At March 31, 2020, the company had $28.44 billion in liabilities and $41.65 billion in assets, giving a liability-to-asset ratio of 68%. Although this appears, and is, high, it is typical for utilities to have considerable low-cost debt in their capital structures.

Overall, the company’s mean analyst rating is a 2.3 or “buy,” leaning toward “hold” from the fourteen analysts who follow it.

As most recently reported, the top five institutional holders of Eversource stock were Vanguard (12.3%), BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) (9.1%), State Street (NYSE:STT) (6.2%), Magellan Asset Management (4.65%), and T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) (3.5%). Some institutional fund holdings represent index fund investments that match the overall market.

Notes on Valuation and Return Comparisons

The company’s book value per share of $39.31, much less than its market price, indicates positive investor sentiment.

The company’s enterprise value (EV) is $41.6 billion. Its ratio of enterprise value to EBITDA of 14.9 is therefore above the preferred level of 10, meaning the stock is not in bargain territory.

In its quarterly presentation, Eversource noted a smaller year-to-date loss of -4.6% in total shareholder return at April 30, 2020, than either the S&P 500 (-9.3%) or the EEI 40-company index (-11.2%). Eversource also led both indices (in positive returns) for 1, 3, 5, and 10-year periods ending December 31, 2019.

Positive and Negative Risks

Potential investors should consider coronavirus restart schedules, the current dip in economic activity as it affects electricity use, eventual state economic growth, and state regulatory environments for New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Massachusetts as factors most likely to affect Eversource.

Recommendations for Eversource

Dividend-hunters and those interested in supporting wind projects may find Eversource Energy (dividend of 2.8%) of interest, given its low, stable beta of 0.38.

However, there are concerning factors:

*a trailing P/E of 28, a forward P/E of 22;

*middling governance ratings;

*future operational changes and costs likely for the Columbia Gas of Massachusetts acquisition;

*New England regulatory intransigence about new fuel sources, including low-carbon natural gas and even clean hydropower;

*despite decoupling, the unknown effects from coronavirus shutdowns; and

*the timing of re-openings in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

I do not recommend Eversource to new investors seeking capital appreciation because it appears fully valued.

